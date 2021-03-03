Duchess Meghan accused of ‘bullying’ aides in a desperate smear by Kensington Palace

I’ve been trying to prepare myself for this week and next week, all around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah interview. I was here for the smear campaign of late 2018. I was here for the exile attempts of 2019. I was here when Kensington Palace furiously threw the Sussexes under the bus to deflect from Prince William’s alleged affair with Rose Hanbury. I was here for the Sussexit meltdown. I was here for the Finding Freedom chaos. And it’s only now that I realize the absolute depths of pathetic gaslighting and victim-blaming the House of Windsor will get up to. The Times of London has dropped an exclusive story about how Meghan is – wait for it – a bully herself. These people can’t let it go, the fact that they harassed, undermined, abused, threatened and smeared this woman and she got away. So now they’re saying that she mistreated – “bullied” – palace staffers behind the scenes.
Royal aides have hit back at the Duchess of Sussex before her television interview with Oprah Winfrey by revealing that she faced a bullying complaint made by one of her closest advisers during her time at Kensington Palace. The sources approached The Times because they felt that only a partial version had emerged of Meghan’s two years as a working member of the royal family and they wished to tell their side, concerned about how such matters are handled by the palace. The complaint claimed that she drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member.
It was made in October 2018 by Jason Knauf, the couple’s communications secretary at the time, seemingly in an effort to get Buckingham Palace to protect staff who he claimed were coming under pressure from the duchess. Prince Harry pleaded with Knauf not to pursue it, according to a source. The Times was approached by sources who stated that they wanted to give their account of the turmoil within the royal household from Meghan’s arrival as Harry’s girlfriend in 2017 to the couple’s decision to stand down as working royals last year.
Knauf sent an email to Simon Case, then the Duke of Cambridge’s private secretary and now the cabinet secretary, after conversations with Samantha Carruthers, the head of HR. Case then forwarded it to Carruthers, who was based at Clarence House. In his email Knauf said Carruthers “agreed with me on all counts that the situation was very serious”. He added: “I remain concerned that nothing will be done.”
Sources say they were concerned that nothing was done at the time to investigate the situation, and nothing done since to protect staff against the possibility of bullying by a member of the royal family. Aides also insist that behind the scenes they did more to welcome Meghan and help her to find a role than has been publicly acknowledged. They believe the public should have insight into their side of the story before watching the couple’s much-publicised interview with Winfrey, due to be televised in the United States on Sunday.
My first reaction is surprise… surprise that Kensington Palace didn’t try this before now. We know that one of Kensington Palace’s favorite narratives is “Meghan made white women cry!” And whenever anyone asks for specifics, none are given. We’re just supposed to take it on faith that Meghan is a racist and sexist trope: the angry, strident, mean black woman who makes white women cry. Listen to the vague claims with zero context:
The sources have revealed a febrile atmosphere within Kensington Palace, where Meghan and Harry lived alongside the Cambridges after their wedding until the split between the two households at the beginning of 2019. Staff would on occasion be reduced to tears; one aide, anticipating a confrontation with Meghan, told a colleague: “I can’t stop shaking.”
Two senior members of staff have claimed that they were bullied by the duchess. Another former employee told The Times they had been personally “humiliated” by her and claimed that two members of staff had been bullied. Another aide claimed it felt “more like emotional cruelty and manipulation, which I guess could also be called bullying”.
Knauf wrote in his email: “I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X* was totally unacceptable.” He added: “The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behaviour towards Y.”
The email, which also expressed concern about the stress being experienced by Samantha Cohen, the couple’s private secretary, concluded: “I questioned if the Household policy on bullying and harassment applies to principals.” The complaint was sent to the HR department. However, one source said: “I think the problem is, not much happened with it. It was, ‘How can we make this go away?’, rather than addressing it.”
