Princess Charlene returned to Monaco after at least six months in South Africa

Back in May, I had a very weird feeling about Princess Charlene. The Prince’s Palace released some information, seemingly out of sorts, that Charlene would not be in attendance at the Monaco Grand Prix because of some health issues. We quickly learned that Charlene was in South Africa and she had been in her home country for God knows how long at that point. Then the drama began: the shifting timelines of Charlene’s recovery, the multiple surgeries related to her ENT infection, the awkward social media photos, Prince Albert’s rosy statements about how well Charlene was doing and how she would return to Monaco before the end of October. I even noted on Saturday that Charlene was still not back in Monaco. Well, she took a flight back Sunday night. She arrived in Nice and Monte Carlo Monday morning.
Monaco’s Princess Charlene is back home! Sources tell PEOPLE, the 43-year old arrived early Monday morning after an overnight flight from Durban, South Africa.
The mother-of-two landed in the south of France at 8.30 a.m. local time. Charlene’s return ends months of speculation concerning her sudden and prolonged disappearance from the principality. She stepped off her husband Prince Albert’s private plane in Nice, dressed in black, wearing a mask.
According to Nice Matin, she reunited with husband Prince Albert and their their 6-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella — who greeted her with a large bouquet of flowers — before they all helicoptered on to Monaco, according to eyewitnesses.
The princess had been “grounded,” as she put it, in South Africa since early May due to an ENT infection which necessitated a number of corrective surgeries over her six-month absence. The prolonged stay-away was subject to numerous tabloid allegations concerning troubles in the couple’s marriage.
It was nice of Albert to go to Nice to meet her flight, and it was nice that he brought the kids. At this point, I don’t doubt that she had genuine health issues and all of that. But I still believe there was other stuff going on – the real estate purchases, the weird visits from Albert and the kids, the gossip about how miserable she is in Monaco and in her marriage. It’s a lot. What a terrible marriage they have. Anyway, she’s back now. I expect we won’t see her again for a while. She’ll go to one of the hideaway properties to “recover” further and Albert will have her guarded 24-7 so she never tries to escape again. And she will probably have to say goodbye to her South African passport forever.
Family reunion or proof of life photo?
La princesse Charlène est de retour à Monaco https://t.co/G30ETP2hq9 pic.twitter.com/qOvnuF9Nu9
— Nice-Matin (@Nice_Matin) November 8, 2021
Oh, here are photos of Charlene arriving in Nice this morning. She got a dog in South Africa??
I wish her well. This has been a crazy and bizarre story from the start. I am sure the kids are happy to have their mother back.
She still looks like a hostage to me.
I know! It’s almost like her eyes are void of anything left of her. It’s unsettling.
So in SA she’s upright walking her big-ass dog—who assume is named Elon—without any help but once she reaches Europe, she’s draped over Albert like she can barely stand.
I…hmm.
It could be the flight drained her. Especially with ENT health issues. It’s all in her head (literally!) especially things like equilibrium. Maybe we’ll get another proof of life picture in a couple of days when she’s recovered a bit
I think that’s her walking her dog in Nice.
And I think she’s draped all over Albert in an attempt to look lovey. It failed.
I think you’re right, I stand corrected. You’re also right, massive failure,.
Okay, so for her official photo (meaning she knows it’ll be published) reunited with her husband and children on European land, she looks frail, but she then (or before) she looks stable when walking her dog alone.
Can someone just give this woman a divorce and physical custody of her kids? Please? Like…what is happening?? This whole thing is so unnerving.
I think some rather intensive negotiations went on and have been concluded. Another gossip story to add to my list of “gossip I want to live long enough to find out the full truth about”. (List also includes Tom Cruise, Lindsay Lohan and her Middle East “career”, and a bunch of Disney Star Wars stuff, among others).
Along with my family and friends that list helps motivate me to stay healthy. 😜
Great list, I want to know all these things too! D
@mia4s. That’s a great list to keep you healthy till the story comes out. Mine would be Lindsey Lohan, the Cambridge’s marriage, and maybe whatever happens with trump’s adult kids.
