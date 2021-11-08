Oprah’s favorite things and some more affordable alternatives



It’s that time of year and Oprah’s favorite things are out. Incidentally, covering Oprah’s favorite things list helped me decide to do the Amazon posts for the first time back in 2018. I had avoided doing posts like that, but realized I loved shopping and finding new products. Oprah loves it too, you can tell, but she’s so astronomically rich that her recommendations aren’t always affordable. She does highlight small businesses however so if you have the cash you may want to support those companies. There are plenty of things you can find at a lower price point on Amazon and here are a few. I’m highlighting the less expensive products, with Oprah’s recommendations linked.

A set of lip glosses you’ll want to keep for yourself

Oprah’s: Mented, Our picks: NYX and NYX’s Advent Calendar



Oprah has this set of lip glosses by Black-owned business Mented on her list this year. You get four lipglosses for $50 or one for $15. They’re vegan, paraben-free and cruelty free. For a more affordable alternative, NYX butter glosses come in a variety pack of 3 for $15 or 1 for $5. If you’re looking to splurge they have a whole advent calendar of lip glosses and lipsticks for $50!

Indulgent puffy sandals for comfort at home

Oprah’s: APL and Roam, I own Oofos, and Menore is even more affordable



Oprah has these women’s sandals by Roam for $137 and these men’s sandals by athletic propulsion labs for $175! I do own some higher end puffy sandals like this and they fit and feel so nice. Mine are Oofos and they are so comfortable! They’re about half the cost of Oprah’s but they’re still $70. If you’d like a much less expensive option these spa slippers by Menore are under $27. They have almost 2,800 ratings, 4.4 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers call them “really comfortable” and “the perfect house shoes.”

A packable vest and a light jacket for warmth on the go

Oprah’s: 32 Degrees, Our pick Amazon Essentials light jacket



Oprah recommended this packable quilted ultralight vest by 32 degrees. It comes in seven colors and in sizes x-small to 3x, all under $30. It has a hoodie too! I’m in the market for a lightweight jacket I can wear while hiking. I was just in an outdoors store yesterday and they were so expensive at over $200! This jacket by Amazon essentials is under $44. It comes in 20 different colors and prints and in sizes x-small to xx-large. It has 4.6 stars, over 7,200 ratings and a B on Fakespot. People say it’s a great jacket for the price and that you may want to size up if you’re going to wear layers.

A stylish denim apron for cooking, crafts, painting and more

Oprah’s: Mi Cocina, Our pick: Vantoo



I never thought I would want a denim apron but now that I’ve seen this one Oprah recommended by Mi Cocina I do. It looks so cute and stylish! I bake a lot so I need this right? Unfortunately it’s $79, which is more than I would spend on just about any item of clothing barring a jacket (I’m cheap and shop secondhand). Here’s a similar apron at $27 from Vantoo. It comes in 7 different wash and color options and has pockets. People wear these while doing dirty jobs and in the kitchen. These aprons have 807 ratings, 4.7 stars and an A on Fakespot. People say these are durable and that they get compliments. “As a hairstylist, I was tired of the everyday boring apron, so I decided to buy this one. It holds up so well, it protects me from color and hair, and it’s adorable. There isn’t a single person to sit in my chair who hasn’t raved about how much they love it and how cute it is.”

A faux fur scarf for warmth and luxury

Oprah’s: Tourence, Our pick: Melifluous



Oprah recommended this faux fur scarf by Tourence that looks really high end and would be great for holiday parties. Unfortunately it’s $54. Here’s a comparable faux fur scarf by Melifluous for $14. It comes in five different colors and has a little notch where you can pull one of the ends through so it stays crossed around your neck. It has 315 ratings, 4.7 stars and an A on Fakespot. Reviewers say they like it so much they bought them as gifts. “Bought 5 of these for Christmas gifts and one for myself. It is beautiful, extremely soft and much easier to deal with than a long scarf. Fits nicely around your neck, easy to push through the opening, and stays put keeping you nice and warm.”

Rose quartz stones and a crystal heart bowl

Oprah’s: The Urban + The Mystic, Our picks: selenite heart bowl and Forby tumbled rose quartz stones



Oprah has this really cool looking pink onyx heart bowl and little rose quartz crystals by The Urban + The Mystic for $80. You can replicate this gift for a fraction of the price with this hand-carved selenite heart bowl for $24 (B on Fakespot) and this set of 7 tumbled rose quartz stones for just $7 (A on Fakespot). People say the bowl is beautiful and they use it to store and charge their other crystals.

A makeup brush travel set you’ll want to use every day

Oprah’s: Sigma, Our picks: Matto (full set), Clark (eye brushes)



This fancy $68 set of seven black travel makeup brushes by Sigma is on Oprah’s list. Here’s a similar set of brushes by Matto, also in a round case, for just $15. These have over 1,600 ratings, 4.6 stars and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers say they’re soft, they don’t shed and that the case is nice. “The brushes are really soft and pick up makeup really well. I love them and love the case that comes with it.” If you’re looking for a black case, this set of eye brushes by Clark is under $20 and has a B on Fakespot.

A set of gourmet hot sauces would make a great gift

Oprah’s: Truff, Our picks: Flavors of the world hot sauce sampler, Global spice and sauce set, Global hot sauce sampler set



Oprah recommended this set of hot sauces by Truff that retails for $70 to $78 dollars depending on the flavors. You get 18 ounces total, and it would make a nice gift for a person who loves hot sauce. Alternatives include a flavors of the world hot sauce gift sampler at $55 (A on Fakespot), a global spice and sauce set at $35 (A on Fakespot) and a global hot sauce sampler set at $15 (B on Fakespot).

A teddy coat for warmth and style

Oprah’s: Ugg, Our pick: Relish



The Ugg teddy coat is Oprah’s recommendation and it’s gorgeous but it’s $250. This faux rabbit coat by Relish is under $50 and comes in sizes small to x-large and in 8 different colors. It has 183 ratings, 4.4 stars and an A on Fakespot. Women say it looks expensive and that it’s comfortable and warm. “This coat is super cool. Whenever I’m out people stare and comment about how neat it looks. I throw some sunglasses on for a bit of mystery.” I need this coat, right?

Some more of Oprah’s recommendations!

A jersey lounge set and our pick by PrettyGarden (A on Fakespot)

A stylish faux leather jacket

A jewelry organizer that doubles as an evening bag

A honey gift set

A superfoods latte starter set with frother

The best electronic toothbrush

Blue light blocking reading glasses and our pick by Gayole (B on Fakespot)

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.