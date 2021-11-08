Prince Harry isn’t allowed to wear a military uniform to the veterans’ gala in NYC

Remember the kerfuffle in the days leading up to Prince Philip’s funeral service, all about which men would get to wear their military uniforms? The original funeral plan was to allow Prince William, Prince Charles, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew to all wear the ceremonial dress uniforms and that Prince Harry would not be “allowed” to wear his. Harry is the only royal man of his generation to serve in war, but he married a Black American woman so of course he has to be continuously punished and denied his right to even wear the uniform of his rank in retirement. Anyway, at the time, I argued that Andrew and the rest of them should just go ahead and wear their uniforms because it would look like what it is: petty, useless military drag compared to Harry’s actual service. Weird that at the end of the day, the Queen said that no one could wear their uniforms! I’m reminded of all of that again because apparently Harry is not allowed to wear any of his dress uniforms to Wednesday night’s Salute to Freedom gala in New York.
Prince Harry will not be allowed to wear military uniform when he hands out awards to war heroes next week. The Duke of Sussex, 37, will be attending the Salute to Freedom gala on a warship in New York on November 10 where he will present five medals.
Despite serving two tours in Afghanistan with the Army, the veteran will not be able to wear his uniform at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum as he was stripped of his honorary titles. Harry was stripped of his role as Captain-General of the Royal Marines – handed down to him by his grandfather Prince Philip, as part of the final deal for him and Meghan Markle, 40, to step back as front line royals.
He will have to instead wear black tie at the gala, but Harry will be able to pin his four medals on the suit.
It was reported prior to the announcement of the final ‘Megxit’ deal in February that Prince Harry had hoped to keep the titles. And he is said to have asked the Queen about the possibility, in what was described as a half-in-half-out role. But such a plan was vetoed and the title was taken back, along with his role as Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk and Commodore-in-Chief Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command.
Yeah. It’s still f–king bonkers that he isn’t allowed to wear the dress uniform of the rank which he earned in his ten years in the Army, which was Captain. He should be able to wear his captain’s dress uniform to these kinds of events and I don’t understand why the Queen would have the ability to stop him from doing just that. But anyway, it doesn’t matter. I doubt Harry is all that upset at this point, although of course it stings. He loved the Army. He loves honoring military men and women and veterans. He loves working with veterans groups. And they tossed him away because Baldemort was seething with jealousy.
If it’s any consolation, those likes on the comments aren’t real. The real comments are the ones that have equal likes and dislikes. The bots stop counting likes and and upload a bunch of dislikes. You can tell because on less popular articles the replies that are pro-Sussex are a lot higher green than red.
Oh yes, it’s definitely manipulated. But so gross and infuriating! Serves me right for clicking, lol.
It doesn’t sting for this event. He wore a suit the last time he attended the Intrepid Awards. This is a non-story and just an attempt by the Daily Mail to get clicks. Plus this has nothing do with the British military so he wouldn’t be expected to wear a uniform.
Which just draws attention to RF who never served and have lots of metals!
@amy yes I was gonna say the same thing. This is a non story that the daily mail created to again get clicks and engagement. He’s done a few of these type of events without wearing his uniform. But this is the DMs game.
They will literally find any small story about Meghan and Harry to draw engagement for their advertising. It’s stupid.
Exactly this is a non story for the Fail & other tabloid readers to feel happy that Harry is being punished for leaving royal duties. They needed some type of rejection story after wreathgate last year especially as Harry has found another way to honour soldiers pre Remembrance Day with this Intrepid Gala. I’m sure the press& courtiers are seething that hes doing something like this this year.
As a retired soldier he’s not allowed to wear uniform & had to get permission from the queen to wear the uniform from his unit for his wedding. When Harry last did an event at the Intrepid Museum he wore a normal suit so there was probably never an expectation he would wear military dress.
@ABritGuest: The outrage from the press, for doing his own Remembrance day observance, was because he refused to comply with the orders of the Palace and the press. As you said they want to him to be punished and humiliated for leaving the Royal Family. One of the Royal rota was even upset because Harry didn’t notify the press that he was going to do it. Their outrage was because they had no access to Harry.
The Daily Fail has no real engagement without HM so they create stories when there is nothing new to say. For irrelevant people they sure are driving the train- straight out of Shelter Island. The remainders only end up being newsworthy only if you can connect dots or wishes back to HM.
Those were my exact thoughts. I don’t think Harry ever thought he would wear a uniform to this event. It seems to be a non-story but I guess its another opportunity for the tabloids to talk about how Harry was stripped of his honorary titles.
He should wear his uniform. He earned the right.
I’m confused – is this a British event taking place in New York?
As a veteran who has former colleagues who met Harry in Afghanistan and have nothing but praise for him, this is frustrating. However, no retired member wears a uniform at Remembrance Day here in Canada – you are supposed to hand them back in upon leaving. A great suit and your medals is what you wear after serving. So Harry would fit in that way. It just highlights his family’s ridiculous ‘protocol’ and pettiness.
