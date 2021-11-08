Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez was ready to risk it all for Leo DiCaprio

Saturday night, the annual LACMA Art + Film gala was held. It was very well-attended, because all of these late-summer and autumn events in LA have been well-attended. People are desperate for red carpets and parties following (hopefully) the late stages of the pandemic. Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, attended with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. Bezos and Sanchez have been together since 2018, when there was overlap between his marriage to Mackenzie Scott and his affair with Lauren. By 2019, Bezos and Sanchez were attending social events together and she accompanied him on business trips. They live together and he’s very happy, one would assume, since he tanked his marriage for Lauren. But is Lauren happy? Or does Lauren flirt with every man she encounters? This video is of Bezos and Sanchez greeting Leonardo DiCaprio at the Art + Film gala:
Leonardo Dicaprio meets Jeff Bezos & his new girlfriend at the Art Gala in LA pic.twitter.com/8UmvOMgJFT
— 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) November 7, 2021
One of the most perceptive comments I’ve ever read was on this blog when someone noted that Jeff Bezos “is not a hunter.” He went for a woman who was already in his orbit, someone who threw herself in his path, someone he did not have to “hunt” or really pursue whatsoever. But here’s the thing: Lauren Sanchez IS a hunter. That is the body language of a woman who is always looking for either an upgrade or a lateral move. What do you do when you’ve landed the richest man in the world? You throw yourself in the path of arguably one of the most eligible bachelors in the world. It’s second nature to her.
PS… How do I say this? Um, Jeff Bezos bought his girlfriend an upgraded chest. She was not that busty a few years ago. My God!!!
PPS… Leo didn’t even pose for many photos and he was there with his girlfriend Camila Morrone. Camila is 24, just FYI. She won’t “age out” of Leo’s Girlfriend Experience until next June.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Getty.
She looks like a cartoon. I don’t get it.
DF had pics of boob job and dress. Something is going on there..It’s too much for her frames.
The shot did LS and JB no favors because it looked like LC was literally looking down on them and not in a good way.
All that plastic surgery makes her look like Janice from the Muppets.
LC is the kind of woman who flirts with everyone. She’s seems like she’s always looking for some side d@ck.
I was about to say the same thing
My god he’s stupid. She’s a massive downgrade from his ex-wife and looks like a clown. Are these wealthy men around so much bad plastic surgery that they have no idea what an actual attractive face looks like? I can’t imagine seeing that on the pillow each morning.
I always thought the first wife was the type of woman extremely wealthy men are attracted to (i.e tall and thin, maybe someone who looks like they run marathons or something). Thin — meaning smaller chests but slim in structure — and tall are what I associate with the tastes of a certain class status. Even Leo’s girlfriends, despite being young and possibly less sophisticated given the youth factor, are in that category of thin and tall, but with the glamour of a model. I don’t think I’ve ever seen Leo, despite his penchant for youth, with a very curvaceous or big-chested woman.
Maybe that sounds classist, but I associate Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend with a way different socio-economic status (er, a little lower?). The first wife he had seems like someone you’d want on your arm at a billionaire’s party. This other lady, not so much.
She reminds me of one of those cartoon Jokers from Batman
I am so, so interested to see if Leo breaks up with Camila Morrone next year. I think he’s been aware of the chatter around him never dating anyone over 25 and it’ll be so blatant if he does the same with Camilo. I predict they’ll stay together until she’s 27/28 and then break up lol
I’m predicting Leo will be like Clooney. They’ll be on rotation until he meets a woman who can be their level up.
I do wonder about this- about what Leo has to offer. I mean, he is a tremendous talent/actor, rich, and still sort of attractive but personality-wise he seems like a dud. Clooney is pretty smart(see his interviews), multi-talented(writer, director, actor) and very charming. So when he settled down with someone amazing, you could sort of see what she saw in him. I wonder what smart, self-aware, accomplished woman would be eager to settle down with Leo.
As to Lauren, I wonder if she is a bit bored with Jeff?
