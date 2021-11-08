Duchess Camilla told people that President Biden farted in front of her

President Joe Biden went to the COP26 conference straight from the G20 Summit in Rome. It was the Biden Roadshow and he was absolutely there to reassure our European (and NATO) allies that America is back, baby. Is it possible that perhaps a 78-year-old man ate something in Europe that didn’t agree with him? For sure. My guess is: gelato. Joe Biden is an ice cream man and gelato is a lot heavier and maybe his stomach was not prepared for it. In any case, the Daily Mail would have us believe that Joe Biden was perhaps pretty gassy by last Monday’s COP26 evening reception in Glasgow. The Mail claims that Gassy Joe broke wind in front of the Duchess of Cornwall and that Camilla has spoken of little else since.
He is supposed to be committed to reducing emissions – but when President Joe Biden produced a little natural gas of his own at the COP26 summit, it was audible enough to make the Duchess of Cornwall blush.
An informed source has told The Mail on Sunday that Camilla was taken aback to hear Biden break wind as they made polite small talk at the global climate change gathering in Glasgow last week.
‘It was long and loud and impossible to ignore,’ the source said. ‘Camilla hasn’t stopped talking about it.’
The President met the Duchess during a reception on Monday at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery, attended by Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Boris Johnson.
This is not the first time that Biden has faced claims that he broke wind. In May 2020, Republicans, including Donald Trump Jr, posted a video clip of Biden containing a suspicious noise while live-streaming an exchange with Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf. However, a separate video which circulated last month – and was briefly trending on Twitter under #Fartgate – was found to have been doctored to include fake flatulence.
At COP26, Biden apologised for Trump’s actions in taking the United States out of the Paris Climate Accord and he pledged that America would devote more resources to fighting climate change. The President was ‘gonged’ eight times by organisers for running past the three minutes allotted for his speech. This summer, Johnson praised Biden as being ‘a big breath of fresh air’ on climate change compared to his predecessor.
Appropriately, Biden has urged world leaders to cut methane gas emissions by 30 per cent by the end of the decade. Cows and other livestock contribute substantially to global methane levels. The White House declined to comment last night.
Personally, I think Republicans and right-wing media want to make “Biden’s gastric issues” into a thing even if they have to pull this kind of farty nonsense. It’s projection on their part, especially given that it was widely assumed/known that Donald Trump sh-t his diaper constantly, and even stumbled out of meetings because of his stomach/dinosaur ass issues. Now, do I believe President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. is a chronic farter? Kind of, the man does eat a lot of ice cream and ice cream always gives me gas. But I also believe that she who smelt it dealt it, she who detected it ejected it and whoever spoke it broke it. It sounds like a royal conspiracy to me and once again Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall is the right in the rancid-fart center.
Ahhhh, the RF just reeks of class, don’t they? I would expect nothing from Camilla other than this.
I was about to say the same, dear god, just ignore it. I’m middle aged and fart all the time and he’s an old dude! sure tell Charles and have a private giggle about it but good lord keep it to yourself. this is just embarrassing for Camilla, not Biden.
Was thinking the same. While “everyone is fair game” apparently in the world of media and celebrity, it seems pretty much extremely unrefined to go about talking about other people’s digestive upsets.
Because clearly no one passes gas in front of royalty on purpose, I will deduct a point from the RF on this one.
That this was a headline in UK news speaks volumes.
We have deep seated corruption amongst our MPs with many of them being paid by lobbyists to influence policy. We have sewage being dumped in our rivers and no food on our supermarket shelves. Then there’s the £3m for a peerage scandal. But someone’s bodily functions are more important. SMH
Camilla! This is so classless, I thought these crusty saltines were supposed to have at least the veneer of good manners. A polite person ignores this sort of thing and most certainly doesn’t rush to tell everyone she knows. So trashy.
The glitter has fallen off the turd. The world sees them for what they really are. What had two Duchesses attend COP26: one was waving insect protein around taking the piss and the other was tactless and indiscreet. The UK must be so proud of their representatives.
‘But I also believe that she who smelt it dealt it, she who detected it ejected it and whoever spoke it broke it.’…… *flatlines* 🤣🤣🤣
So what if it happened? People fart, it’s a fact of life, no big deal. This is so juvenile. Just like the clips that some media companies are trying to blow up of him dozing off or something.