Thank you for this bit of info! So it sounds like the DM is just trying to generate clicks and the Royal Family who are dressing up are just wearing costumes.
Thanks—that is what I was wondering, and interesting to learn that a soldier “hands back in” their uniform after serving. I did not know that. This Gala sounds like a black tie event anyway, where people are expected to wear…black tie maybe? Such a non-story from the Fail.
Yes, the process is called “turning in your kit’, because the military needs their own language for everything. lol. I, um, kept my goretex sleeping bag cover. :/ Those things are expensive!! (I said I lost in on exercise and had already filed a lost kit report – don’t tell anyone, ok?) But the uniforms, yeah, I handed those back a little wistfully. The combats are so comfy. And have so many pockets!
This. My recollection from growing up in DC area is that ex-military only wore their dress uniforms at very specific military events. The BRF wearing them all the time is cosplay. Glad to see Harry moving to the real world norm.
Yes thanks for the info,its good to know. The BM acts like Harry wants to dress up as Rambo any chance he gets.
Okay, so I have a weird theory. I think maybe the uniform banning is to stop him from doing these events. Like, the rest of them don’t really care about military folks; they just love to get dressed and look impressive and won’t do those events without looking like they’re “in command.”
So they banned the uniforms and medals in an attempt to keep Harry from doing these types of military events, but it doesn’t work because Harry cares more about the event than the uniform, and the Veterans love him no matter what he wears.
This is more “congratulations, you played yourself” from the BRF.
It may very well be the case since the BRF (I from here on out will add an A for ass and make it BaRF), BaRF is all about pomp and show. All peacocks. They probably never thought that Harry was actually fully invested in this and it was not about pomp and show.
Harry won’t be invited to any British military events for example Remembrance Day or D-day celebrations but there’s nothing to stop him from going to events affiliated to the military or any veteran events.
Amy Bee- yep, and I think the BRF stripped the titles from him in an attempt to lessen his desire to attend these types of events. Which didn’t work. And actually backfired.
He looks better out of uniform—ahem—in a suit or black tie—than in that ridiculous ceremonial garb anyway. So their loss is our gain.
And no doubt when the Queen passes, all bets are off. Unless Charles refrains from acting an ass and stripping Harry’s kids of their rightful titles.
Such pettiness. Should be a sign to all. A man who served 10 years. Who loved what he did and his “brothers” loved him back. If the BRF does this to their own – imagine what they do to others.
Well, my initial question is did he want to wear his dress uniform in the first place? If this is a black tie event, perhaps his preference is to wear black tie (with the medals) anyway.
That said, if he would prefer to attend the gala in uniform, it seems like he has every right to do so as a former soldier. If I were him, and I wanted to wear my uniform, I would be sorely tempted to do so anyway. Not the honorary rank costume that all royals sport, but his actual veteran-earned outfit, as suggested in the post.
Whatever he ends up wearing, we do know one thing: Prince Harry will look HOT!
I doubt anybody going to be wearing a uniform at this event so the Daily Mail is off base here. If they look in their archives they would see that Harry wore a suit the last time he visited the Intrepid.
The DM has no idea what he wants or doesn’t want. There are no sources close to the Sussexes (lol) that would do any business with them. But it’s hilarious when people (megxit) crow it as gospel, isn’t it?
If I’m remembering correctly, I don’t think any retired military can wear their full uniforms in public (it’s a military thing, not a RF thing) – they would be mistaken for active military. The only reason the rest of the RF can wear a uniform is because the Queen conferred the honor and their honor is still “active.” Harry is retired and his honors are no longer active, so he can’t wear a uniform.
I think you are correct. My Dad is retired military and hasn’t worn his uniform in decades. Even when he went to a family friends officer promotion ceremony. Not even when my brother became an officer. Harry is retired from the military and therefore can’t wear the uniform anymore. It’s a military rule, not a royal decree.
Obviously this is not a real issue for him because these events tend to just have suits anyway and yes, you don’t wear your uniform when retired. But it’s disgusting and cruel that these articles keep coming out to emphasize how ungrateful the man who served two tours is to his granny.
@Eurydice: You’re right. Ex military don’t wear their uniforms, that’s only reserved for Royals and those with honorary military titles.
that seems to align with what other people here with military experience have said – it just highlights how messed up the whole “Edward is active military! he gets to wear a uniform with all these medals and honors and awards!” thing is.
If i were the other royal men i would feel stupid wearing uniforms i didnt earn,they look ridiculous in their ceremonial attire.
they do. like a bunch of overgrown kids playing dress-up.
Prince harry does wear a uniform well. However outside of that he has done more veterans in the uk, and in the US, as a royal, than any of the others. They parade with all of their fake medals, and ribbons, what a joke. If not prince harry, then whom amongst the others should wear uniforms?. That also includes anne.
