Lady Gaga rocks purple Gucci for the London ‘House of Gucci’ premiere

Father, son and House of Gucci! The promotional tour for House of Gucci, the true story of the murder of Maurizio Gucci, is finally here. Last night was the big London premiere and almost everyone wore Gucci, of course. I wonder what Gucci head designer Alessandro Michele thinks about all of this – considering his tacky aesthetic, he probably enjoys it. And Salma Hayek is in the film and she’s married to the CEO of Kering, which owns Gucci. So it seems like this film has the complete blessing of the fashion house, although perhaps not the blessing of the actual Gucci family.

In any case, let’s enjoy the fashion! Gaga wore this vibrant purple Gucci gown with long, sheer panels which she kept throwing out dramatically. The dress photographed well, and I enjoy her stockings too. Very rock ‘n roll. I don’t really care for the platform heels but whatever. Her makeup was pretty good and this is one of her better blonde wigs, even with the bangs.

Salma Hayek and Jared Leto both wore Gucci too, which is no surprise given their respective connections to the fashion house. I liked Salma’s dress, it’s not bad at all. Meanwhile, Adam Driver looked like a banker who accidentally wandered onto the carpet and decided to pose for cheeseball photos with Gaga. Some of these pics would make great album covers.