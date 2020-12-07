Matthew McConaughey condemns the ‘illiberal left’ that ‘patronizes’ MAGA voters

I won’t speak about the ongoing Brexit shenanigans and what Brexit voters really mean or what they really believe. I have no idea, and I’m just not well-acquainted enough with the ins and outs of the data on Brexit voters. But I am well-acquainted with the realities of America’s MAGA demographic, arguably 30-46% of the country. And let me tell you something: if you voted for Donald Trump in 2016 or 2020, I honestly don’t care about you or what you have to say about a g–damn thing. Trump voters weren’t attracted to Trump out of “economic insecurity” or because they “felt left behind.” They voted for Trump because his racism, bigotry, hatred and misogyny spoke to them deeply. But, according to Russell Brand and Matthew McConaughey, this is all some kind of class warfare and we shouldn’t tell stupid racist a–holes that they’re dumb as a box of hair.
Matthew McConaughey and Russell Brand have condemned the perceived hypocrisy of Hollywood political views in a raucous podcast. Speaking on Brand’s Luminary podcast, Under The Skin, earlier this week, the actors attacked those in the entertainment community who are urging Trump supporters to passively give up on hope of overturning the election results. Brand asked McConaughey whether he had noticed a “condemnation and criticism of ordinary working people” by liberal Hollywood.
“[There is] a kind of offhandedness, like, ‘Oh, they’re dumb, they’re voting for Brexit, they’re voting for Trump.’ I don’t like it, and I don’t like to hear it,” Brand said.
McConaughey agreed, saying “There are a lot [of people] on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize, and are arrogant towards the other 50 percent.”
The sore subject of the 2016 election was also a talking point between the actors.
“I’m sure you saw it in our industry when Trump was voted in four years ago, they were in denial that was real. Some of them were in absolute denial,” McConaughey told Brand.
That attitude is hypocritical, he contended.
“[Now] it looks like Biden’s our guy. Now you’ve got the right that’s in denial, cause their side has fake news. And I understand, they’ve been fed fake news. No one knows what the hell to believe, right? So they’re putting down their last bastion of defense,’ McConaughey said.
McConaughey – who describes himself as a liberal – was born and raised in conservative Texas, and told Brand that he believes in the power of meeting in the middle. He claimed that both the left and the right have retreated too far into their own corners, saying: ‘I almost feel like it’s a move to say, “Let’s get aggressively centric. I dare you”‘.
Two white dudes making “both sides” arguments out of their asses, basically. I barely have words for how much this enrages me. As soon as I read McConaughey uttering the words “illiberal left,” I saw red. And let me say… in 2016, there was denial about the election because we were so f–king depressed. We couldn’t believe that this was America, that a slim margin of people in a handful of states pushed the electoral college over for this racist lunatic. And the conspiracies were based on factual reporting, all of which turned out to be much worse than we knew in 2016. Trump was always Russia’s useful idiot. Trump was always up to his ass in treason and ratf–king. He was literally coordinating with Russia for data dumps of hacked emails from the DNC. And to compare that with the millions of American Nazis who believe that, like, the ghost of Hugo Chavez rigged Dominion voting machines? Are you joking?
THIS IS INFURIATING.
I love Russell but I am kind of tired of hearing white dudes discuss s-it from their privileged and narrow perspective. And Matthew…I’m not surprised by that comment. AT ALL. And it’s why I have always given him side eye
Your side-eye was seeing through one of the best examples of the Hollywood myth making and breaking. Remember the Mccon-aissance? The Oscar win? True Detective? A very VERY carefully managed career move by agents, managers, and PR people. Very careful. Every project, every word said publicly, every family photo op. Managed.
But then the actor starts to believe it was really about them. Their talent. Their personality. Their oh-so-important opinions as an artist. Plus, they should be making more money right? And only doing IMPORTANT projects, right?
And that’s when we see the years after the Oscar win, which with few exceptions have been one fail after another. And suddenly their PR? Not so neutral and “charming”. Well. Well. Well.
It’s honestly fascinating how carefully most of them have to be managed and manufactured.
McConaughey can go fcuk himself. He’s stupid and arrogant, defending stupid and arrogant people, so I couldn’t care less what he thinks.
Well this is disappointing, but not entirely surprising. I’ve been waiting for McConaughey to show his ass on this subject for a while and he absolutely delivered.
No shock that he and Brand were jerking each other off in their little echo chamber about this.
McConauhey should ask Santa for a dictionary. He doesn’t know what illiberal means.
McConaughey is probably planning to run for office in Texas so he needs to appeal to the gross conservative majority here. Weren’t you once arrested for playing bongos naked in AUSTIN, sir? All these clowns are all too happy to use property taxes from us in Austin and they all want to visit Austin or go to school in Austin but then want to sh*t all over this place for being too liberal.
We knew this already bc in a recent interview he was asked what his thoughts were on Trump.
He replied by saying that he couldn’t give a concise response bc then it would be misconstrued and otherwise clickbait.
Um, really?
Hmmm…two white men who are the absolute LEAST LIKELY candidates to have suffered during the Chump administration thinks those who have been completely screwed over during it should be condemned for their entirely predictable reactions to Biden’s win. STFU. More than half of this country has PTSD from the torture of nearly the last four years and are literally holding their breath until January 20th. Yet these two geniuses somehow feel the trauma victims are the problem?
B#$&*+s, PLEASE.
*mic drop*
Allow me to just cozy right up to you and rest my head snugly on your shoulder. I’m so in love.
“More than half of this country has PTSD from the torture of nearly the last four years and are literally holding their breath until January 20th. Yet these two geniuses somehow feel the trauma victims are the problem? B#$&*+s, PLEASE.” Exactly this.
Yeah when I read this pretty much all the love I had for MM went out the window. Once again, this isn’t disagreements about tax law or legalizing marijuana. Magas have shown time and time again that they are racists following a white supremacist off the cliff because they want to suppress anyone that isn’t white and thinks like them.
The definition of white supremacy is the belief that white people constitute a superior race and should therefore dominate society, typically to the exclusion or detriment of other racial and ethnic groups, in particular black or Jewish people. I mean does that not describe the magas? Show me the lie?
This may enrage you, but there is absolutely truth in what he is saying. He is not making a “both sides” argument, he is pointing out that compromise cannot occur if you treat those who disagree with contempt. That is not a groundbreaking idea and it is certainly the hallmark of negotiation. Whether you agree with the opposing viewpoint is not the point it is treating humans with respect. Even if you believe them to be racist etc. Many Trump voters in my New England circle of friends are not racist. They just were able to tolerate the bullshit because they are staunch conservatives.
being okay with racism is racism. And these MAGAts don’t treat anyone with respect.
Yeah, we are what we do, not what we say. So if your friends are not openly racist, but perfectly fine with voting for a racist, then yes they are racist. We’re not disagreeing on the location of stoplights in a community, we’re disagreeing on human rights. I’m supposed to be kind to people who believe I don’t deserve bodily autonomy? That want to remove rights and protections for my best friend and her wife? That put my muslim friends at literal risk? Why is it that this argument is always for liberals or Democrats to be kinder, but there’s no overwhelming desire or attempt by Republicans to do the same for people they’ve openly derided. It’s very, I don’t want to give a crap about you, but you can’t be mean to me. The Republicans I respect didn’t vote for trump. They didn’t whine about people not being nice to them, they just did the right thing. I’m sorry but your friends feelings aren’t as important as other people’s human rights.
Nah.
Trump is not a conservative. The MAGA people in your circle are racists. They are able to tolerate, support, and further the bs because they are somehow okay with enabling racist policies and rhetoric.
They are okay with racism.
“Many Trump voters in my New England circle of friends are not racist. They just were able to tolerate the bullshit because they are staunch conservatives.”
This means they are racist. How can you tolerate and support racism, but Not be racist? This is also why people associate conservative with racism which is a shame because that isn’t the case.
Because these people only care about money. They only care about their taxes and they look the other way and do mental gymnastics about the racism. I work at a school and attend the Young Americans for Freedom club meetings. I am telling you my observations. You can choose to ignore them, brush them aside, etc on the internet. However when you do this in negotiations, business meetings etc, it’s a total non-starter. Imagine going to work and collaborating with a coworker and just telling that coworker they are dumb, ignorant, wrong etc. no matter how much you might believe that, it certainly won’t get you very far in the collaborative process.
Anyone who believes Democrats are a pedophile cabal that eats babies is dumb, ignorant, wrong, and steadfast in their belief. They have no interest in negotiating with anyone.
Looking the other way when it comes to racism means you are okay with racism and like Kaiser said – being okay with racism is being racist. What’s the meme that got passed around during the past four years? About how Trump voters may not consider themselves racist, but they all decided that Trump being a racist wasn’t a problem and voted for him despite his racism (or maybe because of it.) They can tell themselves and tell others that it was about “the economy” or “taxes” all they want, but the reality is that Trump being a racist wasn’t a dealbreaker for them.