After Harry was told about the complaint a source insists he had a meeting with Knauf in which he begged him not to pursue it. Lawyers for the duke and duchess deny that any meeting took place or that the duke would have interfered with any staff matter Another source claimed: “Senior people in the household, Buckingham Palace and Clarence House, knew that they had a situation where members of staff, particularly young women, were being bullied to the point of tears. The institution just protected Meghan constantly. All the men in grey suits who she hates have a lot to answer for, because they did absolutely nothing to protect people.”
“Seeking to undermine her confidence…” I absolutely knew that Meghan’s American perspective and American work ethic was seen as a bad thing by those lazy, shifty, asinine palace aides. I remember all those stories as they were happening. Aides were completely freaked out that Meghan wanted them to… work. That she wanted them to do their f–king jobs. That she expected them to do their assigned tasks in a timely manner. There’s a difference between “my boss is telling me that my work isn’t up to her standards” versus “my boss is bullying me.” Which is it? You know what I think. Plus, you absolutely cannot underestimate how many of these palace aides were not only lazy and stupid – many of them simply could not fathom taking orders from a Black American woman. This too reads like yet another version of “Meghan made a white woman cry!” At least it wasn’t because of a fakakta tiara or children’s tights. Here’s the Sussexes’ response, which was printed within the Times’ story:
The spokesman for the Sussexes said in a statement: “Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation. We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet. It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years.
“In a detailed legal letter of rebuttal to The Times, we have addressed these defamatory claims in full, including spurious allegations regarding the use of gifts loaned to The Duchess by The Crown. The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”
The thing about gifts is a separate thing and I’ll cover it in another post. And yes, this is yet another calculated smear campaign. And this one – like several of the past smear campaigns – is coming right out of Kensington Palace. Keen Kate and Willileaks just had to sign their names to this one. This is the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge terrified about what Meghan and Harry will say in the Oprah interview. And it’s shocking to me that Will, Kate and Jason Knauf would orchestrate this petty smear campaign while Philip is in the hospital!!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN and Backgrid.
I was waiting for this. Its true to form for the palaces and RF and it will definitely get worse. Diana was accused of sacking staff. She was also called unhinged and crazy but she still spoke her truth. The interview will definitely go ahead and Meghan has got her lawyers to issue a statement so BRING IT ON!!
The reek of desperation is putting me off breakfast. The BRF are so tone deaf and out of touch it’s farcical at this point. Do they really think everyone doesn’t see this for what it is?
I honestly don’t know how they can go any lower than this
She didn’t speak *her* subjective truth, she spoke *the* objective truth.
The issue for the Palace PR is that their incompetence as been put on full blast for all to see for some time. Of course Megan is going to get frustrated with these people. She just wants to get things done and she is going to want competent people on her team, unlike other members of the RF…
So much for the Royal never complain, never explain… Once again they are proving they can be quite vocal when they want to.
The amount of gaslighting in the Times article. Accusing her of bullying yet saying things like “oh she never wanted to be happy” and “she wanted to be the victim”.
Disgusting doesn’t even begin to cover it. I’ll come back when I’m a little less annoyed/angry.
Honestly, it is quite pathetic. Usually, when there are claims of harassment, intimidation and bullying, they are usually accompanied with examples and dates, places etc. But here there is none of that. We are simply expected to take them at their word as if they have been known to be truthful all this time. There is a bare minimum effort to verify the information except to say that one source said this and one source said that. And for so-called victims of bullying, they sure loved giving her names and telling us about it. They were never afraid of repercussions from a bullying boss.
EXACTLY! Clearly they’ve got access to Jason’s emails so they must have stated the incident, times, places etc etc. So why isn’t the Times publishing them? And isn’t because they don’t want to reveal “Crown communications” because again, they’ve got Jason’s emails.
There is a saying that the RF uses The Times to accuse and The Telegraph to deny or vice versa so I wasn’t at all surprised. They have reached new levels of desperation and will throw everything and the kitchen sink as Meghan. Remember Harry said something about not taking the safer option. The Sussexes are ready to fight till the end.
It completely negates any potential credibility of the claims. That and heavy-handed writing like “The institution just protected Meghan constantly.” Like, have have they never heard of subtlety?
