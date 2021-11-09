Terry Bradshaw to Aaron Rodgers: ‘you lied to everyone’

I have such a love/hate relationship with Terry Bradshaw. My father can’t stand him and tried to raise us the same. But that is solely based on football rivalry. Don’t tell my dad but I loved watching Terry play football, he was one of the best out there. One time I was having dinner with my husband near Terry and a much younger blonde. We spent our whole dinner saying some version of “typical” and I decided I didn’t like him anymore. The next night he appeared at a movie premiere with the blonde and she was his daughter. So we liked him again. He’s a loudmouth who has turned me off repeatedly throughout the years but last Sunday, he won me over again with his comments about how Aaron Rodgers is a no good dirty rat (my words.) Terry was broadcasting with Howie Long, Michael Strahan and Jimmy Johnson from the Naval Academy in Annapolis when he chastised Aaron for lying about his vaccine status. He also took the opportunity to subtly call Aaron dumb and selfish while he had the mic.
Fox viewers won’t see the Kansas City defense try to sack Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. Before the games began, however, Fox viewers got a chance to see a quartet of Hall of Famers verbally give him the business, from the Naval Academy in Annapolis.
Terry Bradshaw had the most pointed critique of Rodgers, who someday will join Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jimmy Johnson in Canton.
“I’ll give Aaron Rodgers some advice,” Bradshaw said. “It would have been nice if he had just come to the Naval Academy and learned how to be honest. Learned not to lie. Because that’s what you did, Aaron. You lied to everyone. I understand ‘immunized.’ What you were doing was taking stuff that would keep you from getting COVID-19. You got COVID-19. Ivermectin is a cattle dewormer. Sorry, folks, that’s what it is. We are a divided nation politically. We are a divided nation on the COVID-19, whether or not to take the vaccine. And unfortunately, we’ve got players that pretty much think only about themselves. And I’m extremely disappointed in the actions of Aaron Rodgers.”
I agree with Terry. It’s not just that Aaron wasn’t vaccinated, it’s that he tried to dance around the truth. And that ridiculous “I’m under attack” presser following being called out is worth him getting kicked off the team alone. Of course, he’ll probably just sit out a few games to recover. Because the NFL has determined the only real threats who should be banned are those who take a stand about Black Lives Matter. So Terry’s words ring true. Aaron and everyone in the NFL has a chance to set an example on this and Aaron did the absolute worst. And then the NFL will do even more damage by forgiving him and letting him back on the field.
There’s no love lost between Terry and Aaron. Terry went off on Aaron last May when Aaron complained about the Packers draft pick and wanted out of the org. Terry got worked up enough to call Aaron weak. In Terry’s defense, he’s always given Aaron credit for his talent. It’s because Aaron is so good in his role that Terry thinks he should set a better example (something Terry could have been better at himself). But Terry is still right about Aaron lying. Howie, Jimmy and Michael all agreed that the whole thing was handled poorly and that Aaron endangered his team – the very thing a QB should never do.
No problems here, do carry on Mr. Bradshaw.
I applauded Terry last night when I read what he said, as I was reading how Aaron was calling it a “witch hunt” which is very much the GOP rallying cry over criticism, which is indefensible. But Terry was right, end of story!! You lied Aaron!! The unvaccinated is NOT being treated like those who have historically been repressed no matter how you try to justify your claims that the unvaccinated are being treated. In fact, it’s the unvaccinated that ARE repressing those of us who are fighting to stay alive, listen to the science who and do NOT go to Rogan for our medical questions. Furthermore, your lies about being allergic to one of the ingredients of the vaccine are also lies as you refuse to disclose what that allergy is, which is a direct defense against you NOT being vaccinated.
You are a selfish pr!ck, just like the rest of the American public refusing to be vaccinated solely for your OWN selfish, entitled, moronic, and political stance!! You, the unvaccinated are holding ALL Americans hostage due to your own selfish reasons, and it’s NOT a Freedom issue either.
