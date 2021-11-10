Ageless vampire Paul Rudd is People Magazine’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive

I wondered why People Magazine didn’t say anything about last week’s Page Six report, but now I get it. Page Six’s sources claimed that Chris Evans had claimed the title of People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive this year, and People didn’t confirm or deny it. We thought People Mag had gotten scooped, but no – they were happy to briefly placate the Evans Hive and they knew they had a big surprise in store: Paul Rudd is this year’s SMA! It makes sense from a promotional outlook: Paul Rudd is promoting Ghostbusters: Afterlife (it’s out next week) AND Rudd is an ageless vampire beloved by everyone. Rudd took the honor lightly:
He’s not sure he’s the sexiest man: “I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?’ This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me.”
He’s married to wife Julie, 53 & he’s got two kids, Jack, 17, and Darby, 12. “When I think about myself, I think of myself as a husband and a father, like I’m that. I just hang out with my family when I’m not working. That’s what I kind of like the most.”
His wife’s reaction: “She was stupefied. But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said ‘Oh, they got it right.’ And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what’s she going to say?”
How his friends will react: Rudd is also expecting his circle of friends to give him “so much grief. As they should. I would. I mean I’m going to lean into it hard. I’m going to own this. I’m not going to try to be like ‘Oh, I’m so modest.’ I’m getting business cards made. But all of my friends will destroy me and I expect them to. And that’s why they’re my friends.”
He hopes his life changes: Now that he’s officially sexy, Rudd anticipates his life changing “a lot.” “I’m hoping now that I’ll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B Jordan,” he says. “And I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts. I’m excited to expand my yachting life. And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I’m looking forward to that.”
I can’t believe he has a 17-year-old son! I hope Jack Rudd knows he got those precious ageless vampire genes too, and that he’ll probably always look boyishly handsome. Seriously, Paul Rudd looks exactly the same in these photos as he did in Clueless. Congrats to him!
Rudd did a series of bits with Stephen Colbert last night too:
Yay!!!!
A very worthy choice 😍😍😍
he truly is ageless and there is no denying that he is a very good looking man but he would not make my list of sexiest alive.
Im watching suits lately, ive never watched it before! Gabriel Macht is my vote for sexiest man, just one look from him is insane! he smolders constantly
Good Lord He is sexy in Suits!!!
Justice!!!!!!!!!!!!
I don’t think it was ever going to be Evans. First of all it’s not really a chosen competitive thing. Do people really think that? It’s all coordinated with celebs PR and this is probably beginning of Ghostbusters press. Also I think Evans is too neurotic (lovably so don’t get me wrong!) for this. He doesn’t seem to love splashy center of attention press. His press game Ive noticed tends to be a bit more subtle and organic. He’s seen when he wants to be and pushes chill images of himself and Dodger and piano etc. I really don’t think it was ever going to be him. Rudd is perfect for it he’s cute and funny and unproblematic and has the personality to poke fun at it and still be endearing.
Do People mag do a sexiest woman alive too,i think i remember they used to!?
It’s the People’s Most Beautiful issue. They usually put a woman on the cover.
Hell, yes. Not only is he sexy, but he’s funny and charming and self-deprecating. I was fine with Evans, but this makes more sense.
Yes to everything you said! Paul Rudd is the full package imo and I’m always excited about anything he’s in, because even if it’s bad he’s always great and has such a way of elevating it (even if it’s straight-up goofy). There’s a new Apple TV limited series coming out on Friday (The Shrink Next Door) with him & Will Ferrell that I can’t wait to see. Great choice People Magazine, I salute you.
Married to a woman of his age, a win in my opinion
I think Paul Rudd is adorable and ageless, but I don’t really find him sexy. I dont know why not. but anyway, this is obviously PR for Ghostbusters and I’m okay with that because he does seem like such a genuinely nice guy, so let’s make him sexy too lol.
He’s an unproblematic vampire king, I fully support this choice.
Im a huge Chris Evans fan but love Paul Rudd. The timing of projects is what had me doubtful it was really Evans. Rudd has ghostbusters and that new show with will Ferrell, The Shrink Next Door, getting buzz. I think this could’ve been a good Oscars Isaac year though with Dune and Portrait of a marriage. But I can’t hate it. I just can’t help think of the Mean Tweet Rudd read about himself on Kimmel though.
“If a girl wants to f—k Paul Rudd, chances are she’ll f—k you too. #paulRuddIsUnf—kable “
I love Paul Rudd and love this choice. It does make me sad that there will never be a 50+ woman picked for sexiest anything, though.
I like this decision.
I know of no one that dislike this man.
Paul Rudd definitely looks his 50 years now, and he doesn’t need all that Photoshop.
He’s also never really given off “sexy” vibes.
I totally endorse this choice. I got all the bad boy and dumb but beautiful out of my system long ago – now, sexy means smart, funny and sane.
I am so here for Paul Rudd to finally be “sexily ” recognized! I’ve loved him since he played Ashley Judd’s love interest on TV show “Sisters.” Not only is he adorable and talented, he has always presented as genuine and sweet. I’ve never heard anything but great things about him. Congrats Paul, you ARE the sexiest man alive!
I’ll just repeat what I said last week. I think the sexiest man alive issue is boring now and People should stop doing it.
Oh my god, finally sexiest man alive choice I can get behind!! He’s worthy, so happy they recognized him