They’re trying so hard to push the disgusting “mean black duchess” narrative, they are foul. They’re OBSESSED with bringing her down and it ain’t gonna happen!
Side note, that picture with Kate in the foreground in light blue – I see she’d just done some shopping! She has two big bags
Oh, you are so witty!
God, they really are desperate.
Would be interesting to see Poor Jason’s bank account statements for this month.
I am sick to my stomach. I can’t even imagine what Meghan is going through. I have never really thought too much about celebrity stories. Fun, distraction etc. This one really hits like a sucker punch. William and Kate (and Jason) need to be called out by name.
This story last night made me feel ill as well. it’s just so obvious at this point that this is 100% coming from KP. Harry’s own brother is behind this – which we knew – but he feels so confident that he’s just going to be blatant about it at this point. The Times had actual emails from Jason Knauf. How did they get those? What the eff is wrong with this family?
I thought the emails could not be released because they were “confidential”? Is what’s good for the goose, good for the gander? I truly hope that some of what was found in discovery for the lawsuit gets released, with no names redacted.
They did not have emails. I refuse to believe this. If they can publish someone letter without their consent surely they can publish emails they were allowed to see. And even they aren’t they can still name a specific incident which caused the palace aides to complain to HR ( a complain apparently made without her consent). They couldn’t. They have no examples of bullying because it didn’t happend. Palace staff is simply lazy and upset that meghan actually made them do what they are getting paid for:work
The Today show had this story and Keir said they didn’t have access to these supposed emails. How interesting. They give no proof of these emails and no examples of this bullying.
I saw a post on Royally Obsessed Facebook group and a sister of a reporter in the UK said that the palaces and RR’s are freaking out over this interview and are trying to get ahead of it. That’s why they are pushing the bullying story line.
It’s absolutely vile, and the fact that Meghan is pregnant after recently suffering a miscarriage makes it even more disgusting.
Kaiser, I hope you have a good therapist. I’ve only been watching/following since last January but boy is my mental health in need of some relief… the BRF and their media make me sick! Poor Meg!
At least KP is saying it with their chest at this point? They’re behind the smear campaign, they didn’t like Meghan, and so this is a last ditch attempt to discredit Meghan before the interview.
Look I don’t know Meghan. Maybe she IS a bully, even though all reports of her from LA and Toronto contradict that. But which is more likely – that she’s a secret bully, or that she “undermined confidence” by having the audacity to be a black woman who expected the lazy KP courtiers to work?
*Applause*. @Becks1 you nailed it.
KP really looks pathetic with this tactic but it is entirely predictable they would try this bs,
The interesting thing about “Meghan the bully” narrative is that the days leading up to the wedding, I was thinking how the media would have a hard time to turn her into a villain because she was known for being really nice, polite and down-to-earth. I was wrong. I forgot that the rules are different when you are a person of colour.
Your last sentence is so sad but so true and I think that’s what is setting off so many on twitter, even non royal followers. The rules are different and this is just KP’s way of reinforcing that.
I was so relieved this morning to find many people fighting back against this latest pathetic smear campaign. Thankfully the media (and the Palace) had done too much in far too little time that people are catching on and growing fatigued with their tactics. People are also wiser now to their motives.
@myra the reason it worked is because people wanted to believe it. The UK public is just as much to blame as the press
The fact that there are no stories from her days in LA or Toronto saying she was a bully basically confirms these Palace aides didn’t understand what working meant. They can’t provide actual examples but just vague nonsense. Jason Knauf clearly had an agenda support by William to leak for years and no him being American means nothing because white American men have often had issues dealing with women, especially women of colour, in positions of power.
@becks1, yep her being a bully is so inconsistent.
If i were entertain this, I think Meghan’s American style clashed with theirs. She’s very direct and has high standards-I remember her saying she doesn’t work with companies with typos or something like that at her Tig interview. Me thinks that she actually expected work and professionalism and they FREAKED OUT, bc the only one that calls the shots at KP has been William.
Either that or Meghan called them out on their racism and these women used their white tears to claw their way out.
