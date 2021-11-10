Malala Yousafzai, 24, married Asser Malik in Birmingham this week

Just five months ago, Malala Yousafzai covered British Vogue and she talked about how she didn’t see a reason to get married. She confessed to the magazine: “I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?” When she said that to her parents, they freaked out, because of course they did! Even in the interview, it sounded like she was softening towards the idea of marriage and allowing herself room to grow and change her mind about how she saw her future. She graduated from Oxford in 2020, and she’s been plotting her next moves ever since, even signing onto AppleTV+ for a production deal.
Well, as it turns out, she probably did have a man in her life when she talked all that sh-t about marriage to British Vogue. Malala got married this week! She married Asser Malik in Birmingham, which is where her parents call home now. They were married in, as she says, a “small nikkah ceremony,” which means a traditional Muslim ceremony where the bride and groom sign their marriage certificate/contract. It’s also traditional for Indian, Pakistani and Afghan brides to NOT wear white. “Bridal white” is mostly a thing in Western culture, although some brides will wear white in some Asian cultures. But not here – Malala wore a rose-colored kamiz and matching head scarf. She looked beautiful! I hope Asser is a good husband! She’s only 24 years old – I honestly thought she would wait a few more years before marrying, but maybe Asser really wanted to lock her down. (He’s very cute.)
Today marks a precious day in my life.
Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.
📸: @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP
— Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021
Photos courtesy of Malala’s social media.
I wish them the best and happiest life together!
They look absolutely beautiful together.
And honestly, after what that poor women endured, her hesitation was completely justified.
I hope her life is a long and happy one.
I wish them joy, peace and happiness.
Congratulations to Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik. Best wishes for happiness always.
Okay, Asser is *fine*! Good for you, Malala!
He’s a good looking guy for sure.
She looked beautiful and all the best to her and husband.
Aww good for them. I saw in the Washington Post’s article about the marriage that he went to a fancy college in Pakistan where the Pakistani prime minister went and he majored in polisci so I’m wondering if he has political hopes that match hers. I bet they could be a very interesting political couple. Of course I’m getting very ahead of things; no matter what they do I hope they are very happy
Cheers to the happy couple! Also, he’s HOT.
Oh she posted more pics of her family on Twitter! I saw on Instagram yesterday the 2 pics she posted with Asser and I was so happy for her after everything she’s been through. Apparently Asser works in the sports management/cricket world and she’s been featured on his IG a few times but always in group photos it seems. She’s a remarkable young woman and deserves all the happiness. They are a beautiful couple. So nice to see her parents, you don’t usually see her mom very much.
As an Indian girl, I can tell you that most likely these two didn’t date. In fact, they might have only met AFTER she did her Vogue interview. Most likely she was introduced to him by her parents and she liked him and he liked her, voila marriage. I think Malala is very smart and wouldn’t have allowed herself to be pressured into marriage. I think she saw potential in him, got to know him a bit and realized he was a good match.
I agree. It was probably arranged but she had the freedom to agree to it.
Yeah came here to say this. She definitely had the right to choose to get into the wedding and I wish them a lifetime of happiness.
Sofia: That’s what I was thinking too.
There are pics of her on his IG in group shots dating from 2019! It’s possible it was an arranged marriage but she definitely met and knew him before the Vogue interview.
Her and all her family are beautiful people. her mother is stunning! Beautiful dress
I am always excited to hear of her successes and happy life events. I feel like a doting Aunty who is proud!
Congrats! I’m a little surprised that she got married so soon after giving that quote, but I know she’s doing what is right for her.
Her kamiz is so beautiful, the color is gorgeous! And so is her husband!
Awww mubaraki to Mr and Mrs Malala!! Wishing them long and happy life together
Omg stunning photos!
In terms of marriage- its a personal choice but then its no longer just a personal choice.
Once you are in a committed relationship, you have to also consider the other persons needs and wishes.
So topics like marriage and kids can take a turn over time, the more you grow as a couple.
And similarly, with some partners you know, there is no way you would ever marry or have their kids ;D so the opposite can become true with someone else.
Congrats, those are very striking photos.
So much happiness and joy to them. What gorgeous photos!
Mabrouk!
Oh, good for her! I hope they’re very happy together.
Fave youngest and I are celebrating. We love Malala.
Stunning, those autumn colours! I wish them all the best. What a contrast to that Getty wedding in the next post.
She looks gorgeous! I love that rosy color on her. I do hope she wasn’t pressured into getting married by her family (five months seems like a quick turnaround??). I wish them both happiness! She’s a remarkable lady.
Arab brides wear white too (in Egypt I’ve never seen a bride in anything but white). I love South Asian bride styling. So vibrant and beautiful.
She is an credible woman! Love her advocacy! Best wishes to them both!!
I hope he remains worthy of her and continues to make her happy.
Asian weddings are crazy.
My husband and I have two receptions, separate hosting from both family. At least 2 clothes changing at each venue.
I was dead tired after the third day.
Good luck for both of them.