Duchess Kate & Prince William went maskless with other maskless people today

For the first part of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Edinburgh stop, they wore masks and stayed somewhat socially distant from other people. I’m not going to try to estimate how many feet apart Will and Kate were from other people, but it looked okay-ish. I mean, yes, it would have been better for everyone to just stay at home and not do a super-spreader tour by train just because Will and Kate wanted to be performatively keen, but here we are. They wore masks and everything looked cold and fine.
Then they got back on the train and went to Berwick-Upon-Tweed in Northern England, where they visited schoolchildren at Holy Trinity Church of England First School. No one wore masks. There’s video of Maskless Kate leaning down to breathe on maskless children. Again, this is reprehensible. I cannot believe that we’re in December and the Keens thought a pandemic train tour would be amazing and they actually planned out events without masks. I’ve been saying this for months and months now: if you are a public figure, it is your responsibility to be photographed wearing masks all the time. This is not a f–king game.
This looks like a maskless Trump rally.
After Kate & William visited ambulance🚑 staff in Edinburgh🏴, their #RoyalTrainTour took them to Berwick, just over the border in 🏴to meet primary school children and reindeers… pic.twitter.com/P0XapTjYWq
— Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) December 7, 2020
Stepping off at Berwick-Upon-Tweed to meet staff and pupils from Holy Trinity Church of England First School, where The Duke and Duchess celebrated the incredible work of teachers over the past year.
📍 Berwick-Upon-Tweed | 🚂 #RoyalTrainTour pic.twitter.com/OrAN0qc4Pz
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 7, 2020
Cross posting here, but apparently Nicola Sturgeon is none too pleased. Besides being awkward, this tour is just so contrary to government recommendations, and will obviously encourage people to come out (same type of people who refuse to wear masks). All of this pretending we can go on as though COVID doesn’t really exist and isn’t really that bad is the reason we are where we are today. I am just so sick of all the reasonable people making efforts for nothing when these idiots ruin any chances of abating the spread! And the fact that they are using “their own train” is just so tone deaf when obviously they have an entourage. If you want to honor frontline workers, stop making things worse!
Nicola’s response
https://twitter.com/duchyofsussex/status/1335975956272582660?s=21
One of the Scottish Government’s public health advisors has criticised the visit too.
https://www.thenational.scot/news/18926275.covid-scotland-devi-sridhar-hits-william-kates-edinburgh-visit/
Ouch.
I can only imagine how frustrated and ticked she is – if you are trying to convince people to follow the rules and stay home, and you have restrictions in place to protect people, and to keep the healthcare system from being overwhelmed – and then these two waltz in (well on their train) after the Scottish government told them not to – yeah, I’d be ticked.
The thing to bear in mind with Sturgeon is that her gov would have been consulted on this and they would have agreed to it (and worked with the RH on it as Police Scotland would have to have been involved in the planning and security around the events) – she’s just whinging about it now to save face because she is being heavily criticised over her handling of the pandemic and how shambolic the tier system in Scotland is. There is talk of dropping Edinburgh down to tier 2 as cases there have been consistently falling so i suspect thats why they got to go there. Note the route was the East coast, not West coast.
London is now is tier 2 and its been mental in and around Oxford St. Crowds everywhere and many are not wearing masks. People think cause there is now a vaccine they don’t need to wear them. I guarantee that come the middle of Jan the UK will see a 3rd wave and 3rd lockdown.
She says they were informed that the trip broke travel rules – it sounds kind of like her government did “agree” to it but also like it was made clear that they were coming regardless.
I’m not in the UK but that begs the question of how much power does she have to say no to the royal family? I mean, we see the absolute tantrum Charles is throwing over a TV SHOW. It would probably be a thousand times worse over this little ego stroking tour.
I saw pics of it yesterday: OMG…it was a THRONG, and NO ONE was wearing a mask in the shot I saw. What is the matter with people??? Is Christmas in the ICU, or home sicker than they’ve ever been, the way they want to spend the holiday? Do they want to carry an invisible “guest” into their homes to share with others??
I truly just do NOT understand this, any more than I understand these house party idiots.
They knew and they ignored guidelines. Considering they can’t be bothered to work during non-pandemics, NOW is when they choose to do a tour?
@Becks1 – the thing to remember is that the Scottish parliament has no power to stop anyone from entering or leaving Scotland, the power to control movement within the UK lies with the UK gov not devolved parliaments. She can whine all she likes that that they broke that ‘rule’ but that particular rule is not legal and therefore not enforceable. Even the police in Scotland said they would not be enforcing it.
She can recommend that people not travel to Scotland but she cannot ban people from entering or leaving (which is what she did).
Are they really having people line up to meet them during a pandemic? They really need fake love an adoration that bad? Poor things. They are as tone def as they come, they didn’t even have the sense to wear a mask. Choo choo the covid express is here.
I can only assume that this is because they are meeting with children, who are not immune to COVID and for them to suggest otherwise by removing their masks is irresponsible on their part. In addition, children have been proven to spread the virus.
Why aren’t the children wearing masks? Are they masked in the classroom?
Came here to say the same. While PwBT and Top, Keen CEO may get tested daily (or twice a day) on this tour, the kids they’re meeting aren’t. Or, is taking an quick result test a requirement to be IN their crowd??
Anyway… point is: PwBT and TKCEO could very well get infected, and a rapid test may not show infection when it’s done; they could have a cumulative viral load a day later. Are they going to go into quarantine, away from their kids and staff, when they get home?? If not… well…. STUPID!!
Not only do they have privileged access to testing, but if they were to get sick they would have access to the best drug cocktails just like Drumpf.
