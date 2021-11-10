Nicole Kidman’s ‘Lucy’ face is finally in the new trailer for ‘Being the Ricardos’

10th Annual LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci

Last month, the first teaser trailer for Being the Ricardos was released. The film is about what was happening behind-the-scenes of I Love Lucy, with Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball’s failing marriage and perhaps the communist witch hunt too. The teaser trailer was edited around Nicole Kidman’s face, which was noted at the time for being a pretty bad omen. The casting is just too terrible to get beyond, honestly. Anyway, there’s a “full-length” trailer out now. They’re still trying to be kind of coy about Nicole’s face and how she looks absolutely nothing like Lucille Ball, but at least they really do show her face.

This looks so bad. Really, really bad. And can I just say? It looks CHEAP. This is something Aaron Sorkin wrote and directed, with Amazon Prime money! Why does everything look like it’s from a budget Lifetime movie? Why is everyone being so squirrelly about Kidman’s face and the actual story? I pity the poor editor who is being forced into cutting these trailers.

kidman lucy2

Screencaps courtesy of ‘Being the Ricardos’.

13 Responses to “Nicole Kidman’s ‘Lucy’ face is finally in the new trailer for ‘Being the Ricardos’”

  1. ME says:
    November 10, 2021 at 11:02 am

    Oh boy…

    Reply
  2. Mac says:
    November 10, 2021 at 11:03 am

    Nicole Kidman needs a new agent.

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    November 10, 2021 at 11:05 am

    Looks like a sh*tshow, despite all the talent involved.

    Reply
  4. Jan90067 says:
    November 10, 2021 at 11:05 am

    NEITHER of them *looks* like their real life counterparts. Neither of them *sounds* like Lucy & Ricky, either. This is an EPIC fail, I don’t care how “good” the script is. This is a ego/star-clusterf*** of huge proportions.

    I truly don’t understand how L&R’s kids could’ve signed off on this casting. Even if you are *not* portraying them as “The Ricardos” (funny), but as “The Arnazes” (a couple with a LOT of problems), this is just SO off!

    Reply
  5. HeatherC says:
    November 10, 2021 at 11:06 am

    I’m going to give it a chance. I like the cast. In this brief trailer, the scenes they chose NK captured some mannerisms.

    Besides, however she looks in the movie, she will never look as bad or as scary as the original sculpture of Lucille Ball for her home town. (Seriously, look up Scary Lucille Ball Statue).

    Reply
  6. Amy Bee says:
    November 10, 2021 at 11:10 am

    I looks OK to me, I’d watch it if I had Amazon Prime. Its just that Nicole doesn’t look like Lucy. In fact she makes Lucy look like she had a face lift.

    Reply
  7. Mia4s says:
    November 10, 2021 at 11:12 am

    Oh. Oh no.

    Uhhhh. How about I just go ahead and recommend Season 3 of the podcast “The Plot Thickens” which is all about Lucy’s life? The whole podcast is great actually but this current season is all Lucy.

    Annnnd, moving on.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      November 10, 2021 at 11:17 am

      Thanks for the recommendation! I just re-listened to the History Chicks’ podcast about Lucy, it was very well done, too.

      Reply
  8. WithTheAmerican says:
    November 10, 2021 at 11:16 am

    I’m not bothered. I’m going to watch it and see. NK has chops, maybe she rescues this.

    Reply
  9. Zut Alors says:
    November 10, 2021 at 11:19 am

    That face is no bueno.

    Reply
  10. Natters says:
    November 10, 2021 at 11:19 am

    There is a YouTube trailer with Lucy Arnaz giving her thumbs up on how amazing the movie is and how it was just like seeing her parents again. It was obvious they did the video as damage control and of course she is going to say it was great as she is financially invested in the project. What a train wreck!

    Reply