They are able to. Look the other way because they benefit heavily from white privilege– and in their actions they show that they will never challenge that privilege.
This. Is. Racism. Period. Full stop.
If the shoe was on the other foot there wouldn’t be any talk of this meeting in the middle BS. When it was the other way around and we lost the election after winning the popular vote four years ago did the magas reach out and try to understand where we, the majority, were coming from? No, they had the WH and senate and did whatever the eff the wanted too and called us all snow flakes if we disagreed.
Exactly. And still there’s no talk about “understanding the Biden voter.” It’s still all about Trump, whether he wins or loses. He’s destroyed any possibility of normal discourse and his base got right on board. It’s not about smart vs. dumb, it’s about reality vs. fantasy at this point with so many MAGAs and Trump himself.
No. They are not tolerating racism, they are supporting it. Actively. What exactly are their conservative values if they can accept and support racism, misogyny, disregard for your troops, disregard for human life, and rampant fraud, treason, lies, and the open dismantling of your democracy?
No really, I would love an answer. What do those staunch conservatives stand for?
Matty McC and Russell can shove it. It’s these Magas who love to “trigger” the liberal “snowflakes”. Talk about condescension.
If you support racism, it makes you a racist. If you support fascism, it makes you a fascist. There is no way around it. To defeat racism, you have to reject it completely. Appeasement has never been and will never be a successful deterrent of hate. Ethnic groups and minorities will always get the short end of the stick in these scenarios. This is why people are often reminded to put country over party. The bullshit your friends are tolerating is racism, which makes your friends racist (whether they believe themselves to be or not).
@OP. I am with you. It is not that I don’t get pissed. It is not that I tell POC, LGBTQ, immigrants, and any other group targeted by MAGA a$$hats how to feel or respond. But ME as a white woman with privilege, yes, I believe I would be doing a disservice to changing this country if I stopped engaging, stopped discussing. This is at the heart of what Obama was speaking about the branding issue of Defund the Police. We cannot be the party that cries out for human decency, but gives a big *uck you to anyone who disagrees. I can honestly say I know people who really do not understand privilege or how trump is racist and it baffles me. I truly cannot understand, so we continue to talk – and they listen, they do. They are decent people who need to change and be better. I am not giving up.
You’re lying to yourself and to others about who and what your New England friends are. The party of Trump isn’t even about “staunch conservatism” anymore.
Also, what about ppl of colour who voted for Trump?… Are they rasists then?
Probably misogynistic, homophobic, evangelical (single issue abortion voter), or all of the above. Or rich.
LANA, POC who support Trump are racists, yes. Some are racist against other minorities, but most have bought into the myth that they can transcend race by conforming to racist expectations of POC and thus negate for themselves the effects of racism.
They are wrong and they buy into white supremacy. It’s self loathing and it’s vanity because they believe they’ve done some magic thing that makes them immune to racism.
“Many Trump voters in my New England circle of friends are not racist.”
Actually they are and you are blind.
“Also, what about ppl of colour who voted for Trump?… Are they rasists then?”
Absolutely yes! For example, Cubans are very very racist toward other Hispanic people, especially indigenous ones.
Don’t forget misogyny. Which can trump everything with some people. If he grabs em by the p maybe that’s enough for some non-white people who voted for him.
@MissAnnErn how do you reconcile the fact that your friends care more about their own personal wealth than about how people have been treated during this administration?
Okay, so for argument’s sake, let’s say they’re not racist. But there are children in cages as we speak and Nazis openly marching in the streets and they voted for this man a second time because they care more about their tax rates? Why are people with these “values” people who you would even want to consider friends?
@MissAnneRN: I think you are right that these people only care about their taxes. When I talk to conservative parents, their response to “Trump is a terrible human being” is always “but my taxes!”
But here’s the thing: if you’re willing to tolerate racism for the same of your own pocketbook, then… that’s a form of racism in and of itself.
MM is going to run for Governor IMO. This is a bunch of political horseshit to further that end.
Yup. He is going to run against the hypocrip for governor.
The MAGAts that these two are so concerned about would like nothing more than to see my loved ones and me killed so I will be ‘patronizing and condescending’ to them all the live long day, thank you very much.
Lol at two rich white dudes lamenting the treatment of “working class” people. First of all, how do you know better than the rest of us? Democrats won the working class so just say what you really mean, you feel bad for white trump/brexit voters. They act like this difference of opinion is a theoretical debate because for them it is. They are entirely unaffected by the outcomes of elections. For everyone else, it has real life consequences. Hate crimes and white domestic terrorism went up with Trump. Babies in cages. And that was THE POINT with trump voters. The cruelty is the point. Stop asking Democrats to grant grace to people who are still trying to hurt them. It’s like saying to a victim of abuse, “well they were arrested, so you really owe it to them to be kind.”
