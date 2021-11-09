Royal historian: ‘It makes no sense’ for the Cambridges to move to Windsor

About a month ago, royal elves went to the Mail on Sunday with a curious series of plans. Prince Charles will apparently make several adjustments to the living situations of various royals in the coming months and years. When the Queen passes away, Charles’ plan is to basically have a small apartment in Buckingham Palace, and spread out his offices between BP, St. James’ Palace and Clarence House. In addition to that, he’ll keep Highgrove as his country abode, but he’ll merely “rent” it from the Duchy of Cornwall. Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate are apparently very keen on having a permanent family home in the Windsor Castle complex. When the Queen passes, it’s likely the Cambridges will call Windsor Castle their permanent home, but in the meantime, there’s some energy towards giving them one of the larger homes in the complex. There’s some talk of making Andrew pack his bags and giving Royal Lodge to the Cambridges. But what about Fort Belvedere, a large Gothic castle/fort which is currently rented out to a private family? Well…
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge currently split their time between an apartment in Kensington Palace and Anmer Hall, Norfolk. It is in the latter residence where they spent the third lockdown. In recent years, much speculation has surrounded where they might permanently move their family of five. The royal residence that has attracted the most attention is Fort Belvedere in Windsor.
As recently as August, reports suggested William and Kate had their eye on the former Duke of Windsor’s home. Fort Belvedere is steeped in history: a Grade II listed house with a Tower towards the southern end of Windsor Great Park, it is the location in which King Edward VIII signed his abdication papers in 1936. It is currently owned by the Crown Estate and is leased out to the Weston family — close friends of the royals.
While many claim the Cambridges could imminently move into the home, Marlene Koenig, a royal historian, argued that it would make no sense for the family to move far out of central London. She told Express.co.uk: “You have people saying William and Kate are going to move to Windsor, and I’m like ‘Why?’ They already have a large apartment in Kensington Palace. They’re not going to move to Fort Belvedere — why would they do that? They might have a little place when Charles is King. But there’s no need. The kids go to school in London, why would they pick up sticks and move to Windsor. There’s no need for that.”
I don’t know who these comments are being directed at, but the genuine vibe these days is that William and Kate want to get the hell out of London. Weirder still, the vibe is that Prince Charles also wants to get them the hell out of London. Like, Charles wants them tucked away somewhere so no one can see how dysfunctional, lazy and useless they are? And the Keens just want to be tucked away where they can be lazy and no one will look too closely. Back in June, we even heard that they were so desperate to leave the city, they were already looking at homes in Berkshire close to Kate’s parents. So… yeah, something is up. Will they move to Fort Belvedere? Eh. That place looks haunted. My guess is that William is still trying to convince his father to kick Andrew out of Royal Lodge.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
Looks drafty.
If it’s haunted, you know that going to bother William/Buttons. Yet another person with a stronger work ethic than them. AND they are dead. Tantrums galore.
So what’s weird about this story is how it keeps changing. first it was they were looking for another house in Berkshire to be close to her family, then it was about them moving to the Royal Lodge, then Windsor Castle itself, and now its about this Fort Belvedere place.
I can’t decide how much of this is about a potential divorce, and how much is about William realizing than Anne, Andrew and Edward all have much bigger houses than Anmer, lol.
FOTFL if they end up in the Duke of Windsor’s former home. What would the W&K stans do with that, after they trashed everything to do with Wallis and Davis in their railing against Frogmore Cottage?
If it turns out true, it may be because redoing Frogmore House would get them too much bashing in the press. So they’ll throw Charles’s friends out of Belvedere.
Becks- that last point is spot on. Wills is now trying to flex his muscle on others, now that Harry’s gone. Harry as Wills’ whipping boy/servant/scapegoat was crucial to family equilibrium. Without him, Wills is running roughshod over everyone else. No wonder they’re all mad at Harry. No wonder they think Will needs him.
IDK, Charles may be floating ideas to get William out of London so he has the spotlight to himself. Floating Windsor Castle didn’t work, floating the Great Lodge didn’t work, so now he is trying Ft. Belvedere, which looks creepy AF.
Who is this royal historian making too much sense and saying it makes no sense for them to leave London?
I had to look her up and Marlene Koenig is a Virginia- based royal historian who also wrote a logical article about how Meghan will not be stripped of her title regardless of whether she lobbied for paid leave.
She’s on twitter a lot, i follow her, to be honest I didn’t realize she was an actual historian, I just thought she called herself a royal expert in a kind of TIC way, lol.
FYI, Marlene Koenig is a racist b!tch. No nice way to describe her.
Is she even a historian? I thought she was a blogger who simply interested in royals and their history. Doesn’t make her an historian.
I thought there was an issue with her! I follow her but I know I stopped a while back and then started again bc I get her and this other person on twitter with a similar profile pic confused.
i’m not the best at Twitter. 😂
Silly historian. The Cambridges don’t want to move to Windsor because it makes sense. They want to move to Windsor because their marriage is crumbling and it’s easier to hide that outside London. And because their vacations will get less attention living out there. And likely also because Willyboy is greedy and wants more homes and moving there is his excuse to get a new toy.
The royal historian in question is as far as i know not an actual historian. Simply a royal follower who likes the history of royals.
Gasp! Housing crisis reaches the royal family!
Right? When 18 castles isn’t enough…
When this story first came out, I wondered if the move to Windsor was because they felt like the queen wasn’t giving them enough attention and they hoped by moving into her literal backyard, they would (but it would have been a waste because if she wanted to give them attention, she would) but then the story changed to after her death and I became confused all over again, lol.
Still don’t know what purpose a move to Windsor would serve. Unless it’s for a separate lives arrangement or W&K wanting a bigger house.
They’ll obviously be in London much of the time, but they don’t need to live in London to do 1 or 2 engagments a week. The kids will soon be off to boarding school in Windsor/Berkshire so there’s no need to stay in London on account of them. Even if they’re in London for a few more years, the change affects their country residence, not their Kensington apartment. There’ve been so many stories about this I absolutely believe they’ll be moving to Windsor. I believe the initial story that they won’t be moving into Belvedere though. They definitely can’t move into frogmore cottage, lol.