“Autumnal Bennifer update: Ben Affleck took J.Lo to the airport” links
  • November 08, 2021

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

'Bennifer' couple arrive in Venice during the 78th Venice Film Festival

Ben Affleck took Jennifer Lopez to the airport yesterday! [Just Jared]
Glenn Youngkin’s 17-year-old son tried to vote twice. [Buzzfeed]
How did Kieran Culkin do as host of SNL? [Pajiba]
I didn’t even see these lace pants on Kristen Stewart last week. [Go Fug Yourself]
Emma Corrin is filming Lady Chatterley’s Lover. [LaineyGossip]
Look at these beautiful good dogs! [Dlisted]
Damn, this made me want hash browns so much. [Gawker]
I saw the last few minutes of last night’s Simpsons episode & I had no idea what was happening. I think they’re trying to do an homage to Fargo? [Seriously OMG]
Kylie Minogue has great legs. [RCFA]
The White House defends vaccine mandates. [Towleroad]
Rihanna apparently has a big vinyl collection? [Egotastic]

Related stories

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to ““Autumnal Bennifer update: Ben Affleck took J.Lo to the airport” links”

  1. minx says:
    November 8, 2021 at 12:34 pm

    Good to see autumnal Bennifer. I like her sunglasses.

    Reply
    • ElleV says:
      November 8, 2021 at 1:16 pm

      can’t wait to see XmasBennifer decked out in matching white turtlenecks and furs and frosty tinted shades!!!

      ps tho, even with the glow up, ben is looking miserable as ever

      Reply
  2. Lena says:
    November 8, 2021 at 1:36 pm

    Glenn Youngkin’s 17-year-old son tried to vote twice. ??!! Why isn’t this All over MSM? I mean it’s voter fraud, right?

    Reply
  3. olliesmom says:
    November 8, 2021 at 1:54 pm

    Those photos look they are right out of a romcom.

    Ah, to be not really all that young and to be in love like that.

    Can’t wait until winter Bennifer. Lots of fur.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment