Prince Harry warned Jack Dorsey that Twitter ‘was allowing a coup to be staged’

The Duchess of Sussex’s appearance (in person) at the New York Times’ Dealbook summit was all over my timeline yesterday, but it looks like Prince Harry’s appearance at the re: Wired summit is causing the biggest stir this week. First, it appears that Harry and Meghan are in New York already, and Harry video-conferenced into the Wired summit from NYC. Harry’s part of the Wired summit was all about disinformation campaigns and online hate. Harry said that he was emailing Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, on January 5th of this year, and Harry noted to Dorsey that MAGA terrorists were using the platform to plot and organize the insurrection. Harry also spoke about the term “Megxit,” which he correctly points out is a hate term from racists which began to be widely used in the mainstream media.
On the insurrection: Prince Harry has revealed he told Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey that his platform was allowing a coup to be staged ahead of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. “Jack and I were emailing each other prior to January 6 when I warned him his platform was allowing a coup to be staged. That email was sent the day before and then it happened, and I haven’t heard from him since.” The prince said he has not met Dorsey in person. Twitter declined to comment when contacted by CNBC.
Online misinformation: Harry criticized Twitter and Facebook for allowing misinformation to spread on their platforms, adding that the scale of the problem is terrifying and no one is safe from it. It’s ruining lives and destroying families, he said. “I learned from a very early age that the incentives of publishing are not necessarily aligned with the incentives of truth,” he said, adding that the U.K. press conflates profit with purpose and news with entertainment. He added: “I know this story all too well. I lost my mother to this self-manufactured rabidness and obviously I’m determined not to lose the mother of my children to the same thing.”
This problem is solvable: Harry said his household won’t be on social media “until things change” but he believes change is possible. “We’ve been led to believe that this challenge is too big to fix or is too big to solve,” he said. “What I’ve learned over the last six months, as part of the Aspen commission, is that simply isn’t true.” Harry said a small number of social media accounts are responsible for a vast chunk of misinformation, which are allowed to “create a huge amount of chaos online and disruption without any consequence whatsoever.”
He cites Bot Sentinel’s findings: He cited an independent report that found that more than 70% of the hate speech about his wife Meghan can be traced to fewer than 50 accounts, adding that British journalists interact and amplify what he described as hate and lies.
On the term Megxit: “The term ‘Megxit’ was and is a misogynistic term and it was created by a troll, amplified by royal correspondents. It grew and grew and grew onto mainstream media.”
Re: “Megxit.” This is why I always used the term “Sussexit,” because it was both Harry and Meghan exiting the UK and it gave ownership to both of them for making that decision. It’s painful to see mainstream media use the term “Megxit” to describe what happened in 2020 without acknowledging that the term was being used long before the Sussexit. Anti-Meghan trolls used “Megxit” to describe their plot to bully and abuse Meghan out of the UK and out of her marriage to Harry.
As for what he says about emailing Jack Dorsey… I believe it. It’s not like Harry was psychic or anything, a lot of journalists and watchdog groups were raising the alert about the increase in violent online rhetoric in the days and weeks leading up to the Jan. 6th insurrection. While the insurrectionists were violent terrorists attempting an overthrow of the government, many of them were incredibly stupid – stupid enough to leave their fingerprints all over the plot to attack the Capitol.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I hope the Jan 6 Commission gets their hands on that email.
Why? They aren’t investigating Twitter, they are investigating the government employees who plotted and organized the coup.
The term Megxit cropped up even before they were married. Trolls demanding that Meghan be banished from the UK in disgrace for daring to be with Harry and yelling, “Megxit now!”
It’s so telling that that’s the word that found its way into use by the mainstream media.
Everytime Harry speaks you can tell that Meghan didnt have to convince him of anything. He had enough and didnt want her tortured like his mother.
I am so glad that he brought up the term “Megxit.” It’s such a strong example of the reach of some of these hate accounts, plus just reminds you of what they faced from the very beginning.
I believe he emailed Jack about the coup attempt – his was definitely wasn’t the only email, but i can believe it was part of what was, at the time, an ongoing conversation between Harry’s team and Twitter about the hate etc that is allowed to grow on twitter, and then it happened and Jack probably ghosted a lot of people who had warned him.
Diana would be so proud of him.
We all watched the beginning of the fall of (US) democracy in real time, though we might not have known they were going to storm the castle, ahem, Capitol. And that none—not one of them—would be punished for it.
That means it will happen again and be successful next time. I’m very grateful for my true blue state, but wonder if it can hold the fall of America.
I can’t get over that 70 years ago people were jailed and blacklisted for daring to think/say that maybe communism isn’t such a bad thing. Or for being around someone who was a “communist.”
And now you can storm the freaking Capitol and build a dang gallows and…. it’s all just fine? Just another day.
Harry was dropping truth bombs left and right yesterday!
Honestly, I’m worried now he’s painted an even larger target on his back and his family’s by invoking MAGA trolls and Jan 6. Obviously he wouldn’t support them, but putting it out there that he tried to foil their plans by informing Jack Dorsey makes him their new mark. I want to be wrong, but these people are deranged.
