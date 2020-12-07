Duchess Kate & Prince William went maskless with other maskless people today

Embed from Getty Images

For the first part of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Edinburgh stop, they wore masks and stayed somewhat socially distant from other people. I’m not going to try to estimate how many feet apart Will and Kate were from other people, but it looked okay-ish. I mean, yes, it would have been better for everyone to just stay at home and not do a super-spreader tour by train just because Will and Kate wanted to be performatively keen, but here we are. They wore masks and everything looked cold and fine.

Then they got back on the train and went to Berwick-Upon-Tweed in Northern England, where they visited schoolchildren at Holy Trinity Church of England First School. No one wore masks. There’s video of Maskless Kate leaning down to breathe on maskless children. Again, this is reprehensible. I cannot believe that we’re in December and the Keens thought a pandemic train tour would be amazing and they actually planned out events without masks. I’ve been saying this for months and months now: if you are a public figure, it is your responsibility to be photographed wearing masks all the time. This is not a f–king game.

This looks like a maskless Trump rally.

After Kate & William visited ambulance🚑 staff in Edinburgh🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿, their #RoyalTrainTour took them to Berwick, just over the border in 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿to meet primary school children and reindeers… pic.twitter.com/P0XapTjYWq — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) December 7, 2020

Stepping off at Berwick-Upon-Tweed to meet staff and pupils from Holy Trinity Church of England First School, where The Duke and Duchess celebrated the incredible work of teachers over the past year. 📍 Berwick-Upon-Tweed | 🚂 #RoyalTrainTour pic.twitter.com/OrAN0qc4Pz — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 7, 2020

