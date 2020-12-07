The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge’s tour began with a train station concert

As we discussed, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a big idea to show the United Kingdom how keen they are. The big idea: a mini-tour where they traveled by train and personally “thanked” healthcare workers and frontline workers. They will, at best, be giant nuisances and time-sucks for vital first responders and overworked, underpaid doctors and nurses, all of whom have more important things to do besides make small talk with the Keens. At worst, this is a three-country (Wales, England, Scotland) super-spreader tour in the middle of a hard pandemic winter where every health expert has encouraged people to avoid unnecessary travel. This tour was apparently completely their idea, because they were “itching” to get out of their house. Good, so we know who to blame.

Will and Kate’s tour began last night at Euston train station. The station looked utterly deserted in photos (because the rest of Britain is smarter than these two) and they got a semi-private concert from Shakin’ Stevens on the platform of the station. This tour is being described as “landmark” by People Mag – that word is beginning to be the new “keen.” Kensington Palace people describe everything Will and Kate do as “landmark” these days.

As of this writing, Will and Kate have arrived in Edinburgh, Scotland, and I’ll cover that stop separately. This post is just for the weirdness last night. As for Kate’s look – the coat is McQueen and it’s a repeat. She’s had that for a few years, I remember the boob flaps (which she’s trying to hide with the scarf). The colors here are pretty drab – I get that Kate’s a theme dresser and the theme is Christmas, but this would be a moment for a red coat, right? Her purse is a repeat too – it’s the Grace Han Love Letter bag. Remember how Kate used to always carry clutches? Then You Know Who began carrying those cute little purses with handles. *cough*

The Cambridges hired the Sussexes’ social media guy, but their new habit of these heavily edited videos is so friggin’ weird. The video where they’re boarding the train is downright creepy.

👋The Duke and Duchess are off! This evening, The Duke and Duchess departed on the #RoyalTrainTour to pay tribute to the inspiring work of those who have gone above and beyond to support communities across England, Scotland, and Wales. 📍London pic.twitter.com/qcarRA9in7 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 7, 2020

As the #RoyalTrainTour was starting, Shakin’ Stevens ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’ echoed Euston Station. Before departing, The Duke and Duchess met with inspiring transport workers who have gone out of their way to help people feel safe & secure throughout this difficult year. pic.twitter.com/JXh5J7JKTs — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 7, 2020