Jeff Bezos made a Twitter joke about throwing Leo DiCaprio over a cliff

10th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2021

I actually feel bad because now I know that Jeff Bezos saw everyone clowning on him and his lady. Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez went to the LACMA Art + Film gala on Saturday night. But Sunday, their names were trending on Twitter alongside Leonardo DiCaprio because of a video. Lauren and Jeff were greeting Leo and… um, Lauren was very into it. She was ready to risk it all for Leo. So Jeff Bezos did what any self-respecting billionaire would do: he joked about it on Twitter??!?

I appreciate that he’s trying to keep it “light” but it’s weird, right? Weird energy, especially with the shirtless flexing photo. My lord, Lauren probably encourages it. She calls up her friends like “girl, thank God he’s blaming Leo for that sh-t.” I mean, Leo wasn’t really shooting his shot with Lauren, Lauren was shooting her shot with LEO. Imagine being one of the richest men of all time and needing to tweet through this situation!!! I would die.

10th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2021

10th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala 2021

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

Related stories

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

29 Responses to “Jeff Bezos made a Twitter joke about throwing Leo DiCaprio over a cliff”

  1. Amie says:
    November 9, 2021 at 8:25 am

    Jeff has nothing to worry about as she’s about 25 years too old for Leo. Leo’s next date is taking her SAT’s right about now, and some model agent will scope her at a mall this weekend.

    Reply
  2. Kristen820 says:
    November 9, 2021 at 8:25 am

    I actually think that was a rather clever response. I giggled.

    Reply
  3. Steph says:
    November 9, 2021 at 8:26 am

    I don’t know what Bezos is worried about. She is way too old for Leo.

    Reply
  4. TIFFANY says:
    November 9, 2021 at 8:27 am

    A joke……..suuuurrreeee.

    Because one thing we know is that Bezos has a sense of humor and not the money to make this happen. 🤨

    Reply
  5. MrsBump says:
    November 9, 2021 at 8:34 am

    ughh this is so cringey for both Bezos and his gf.

    Reply
  6. MellyMel says:
    November 9, 2021 at 8:35 am

    This is so cringey!

    Reply
  7. Kebbie says:
    November 9, 2021 at 8:35 am

    I think it’s funny, he doesn’t seem like the type to laugh at himself so it surprised me

    Reply
  8. Super Fan says:
    November 9, 2021 at 8:38 am

    Bezos is overthinking this. All he needs to get rid of Leo is a door that’s definitely big enough for two people and a Celine Dion song.

    Reply
  9. Chicago says:
    November 9, 2021 at 8:39 am

    Does he really think that it’s Leo he needs to have a talk with? Or is he just pretending he doesn’t realize that, because it that case it’s sad on a human level.

    Reply
  10. Sean says:
    November 9, 2021 at 8:40 am

    I know we don’t know them personally but for the life of me I can’t understand what Mackenzie ever saw in him. Did he used to be a better person and the success and wealth brought in by Amazon lead to him becoming so egotistical?!

    Reply
  11. MJM says:
    November 9, 2021 at 8:40 am

    It’s not a big deal imo He’s trying to be light hearted about it is all.

    Reply
  12. BlueSky says:
    November 9, 2021 at 8:43 am

    Leo isn’t the one he should be worried about. And, sorry, no one is going after your gf who looks like a blow up doll.

    Reply
  13. Menlisa says:
    November 9, 2021 at 8:50 am

    Lighten up, it’s just a joke.

    Reply
  14. Mtec says:
    November 9, 2021 at 8:54 am

    Is Leo just extremely tall or is Bezos just like super short? I genuinely had no idea he was such a tiny man

    Reply
  15. OriginalLala says:
    November 9, 2021 at 9:01 am

    Both Bezos and his lady friend are looking eerily plastic and waxy these days, and like their plastic faces are melting. You’d think with all that money they would spring for better dermatological treatments!

    Reply
  16. WithTheAmerican says:
    November 9, 2021 at 9:03 am

    Bezos Bots defending him in comment sections seems like a waste with that $150 billion or whatever. But ok.

    Reply
  17. nxox says:
    November 9, 2021 at 9:21 am

    Are Jeff Bezos and Lauren that short compared to DiCaprio, or are one of them standing on a step or something cause DiCaprio looks like a giant in the first picture.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment