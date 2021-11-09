Princess Charlene wore a $3175 dress as she posed for photos in Monaco

Princess Charlene finally returned to Monaco on Monday morning. She left South Africa on Sunday and flew into Nice, in the South of France. It’s just a short journey from Nice to Monaco, and reportedly Albert and the kids were waiting for her in Nice. Once they got back to the Prince’s Palace (Palais Princier de Monaco), the family posed for photos which definitely gave off a proof-of-life vibe. And thus ends one of the most bizarre chapters of the Grimaldis.

For her grand return to the principality, Charlene wore a $3175 Loro Piana knitted dress with a Prada coat and a crossbody bag by Polo Ralph Lauren. It all looked pretty awful. She doesn’t know what to do with her hair either – in the eleven months since she got that tragique skaterboi haircut, she’s had plenty of time to grow it out and get a different hairstyle. Instead, she kept it super-short and she’s no longer blonde. There’s gossip around Monaco that Albert prefers her to be blonde, with longer hair, so he probably hates this. But hey, she did look comfortable, I guess.

A royal spokesperson told the press ahead of her return: “The princess is in a good mood and is looking forward to returning home, while Charlene’s father, Mike Wittstock, was overjoyed that his daughter is returning to Monaco. ‘Thank God she is back home,’ he said.” WTF?

I’d still like to know what’s going on with the big dog.

Princess Charlene of Monaco steps on the tarmac at Nice airport returning after a ten-month stay in South Africa

Princess Charlene of Monaco makes her arrival in Nice after traveling in South Africa

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instagram.

  1. Jillian says:
    November 9, 2021 at 7:13 am

    I like her outfit, this is the sort of loose chic clothing with a sensible flat boot I typically wear in fall if I’m just out and about. I do describe my look frequently as Daytime Vampire, so I get it’s not for everybody. But it looks cool and urban, women don’t have to show off their figures constantly to look attractive

    Reply
  2. PhD gossip says:
    November 9, 2021 at 7:15 am

    Outfit tries to camouflage her stunning weight loss.

    Reply
  3. A Girl is No One says:
    November 9, 2021 at 7:20 am

    Ive been trying to think of who he reminds me of for awhile now. If youve ever seen the first episode of black mirror where the Prime Minister has to have relations with a pig….
    He looks like that guy

    Reply
  4. Noki says:
    November 9, 2021 at 7:22 am

    No i am not wishing divorce on anyone. However i am curious to know should there be a divorce does she get the same English Royal custody deal like Diana as in the kids belong to the Crown (?).

    Reply
  5. Eurydice says:
    November 9, 2021 at 7:24 am

    Actually, I like all the pieces and I love the idea of a big squishy cashmere dress (plus, the cable detail on the sleeve). It’s hard to tell, but I wonder if the dress isn’t too big? There’s a line between oversized and wrong size.

    Reply
  6. Christine says:
    November 9, 2021 at 7:24 am

    The outfit is to camoflage the weighr loss. I mean a few thinga can be going on simultaneously: bad marriage AND seeking treatment for serious illness in South Africa. Treatment for serious illness AND planning your next steps.

    Reply
  7. Becks1 says:
    November 9, 2021 at 7:33 am

    I like the outfit, it looks like a comfy but chic travel outfit, but I also agree that its designed to hide weight loss.

    I was one who said she was never going back to Monaco, so I stand corrected, but I also still think that she was sick AND she wanted a break from Albert and her life in Monaco (maybe as a negotiating tactic, maybe just to regroup emotionally, whatever). I think she went to South Africa intending to stay for a while and then got sick so had to stay for longer than she planned.

    Reply
  8. D says:
    November 9, 2021 at 7:38 am

    I would wear this outfit in a heartbeat. Her hair is not great but perhaps it was easier for surgeries?

    Reply
  9. Libellule says:
    November 9, 2021 at 7:45 am

    Many already mentioned that her outfit might have been chosen to cover weight lose and i think the similar thing might be said for her haircut. If she was ill for a long time she might have experienced hair loss that’s more noticable when it’s longer. Also it’s really hard then to grow them out because they are either falling out quicky or the growth is very small or both. They still might have been cut better but maybe haircut was the last thing on her mind

    Reply
  10. Gigi LaMoore says:
    November 9, 2021 at 7:46 am

    I like the hair and the outfit.

    Reply
  11. Bianca says:
    November 9, 2021 at 7:49 am

    She had brain surgeries so it’s normal that her hair is still very short.

    Reply
  12. Amy Bee says:
    November 9, 2021 at 7:50 am

    All the best to Charlene. I’m not fussed about what she’s wearing. The fact that they felt to document her departure from South Africa as well as her arrival to Nice was an eye opener for me.

    Reply