Ohhh, I forgot about the Cambridge marriage. That is going on the list. But that one will take awhile, so everyone watch your red meat and refined sugar intake! 😂
I feel you. I have a chronic illness and a list of “trivial but fascinating stuff I hope I’m alive for” that grows ever longer.
what else is on your list? does anyone else have one?
also: we are nothing without our health. take it from me and act accordingly. sorry if I’m preaching to the choir here.
This year was their ten year anniversary. Not disputing that she was unwell but I also think she went to South Africa and stayed there until their new marriage agreement was worked out.
Like Melania.
Glad she’s back and safe and sound. Now she can go kick rocks.
Gosh… what a grim situation… glad she’s well enough to travel, hopefully the other stuff is manageable or more bearable. I wonder if she has anyone in her corner in Monaco, like family or friends who are firmly in her camp, not in-laws, friends of Albert, or staff.
I have a new theory now. When Albert was in South Africa, Charlene stole some of his laundry and trained her new dog to recognize that scent as a possible threat.
Albert denied Nicole’s story of Charlene sending Alexandre to live in the servants’s quarters (and he expressed that he had no idea what she was going to say – I don’t believe that) so I wonder if his denial was a condition of her coming back to Monaco or something.
My guess is that she had a more major, scheduled surgery that she wanted to keep private (maybe something like a hysterectomy), and insisted on having it with HER doctor in SA. She used it as a reason to get out of Monaco for a while and maybe make some Katie Holmes-esque arrangements while there. It will be interesting to see how the next few months play out and if she ends up making a break for it.
Jesus-who handles their PR?? They pick the absolute worst photos of her. She looks fine walking the dog but the “reunited happy family” is bizarro. And if she really felt terrible after the flight-don’t use that picture!
She and Albert look terrible in the family pic, but the kids look really happy to have her back, so I guess that was the goal?
But yes, do they only take one photo and run with it? For as much as Albert is concerned about his image and always running to People magazine, you think he’d want something where everyone looks decent.
I dont get why they wont just get divorced. Its not like he is some saint,no one would be suprised. I am not sure how custody works with the Monaco royal family,do the kids belong to the Crown?
You’ll see her on November 19th for La Fête du Prince, the National Day of Monaco. People can just have health issues you know.
Remember back in January when she was sporting that truly awful, bizarre half-Mohawk?
Looking back, I’m wondering if she was about to undergo chemotherapy. Some people cut their hair and/or shave their heads beforehand, when they’re readying themselves for chemo. The thought of their hair falling out is too much to bear sometimes, so they take control and do it themselves.
I wish her nothing but the best and sincerely hope I’m wrong.
That’s a Rhodesian Ridgeback she’s walking. The lion fighting dog. You can tell because the hair goes against the grain along the spine.
Ha. Said the same thing below before I saw your comment. Gorgeous dogs.
Whatever else might have been going on, it seems clear that she had real health issues. She still seems frail. And health issues often cause confusing timelines, since it’s hard to predict complications or when anyone will recover, especially for travel. I hope she’s feeling better. I’m sure she & the kids were thrilled to see each other again.
That puppy looks like a Rhodesian Ridgeback to me. Really nice, loyal dogs.
Her daughter is legitimately happy to have her mom back home!
Nice-Matin, a French journal, has some other photos of her, Albert and the children playing with the dog. Her last dog died in October. The pics are cute, the dog is gorgeous, and her daughter especially looks delighted she’s back. They are all way more lively than this “leaning on him” picture, which is so weird (their PR is truly terrible). Glad that she’s reunited with her children at least.
I don’t think Charlene and Albert have problems with each other. I don’t think they are in a romantic relationship anymore, but they do seem to be friendly. I think the problem is his family and the people around them that all want a divorce for their own selfish reasons. His sister for example hated being demoted when Albert married Charlene. So, she’s a big source of negative gossip about Charlene.
Monaco is so close to Nice, they could have taken a car. I’m so disappointed with these rich powerful people making BS statements about world climate for the commoners, but nothing of what they applies to them when they’re the worst.