And when they lament about the “working class,” they really mean the white working class. They don’t give a shit about the black and brown working class.
I was hoping he was referring to marginal liberals who are calling for us to enable and coddle MAGAs by “reaching across the aisle” and watering down our positions in the hope of making it more palatable to their racist asses but alas….
I cancelled his ass a few years ago and coudn’t be any more happy about it. His whole “rich-relaxed-family-guy”-schtick is a dead giveaway.
What could be more arrogant than insisting that the election results be overturned because Trump didn’t win and he’s God’s chosen one, so clearly the rest of us who voted for Biden should just yield to them?
I’m also getting really tired of this revisionist history where there was no reason to suspect any Russian interference in 2016 and Democrats made the whole thing up. This whole “both sides” mentality is going to be the death of this country.
Exactly! They have reached the point where they believe they are ENTITLED to govern, and ENTITLED to a governing majority, that city votes don’t count, that any outcome other than their preferred outcome is fraudulent and fake.
This is such a head-up-the-ass statement from these two idiots. I don’t know brand, but I never liked Mcconaughey. Never. Never found him hot. I was always put off by this guy. All this tells me is that I was right.
MAGAs aren’t trying to throw out city votes, they’re trying to throw out black votes. It’s disgusting. I have always thought McConaughey was really uneducated and out of touch but desperate to be taken seriously.
So this dude is okay with his wife and children being verbally abused because they are ‘Mexican’ (yes, I know Camilla is from Brazil) in the eyes of these idiots that he clearly wants to support.
I knew Mcconaugheyheyhey was dumb. That’s it. That’s the reply.
Thank you Kaiser because these 2 have not endured the travesties that common American people have suffered during the rage that Agent Orange unleashed onto the American public. They benefitted from his tax breaks, but they aren’t starving, aren’t about to be evicted or have suffered the emotional trauma that common American public faces each day. Agent Orange spoke ONLY to the underground racists that were dying of coming out, couldn’t hold their mouths of hatred any longer nor could they sit by and ALLOW POC to further themselves after the country and its society kept them down and silent for 4 decades. They have access to the best health care, are living in their multiple homes and flying around the country in their private jets. We have EVERY reason to call out MAGATS, because they destroyed families and 30+ years of racial injustices that will take years, possibly decades, to put back into the shadows again. Or until all of these racist MF’ers die and their offspring as well.
And since they are preaching to Democrats about “reaching across the aisle”, why aren’t they condemning that glorious and enormous MF McConnell who STILL refuses to act on a relief bill that Pelosi has had at the ready for the last SIX months? I don’t see that MF teaching to an agreement, he only cares about an exemption for COMPANIES to NOT be held liable for putting their employees at harm from the coronavirus AND allowing for tax breaks on meals!! WTF??? This makes me so angry I could break my iPad!! When they start PAYING for meals, PAYING people keep their homes or PAYING for massive funerals to those who CAN’T afford any of these necessities, then possibly we will listen to them!! What balls these two white guys have!! And Russell, you lost your humanity card when you dumped your wife via text, so you can suck it!
Why shouldn’t the MAGAts be patronized? They are loud, selfish children who are unable to critically think and get off on “owning” the libs. They refuse to acknowledge reality and are temper tantrum throwing fools.
This makes we wonder if Matt’s political views are Trumpy… or maybe his wife or her family are MAGA?
Read that MM wants to run for office in Texas. So doesn’t surprise me he is spouting this nonsense.
Omg what happened in 2016 is nothing like what is happening now. Hilary conceded right away. She didn’t hold rallies where she sought to overturn the election results. She didn’t promote attacks on democratic institutions. She didn’t file baseless lawsuits. Elected officials didn’t refuse to recognize Trump. Elected officials didn’t refuse to condemn violence against GOP. They used constitutional tools to investigate actual interference by Russia. They questioned his legitimacy but didn’t hold up transfer of power and didn’t incite violence. Matthew is garbage, and Russell is a pseudo-intellectual that I prefer to ignore.
Until they go after the racism from Trump supporters with the same amount of energy they can miss me with that shit.
I listened to ‘Greenlights’ last month and mostly enjoyed it. There were some very inspiring parts but I always kept in mind that he was speaking as a white man going through life. I’m a first generation Mexican-American woman in Texas and the “red lights” we’ve encountered in life have been pretty damn different.