I think the negative experiences were limited to a couple of members. Knauf’s email reeked of an agenda. They purposefully briefed against her as revenge.
I’m more pissed at Meghan’s ex staff who cried and hugged her when she stepped down. Defend her! Although I guess they don’t want Goliath to harm their employment.
The world will have a front row view for the unveiling of the Cambridges’ filthy behavior. Sometimes the truth is ugly.
Indeed. And the irony is that this type of crap from the RF will only encourage Harry and Meghan to come out and tell the full truth eventually – no doubt with LOTS of receipts because we know Meghan keeps those.
I. Can’t. Wait.
These people are awful! I hope Meghan and Harry tell Oprah everything. Shameful that these people get their money from the public, and turn around and act like this. Why is the monarchy still a thing? Asking the British peeps in here? I looked at Twitter and I’m glad people are defending Meghan and calling the palace desperate.
@Luna The monarchy is like this because no-one holds them accountable, and when someone speaks truth to power they disappear under a deluge of lawsuits and smears. Look at how they’ve tampered with our laws and lawmaking processes for their own benefit!
You cant accuse a woman of bullying who has been silent while palace aides went to the press loud and proud and told them how they gave her vile nicknames. Nope, sorry. This one is not going to stick.
Also where are those emails they talk about?
The sooner Australia becomes a republic the happier we will be! I hope Harry burns them all. For smears like this to becoming out now imagine what KP is trying to keep under wraps. What did PWT do ?
Didn’t Australia just unveiled a statue of the queen? Seems like a republic is still a ways to goes. It’s the right thing and should happen, but seems really a long time before it takes shape
Still doesn’t make the Pale and Stale interesting does it?
Poor Meghan. I know toxic workplaces where people are hell bent on sabotaging you. This is exactly it. They are getting ahead and trying to change the narrative about her— I hope people see through the smear campaign, and see it for what it is.
Based on twitter, I think they are.
The one “good” thing about this is that it proves Meghan right* about what she was facing – the toxic workplace like you say. Back in 2018, in the same month when she announced her pregnancy and went on a HUGE international tour, the likes of which Kate could never, Jason Knauf was sending emails about how “difficult” she was. They were never on her side.
*proves her right in what I am assuming she may say, we dont know yet what she actually says obviously.
I’m sure ut hurt their fragile white feefees when Meghan told them she expected them to actually work and not do their usual bare minimum. A poor performance review isn’t bullying, it’s a sign that it’s time for you to find a new job.
Considering how the Five Big Questions is considered a big project by their standards, I’m not surprised that Meghan’s work ethic had them traumatised. Please don’t think that all British people are this lazy!
Heck, if Kate’s work ethic is demonstrative of the British work ethic, you all would be living in caves. You may have discovered fire say, last week?
They’re transparent. “Hitting back” before Meghan has uttered a single word. The panic about what she could say is extraordinary.
The most tangible thing they’ve been able to say so far is that 2018 article saying Meghan gets up early and emails her staff six times a day. Which makes me want to see what they’d say about any regular office job.
God, I wish I could email only six times a day. I have at least 25k emails in my inbox.
I hear you. If my team heard that little from me I think they’d start ringing round the local hospitals.
Seriously. Every morning I log in, I have at least a dozen emails waiting for me.
In addition to incandescent rage fits, William has also been diagnosed with Premature Excoriation. To be effective, he should have timed this for the Sunday morning papers but it was only Tuesday afternoon in California when this hit the fan. Plenty of time to add this latest smear to the already steaming pile of poo Oprah is going to put the spotlight on Sunday night. Cue the CBS news trucks warming up their engines and heading back to Montecito this afternoon so Harry can set the world straight about his brother once and for all.
Yeah, I absolutely believe they couldn’t handle having WOC as a boss and she wanted them to work???? That’s just too much. American work culture vs British is different. “Undermine her confidence” I willing to bet Meghan was direct and assertive with her expectations which they couldn’t handle.