There is no accounting for taste but good luck to all parties involved.
Someone needs to tell Lauren she’s not 25, nor does she look it. So much money, such obvious plastic surgery.
Bezos got demoted to #2 behind Elon Musk, and they both continue to suck as people.
Sanchez looks like a Real Housewife, I’m assuming that’s what Bezos likes. Huge new boobs, yanked up face, pitch black long hair.
Exactly
Just goes to show you that money does not equal class.
Sorry to be mean but she looks like the hookup/affair that everyone assumed he’d get out of his system once it wasn’t secret, but somehow managed to stick in it for the long run.
I think he’s just not bothered to change girlfriend’s and she knows this. He was in a long marriage until this piranha snatched him. He’s probably happy to let her do whatever she pleases as long as he can focus on his work. It seems he likes status quo in his private life
They won’t break up unless she leaves him for a better prospect
@Nina: or until someone with sharper teeth comes for Jeff. He’s lazy, not loyal.
Lauren Sanchez is delusional if she thinks she has a snowball’s chance with DiCaprio.
She doesn’t know what to do with herself. Literally. She’s all over the place and everywhere at once with those things, which, incidentally, probably took a sip of her soup before she knew the first course was on the table. They precede her by two miles when she enters a room.
Soooo tacky. But well played. I could learn a few things from her.
Wouldn’t that be something – a side piece turned gf who cheats on the richest man in the world. Even all the wealth in the world can’t prevent boredom. 😂
I’m sure she already cheats, just not publicly
Ewww.
That is all.
Lauren is a pretty woman that is refusing to accept the fact that she is aging, and she is resorting to plastic surgery that is making her look like a caricature of her old self. As for Leo…I think dating 25 year olds is making him look older than he actually is. I’d give him late 50’s, not because he looks it but because the contrast is so stark between him and his girlfriends that the mind just assumes that he is a much older creepy middle aged guy.
MacKenzie must be rolling around laughing her head off!!!
Meanwhile, she’s happily remarried to a science teacher from her kids’ school who seems like a super nice, normal guy.
Just goes to show money isn’t everything. Dating a man worth 200 billion and still heavily flirting with others. But you do make a good point: If you’re like Lauren and always looking to go higher and higher, where do you go after landing the (second) richest man in the world? And if theoretically, she gets Leo, where does she go after that. Must be a difficult and unfulfilling life to constantly chase after things and never really stopping.
Well I guess after their little “who has the biggest spaceship” phallic contest its time for who’s girlfriend has the biggest rack?
Bezos doesn’t have moves or the aura of one of the richest men in the world. His gf makes him look cheap but also look at his body language around Leo. Leo is clearly brushing both of them off
You’d think Bezos would have more poise and confidence
Unless this is fillers/ filters, she’s inching into bad plastic surgery. The exaggerated cheeks, lips, boobs and pulled tight face…not a good look
Inching? She jumped into the bad plastic surgery pool face first! I’m assuming MacKenzie has not had work done. They are the same age and MacKenzie looks SO much younger. Lauren would probably be a gorgeous woman still, but in search of youth turned herself into the joker.
LS looks grotesque. A mockery of her old pretty self as she now looks like a Joke(r). That stretchable mouth and air pumped boobs, ugh.
Imagine leaving Mackenzie Bezos, someone who is beautiful inside and out, for a woman who acts like this.
No fool like an old fool.
I’m sorry, I will always love Leo. He so clearly wants to get out of there ASAP. his hand gestures remind me actually of one his characters, just can’t think which one.
I guess I am not the only one seeing it as looking to move on to someone else.
That is her default is to look at men with some power like that. A little challenge and nothing more ans from the look of it, Leo wasn’t having it.
Leo, although worth about 150 million, is too broke for her.
Why would she think she had a chance with Leo? That’s what I’m laughing about. She’s way out of his age range. Has she never picked up a newspaper? We all know his type.
Even extremely beautiful women his own age (there are a number of them in Hollywood) don’t have a chance with him.
I guess money can buy boobs, but not brains.