The US has rules about dress uniforms for retirees. It depends on your branch essentially.
This is a dumb non story. Do retirees in the UK wear dress uniforms or is it just for the Royal Family to cosplay?
It’s actually illegal for a person who isn’t actively in the military to wear a uniform in the UK. The royals who wear uniforms all have ceremonial roles. Retirees can get special permission for certain events like memorials and such. However, most wear a suit with their medals. They could have given him permission for Philip’s funeral if they really wanted to. That was more about Andrew’s tantrum than anything else. Harry used to wear a suit with his medals as a working royal after he left the military often unless it was something ceremonial. I don’t think he would have worn his uniform to this even if he was doing it as a working Royal.
Remember the story that Andrew was just going ahead with his promotion to admiral and had ordered someone to start making his admiral uniform for the funeral lol? I think that’s why they shut down all uniforms for the funeral, Andrew was the issue, not Harry, because like you said H could have likely gotten permission for that event.
So like- what is the punishment- what cards does the racist rich family hold.
If he wore his uniform? What, they would clutch pearls?
When the queen eventually dies they will tie it back to that exact moment Harry wore his uniform.
They have no power. But apparently they still do have power over him. Which stinks.
I honestly didn’t think this was a uniform wearing event. I thought it was a black tie gala so I didn’t expect him to wear a uniform. I know nothing about this event so sorry if I’m wrong.
But according to posters above, since he’s retired, he can’t wear them anyway so this is an unnecessary story from the Fail.
That was for the funeral in the UK. How can the BRF influence Harry’s dress at an AMERICAN event? I hope he wears his dress uniform at retirement at the event.
Do all veterans get to wear their old uniforms whenever they want? That’s a genuine question, I don’t know.
It sounds reasonable that for this event he would wear a regular suit plus his medals, I agree that this story was just click bait.
It is different in each country I guess. My husband is a retired veteran with 28 years of duty in the US Army. For official functions, services and patriotic events he still can wear his dress uniform as he did when he was still in service.
https://www.thebalancecareers.com/military-uniforms-by-retirees-veterans-3356978
I hope this helps to answer your question.
Harry’s uniform “ban” leads to articles like this which actually draw more attention to Harry’s work and commitment to Veterans. Without this, the events would get less coverage.
The extra coverage just makes Harry look better and better, while the others look petty and vain/shallow.
More Streisand effecting by the BRF/RRs.
Just a little FYI to everyone in this thread. In the military there’s a difference between someone who retires from the military and a veteran of the military. Harry did not retire from the military, he was discharged. He would have had to serve at least 20 years in order to retire. There is a difference between the two not just in terminology, but in benefits and most importantly for this discussion, wearing uniforms outside of service. As a veteran (not retired) Harry is not entitled to wear military uniform anytime he wants.
Harry still wins no matter what he wears because he is the hotter better smarter brother…
Prince Edward’s uniform is fake – invented because he quit training – and yet he can wear it but Harry can’t wear his.
This feels like the start of a week of bitching about anything that has to do with the Sussexes honouring Remembrance Day. I’m sure we’ll see whining about the events they are attending, whether or not Harry sends a wreath this year, them not attending the festival of Remembrance and poppy wearing. The RF are desperate to show how much better and more regal they are and this is a good opportunity for them
I’ve already seen some “complaints” that Harry abandoned the British military and that he should come back to the UK for Remembrance Day. The same event that the queen denied his wreath to be laid. Unbelievable.
This doesn’t make them look “regal” though, it makes them look petty. I guess for them the “remembrance” part is for people to remember they are “royal” rather than remember the actual veterans. The UK royals are a bunch of sad losers for siccing the press on Harry over this. “How dare he honor the military!”
Retired service personnel cannot wear military uniform on leaving the forces. To do so would be to impersonate a member of the armed services they were previously enlisted in / commissioned into which is against the law. All equipment and uniforms are returned on discharge anyway.
I believe that Officers from the rank of Brigadier and above are able to wear their uniform post service as they were part of the General Staff, however I could be wrong on that. As Harry only reached the rank of captain in the army he is not entitled to wear the uniform out of service, royal or not. He was able to wear uniform for his honorary appointments, however once again once they were recinded, he lost that entitlement.
Another aspect being missed here is that to wear a military uniform in another country the individual would have to be on official duty on behalf of the queen or military forces. As this is not the case here again the uniform cannot be worn.
As Harry is committed and loyal to his military service I cannot see him utilising a military uniform in such a disrespectful manner. Using a uniform as a FU to the UK would be against his own military ethos. It may be painful for him not to be able to wear his uniform, however he is still able to carry on his work with veterans in uniform or not.
(Yes, I am ex military)
I wouldn’t expect him to wear his uniform to an American event.