They are all a den of snakes!! I am beyond angry, as I can see no end to their hatred for Meghan and Harry. There is much talk on Twitter about this and what drives me crazy is that when there was an actual report on the Home Secretary about bullying, nothing happened at all! From the same people! Swept under the carpet, resulted in several people quitting (if I remember correctly) and nothing else! But now, no! Pearl clutching at its best! They simply want to destroy them, their lives and everything they hold dear!
Please excuse my rant, I am obviously annoyed!
This has been on the hourly news bulletin on the radio station I listen to while I work all morning.
My first thought (after the inevitable ‘I see you KP’) was that they had better have the receipts given H&M’s willingness to use legal avenues to counter other smear campaigns.
Second through, they may well have those receipts and while workplace bullying is a horrific thing which needs to be exposed, given everything we know about the people involved I can’t get past the belief that there was absolutely a concerted effort to push her out that included staffers agreeing to make official complaints about her.
Thirdly, wow, I hadn’t quite understood/accepted how much The Times is in bed with the BRF. I mean I know it’s a thing but I’ve spent most of my life believing The Times to be legit journalism even if they were on the right. This is unsettling.
So looking at it from the eyes of the employees, Jason Knauf, Simon Case – if there was anything concrete they could point to, it would be included in that email and it would have been included in the Times article. I know people can be bullies through creating a toxic environment and we all know Miranda Priestly didnt yell in Devil Wears Prada but was still a bully.
but here the allegations are so vague and it really seems like the complaints were “the black american wanted to know what I hadnt done what she had asked me to do.” And I imagine every time Meghan annoyed one of them they went straight to Jason about it.
If its incorrect, the Sussexes will sue The Times. They have sued over much less, d so far they have won most of them. I’m sure The Times were aware of that when they published this story.
Well they apparently sent a very detailed legal letter to the Times rebutting the claims, so a lawsuit may be next.
But with this case I’m not sure there could be a lot to sue about, if Jason did actually send that email and there was actual talk about Meghan like this – that she was harassing and bullying them. So it may not be that the fact that the allegations were made is incorrect, but the actual allegations are incorrect, and I think the Times is being very careful in some of its wording here.
The bigger issue is why these people felt harassed and bullied by the black duchess – it just reeks of “I didnt like her tone” or “she was uppity.”
Take note, this is coming out of KP. W&K are shaking in their boots and giving the go-ahead to “hit back” when absolutely no one was speaking about them.
Thank you, Meghan and Harry, for always providing receipts and not being afraid to take people to court. Honestly, while Philip is in the hospital, I don’t see why the Cambridges would add to his stress like this.
Didn’t they already try this with the whole “she sends us emails and we have to respond!” nonsense of years ago? They really don’t understand optics do they?
I don’t know bullies tend to stick around because they always believe they did nothing wrong and those who are bullied are usually the ones to leave. Meghan and Harry left KP, the Royal Foundation and the UK. I know who were the actual bullies here. This is nothing but the white aides didn’t like taking orders from a black woman.
KP couldn’t just wait for the interview to come out to respond. It tells me that Meghan suffered a great deal while in the UK. I hope Harry and Meghan really told all. If not Oprah has to get on the phone and start arranging a follow up
“KP couldn’t just wait for the interview to come out to respond.”
Exactly.
She hasn’t even said ANYTHING yet and they’re panicking like crazy! 😵
And what happened to:
‘We’re only concerned about poor Prince Philip and ignoring Oprah’??🙄
Could this BE any more obvious? Have the British press really sat on this raging headline for 2+ years, only to trot it out when Oprah is coming up in their rearview mirror?
I’m not sure what we’re supposed to make of this, but the timing couldn’t be more sublime. Shout louder, British tabs, we still can’t hear you, LOL.
This is a recycled, refried version of what they tried before. It didn’t stick then and it won’t stick now.
I have no doubt that these lazy fuckers who were probably used to barely doing any work because their bosses the Cambridges barely came into the office, were suddenly expected to do work.
I can believe that Meghan came in almost daily, had tons of ideas, was ready to work and expected her staff to support her. And they were probably incapable of doing so so they quit.
