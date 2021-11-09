Wootton: Stupid Prince Harry must leave Netflix because of ‘The Crown’

As we discussed, Jemima Goldsmith (formerly Jemima Khan) has withdrawn her support from the upcoming season of The Crown, the John Major years in the 1990s. Jemima was friends with Princess Diana and she was sort of used as a writer/source for Peter Morgan, who briefly dumped Gillian Anderson for Jemima, then dumped Jemima and went back to Gillian. It’s all a melodramatic mess, but trust Dan Wootton to latch onto Jemima’s withdrawal of support to… attack Prince Harry. You know why. Prince Harry = Netflix = The Crown = How Dare Meghan Exist! This Wootton piece was especially bonkers because he also tries to bring Spencer (the film starring Kristen Stewart) into it when Netflix truly is not involved in that movie at all. Some lowlights from Wootton’s latest diatribe:
After Jemima Goldsmith withdrew her support, Harry must leave Netflix too: [Jemima’s support of The Crown] was going to prove especially important given that the hugely influential company had signed Diana’s youngest son Prince Harry and his ambitious Hollywood wife Meghan on a mega deal worth tens of millions of dollars. But yesterday that cover combusted in a shocking and dramatic fallout between Khan and The Crown that must now result in Harry quitting the broadcaster too if he has a single shred of respect left for his mother’s legacy.
Why Jemima quit: Quitting when she realised The Crown was going to chew up the legacy of Diana and spit her out for the purposes of entertainment shows true morality. It’s called putting the ones you love ahead of your pocketbook.
Harry the moral arbiter? Prince Harry has set himself up as a moral arbiter on many issues, many of which the bloke knows nothing about, like his pledge last week to reach Net Zero by 2030 despite being one of the world’s biggest private jet addicts. So why is it when it comes to the revolting treatment of his beloved mother by Netflix, he is prepared to turn a blind eye?
Why didn’t Harry sign onto a different streaming service? What’s most pathetic in this whole sorry saga is that virtually any US broadcaster would have signed Harry and Meghan for big bucks. Including other major players like Apple and Amazon who don’t have a plethora of shows about the private life of his own mother. As of this morning in the UK, the company continues to offer up a slew of sensationalist crap about Di, from the tawdry Diana: The Musical to salacious documentaries like Princess Diana’s Wicked Stepmother.
Wootton thinks Harry is stupid: Is Harry really that stupid – or did he realise that a broadcaster so obsessed with gaining subscriptions from fans of the Royal Family was going to pay him the most dosh? And how much money do the Sussexes really need, anyway? They’re already working for Spotify and a bank. Wake up, Harry, Netflix is using you. It doesn’t give a damn about your charity projects….It’s signed you as part of a package to make popular shows that dish dirt on your own family on a regular basis – especially your mother, the most bankable Netflix historical figure of them all. And staying as a star employee of this broadcaster strips away any remaining moral credibility you had left.
Harry’s tacit stamp of approval: Netflix is well aware that it’s deal with Prince Harry provides a tacit royal stamp of approval of The Crown. I guess that sums up the selfishness and hypocrisy of Prince Harry since he’s become guided by Meghan.
Again, all of these people (including Wootton) loved The Crown when it was about the young, beautiful, sympathetic queen making tough decisions. They loved it when Seasons 2 and 3 showed the depth of Prince Charles’ misery in his childhood and early 20s. They loved it when it was sympathetic towards the right royals. I would even argue that Season 4 largely pulled its punches about Princess Diana and the depths of her misery and self-harm. It’s so notable to me that even though Charles was thoroughly panicked about Season 4, Harry and William were BOTH unconcerned – I suspect both of them thought it was a good representation of what their mother really went through. Basically, Wootton is showing his hand in a lot of different ways – this is a preview of Charles’ failing campaign to delegitimize a fancy Netflix soap opera AND it’s a repeat of all of the dumb arguments they’re still making about the Sussexes’ Netflix deal. And honestly, Jemima is probably just mad that Peter Morgan dumped her and went back to Gillian!
Its funny because the only ones the Crown makes look bad are Charles and Camilla, especially Charles. Wootton knows Harry is already on the outs with Charles so he can’t use that as a stick. Every time the Crown airs those Diana episodes, sympathy for her increases. Why would Harry be mad about that?
The Crown might not be factually correct, but I think it does a good job. It’s intending to show Diana going through hell, but it’s also given the backstory as to why this happened. It’s shown Charles dysfunctional upbringing, his difficult family dynamics, and the fact that he was also pressured into this marriage, when he probably should have been with Camilla all along.
Life isn’t black and white. There aren’t simply good guys and bad guys. There are people who do messed up things because they’re messed up. Usually due to the messed up people who came before them.
I’m not sure how fair it really is to portray these events for public entertainment, with the subjects children still alive, still dealing with the aftermath, and without their consent, but that is the nature of being a royal. You have a lot of privilege, but public interest goes along with that.
So when Jemima was riding her ex’s d%%ck everything was ok? An ex employer’s mouth piece has no right to demand I give up my income and take food from my babies’ mouths just because they are upset that despite pushing me out and giving me a bad reference, I got a job paying megabucks. Oh and I am entitled to use my previous job titles in my CV if I wish.
Dan, give it up. Harry’s not listening.
+1 — you just know Wootton is crying into his pillow each night over the prince who got away.
They are All hypocrites. They can kick rocks!
All I really got from this is that they don’t have any positive news to report from the BRF this week. Because they’re just going over the same specious complaints they always have
What i got from this is that they are very upset harry is able to earn his own money and therefore doesn’t need the royals. When dan wrote: “how much money do the sussexes need anyway” he let it slip what this is really about.
Until these arrogant gossip columnists stop making money off of Prince Harry’s Mother and his Wife they have no standing to offer an opinion. They truly are so far up their own a**es it is toxic hypocrisy.
I was going to say this, too! Wooten is in a glass house, to be sure.
The way you can just see through these people’s hysterics. Remain salty, fam!
Welp ,since Diana’s interview was on the BBC, why isn’t there concern about Burger king’s deals with that network? Oh right we’re following the money i.e. Harry and Meghan’ s finances. The Crown only became a problem after HM’s deal – any stick to beat the “runaway goose that laid the golden egg.”
The bbc is also currently airing a docu series on Diana so if harry is a hypocrite than William would be a bigger one.
LOLOL. Okay Dan.
and yeah, the Crown was welcomed and adored by royalists when it made the Queen seem more sympathetic, when it showed Charles’ childhood misery – now that it shows the misery of someone else, someone who was always a problem for the monarchy, its not okay? Now its bad?
Again I say….LOLOL.
Harry and Meghan called check mate on the BRF. For Harry’s entire life he was reminded of his unimportance and told to grin and bear the insults, lies, and smears. And when he got up and left, the BRF and press cannot accept that he won. He’s outta there. He’s in beautiful CA with his wife and kids and millions while Wil and Kate are stuck in their sham marriage doing their BS “work”. AND it’s only a matter of time until the press turn on Wil and Kate.
I stopped reading at “ambitious Hollywood wife.”
The energy that these “reporters” have for Harry and Meghan is bizarre. Especially when the hypocrisy is so blatant. The RF doesn’t have say or do anything but Harry does? The palaces have released statements about other shows and articles. If they were mad, they would say so.