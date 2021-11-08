‘The Eternals’ made $71 million in the US, and opened with $161 million globally

After the Eternals’ opening weekend, Rotten Tomatoes has the critics’ score standing at 48% rotten, still the lowest critics’ score ever for a Marvel film. The audience score is much better though – 81% of viewers liked the movie, despite the critical thrashing and despite the qualms from a lot of Marvel stans that the film would be bad because it’s directed by a woman and it has a diverse cast. The Eternals ended up coming just short of the box-office predictions:
“Eternals” soared to the top of the weekend box office chart, buoyed by mania for all things Marvel. But its $71 million debut fell just shy of more bullish projections, which had the superhero film debuting to $75 million to $80 million. That’s a sign, perhaps, that the iffy reviews muted “Eternals’” results or a signal that the underlying intellectual property, the story of a group of god-like extraterrestrials, didn’t have the resonance of other comic book adaptations. Marvel has successfully introduced lesser-known heroes, such as the Guardians of the Galaxy, to movie fans and spawned successful franchises with them, but that series got a lift from critics and also debuted in a time before anyone had ever heard of COVID.
“Eternals” still scored the fourth-best opening weekend for any movie during the pandemic era, sliding in behind Marvel’s own “Black Widow” ($80.3 million) and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75.3 million) as well as “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” ($90 million), which was made by Sony but based on a Marvel comic creation. It’s an impressive number — and any other studio would be thrilled to have a launch of that size for its movie, especially given the challenging theatrical market — but, for a Marvel venture, it’s hard to not view it as falling short of sky-high expectations. Heavy the head that wears the box office crown and all that. Internationally, “Eternals” took in $90.7 million, bringing its global haul to an impressive $161.7 million. The film is playing in several major markets including South Korea, the United Kingdom, France, Mexico and Australia.
I mean, the box office is still sluggish because of the pandemic and I’m sure there are millions of people who would just prefer to wait a week or two to see the latest Marvel movie. There’s not the sense of urgency anymore to see movies on opening weekend, especially since the pandemic “normalized” watching new movies from the comfort of home. That being said, the negativity about the box office reminds me of the political negativity about the Biden administration: for so many people – and perhaps for Marvel – the glass will never be half-full. It doesn’t matter that the Eternals opened with $161.7 worldwide for a film directed by a Chinese woman and starring the most diverse cast in Marvel history. It matters, to those people, that the film fell short of “bullish” prognostications.
Variety also had another theory about why critics were hyper-critical of the Eternals – utter critical snobbery about Chloe Zhao, and the belief that Zhao was slumming it by directing a Marvel movie. Nevermind that Zhao went to Marvel herself and pitched.
These critics are white men who believes that only white men directed movies are good. For them, only people like Scorsese make good movies 🙄
Eternals has already passed its budget (200m) in 3 days. They earned 161 plus another 100 million from advertisements (deadline article confirmed this).
Word of mouth is good with this movie and all of these earnings are without China.
Yuuuuppp!!!!
I really enjoyed it.
I haven’t seen it yet, but I hope Zhao and the cast are still proud of the film they put out. Despite critics reactions, it seems the general audience is enjoying it. Amongst fans, I can see it being a divisive (you’ll either hate it or love it) film but it’ll improve in their minds as time goes on.
Saw it my boys, and they are super pumped for a sequel — if there is one!
It did end with quite a cliffhanger and I’m actually more excited for the possibilities in a sequel than I was for anything happening in the rest of the film.
I’m a marvel Stan and I didn’t like it. It was sluggish and they did Angelina wrong with that character. Salma also phoned it in. I have no idea what Kumail was trying to do with the mannerisms of his character, but it didn’t work for me. I really wanted to love it (for the director and the Diversity) but it felt half-assed to me.
“The audience score is much better though – 81% of viewers liked the movie, despite the critical thrashing and despite the qualms from a lot of Marvel stans”
I knew it – when I was reading all those bad reviews I really didn’t want this to be a diversity issue but just like Captain Marvel or casting Zoe Saldana or Zendaya, its a messy fan and reviewer issue. Stories with all white casts are exciting and “bring the comic to life” but stories with diversity baked in somehow “fall flat”. I like comic movies but I’m the first to admit that they are all kind of the the same story. It just do not believe that the template is suddenly terrible because the characters are female, gay, or brown. It’s a problem with the critics “connecting” to characters or the story and we all know why. That’s not the films problem.
Not my favorite MCU film, not even in the top 5 but an enjoyable enough movie experience although the special effects were a bit weak for a MCU film and the film seemed to lack energy for long periods of time, which was odd considering the cast. Too many scenes of Gemma Chan just staring off into space, looking confused.
I’m glad its doing well (lol at how it “fell short”, I am sure Disney is happy with the box office thus far) but I had been planning on seeing it in the theater with my boys and I think its just too long for them at 2 hours 40 minutes. So we will wait for it to be available at home, but I am willing to pay for early access for it or whatever may be available, but I don’t think Disney is planning on doing that.