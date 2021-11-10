Prince Harry warned Jack Dorsey that Twitter ‘was allowing a coup to be staged’

The Duchess of Sussex’s appearance (in person) at the New York Times’ Dealbook summit was all over my timeline yesterday, but it looks like Prince Harry’s appearance at the re: Wired summit is causing the biggest stir this week. First, it appears that Harry and Meghan are in New York already, and Harry video-conferenced into the Wired summit from NYC. Harry’s part of the Wired summit was all about disinformation campaigns and online hate. Harry said that he was emailing Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, on January 5th of this year, and Harry noted to Dorsey that MAGA terrorists were using the platform to plot and organize the insurrection. Harry also spoke about the term “Megxit,” which he correctly points out is a hate term from racists which began to be widely used in the mainstream media.

On the insurrection: Prince Harry has revealed he told Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey that his platform was allowing a coup to be staged ahead of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. “Jack and I were emailing each other prior to January 6 when I warned him his platform was allowing a coup to be staged. That email was sent the day before and then it happened, and I haven’t heard from him since.” The prince said he has not met Dorsey in person. Twitter declined to comment when contacted by CNBC. Online misinformation: Harry criticized Twitter and Facebook for allowing misinformation to spread on their platforms, adding that the scale of the problem is terrifying and no one is safe from it. It’s ruining lives and destroying families, he said. “I learned from a very early age that the incentives of publishing are not necessarily aligned with the incentives of truth,” he said, adding that the U.K. press conflates profit with purpose and news with entertainment. He added: “I know this story all too well. I lost my mother to this self-manufactured rabidness and obviously I’m determined not to lose the mother of my children to the same thing.” This problem is solvable: Harry said his household won’t be on social media “until things change” but he believes change is possible. “We’ve been led to believe that this challenge is too big to fix or is too big to solve,” he said. “What I’ve learned over the last six months, as part of the Aspen commission, is that simply isn’t true.” Harry said a small number of social media accounts are responsible for a vast chunk of misinformation, which are allowed to “create a huge amount of chaos online and disruption without any consequence whatsoever.” He cites Bot Sentinel’s findings: He cited an independent report that found that more than 70% of the hate speech about his wife Meghan can be traced to fewer than 50 accounts, adding that British journalists interact and amplify what he described as hate and lies. On the term Megxit: “The term ‘Megxit’ was and is a misogynistic term and it was created by a troll, amplified by royal correspondents. It grew and grew and grew onto mainstream media.”

[From CNBC]

Re: “Megxit.” This is why I always used the term “Sussexit,” because it was both Harry and Meghan exiting the UK and it gave ownership to both of them for making that decision. It’s painful to see mainstream media use the term “Megxit” to describe what happened in 2020 without acknowledging that the term was being used long before the Sussexit. Anti-Meghan trolls used “Megxit” to describe their plot to bully and abuse Meghan out of the UK and out of her marriage to Harry.

As for what he says about emailing Jack Dorsey… I believe it. It’s not like Harry was psychic or anything, a lot of journalists and watchdog groups were raising the alert about the increase in violent online rhetoric in the days and weeks leading up to the Jan. 6th insurrection. While the insurrectionists were violent terrorists attempting an overthrow of the government, many of them were incredibly stupid – stupid enough to leave their fingerprints all over the plot to attack the Capitol.