I can also believe that Will and Kate probably told the staff that they didn’t have to listen to her and they tried to block her every move. That more senior staff were like “Oh, Meghan, that’s just not how we do things around here” in regards to her strong worth ethic. Which was essentially them just trying to slow walk her because they knew she would overshadow the lazy Cambridges.
THIS is why they left KP and hired their own staff who were competent and willing to work with Meghan and Harry.
Yes to all of this.
Agree 1000% All the bullying claims, leaks and “high turnover” (and any actual turnover) stories went up smoke once they got their own team 🙃
The doofus source in The Times article just comes out and admits that Meghan’s staff didn’t do their jobs: “People needed to be treated well and with some understanding, even when they were not performing to their standards, they were told. Meghan is said to have replied: “It’s not my job to coddle people.”
Would anyone expect Prince Charles to coddle people when he wants work done? So why must Meghan?
I really hope that if Harry and Meghan had gone easy on KP and Cain and Unable for the Oprah interview, that last night they made a phone call that started with the phrase “Okay, here’s what we DIDN’T say…” and they spill it all.
😉😉😃😃
I can’t even with these Palace people and their lack of actual professional experience, but then again, KP doesn’t seem like an actual professional organization, but a totally unprofessional, social suck-up atmosphere for William and Kate.
Meghan, her dynamism, and her actual work ethic never stood a chance against these lazy sycophant wannabes.
I hope the Oprah interview airs out their names, and that Prince Charles fires them all afterwards.
This feels like victim blaming.
Ah yes the old abuser tactic. “I’m not the abuser, you are!”
They must have called her the N word regularly and nobody stopped it.
I saw Emily Andrew’s comment on twitter last night and I would just like to say that her faux concern about the feelings of these young women does not carry any weight. Emily has been an active participant in maligning Meghan and has never cared about Meghan’s feelings during her pregnancy and postpartum. Never once cared how these negative publications could be damaging Meghan’s mental health. She has written false stores about her, which she has had to retract afterwards. She has also told us previously that the same qualities she admires in Meghan rubbed courtiers the wrong way. So sorry, Emily, not buying your concern for these women. You’re salivating at the gossip.
Black women in the workplace often experience accusations of being bullies. Sometimes just by not smiling enough and tbh white women cry very easily (on purpose) especially when called out for being racist or for not talking to and treating us with respect.
Anything a Black woman does where she doesn’t show enough deference, humility and forced friendship with white women is seen as bullying.
I don’t doubt that some white girls cried but I doubt it was because Meghan was a bully. More likely that they are racists and are uncomfortable receiving orders from a black woman, especially one who won’t let them treat her like shit or has her own standards and ways of living.
This was stupid of Knauf with this email releasing it days before the Oprah interview. Announce to the world KP has the most to fear from this sit down. Wait until the interview airs before countering what is said.
Agree. And this is just a dry, written article. Even if the Oprah interview screened tomorrow, never mind at the weekend, the power of Meghan on screen, in the flesh, telling her story directly would blow away ‘there was an email from Jason something something, people were unhappy, earrings/journalist/MBS/ Simon Case, Meghan wanted to be unhappy so we did what she wanted, The End’.
Jason Knauf has never worked as Meghan’s aide. According to his Linkdin profile he has worked for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for over 7 years with part of that time, about 2 years at most, including the Sussexes. He never worked exclusively for Meghan. William has had five Private Secretaries in seven years. Knauf however has remained under various job titles and it seems he is indispensible to William. This smear campaign is coming from William.
I think I’m feeling….incandescent at this point. Seriously these people are horrible. Really hope Meg and Harry are hanging with Archie in some beautiful weather today and taking some deep meditative breaths.
I think Harry knows his brother is behind this. This is unfortunate but it is also predictable.
This is all very conveniently timed. Releasing this libel before the Sussex interview airing, but after the interview taping. Disgusting.
How is anyone supposed to take these newspapers or Kensington Palace seriously ever again?
Jason Knauf has gone out of his way to undermine Meghan at every turn. He behaves like a guilty man.