Jeff Bezos made a Twitter joke about throwing Leo DiCaprio over a cliff

I actually feel bad because now I know that Jeff Bezos saw everyone clowning on him and his lady. Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez went to the LACMA Art + Film gala on Saturday night. But Sunday, their names were trending on Twitter alongside Leonardo DiCaprio because of a video. Lauren and Jeff were greeting Leo and… um, Lauren was very into it. She was ready to risk it all for Leo. So Jeff Bezos did what any self-respecting billionaire would do: he joked about it on Twitter??!?
Leo, come over here, I want to show you something… @LeoDiCaprio https://t.co/Gt2v9JZTNz pic.twitter.com/KqGLB839NI
— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) November 8, 2021
I appreciate that he’s trying to keep it “light” but it’s weird, right? Weird energy, especially with the shirtless flexing photo. My lord, Lauren probably encourages it. She calls up her friends like “girl, thank God he’s blaming Leo for that sh-t.” I mean, Leo wasn’t really shooting his shot with Lauren, Lauren was shooting her shot with LEO. Imagine being one of the richest men of all time and needing to tweet through this situation!!! I would die.
Leo never getting a package on time again😭 pic.twitter.com/CuC8nSqjaK
— 🦋🎁 (@simply_lay_) November 8, 2021
Leo when his Amazon account stops working pic.twitter.com/4Q6Llmo3c7
— lind⚡️ey (@linds_sey1010) November 8, 2021
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Jeff has nothing to worry about as she’s about 25 years too old for Leo. Leo’s next date is taking her SAT’s right about now, and some model agent will scope her at a mall this weekend.
You win 🏆😂
Was just gonna say this…. she’s far too old and misshapen for him… (according to his standards only)
I actually think that was a rather clever response. I giggled.
I don’t know what Bezos is worried about. She is way too old for Leo.
my thoughts too. besides her being too old, he likes discretion not thirst.
Seriously! She’s older than the mothers of his girlfriends! Jeff is safe.
A joke……..suuuurrreeee.
Because one thing we know is that Bezos has a sense of humor and not the money to make this happen. 🤨
ughh this is so cringey for both Bezos and his gf.
Yeah, I’m so embarrassed for Jeff Bezos that he even acknowledged this.
This is so cringey!
I think it’s funny, he doesn’t seem like the type to laugh at himself so it surprised me
Bezos is overthinking this. All he needs to get rid of Leo is a door that’s definitely big enough for two people and a Celine Dion song.
Hahaha. This is the best response.
LMAO
Seriously need an upvote button!! 🤣
Does he really think that it’s Leo he needs to have a talk with? Or is he just pretending he doesn’t realize that, because it that case it’s sad on a human level.
exactly
I know we don’t know them personally but for the life of me I can’t understand what Mackenzie ever saw in him. Did he used to be a better person and the success and wealth brought in by Amazon lead to him becoming so egotistical?!
It’s not a big deal imo He’s trying to be light hearted about it is all.
That’s my thought, its joke. And man his girlfriend looks freaky af in those pictures. Yeeks!
Leo isn’t the one he should be worried about. And, sorry, no one is going after your gf who looks like a blow up doll.
This. Leo would never give her the time of day for so many reasons, and you can see it in the video.
Lighten up, it’s just a joke.
Is Leo just extremely tall or is Bezos just like super short? I genuinely had no idea he was such a tiny man
Both Bezos and his lady friend are looking eerily plastic and waxy these days, and like their plastic faces are melting. You’d think with all that money they would spring for better dermatological treatments!
Even money can only do so much. 🤣
Bezos Bots defending him in comment sections seems like a waste with that $150 billion or whatever. But ok.
Are Jeff Bezos and Lauren that short compared to DiCaprio, or are one of them standing on a step or something cause DiCaprio looks like a giant in the first picture.