I saw this story over the weekend and my only comments are:
1) everyone “breaks wind,” passes gas, farts, whatever (although I hate the word “fart” with a passion). sometimes you can hold it it until you’re in the bathroom or alone and sometimes you really can’t.
2) It’s so incredibly rude for Camilla to be “talking of nothing else since” (does she have nothing else going on in her life?) and to have shared this story far and wide (if that’s what did indeed happen, that Biden passed gas in front of her and she is telling everyone the story.)
3) Remember on the Windsors when Camilla was trying to get pregnant to have an heir that could oust William from the line of succession and it turned out she was just full of gas?
I loved that Windsors episode! “It’s not a baby, it’s trapped wind” lol
Do you know who basically talks of nothing else except farts? My 5 year old. When farts get old he shifts to poop. It’s exhausting. So now I’ve got Camilla on par with my 5 year old. (Also my autocorrect was changing farts to facts)
Now, if Biden passed gas in front of me I would definitely be all “did he? No. Yes. Maybe?” And possibly tell my best friend, not be talking of nothing else. But I would also think there were other more important things happening that I could talk about other than the President having a perfectly normal bodily function.
The reaction to this story has been people bringing up the fact that Charles wanted to be Camilla’s tampon, that she gave him a send-off the day before his wedding to Diana and that she was Charles’ mistress. It may have been better for her if CH had kept quiet about this. I suspect that, as anti-American as they are, the royals didn’t like Biden and decided to take him down a peg or two by leaking this story. Contrary to popular belief, I think the Royals liked Trump because he showed deference to the Queen and her family. Biden is of Irish descent who always talks about what the British did to the Irish.
What would hte UK do without the soft diplomacy skills of the RF lol
Keep it Klassy, Royal Family, as always.
The energy I saw on Twitter was all about the hypocrisy of the center of TamponGate calling attention to someone else’s bodily functions.
Could be true. But all this proves is that Camilla is the gasbag we always knew she was. She and Charles deserve each other and they can stick it where the sun don’t shine…but where Tampax reign supreme.
I blame Trump for this. He loosened the sphincter of propriety in public discourse and this is the result.
I’m sorry but I find this pretty funny. Everyone passes gas. It’s natural. Maybe my sense of humour is just broken. I also don’t get the massive outrage towards Camilla. I get that this isn’t a polite thing to gossip about at ALL but some are out for Camilla’s blood which seems like an overreaction to me if I’m being honest.
I dunno about seeing outrage at Camilla, but definitely frowny faces at how unseemly this headline is, for Camilla and the British media. For sure it’s tacky of her to be the mouthpiece for this story. IF IT EVEN HAPPENED (being an adult who is unable to let go of someone farting, assuming they farted, which is a healthy and natural bodily function), cos hello, royal tabloids. Which makes me wonder, who leaked it and why? This makes Camilla look deeply, deeply, classless and tone deaf cos she’s also an elderly person, why perpetuate in the “old people are stinky” trope? This and the Fawcett story makes me wonder if Camilla is in someone’s cross-hairs. And WHY.
Eh, I’ll disagree with you about the reactions towards Camilla being just “frowny faces”. She trended on weekend because of this story and I saw a lot of people mad at her. Granted a lot of it was Sussex Squad accounts and they’re obviously going to be upset at all royals except Harry and Meghan so maybe you’re actually right and nobody is that mad lol.
You know who was REALLY out for Camilla’s blood? Prince Tampon. #IrresistableGrossJoke
Why? Because it’s rude to discuss, the royal family are supposed to be experts at soft diplomacy, the UK is trying to negotiate a trade deal with the US. If they are petty enough to try and embarrass the PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES because they don’t like the fact that he’s Irish and won’t kiss their asses (or whatever reason), then what is the fucking point of them!? Why should the UK government trot them out when foreign dignitaries come, if they’re going to leak petty shit to the tabloid press? They could end up doing damage to foreign relations if no one can trust them to be discreet.
I tell you, even with Trump being an utter ass every where he went, most foreign leaders still treated him with the respect accorded to the office he was holding. I’m sure they talked about him mercilessly in private but NEVER to the press. I mean COME ON! It’s basic manners.
