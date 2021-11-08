‘The Eternals’ made $71 million in the US, and opened with $161 million globally

After the Eternals’ opening weekend, Rotten Tomatoes has the critics’ score standing at 48% rotten, still the lowest critics’ score ever for a Marvel film. The audience score is much better though – 81% of viewers liked the movie, despite the critical thrashing and despite the qualms from a lot of Marvel stans that the film would be bad because it’s directed by a woman and it has a diverse cast. The Eternals ended up coming just short of the box-office predictions:

“Eternals” soared to the top of the weekend box office chart, buoyed by mania for all things Marvel. But its $71 million debut fell just shy of more bullish projections, which had the superhero film debuting to $75 million to $80 million. That’s a sign, perhaps, that the iffy reviews muted “Eternals’” results or a signal that the underlying intellectual property, the story of a group of god-like extraterrestrials, didn’t have the resonance of other comic book adaptations. Marvel has successfully introduced lesser-known heroes, such as the Guardians of the Galaxy, to movie fans and spawned successful franchises with them, but that series got a lift from critics and also debuted in a time before anyone had ever heard of COVID. “Eternals” still scored the fourth-best opening weekend for any movie during the pandemic era, sliding in behind Marvel’s own “Black Widow” ($80.3 million) and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75.3 million) as well as “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” ($90 million), which was made by Sony but based on a Marvel comic creation. It’s an impressive number — and any other studio would be thrilled to have a launch of that size for its movie, especially given the challenging theatrical market — but, for a Marvel venture, it’s hard to not view it as falling short of sky-high expectations. Heavy the head that wears the box office crown and all that. Internationally, “Eternals” took in $90.7 million, bringing its global haul to an impressive $161.7 million. The film is playing in several major markets including South Korea, the United Kingdom, France, Mexico and Australia.

[From Variety]

I mean, the box office is still sluggish because of the pandemic and I’m sure there are millions of people who would just prefer to wait a week or two to see the latest Marvel movie. There’s not the sense of urgency anymore to see movies on opening weekend, especially since the pandemic “normalized” watching new movies from the comfort of home. That being said, the negativity about the box office reminds me of the political negativity about the Biden administration: for so many people – and perhaps for Marvel – the glass will never be half-full. It doesn’t matter that the Eternals opened with $161.7 worldwide for a film directed by a Chinese woman and starring the most diverse cast in Marvel history. It matters, to those people, that the film fell short of “bullish” prognostications.

Variety also had another theory about why critics were hyper-critical of the Eternals – utter critical snobbery about Chloe Zhao, and the belief that Zhao was slumming it by directing a Marvel movie. Nevermind that Zhao went to Marvel herself and pitched.