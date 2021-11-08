Alice Evans has started directing Instagram posts to Ioan Gruffudd’s girlfriend

Real talk: Alice Evans is going to be very, very lucky if her divorce is finalized and she ends up with any kind of custody of their children. Not only that, I believe we’re probably only weeks away from Ioan Gruffudd asking the court for a restraining order against Alice. While Alice has made it clear that she’s going to tweet through her own self-sustaining shambles against the advice of her lawyers, I have to think that eventually the court will order her to STFU on social media. A few days ago, Alice posted an old photo of herself and Ioan with the message: “Oops! This came up when I was going through old photos. No offence to the ‘New Girfriend’.” This is her entire shtick at this point. Then it got worse. She re-posted the photo with Ioan edited out, and she included this message:
I just want to apologize to all those people who felt I was being unkind to Bianca (my husband’s mistress) by posting a pic of me and my 20 year love together.
It must have hurt her a lot, the idea that he may have been still sleeping with his wife, or even taking photos with her.
I’m sorry Bianca. He is yours of course.
I’ve taken him out. Now you won’t have to worry.
Love
Alice
What in the psychosis are we dealing with here? Is her aim to “get under the skin” of Bianca, Ioan’s girlfriend? Is it to get under Ioan’s skin? Because I doubt either of them care. This is the one time a guy getting a divorce can truly say, with a wealth of examples, that his ex is crazy. Alice basically has a new lease on life now that she knows Ioan has a girlfriend, and she’s hellbent on harassing them online and obsessing over them and trying to “shame” them publicly.
She also posted this on Twitter:
Know what I can't get over?
This is Christmas 2019.
He was ALREADY WITH HER.
He had already promised her he would leave us.
If you look at his face, there is something there..
But God – I was in heaven. I had absolutely NO IDEA. pic.twitter.com/drdQ3gJ2ef
— Alice Evans (@AliceEvansGruff) November 7, 2021
She is Betty Broderick 2.0. She is losing it.
Oh man Netflix got me so hooked on that story and I went down a full rabbit hole. I gotta say she had some legitimate grievances (not about him leaving her and marrying someone else but him screwing her out of a fair divorce settlement after she put him thorough medical and law school). Not clear Alice Evans has the same grievances although she’s clearly in a lot of pain and not emotionally equipped to handle it.
Oh yeah, Dan Broderick was no saint at all. However, Betty was her own worst enemy. She could not help herself and in her eyes, she was constantly a victim and never an instigator in many of her own problems. I am old enough to remember her being on Oprah and in the media, and Alice Eve is on the same path. It’s uncanny.
I completely forgot about the Broderick! Nice call back!
It is very hard to remove minor kids from their mother. A few social media outbursts will not be enough to strip her of custody. Though she is not doing herself any favours most would argue that she is just hurting and not a danger to anyone.
Dwyane Wade’s ex wife didn’t get away with it. If she’s doing this publicly, imagine how she’s trying to turn the kids against him in private.
Some of her comments have made it clear that she’s manipulating the children (i.e. her 8 year old is too upset to go to school and begged her dad not to get a girlfriend, this is not normal).
She also admitted to interrupting their video calls with him to try to talk to him.
So she could certainly be on the road to having custody issues. She’s hurting the kids.
It’s not hard when the mother is giving the courts MULTIPLE reasons why she shouldn’t have custody of the children.
I don’t know who these people are but- wow! She is def her own worst enemy.
I don’t see how anyone can defend the behavior of this woman, while simultaneously calling Ioan a narcissist in the same breath. There should also be none of the both sides nonsense either. Her behavior is insane.
This woman is fkn nuts. She’s totally going to be on the receiving end of a TRO.
Noteworthy that we still have no proof that he cheated with the new girlfriend. Also, he left nearly a year ago, he’s not your husband.
She created her own imaginary world and believes it’s reality. Insane, poor kids.
Yikes, Watch her socials get shut down for harassment. She should stop, but I doubt she will do that. Surely her lawyers warned her about her behavior risking custody of her kids? What is she even thinking?
I hardly knew who Ioan was 3 weeks ago and now I’m determined to support any future project he’s on.
Just because she’s trying so hard to destroy him – AND THEIR CHILDREN.
I follow her Twitter and Insta now. She’s basicly just proving that he’s actually a good dad doing the parenting from afar while she’s trying hard to make the girls hate him and doing no parenting at all.
What the hell?
If someone’s ex was this crazy, I’d have to take a hard pass.
Get. Those. Kids. Out. Of. There.
Someone get Alice a copy of “He’s Just Not That Into You” stat.
If she loses custody, she will use the fact to continue getting attention on Twitter, to write about it on tabloidams… I can even see her going to talk shoe to sieak about how Ioan “destroyed” her life.
What is supposed to be on his face? It’s a face of a happy dad playing a game with small children and purpusefully overreacting for their enjoyment. So, normal modern dad behaviour.
This is quite unsettling.
And of course she had no idea, it seems like he was trying to find a way out without this whole reaction happening.
She thinks this proves something but it just makes it look like she was so potentially volatile he had to plan his escape delicately and play act for a while to get out.
That’s not flattering to her like she seems to think it is.
The thing is rather than breaking them up, which is obviously what she tries to achieve here, this will probably make them grow closer, All the while she loses any credit by proving that he had good reasons to leave her.
When I commented about Ioan making that post on IG about he and Bianca and not thinking it through, I got several comments saying I was wrong.
This is what I was talking about and yeah, I was right.
I know someone who did this. She could not and did not move on. She unloaded about the husband on to the kids. She refused to see a counselor. She would debrief the kids after a visit with their father and his new GF.
She never got over it or out from under the weight of the end of her marriage. Even decades later – and she always blamed the women slightly more than the husband. Although she did blame the husband too, somehow the women were the obstacle to reforming him.
Alice needs professional help. Her kids need her to be an adult right now, because the break up of the family is happening to THEM.
Im not seeing anything crazy. Thats also an extremely ableist thing to say. This woman is hurt and angry, but she doesn’t seem wrong. It sounds like she was treated very poorly and lied to. She needs a therapist, but calling her crazy for calling out her ex and his mistress seems like a weird take on her valid emotions.
This woman needs professional psychological help. I understand that she is hurting and feels betrayed and having an emotional breakdown post a breakup is definitely something many of us have experienced (to varying degrees), but I don’t think she will be able to « look » at herself, which is the hard work one has to do in therapy. She’s in a fantasy land, and it’s not a nice one, it’s a dangerous one for herself and her kids.