The utter fact that we are a country filled with selfish, lying a$$h*les like YOU that refuse to be responsible.
I cheered for Terry so loud when he said that. The others were kind of dancing around it – they weren’t supporting Aaron but were being more careful in what they said – and then it was Terry’s turn and he just went off. And i’m glad he did. Because yes, Aaron Rodgers lied to everyone. He deliberately wanted people to think he was vaccinated so he didn’t have to follow the protocols for the unvaccinated so he lied about it.
Would the Packers have won on Sunday without Rodgers? I don’t know, we didn’t watch the game, so I’m not sure what the overall issues were – but having Rodgers there probably wouldn’t have hurt, especially since the Packers were able to keep the Chiefs to such a low score overall. So he might have cost his team a win, and he lost the respect and trust of so many people.
And look, my QB is unvaccinated and has gotten COVID twice (come on now Lamar, just get the vaccine already) so I don’t really have a leg to stand on here. But at least he has never pretended to be vaccinated. That’s where we are now. You get “points” for being honest about not being vaccinated.
Aaron has talent – which doesn’t mean he is a nice guy (which I hear he isn’t) nor a smart one. He has talent at throwing a ball. And makes good money doing so. He also has a coach and a vast team to help protect him so he can throw the ball where it needs to go. But he does does have talent. That seems to get lost because he is an idiot and proved it to everyone recently.
And kudos to Bradshaw. I like him even more now. Well said – short, sweet and to the point. So that Aaron can understand.
Has Aaron said what he meant when he said he was immunized? Did he have antibodies and thought he was immune? Or was he taking some right wing “prophylactic” like hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin thinking it prevented infection?
This was so great for several reasons. Fox Sports is probably the only conservative enough channel left that could employ Aaron after football. And all 4 football legend Fox hosts just dug him a grave, one at a time. 4 time Super Bowl Champion quarterback Terry Bradshaw is a perfect fit to judge Rodgers. That segment was *chef’s kiss* perfect. Meanwhile we hear Aaron is unhappy with the public response to him telling the truth…and he has started losing contracts. Aaron made his own debacle.
He’s right, it was really the lying that pissed people off. We’re all used to people being anti-vaxx by now, and at this point few of us have the energy to do much more than roll our eyes and call them morons, and make double sure to take extra precautions when we’re forced to be around them. He gave his teammates or other employees of the team, who may have kids who are still too young to get jabbed, or elderly parents living with them, or immunocompromised people, a false sense of security. Rodgers deserves a suspension, a LONG one, but I doubt it’ll happen. It’s ironic that a hypermasculine organization like the NFL has shown itself time and time again to have absolutely no balls.
I mean, come on Miranda, a long suspension, for this? Do you think that’s fair? It’s not like he took a stand against police brutality or anything. He just lied about vaccination status during a global pandemic.
It’s the bad lying (I mean, at least respect your public enough to lie well) followed by the outrage and refusal to own his behavior that rankles. Yet another dictionary illustration of “good at football but otherwise a tool.”
Props to Terry Bradshaw.
I can’t believe the NFL doesn’t have a vaccine mandate in place. Are all sports leagues like that??? (NBA etc…)
I am confused – is the NFL not checking vaccination statuses or the team for that matter? I had to complete an electronic survey on whether I am vaccinated and if so which one and upload a copy of my vaccine. Seems like the NFL and team dropped the ball as well. Pun intended.
There is accountability here on the NFL as well.
I think this is going to become the next issue. The Packers higher-ups most likely knew he wasn’t vaccinated, so they were complicit in this cover-up (or were the ones leading it.) So now it becomes – did the Packers lie to the NFL about it?
Although we’re listening to some sports show as I type this (my husband is, I’m not, but I can hear it) and I don’t think they’ve talked about Aaron Rodgers once so far, so maybe the story is already dying out, IDK.