I honestly think you and a lot of people are overestimating how much Biden will care about this. He’s not Trump, he’s not going to hold a grudge against this forever. Will he be upset that Camilla is gossiping about his normal bodily functions? Yes. But I don’t believe it’ll translate into major diplomatic sanctions from the US in anyway.
I don’t think it resulting in sanctions is really the point. It’s just how disgusting that the invisible contract results in…articles like this, to put it lightly. And yes, it’s meant to insult the President – this paper lost a case to Meghan and he’s on record saying the Oprah interview “took courage”, I doubt this has any policy influence or that he cares, but I would not put it past them to be petty enough to take jabs like this.
That was my first question as well. I doubt Camilla wants this story out there. Was it Willileaks giving much-needed material to his tabloid friends? Or maybe Michael Fawcett is mad that she wants him out…
#Cowmilla
Eh, I believe he farted (accidently, it’s unfortunate but it happens). I also believe she found it either funny or gross and told some people. But from the way this is reported they make it sound like she evilly went to the press with it. But she didn’t. It’s a funny story.
Way to move away focus from important to childish things.
Has Camilla seen the deleted scenes from Love Actually about the Queen’s farts?
Camilla is vulgar. It speaks volumes that this trashy person is whom Charles wanted.
im just not buying this story! i find it hard to believe that Camilla can talk of nothing else but a fart, there really isnt that much to say about a fart. Also she seems to have more sense diplomatically to be running around telling everybody about it.
this seems like a planted story to me to gain traction in America that Biden did not impress the royal family and embarrassed America on the world stage. my money is on a republican plant being the source
The funny thing is if they were trying to make Biden look bad with this, they failed miserably. Is that the best they could do?!? Everyone else involved that was gossiping or laughing about it sounds like a childish buffoon.
And let’s consider the source: the Daily Mail.
Has the gas story escaped to make Kate look classy?
Maybe given the way Big Will grimaces around her , does fragrant Kate blow off constantly?
Because Camilla never farts. The royal family’s poop smells like roses, don’t ya know?
Between Kate shoving larvae in people’s faces and Camilla talking non-stop about farts, the BRF looks like *such* a classy bunch of assh*les.
Now they’ll just need to figure out how to blame Meghan for it.
Camilla told?
Or is it the Daily Fail shxt stirring again and either making stuff up or enlarging on a rumour?
Either way I detect a whole bunch of bull poo
How classy of her to gossip to everyone about it. /sarcasm
Yes, indeed. The “Fab Four” will save the monarchy.
Lol
I think Camilla is saying this because there was no dog to blame it on.
Private joke from her, ok. Daily Mail story, vulgar and gross. Yes, I’m going to bring up the tampon story too. Yech.
They probably blame their farts on Meghan, not the dog. If not her, the nearest American will apparently do.
Don’t mind me over here shaking my head…..God forbid the black duchess sneezes but THIS is considered “classy royaling”? The future queen consort gossiping about people farting???? GTFOH.
Best commentary I’ve read in awhile.. what a way to start a Monday laughing at flatulence.
I guess this is why Twitter is full of *picker photos showing the true class of Royal aristocracy. Camilla really is a disgrace no matter who tries to put a shine on her.
If she and Chuckles didn’t want this story out there and attached to her, it wouldn’t be, so.
Camilla is just ugly from every angle. Chuck’s decades of work to make her out to be some harmless, amusing lush have all gone for naught.
Old people fart a lot. Horses fart a lot. Can you imagine how much an old horse like Camilla must fart?
Haha hysterical!
Sour grapes from the royal family. That’s all they serve these days.
What’s so bad about farts? Sure, they might stink, but that’s temporary, and they don’t spread germs like coughing and sneezing. You know who else farted today? Beyoncé. Adele. Paul Rudd. Normalize flatulence!
Was this story actually an attack on Camilla? I mean, yeah, Biden farting isn’t chic, but as noted, it isn’t exactly classy to accuse someone of farting in the news. And as expected, by making this public Camilla’s history has come back to haunt her (and Charles as well). In no way does this “news” really benefit her and she’s just been given an upgrade in the RF as a Counselor of State.