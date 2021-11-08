Chaos at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival leaves eight dead, hundreds injured

Concerts and musical tours have started up again in earnest, which is why Travis Scott created the Astroworld Festival, featuring performances by himself, Drake, SZA, Bad Bunny, Young Thug, etc. On Friday night, the festival was happening in Houston, Texas. Things turned deadly – there was a huge crowd surge, the medics were bad at their jobs, people were trampled and at least eight people are dead. There are hundreds of injured people:
Tragedy struck Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival as crowd surges during his Friday night headlining set left 8 dead and over 300 injured, according to Houston officials.
50,000 fans attended the show, which led to a surge during Scott’s performance at the festival outside NRG Park, the Houston Chronicle reports. At a press conference following the concert, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña clarified the timeline. He said that at 9 p.m. the crowd began surging forward during Scott’s set as there was panic and people running for safety. At that point, Scott paused the show several times to ask security to help out fans, and members of the fire department were sent into the dense crowd to rescue the injured.
At 9:38 p.m. a “mass-casualty incident” was triggered, at which time CPR began to be administered to several unconscious fans. Meanwhile, social media posts like the below show the frenzied scene as officials tried to rescue concertgoers.
“It happened all at once,” Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said. “It seemed like it happened over the course of just a few minutes.”
A source close to the festival confirmed to Variety that the quick response from Astroworld security and staff on site undoubtedly saved more people from being hurt, and teams are working to provide police with drone and ground footage for investigation. The source also confirmed that police are looking into a drug spiking incident in a targeted area of the festival, which could account for the 11 cardiac arrest incidents that Peña confirmed during the press conference.
An eyewitness, Variety staffer Emanuel Okusanya, said that fans began moving en masse toward Scott’s stage, one of two on the stadium grounds, at least two hours before his performance was scheduled to begin. As his set time approached, a countdown clock began counting down, which caused the already-boisterous crowd to surge toward the stage. Once the set began, multiple mosh pits broke out and people began falling, causing a “domino effect,” Okusanya said. People began pushing to get out of the overcrowded area, but virtually the entire stadium floor was packed with people. Additionally, “around 250 people” had been crowded just outside the entrance earlier in the evening and may have contributed to a bottleneck at the exits, he said.
The Houston sheriff confirmed the anecdotal stories about someone with a needle who was jabbing people, but that was only one part of it – there are also anecdotal stories about a lack of trained medical personnel at the festival, stories about how the set up for Travis’s performance contributed to the deadly chaos, and while Travis did stop the performance a few times to try to encourage people to look out for one another, he apparently kept on performing well after Houston authorities were trying to shut it down, and after the city labeled it a mass-casualty event. Predictably, many people injured in the melee have already gotten lawyers and the first lawsuits have already been filed. There will be so many lawsuits in the coming days and weeks, as there should be.
Travis issued a statement on Twitter, and he also posted an emotional video to Instagram. Kylie Jenner was there in Houston too and she issued a statement about how sorry she was that all of this happened.
— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) November 6, 2021
Kylie Jenner issues a statement regarding the tragedy at Astroworld Festival:
“Travis and I are broken and devastated… I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing.” pic.twitter.com/VaiVx4Y6jj
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 7, 2021
JUST IN: Travis Scott shares video addressing the tragedy at Astroworld Fest pic.twitter.com/MSjVpJH3fK
— XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 7, 2021
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
What a nightmare.
I don’t know why is there no word about lawsuit or holding anyone accountable. If there was a mass shooting with 8 dead it would be all over the news.
Travis and organisers should be prosecuted
Lawsuits are already being filed.
I hope this is the end of his career.
Read that he was charged twice before because of fans rushing the stage. Out of curiosity (because I don’t know) is he really that popular?
He encourages his fans to jump barricades, rush the stage and abuse security.
It is for this reason that I don’t take his crocodile tears very seriously about this. How horrific for all the people stuck in that crush. Humans in tightly packed groups are as different from a regular crowd as flood waters are from a puddle. The Hajj had several crush fatalities a few years ago prompting a re-design of the area where the people move.
He had an earpiece in and undoubtedly heard something of what was happening in the crowd.
Yes, I tried to reason that maybe Scott is young and was high while performing and didn’t know. However, after hearing about his previous incidents, this man and his team need to be held accountable. It’s one thing for a musician to adopt a musical persona; it’s quite another to willfully endanger others for that persona. And him making money off that persona while endangering others? Really gross.
He is known to incite unruly behaviour at his concerts and his video was not emotional at all,granted maybe he is in shock.
I knew he did not attempt to stop (or he tried only once according to 1 video) but I did not know he likes to incite such behaviour. Does he not think of his partner and daughter In the audience? That’s evil. I know they were in the VIP section but what if an unruly crowd sets fire to it or brings it down?
Absolutely horrifying. That entire organization should be shut down. They are unfit and unqualified to hold events. And him? Yeah the videos have been around of him at multiple events encouraging and riling up his fans to “defy security”. He’s disgusting. I have no doubt he cut corners and was negligent. I hope those families get every cent he has ever earned or ever will. Absolutely inexcusable.
This is probably the end of the Astroworld Festival.
Travis 100% knew people were dying at his concert. I think there’s even a video where he continues to sing after seeing someone being taken away (I believe they were dead/close to it). Absolutely horrendous. He should be sued to the max.
The videos coming out of that show are horrific.
