“Netflix’s Operation Varsity Blues movie already has a trailer” links
  • March 03, 2021

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

I can’t believe they’re already post-production on the Operation Varsity Blues movie for Netflix? They got that done in a hurry. [Dlisted]
Olivia Rodrigo’s celebrity crush is Pete Davidson? Oh, honey, aim higher. [Just Jared]
As someone who works from home, ambient noise is a must-have. My go-to is a fan, or a very small space heater in the winter. [Pajiba]
Vanessa Hudgens got massive extensions in lockdown. [Egotastic]
Hailey Bieber wears some kind of yellow-chartreuse shade. [Go Fug Yourself]
What problematic sh-t is happening in The Bachelor franchise this week? [LaineyGossip]
Neera Tanden’s nomination has been withdrawn and this whole “controversy” has just been too stupid for words. [Jezebel]
Todrick Hall always goes a bit too far when he defends Taylor Swift. [Buzzfeed]
Who was the best-dressed woman at the Golden Globes? My picks are Elle Fanning & Anya Taylor-Joy, but several women killed it. [RCFA]
Dolly Parton has been vaccinated! Hurray! [Seriously OMG]

FOX Summer TCA 2019 Party

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

1 Response to ““Netflix’s Operation Varsity Blues movie already has a trailer” links”

  1. LillyfromLillooet says:
    March 3, 2021 at 12:35 pm

    Olivia, you in danger. Davidson will call. Hilarity will not ensue.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment