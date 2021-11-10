Lady Gaga rocks purple Gucci for the London ‘House of Gucci’ premiere

Father, son and House of Gucci! The promotional tour for House of Gucci, the true story of the murder of Maurizio Gucci, is finally here. Last night was the big London premiere and almost everyone wore Gucci, of course. I wonder what Gucci head designer Alessandro Michele thinks about all of this – considering his tacky aesthetic, he probably enjoys it. And Salma Hayek is in the film and she’s married to the CEO of Kering, which owns Gucci. So it seems like this film has the complete blessing of the fashion house, although perhaps not the blessing of the actual Gucci family.
In any case, let’s enjoy the fashion! Gaga wore this vibrant purple Gucci gown with long, sheer panels which she kept throwing out dramatically. The dress photographed well, and I enjoy her stockings too. Very rock ‘n roll. I don’t really care for the platform heels but whatever. Her makeup was pretty good and this is one of her better blonde wigs, even with the bangs.
Salma Hayek and Jared Leto both wore Gucci too, which is no surprise given their respective connections to the fashion house. I liked Salma’s dress, it’s not bad at all. Meanwhile, Adam Driver looked like a banker who accidentally wandered onto the carpet and decided to pose for cheeseball photos with Gaga. Some of these pics would make great album covers.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
Her face has changed again, no? Lips maybe?
And ugh, Jared Leto.
Seconding the “ugh Jared Leto”. Also I refuse to watch a “Italians speak faulty English amongst each other” movie, but I do like Gaga’s look and the stockings are awesome.
Agreed about the accent, I watched the trailer twice within a week (went to the theatre and had no choice) and had enough of their voices !!
I also like her look; but her face is distracting
The stockings are fantastic! Many years ago when I visited the US I bought a pair of similar stockings. I’d never seen anything like them before. I wore them to a couple of functions and they were a huge hit. Inevitably they wore out, so I used the scraps of them to tie up my tomatoes to their stakes! I love her look. It’s very much Me, but I know I’d be tripping over non-stop with that train. Bleeehh, Leto.
As an Italian who has to apologise for her accent after almost 20 years in UK, I don’t see/hear a problem there.
If the movie was in Italian with subtitles, nobody would watch it. If it was in American English it’d be more silly than what they did.
To be honest, you either never care about accents or you do (K. Costner as Robin Hood? Mel Gibson as William Wallace? List is endless…
Lips and bucal fat removal. Sad
Oh I see the bucal fat removal now !!
I can’t tell her and Billie Eilish apart any more.
That’s a bit unkind to Billie, I’m not a Billie stan but I relate to her on a few topics that she deals with personally such as body image issues (mine were huge at Billie’s age– I can only imagine what fame would have done to my mind) and also her tourettes (I have a related condition).
I don’t think we should be comparing a 35 year old woman to someone who isn’t even 20. Especially when both Billie and Gaga have openly struggled with body image issues.
Yes, IK, we’re on celebitchy. And Gaga did have work done– and I understand why, but it still makes me sad for her. I could see myself ending up in the same place.
I would have liked Salma’s dress better without the odd sleeves. Adam is wearing exactly what my dad used to wear when flying standby and hoping to get that first class upgrade. 🤣
Haha and how did that work out for your dad?
It’s Adam’s dated, over-the -ears hair that’s freaking me out!
Lol it was the 90′s and he was an employee so we actually did get upgrades!
Gaga looked incredible. I do wonder how she and Adam driver got along, lol. He gives off such a dower vibe and she is over the top. Salma is a gorgeous woman but I think that dress is tragic.
Lol Adam Driver really looks like he stayed over from the climate summit and decided to attend a premiere.
Hahaha thank you
He does! I think his suit looks good, but kind of a funny choice for promoting this film.
🤣🤣🤣
Spot-on!!
This looks like a fun movie. I’m surprised Gaga gets any acting work after her absolutely wooden and boring acting job on American Horror Story: Hotel. Don’t get me wrong, I think she’s great and talented at singing and entertaining. But acting?
I was excited for her to be on that show but it was a huge let down and she had no range. So I’m not holding out very high hopes for her performance here. Maybe she’s had some lessons and she will prove me wrong!
I didn’t see that, but she was quite good in “A Star Is Born.”
Oh yeah! I never saw that, not my kind of movie. But I guess she did get good reviews in that one.
She did fine in a little film she did a few years back.
She actually is the one coming across with the most praise for the film (I like her, but am surprised as Adam and Al are better actors). I mean there are a few people panning her, but that happens with most actors, but the praise seems mostly directed at her while the film is getting mixed results.
Agreed! I’m not fond of her acting at all.
My 25-year-old daughter came over last night wearing those EXACT stockings and platforms! I know, OT, but made me laugh.
Adam Driver looks awkward in the pics with her. Why is Gaga so extra with her male co-stars? Driver’s fans are also…something else. I thought his personal life was boring but it turns out his wife-a fellow actor named Joanne Tucker who he met at Juilliard-comes from a family with history of slavery in Bermuda (on her father’s side). She and Driver got married in Bermuda. For someone who hasn’t accomplished much as an actor, his fans are obsessed with her. Her only “major” credits are a cameo on Girls and a small role in a film Driver did called The Report. Back to Gucci: Gaga got praise for her acting but the film is apparently a mess and tonally all over the place.
My family also has a history of slavery, from the Alabama branch on my fathers side. I don’t get why this is relevant?
I volunteer for a nonprofit that works for the black community. I think we have to work to correct the wrongs of our ancestors. But what relevance does that all have in this context? No one can help that their ancestors got up to some bad shit.
She has said things about growing up in Bermuda that made me roll my eyes because it felt like she was ignoring her family’s history there (she literally called Bermuda her “homeland” in an interview). Her ancestors were apparently influential there. There’s a town named after them in Bermuda (Tucker’s town). She also has a back tattoo of a map of the island. If that’s not insensitive then I don’t know what is: http://www.wireimage.com/celebrity-pictures/Scarlett-Johansson-Laura-Dern-Joanne-Tucker-and-Adam-Driver-attend-the/1205157863?r=1205157863,1205158007&st=Search
You sound more obsessed with her….
Lol, no I’m not.
I have a love/hate thing for Gaga, but I used to be a big fan when I was young. She’s just very over the top with everyone, not just her male co-stars (Bradley Cooper is the exception, but even then that was kind of blown out of proportion…I just remember there was a big thing once of how she was allegedly all over him during a performance the gave (not the one at the Oscars), the media covered it that way, and then someone posted a pic where it was clear she was just adjusting his sound mic which was at his back when it read otherwise like she was feeling his back up lol).
Yeah, a lot of his stans are…intense…they frankly behave like pop music stans a la Gaga, Taylor, Bey, etc. The film seems very mixed, but in general Gaga and Jared seem to be getting the most attention and in the mix for awards (although some really hate Jared’s performance and far less, but they are still there, Gaga). Anyway, his stans seemed to be in quite a snit about it. And some seem like mad that Driver was apparently goofing off with Gaga and laughing about it in a few photos, as he’s apparently pretty serious for the most part, and others are acting like Gaga forced him because in other pics he looks serious and it’s like…the dude’s a grown as* man. He can tell Gaga he doesn’t want to do cheeseball pics.
TLDR: Basically, I’m not shocked his fans are weird about his wife like the Benedict Cumberbatch fans used to be weird about his wife.
she’s really reminding me of Donatella Versace here…is it the eye makeup? the hair?
She just launched a makeup collection inspired by Italy, I assume she is wearing that.
I just want to take the puff sleeves off Salma Hayek’s dress! Gold is eye catching & beautiful. The way that fabric is draped & showcases her figure is eye catching. The puff sleeve is just distracting visual noise. I think sleeveless would be best. But if she wants a sleeve than make it form fitting so it flows better with the rest of the dress. Aside from that she does look radiant in warm metallics & it’s fun seeing her in one.
I don’t care about Gaga, she’s derivative and essentially my generation’s Madonna. She’s got a great voice, an ear for catchy pop tunes & she’s so great at capitalising on pre existing trends that everyone acts like she invented whatever her current aesthetic is.
Also Jared Leto might have a fun suit & necklace but I can’t un-see the fact that’s he a predator…. And I kinda love how Adam Driver has committed to a simple well made suit. Tega Alexander & Jack Hulston tie for first place in the men’s red carpet fashion award from me.
If Salma’s dress didn’t have that sleeves – it would be amazing. Gold, shiny, retro, Gucci – it would totally work for this premiere.
I think Gaga’s dress works too – its dramatic, its a statement, its the color of royalty, and its Gucci obviously – so yes, its a great fit here.
Adam Driver, wtf, lol. Where is your Gucci sweater.
Yeah am disappointed he didn’t wear his sexy arran knit sweater!
Same!! 😂
Not a fan of Jared Leto. I would ask how he’s still working, but it is Hollywood. Anyway, I’m intrigued with how the rest of this cast will do in this film, so I’ll give it a watch.
I actually like most of the looks. There’s definitely a trashy, over the top vibe…but that’s Gucci.
So the film is very mixed. Some say it’s a hot mess, some say it’s a hot mess in a good way, some say it’s just bad, others say it’s good, etc. But apparently Gaga (tho she has a few detractors) and Jared Leto (even if critics are split on Jared) are still in the hunt for Oscars, so there are probably going to be a lot of big, over the top looks from both of them on the red carpet.
I wish Gaga would stop with the fillers. It’s definitely more fillers than surgery, as there are times when she looks like her old self, but then she seems to always go back to them.
How did I miss Jeremy Irons being on this? I always have to double take whenever I see him, he’s Humbert Humbert forever in my mind. Which sucks because it takes me a while to enjoy his acting.
Not a fan of Gaga’s shoes, either choose those boots or the stockings, both combined with the dress is a no for me.
An lol, you are right about Adam looking like a banker.
I agree with those saying Salma’s would be better without the sleeves, they add too much bulk to the look.
I don’t like Gaga’s dress itself, but like the purple and her makeup.