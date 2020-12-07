The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge’s tour began with a train station concert

As we discussed, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a big idea to show the United Kingdom how keen they are. The big idea: a mini-tour where they traveled by train and personally “thanked” healthcare workers and frontline workers. They will, at best, be giant nuisances and time-sucks for vital first responders and overworked, underpaid doctors and nurses, all of whom have more important things to do besides make small talk with the Keens. At worst, this is a three-country (Wales, England, Scotland) super-spreader tour in the middle of a hard pandemic winter where every health expert has encouraged people to avoid unnecessary travel. This tour was apparently completely their idea, because they were “itching” to get out of their house. Good, so we know who to blame.
Will and Kate’s tour began last night at Euston train station. The station looked utterly deserted in photos (because the rest of Britain is smarter than these two) and they got a semi-private concert from Shakin’ Stevens on the platform of the station. This tour is being described as “landmark” by People Mag – that word is beginning to be the new “keen.” Kensington Palace people describe everything Will and Kate do as “landmark” these days.
As of this writing, Will and Kate have arrived in Edinburgh, Scotland, and I’ll cover that stop separately. This post is just for the weirdness last night. As for Kate’s look – the coat is McQueen and it’s a repeat. She’s had that for a few years, I remember the boob flaps (which she’s trying to hide with the scarf). The colors here are pretty drab – I get that Kate’s a theme dresser and the theme is Christmas, but this would be a moment for a red coat, right? Her purse is a repeat too – it’s the Grace Han Love Letter bag. Remember how Kate used to always carry clutches? Then You Know Who began carrying those cute little purses with handles. *cough*
The Cambridges hired the Sussexes’ social media guy, but their new habit of these heavily edited videos is so friggin’ weird. The video where they’re boarding the train is downright creepy.
👋The Duke and Duchess are off!
This evening, The Duke and Duchess departed on the #RoyalTrainTour to pay tribute to the inspiring work of those who have gone above and beyond to support communities across England, Scotland, and Wales.
📍London pic.twitter.com/qcarRA9in7
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 7, 2020
As the #RoyalTrainTour was starting, Shakin’ Stevens ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’ echoed Euston Station.
Before departing, The Duke and Duchess met with inspiring transport workers who have gone out of their way to help people feel safe & secure throughout this difficult year. pic.twitter.com/JXh5J7JKTs
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 7, 2020
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Who is this for? If we were coming out the other side of the pandemic, I might believe it was a genuine thank you for essential workers.
As it is, we’ve still got restrictions in place, the vaccine hasn’t been deployed yet and there might be another spike because restrictions are being lifted for Christmas.
Who does this benefit? Will and Kate and that’s it.
I can see the argument of “it’s a morale boost!” which is… fine but 1) yesterday someone (Lorelei I think?) said we can argue how many people are going to have their morale boosted by the Cambridge other than the royalists (and their fans). If it was the Queen then it’s another story and 2) while a morale boost is important and lovely, I would imagine why frontline workers would want is a raise, people to wear their masks, stay at home unless its essential and social distance
Belli you got COTW last week check the podcast post!
Omg yay! Thank you guys!
This would have been a better idea AFTER the vaccine has been rolled out and people are able to return to some normality but no, this is a pure PR ‘don’t forget about us’ stunt aimed at feeding the press beast AND giving the monarchy a PR boost. It’s failing as they are being dragged on UK twitter about it.
Yeah I always wonder with stuff like this it must have the blessing/encouragement from the government, right? Or is this totally the Royal Family deciding to do this? Like in America these touchy feely morale-boosting type events would be something done by the First Lady or Second Lady or something. So is this all planned in coordination with the PM or can they just do whatever they want?
Her mask always looks too small.
This is all so dreary of them. Literally no-one wants this.
Yes re: the small mask! I’m glad to hear i wasn’t the only one who noticed that!
I went straight to that pic to see if she still had her tiny mask and of course she does! I know you want a tight fit round the edges but this is just small.
