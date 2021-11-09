Princess Charlene wore a $3175 dress as she posed for photos in Monaco

Princess Charlene finally returned to Monaco on Monday morning. She left South Africa on Sunday and flew into Nice, in the South of France. It’s just a short journey from Nice to Monaco, and reportedly Albert and the kids were waiting for her in Nice. Once they got back to the Prince’s Palace (Palais Princier de Monaco), the family posed for photos which definitely gave off a proof-of-life vibe. And thus ends one of the most bizarre chapters of the Grimaldis.

For her grand return to the principality, Charlene wore a $3175 Loro Piana knitted dress with a Prada coat and a crossbody bag by Polo Ralph Lauren. It all looked pretty awful. She doesn’t know what to do with her hair either – in the eleven months since she got that tragique skaterboi haircut, she’s had plenty of time to grow it out and get a different hairstyle. Instead, she kept it super-short and she’s no longer blonde. There’s gossip around Monaco that Albert prefers her to be blonde, with longer hair, so he probably hates this. But hey, she did look comfortable, I guess.

A royal spokesperson told the press ahead of her return: “The princess is in a good mood and is looking forward to returning home, while Charlene’s father, Mike Wittstock, was overjoyed that his daughter is returning to Monaco. ‘Thank God she is back home,’ he said.” WTF?

I’d still like to know what’s going on with the big dog.