Duchess Kate repeats a Catherine Walker coat for the train stop in Edinburgh

Here are some photos from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s arrival in Edinburgh, Scotland. They left England late last night, after a little train station concert, and the Royal Train chugged along all night into Scotland, making Edinburgh the first real stop of the Keen Pandemic Train Tour. Kate has so many blue coats in her closet, I didn’t actually remember this one, but it IS a repeat – this is a tailored Catherine Walker coat with no visible buttons, SHOCK. I saw some complaints about how “Kate only has one mask” but she has more than one mask. She wore a new one last night at the train station, and this one in Scotland looks new too, and it matches her coat in a surprisingly pleasing way. Kate has been wearing leather gloves too, which I’m sure will get painted as “Kate’s just like the Queen,” but I think it’s mostly for warmth. William looks like he’s freezing without gloves.

Anyway, Will and Kate’s stop in Edinburgh wasn’t just for vague keenness and pandemic photo-ops. As they stepped out in Edinburgh, it was announced that they’ve become the Joint Royal Patrons of the NHS Charities, which is basically just a fund to support everything around the UK’s National Health Service. They also met with staffers and paramedics from the Scottish Ambulance Service. All of whom have better things to do than make small talk with the Keens.

Also: People Magazine shadily noted this: “After a first night — in separate beds — on the Royal Train, the couple disembarked to the sounds of bagpipes…” I mean, the separate beds are because beds on trains are so narrow. But I doubt Kate and William were upset with the separate beds.

The Duke and Duchess met @ScotAmbService paramedics and staff – as representatives of the NHS – to thank them for their incredible efforts throughout the pandemic. 📍 Edinburgh | 🚂 #RoyalTrainTour pic.twitter.com/mJFzMqWiAv — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 7, 2020