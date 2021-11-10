Malala Yousafzai, 24, married Asser Malik in Birmingham this week

Just five months ago, Malala Yousafzai covered British Vogue and she talked about how she didn’t see a reason to get married. She confessed to the magazine: “I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?” When she said that to her parents, they freaked out, because of course they did! Even in the interview, it sounded like she was softening towards the idea of marriage and allowing herself room to grow and change her mind about how she saw her future. She graduated from Oxford in 2020, and she’s been plotting her next moves ever since, even signing onto AppleTV+ for a production deal.

Well, as it turns out, she probably did have a man in her life when she talked all that sh-t about marriage to British Vogue. Malala got married this week! She married Asser Malik in Birmingham, which is where her parents call home now. They were married in, as she says, a “small nikkah ceremony,” which means a traditional Muslim ceremony where the bride and groom sign their marriage certificate/contract. It’s also traditional for Indian, Pakistani and Afghan brides to NOT wear white. “Bridal white” is mostly a thing in Western culture, although some brides will wear white in some Asian cultures. But not here – Malala wore a rose-colored kamiz and matching head scarf. She looked beautiful! I hope Asser is a good husband! She’s only 24 years old – I honestly thought she would wait a few more years before marrying, but maybe Asser really wanted to lock her down. (He’s very cute.)

Today marks a precious day in my life.

Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.

📸: @malinfezehai pic.twitter.com/SNRgm3ufWP — Malala (@Malala) November 9, 2021