I have always said and will continue to say Meghan isn’t the problem … Harry is! He is the one with very little filter; Meghan is more measured or maybe she has more experience dealing with BS
Is he a problem though? I see it as this decision to leave the RF was his because of how his wife and child had been treated. The problem is with the royal family, and British media, promoting racist and toxic ideas.
I think she meant Harry is the problem for the royal family and for the press.
my favorite reaction on Twitter about his book was from Love Lola and she just said
“You were so worried about her you forgot about me:
A Memoir”
and it made me laugh because its so true. They were all so worried about what Meghan would say, MEGHAN’S memoir, meghan’s interview – Harry is the one who is blowing the whole thing wide open.
I think Harry is the ‘problem’ in the way that the British Media thinks Meghan is the ‘problem’. Harry is the one (it seems to me) who really drove their escape from the royal family. Harry is the one who STAYS calling out the racist British media and Harry is more than ready to burn down the whole institution for how they’ve treated his wife and children. Everyone thought M was the Machievallen mastermind behind all of this, the whole time it was my man Big H. Love that for him.
@becks1 ah ok I see! Sorry @VS.
ITA that everyone kept blaming Meghan when this whole decision was pushed forward by Harry. I’m sure that it was a choice by both of them but I don’t doubt that Harry was the one to insist. I think Meghan would have continued to try her best and try to win them over until she literally couldn’t anymore.
Thanks @Becks1… problem for the uk press and rf
Standing up for your wife and children is not a “problem”. It’s what any decent man would do, and I would’ve lost all respect for Harry if he hadn’t spoken out loudly and passionately against the attacks.
ETA: I assume you meant he’s a problem for the RF. My comment is directed at them and that shitty point of view, not you!
The royalists will tell you that the media had no role in Diana’s death. I saw a few members of the Royal rota make fun of Harry calling them pirates with press cards but I know that everytime Harry speaks out against the media they feel hurt about it because they believed that they were friends with him. They didn’t know that Harry was waiting for the day he could speak freely about the press and what they did to his family. Hopefully in his book he will talk more about it and the press’ contract with the Royal Family.
I think Harry might go ham on the press and some others in his book. He has always been the one to say things plainly. First in Oprah, then The Me You Can’t See, and now this interview. The memoir is going to take things further especially in regards to the British media and how they operate.
Huh, I did not realize that trolls called their bullying of Meghan a Megxit even before Harry and Meghan left. The hurt feelings over the term make much more sense to me now. I honestly thought it was a cute pun, but stopped using it when it was clear people were upset by it, even though I didn’t really see why it was such a big deal. Thanks for explaining that!
Yup, it was created by hate accounts as part of a movement to drive Meghan out of the royal family and away from Harry.
exactly – it started going around troll twitter accounts as early as 2019 – they were using it to try and talk about harry leaving meghan
Im glad he addressed Megxit. I hate that word and I’ve only seen it used to disparage Meghan. I prefer Sussexit, and that’s probably because of the fine folks here at CB.
I don’t know if I agree with Harry that the biggest problems with social media are really fixable, and certainly not with the lack of will we’ve seen from people like Dorsey and Zuckerberg. And until people are taught to think critically, which Americans especially don’t seem to learn, I don’t know how effective any changes from the top could really be.
And this is actually kinda sad, but I love that Harry used the word “misogynist” to describe the term “Megxit”. We women know these things already, and while we don’t NEED men to validate our beliefs, there are so many men who are afraid to call misogyny by its rightful name (the same is true of white people when it comes to calling out racism. How pathetic is is that some people are apparently worried about being “mean” to racists and misogynists?)
There was a lot of chatter before Jan 6 that indicated that Trump supporters were planning on doing /something/, including going to the capitol. So I’m not surprised that Harry picked up on it and decided to email. And also not surprised Jack did nothing.
I do like that he mentioned the origins of “Megxit”. There are some people who aren’t aware of the origins and think it’s a pun generated by the media instead of a campaign to drive Meghan out before she married Harry so they use it “innocently” especially as it’s often repeated by the media.
And I said before that the courtiers/rota are too busy worrying about what Meghan will say when they should have been worried about Harry. He’s the one who’s naming names and being a lot direct about things. He’s also been in the system since birth and I am sure he’s heard/seen things the royals do not want out there.
When I saw the headlines last night about him warning Jack about the coup before Jan 6, tbh I rolled my eyes, which I now suspect was exactly the purpose of those headlines, but actually reading that he was corresponding back and forth with Jack prior to Jan 6 and mentioned a coup being planned- I believe it. Once he said emails, I knew he had receipts. Like, how are you gonna accuse someone of making shit up to weirdly self-aggrandize when they mention a paper trail that backs up what they’re saying? And after thinking about it, I’m sure a ton of people were emailing Jack Dorsey about a coup being planned on social media- like you say, the insurrectionists certainly weren’t being secret about it- and Harry was just one of them, being as involved in the problem of online misinformation and radicalization as he and Meghan are. It makes total sense that they’d be having conversations about it with executives at social media companies prior to Jan 6.
Im glad someone with a hudge platform is calling him out. More people need to call him out.