Prince Harry isn’t allowed to wear a military uniform to the veterans’ gala in NYC

Remember the kerfuffle in the days leading up to Prince Philip’s funeral service, all about which men would get to wear their military uniforms? The original funeral plan was to allow Prince William, Prince Charles, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew to all wear the ceremonial dress uniforms and that Prince Harry would not be “allowed” to wear his. Harry is the only royal man of his generation to serve in war, but he married a Black American woman so of course he has to be continuously punished and denied his right to even wear the uniform of his rank in retirement. Anyway, at the time, I argued that Andrew and the rest of them should just go ahead and wear their uniforms because it would look like what it is: petty, useless military drag compared to Harry’s actual service. Weird that at the end of the day, the Queen said that no one could wear their uniforms! I’m reminded of all of that again because apparently Harry is not allowed to wear any of his dress uniforms to Wednesday night’s Salute to Freedom gala in New York.

Prince Harry will not be allowed to wear military uniform when he hands out awards to war heroes next week. The Duke of Sussex, 37, will be attending the Salute to Freedom gala on a warship in New York on November 10 where he will present five medals. Despite serving two tours in Afghanistan with the Army, the veteran will not be able to wear his uniform at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum as he was stripped of his honorary titles. Harry was stripped of his role as Captain-General of the Royal Marines – handed down to him by his grandfather Prince Philip, as part of the final deal for him and Meghan Markle, 40, to step back as front line royals. He will have to instead wear black tie at the gala, but Harry will be able to pin his four medals on the suit. It was reported prior to the announcement of the final ‘Megxit’ deal in February that Prince Harry had hoped to keep the titles. And he is said to have asked the Queen about the possibility, in what was described as a half-in-half-out role. But such a plan was vetoed and the title was taken back, along with his role as Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk and Commodore-in-Chief Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.

[From The Daily Mail]

Yeah. It’s still f–king bonkers that he isn’t allowed to wear the dress uniform of the rank which he earned in his ten years in the Army, which was Captain. He should be able to wear his captain’s dress uniform to these kinds of events and I don’t understand why the Queen would have the ability to stop him from doing just that. But anyway, it doesn’t matter. I doubt Harry is all that upset at this point, although of course it stings. He loved the Army. He loves honoring military men and women and veterans. He loves working with veterans groups. And they tossed him away because Baldemort was seething with jealousy.