It’s been pretty disappointing to hear him dance around political discussions especially since he’s put out there his interest in running for governor of Texas. Don’t throw that out there and then “both sides” the conversation, especially pertaining to trump.
Trump voters are a lot of things: dumb, racist, misogynist, sexist, bigots, Nazis… they don’t like to be called any of that. And they are not FED fake news, they CHOOSE to believe lies because it fits their narrative. They are not victims!
But I am not surprised at all this is coming from McConaughey. He is trying to please a certain audience.
His wife just did a social media video for the HEB grocery store chain in Texas. I wonder if he’s making a play for public office in Texas and this is his way of introducing the idea of a liberal governor/senator/whatever for Texas. Do we want Texas to finally flip blue? This might be the way to do it and start to bring MAGA voters into the fold. Please let my theory be the explanation for this!
Does he not realize there is a difference in the two elections? Trump lost the popular vote and only won by electoral vote; Biden won both. If Biden had won the way Trump had there would have been an even bigger MAGA uproar.
Not a fan of either man. This just furthers my annoyance with them. I’m not being friendly with racists. Period.
The idea that there are no poor people on the left, that somehow leftists are all coastal elites is bs. My step dad is a non college educated white man who lives in a rural area, collects guns, and he hates trump with a passion and has voted democrat his entire life. But he helped raise mixed race children, has a trans grandson, and is a proud union member. It gives him a perspective many whites in his position don’t have. My bio dad is native who lives on a reservation, also collects guns, and is non college educated. He thinks trump is a first class idiot but “is not surprised so many white people voted for him”. Maga is so not about class. Maga is about willfully ignorant anti intellectuals, racists, misogynists, homophobes, and religious zealots who think that equality is a threat the their power. About 50% of white people are one or more of those things and a surprising number of black and hispanic men as well. I’m not about class shaming, or dismissing the views of those without formal education. And I think that retrenching into idpol groups where we all hate on white people is not a smart idea, Tik Tok for example is a cesspool of “lets crap on white people for clout”. But the Maga people need to be called out for what they are and for the danger they represent to democracy and I don’t care if it hurts their feelings.
Matthew having a non-white immigrant wife and still fixing his mouth to spout that BS really is something.
We’ve had FOUR YEARS, NO, TWELVE YEARS (because this was also said the same crap during Obama’s presidency. Even started the Tea Party bc they ~felt “left out” ) over every “liberal” newspaper and TV station running stories about these people and their “pain” and why they voted they way they did.
This is so tiring.
“Both sides” makes me want to drop kick the person saying it. Don’t worry, I have neither the knowledge nor the muscles to do that, but mentally that’s what I do to whoever spouts off that nonsense.
It’s such an incredibly blinkered position that masquerades as magat woke.
Cool no more of his crap movies for me
Let’s see what they have to say in light of the MAGAts terrorizing the MI Sec of State on Saturday while she was decorating with her four year old son. These people (MM and Brand included) can all eat sh-t and die. F-ck them.
Actually, it isn’t the poor and disenfranchised who are (were) voting for Trump. Multiple reports have shown, including last year in the Washington Post, that it’s a majority of the relatively well-off (“locally rich”) who gave him their vote. This holds true in every instance (male or female, college educated or not, rural or urban, etc.) EXCEPT… race / ethnicity. Black / Indigenous / People of Color Americans always vote overwhelmingly for Democrats.
I’m pointing this out because there’s a persistent myth that disenfranchised white Americans (“ordinary working people” is very racialized) gave trump his victory (Russell and Matthew seem to believe that) and that just isn’t factually true.
Thank you for writing about these a**holes so straightforwardly. I agree with every single word you wrote. I already knew Russell Brand was an idiot and a bully, and I sort of knew McConaughey was a Republican in (mild) disguise, but I did not know they were such dumb bigots. I will never watch anything with McConaughey in it ever again. Thanks for giving us a space to share the rage from our lockdowned lives.
No McConaughey, no
Actually, working class voters overwhelming supported democratic candidates, even in 2016. It was the bigoted white guys with money and white middle class women guarding their white privilege who pushed the most for Trump.
Oh how helpful. Two privileged white men telling “the left” how they shouldn’t patronize people who are fine with racism, bigotry, misogyny, caging children, destroying the environment etc. MM and his brothers operate a canned hunting facility in Texas and he’s clearly setting himself up to run for office, so I’m to shocked to hear this from him at all. He can go to hell and so can Russell Brand.