Its to show off all the expensive work she’s had done to her face – which is obvious now. And plus she’s wearing the same mask all the time, I was reading that a mask (esp the disposable ones) have a recommended lifespan of 4 hours and for the cloth ones they need to be washed after you wear it (which is why some people wear a disposable one underneath the cloth ones).
She has been wearing different masks for her appearances, and I’m sure she washes them.
It’s so weird how small it is! That website she gets them from sells adult ones – surely these aren’t the adult sizes?!
Lord, I see she brought back the sausage curls.
For people in the UK is the public wanting or caring about this? I find it hard to believe that with new lockdown restrictions in place Britons are estatic about these two traveling freely.
They are getting dragged on UK twitter for it, esp from people in Scotland where Edinburgh is in Tier 3 which means NO ONE from other tiers or within the UK are allowed to travel there but these 2 snowflakes get special permission.
My god they both look uncomfortable as well in the footage I have soon far. And the turnout is bad.
Plus I have NEVER EVER seen Euston train station that empty before and its nothing to go with COVID. Given the ‘little’ concert it was cleared specially for these 2. Either that it was done later in the evening when services were winding down.
This is one of my big complaints, the government is telling us NOT to travel between tiers (or at all if we can help it). This is as far from ‘essential’ travel as you can get. Ego-boosts are not essential.
Once again: good idea but bad timing. If someone does get cheered by this then it’s good for them but I would imagine the vast majority want something practical like a pay rise. I’m not an essential worker but from reading comments and stories, this is the vibe I’m getting
Morale boosts aren’t unimportant and we should continue to thank them but again, I think they would fancy something they can actually use IN ADDITION.
This was so ill-conceived. Tours like this only work when there are crowds. No one is going to risk infection to see these two.
Are there any newspapers going after these two?
Plus even if they do, it could end up leading to a rise in infections which could lead to a rise of hospitalisation = more work for the overworked and underpaid frontline workers they’re going on this trip to thank.
Wait…NO BUTTON? WHO ARE YOU!
The coat is amazing btw.
That’s all I have.
oh geez.
These two are so thirsty. Please find some real work and do if without all of the fanfare.
When there wasn’t a pandemic these two are no where to be seen. And now that there is one they are just “itching to get out”?
And I love how Kate is looking all heart eyes at Will trying to be the next Meghan and Harry. Nice try. These two have zero chemistry.
I was thinking how bad it would look if Kate got covid after this. So my guess is she’s already had it.
All aboard the Pandemic Express 😂😂😂😂 🚝🚝
If they want to thank the front line workers, they could ensure they get a decent wage going forward.
What exactly is supposed to be landmark about visiting the same 3 countries that have are routinely been visited by the royals?
Bad idea, on so many levels.
Looks like these three-country, three-day tours will be her thing from now on. We got one with the Big Five questions rollout and now this. It gives the appearance of utter commitment, but it’s usually just a little over 48 hours. Leave late at night (that’s Day 1), a few stops on Day 2, and back home mid-day on Day 3. Completely frivolous.
This entire train tour seems self indulgent at best. I don’t live in Great Britain so I can’t even see how this could boost morale. As a nurse and frontline aka sacrificial worker in the United States, the only thing that would boost my morale right now is a raise or bonus PTO.
I think it’s a combination of the government trying to distract from its protracted brexit negotiations and fact it may result in disastrous no deal, and royal PR to boost the Cambridges& the Firm after all the bellyaching about the Crown. I suppose they aim to show “see this is what royals do so well (boost the nation’s morale like during the war) and why you need us”.
As posters have said a great idea AFTER things have calmed down significantly. As it is the country is still subject to restrictions, people haven’t seen family for ages & it just looks like royals are being treated preferentially and travelling for a tour nobody asked for. So the news went down like a lead balloon generally but maybe the people they meet will appreciate it.
Yeah I agree – Boris needs a distraction from Brexit esp since the negotiations are going nowhere fast as both sides are not prepared to budge over the sticking points. I was reading that Belgium have said they will veto any deal regardless of whats in it and France has said they will veto any deal that doesn’t give them the right to fish in British waters.
I had a thought – could this also be their way of getting their numbers up before the end of the year/Christmas…like they do every year?