Kates back to those dopey banana curls (or more likely, banana curl extensions)? Oy.
What the actual. In what world is this a good idea?? I’m just perplexed as to how the courtiers signed off on this one. They’re around slews of people, some with masks, some without. This encourages people to congregate. Even outside: terrible optics. And on a snotty side note-all that “incandescent with rage” must be terribly aging because William has really lost his looks.
Agree completely with all points. This is just such a bad idea all around and then factor in the lack of masks – just horrible.
I know people are going to say they’re outside, but it doesn’t seem they’re social distancing and considering how the pandemic is still raging, almost a year later, they should be modeling mask wearing at all times.
Yes, Becks1 – modelling mask wearing might well be the only actual and most helpful thing they could do to support healthcare workers!
It boggles my mind to see so many people without masks. Even if not required in all these areas, they should be holding themselves to the highest standard.
It’s like the common sense part of their brain died.
This tour just seem like a waste of time and resources. They didn’t have this do this tour to announce that they were going to be Patrons of NHS Charities. In fact, William and Kate should be ashamed to become Patrons of this organisation which seems to only exist because Government has made continuous cuts to the NHS.
Yes and YES. The point of the NHS is that the government pays for it. End of story.
Gravely irresponsible.
I’m horrified. Sure, they are outside, but isn’t their whole reason for public titles and public existence to lead by example, to highlight important things- you know, like wearing a mask during a deadly and highly contagious pandemic?
Their only other purpose is hoarding money, which does not help one person outside of their family- except the unscrupulous people who “do business” with them to gain access and power.
They are gross.
It is sad that they have hyper-aged.
I don’t understand why people can’t wrap their minds around this disease or that we should all do all we can, that is reasonable, to contain the spread.
I think they are hoping to leap frog in front of Charles to the throne and think their happy family facade will be enough to cinch it.
They are shockingly out of touch.
Yeah this is a bad idea. Yes kids are less likely to suffer from the virus but they can still catch it and spread it to people who might suffer badly from the virus.
Yay for social distancing I guess but if the royals are supposed to be role models and “pride of the country” then they should wear masks and model good behaviour. Otherwise they’re making life more difficult for the people they’re supposed to thank.
Yes – as someone mentioned above, children can still catch and bring home viruses, so the more crowds, the higher the risk.
Also, since we know there is often interest whenever Kate wears something, they could have used this your to model some local makers and creations (come on, a matching tartan mask? Take my money!) or debut a “fundraiser” mask specifically for the NHS charity they are new patrons of. It writes itself.
Will and Kate really are trailblazers, bringing the first landmark Royal Train Superspreader Tour™️, coming to a lockdown town near you!
You know what’s missing? Sean Spicer issuing a statement that this is the best and biggest idea ever. PERIOD.
They are all outdoors, and standing apart, so the actual risk of transmission is extremely low. However, I think the entire RF should wear masks at all times in public, even when they aren’t medically necessary, just to set a good example.
William apparently got a very bad case of the virus and Kate as his wife saw how badly her husband suffered as a healthy late 30s male should be wearing masks and encouraging its use no matter what.
this is so wild. so much content for the uk press to have a field day with if they were genuinely interested in scrutinizing royals not named harry and meghan.
Every school with young children in the US shuts down because one comes in with covid. Every. One. It’s inevitable. So to gallivant around like you can’t transmit it or get from kids is the height of Williamity and Trumpidity. Dear, stupid William: you can get this thing twice, and the second bout is harsher and deadlier. Just remember, if you get it again, you’ll deserve it. I won’t be crying for you, just those you imperiled. Hope they sue you and the Monarchy.
In Georgia (USA), the schools don’t shut down. Parents aren’t required to report if their child tests positive and teachers have to fight to find out if an absent child tested positive. IF a family lets the school know that a child tested positive many times the people who came in close contact do stay home to quarantine but schools stay open nonetheless.
There is no difference between this and a trump super spreader rally. There is no social distancing in that crowd and it’s irrelevant that they are kids. They should have been masked.
What does this prove anyway? That there are still fools who bootlick these two? Insane.
I live in downtown Manhattan and I would say about 95% of the people walk around outside with masks. You need a mask to go into any store, office building and public transportation. Because of this Manhattan, one of the most dense populations in the world is still okay, we are not even yellow. However in the outer boroughs like Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn where there are large Republican and religious neighborhoods, they are yellow and orange (no reason to be because those neighborhoods are not that dense in population). Those Republican and religious neighborhoods are fighting wearing masks when outside (they still need to wear them in indoor businesses). So masks DO WORK!! Kate Middleton did not announce that she had Covid-19 so why does she think its okay to go around the country meeting people without masks and having people go out to meet them? Also when I see celebrities in London shot by the paparazzi, they mostly don’t wear masks so I don’t know what is happening in the UK.
One would think that Will learned his lesson after being diagnosed with Covid earlier this year. Given Kate’s performative concerns about early childhood, she should have been thinking of the children and not exposed them or herself for this stunt. Poor decisions all around.
I don’t know about you guys, but I’m incandescent with rage.
LOLOLOLOL …this DID make me chortle out loud!!! 😄
So people believe the virus isn’t real because it’s invisible. You know what else is invisible and fake? The divine right of kings.
oh so true so true
Hey she pays good money for that face, damn right she’s gonna show it off, it’s a nod to taxpaying Brits, lol.
this should not have been a tour, they should have scheduled a real work time in support of charities in those different stops. it would have felt less famewhory and less lazy. But they dont want to work. Attracting people for no reason at all is quite unreasonnable at this time.