How traumatising for those involved. Aside from pausing a few seconds here and there Travis didn’t exactly try to diffuse the situation in any way. There are reports that even though the organisers (after having liaised with the police) agreed to stop the show he carried on playing for another 40 minutes and basically finished his set.
To make things worse, what the hell is that disgusting apology video? Can’t he just show some respect and stop rubbing his head ridiculously- teenagers died at his show FFS. If you are going to speak in person (which he didn’t need to do) at least do it properly.
Speaking of, did Drake say anything?
There’s damaging footage of him not responding to the chaos. The Houston police chief met with him before the concert, they were concerned because Scott has incited crowds before. He’s trying to finesse it now.
Considering Scott continued this musical persona while people were getting injured and he was charged, he sounds young and full of hubris. Maybe narcissistic. I wonder if he justified all of this behavior by imagining himself as some kind of musical genius or legend? How out of touch is he?
Travis continued after security tried shutting down…there is video (I have not seen, I have been told) where he said he was NOT stopping. Kylie’s statement saying they were unaware of any fatalities? Maybe….but with what WAS going on – SHOULD HAVE STOPPED! He is also at fault!
The police escorted all the VIPs (including Kendall, Kylie and Stormi) right past dead and unresponsive bodies. All on film.
I get that people pass out, ambulances are called and you might not notice/realise what is happening, but if they were escorting the VIPs out they must have known what was happening.
Lots of people have said they went to get help, only to be told the show was being filmed and they were not going to stop for anything.
Yeah. Drake hasn’t said anything and saw that he is being sued along with Travis. Another rapper with Astroworld came forth and expressed condolences and actually seemed sincere unless TS messy instories. From what I can tell of clips, Drake was on stage at beginning with Travis but doesn’t appear to be when it really got messy. I could be wrong though. Most of the clips show Scott alone when it really gets bad
Dude is a sociopath.
There are two stories out there about his lack of regard for people.
He walked away when someone was having a seizure in the studio. Not to call an ambulance, literally walked away.
Another is when he found out someone on his staff was harassing and later assaulted a woman, he not only was uncooperative, he kept the staffer on and encouraged it to continue.
He is garbage.
This info from Variety is so off base: “A source close to the festival confirmed to Variety that the quick response from Astroworld security and staff on site undoubtedly saved more people…” There was no “quick response.” Fans ‘responded’ and were rebuffed, helped who they could in the crowd. We now know it was 37 minutes between when they knew (acknowledges) there was a serious problem and the show ending. Also the info about the drug ‘spiking’ was first reported at TMZ and no one who was there saw or experienced that (at least so far) so that seems so creepy deflection to change the narrative. The police mentioned one security guard had an issue and maybe that was true but otherwise…
So sad and the kids with all their reports of their experiences are so heartbreaking, especially those who tried to get attention earlier on. And then what people went through … so so sad, horrible and avoidable. Travis Scott … no words.
I’ve been haunted this weekend by the stories and videos coming out of this nightmare. This should be the end of his career. He has been arrested twice before for inciting the crowd and encouraging them to rush the stage so it was only a matter of time before something like this happened. And he did not care. He saw the ambulance trying to get through the crowd, stopped for a few seconds then turned around and immediately started up the show again yelling that he wanted to see “the mother f*cking ground shake”. He had to see the screaming and begs for help from the crowd. He’s a monster.
I have to agree he is a monster. I hope he goes broke and lands in jail. This story is horrific on so many levels. Those poor people and their families. I still don’t understand how his set was able to continue for nearly an hour after a mass casualty situation was declared.
I live in Houston. The press conference the day after it happened was a total CYA shitshow. I’m not absolving Travis Scott at all- asshole made the wrong choice at absolutely every moment, ignored a clear emergency situation, ignored fans begging him to stop, etc- but if you’re a local authority and have declared a mass casualty event at a concert, maybe it isn’t the smartest thing in the world to brag at a press conference that said concert was stopped 40 minutes later and not immediately? I honestly don’t know wtf they were thinking.
And I don’t believe that drug story for a single fucking moment, not unless some proof comes to light. The whole thing screams attempted coverup to absolve the event organizers and local PD of their monumental, criminally negligent fuck up and putting some way to blame some uncontrollable chaos agent in the crowd out into the universe and hoping the excuse sticks. It hasn’t stuck, and it hasn’t been talked about since the initial press conference. No one is buying it.
@Plums – Good point. I’m not absolving Travis either but why didn’t the authorities immediately stop the show? It shouldn’t really have been left up to him.
Apparantly, this crushing pressure started when that countdown clock turned on and continued the entire concert. The only way to get bodies out of the crowd was to crowd surf them to the edge. People climbed up on stage equipment to staff members, told them people were dying, stop the show, Travis kept going.
He’s been arrested twice and received probation both times, in two different states, for encouraging crowds at other concerts to ignore security, climb over barricades, crowd up against the stage. He encourages this behavior.
He does not care one bit! Every excuse that will now come out is to avoid lawsuits and loosing money. Look up the story and the video of the girl that got up in one of the camera towers to ask for help (her name escapes me but her story and statement she put out describing what happened is all over the net and has been verified and confirmed by others) she tried to get them to stop the show and the cameraman threaten to push her off the 15ft tower! I was never a fan of him or the Kardashians but im glad people are seeing their true colors, still advertising like nothing happened while everyone else was mourning.
One of the accounts circulating this weekend described the crush when people went down as human sinkholes and that imagery has stuck with me. Absolutely terrifying.
I’ve never seen something less sincere in my life than Travis addressing this tragedy