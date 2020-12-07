After tweeting a slew of anti-Vaxx crap, Letitia Wright deleted her accounts

Last Friday’s post about Letitia Wright is kind of a mess right now because I embedded several tweets from Letitia’s account, and now she’s deleted all of her social media. Letitia got in trouble late Thursday and into Friday because, out of nowhere, she tweeted a video of a YouTuber named Tomi Arayomi, who pontificates about how he’s suspicious of the vaccine and how it’s probably the devil’s work or something. The video was a toxic blend of ignorance, hardcore Christianity and transphobia. Letitia then made it much worse by responding to people in the Twitter thread, claiming that she was being bullied and cancelled merely for “asking questions” and basically using all of the anti-Vaxx talking points. Well, now Leitita has deleted her sh-t:
“This account doesn’t exist” and a blank page is what Twitter users will encounter when they try to search Black Panther star Letitia Wright on the social media platform.
Just a days after the Small Axe actress shared a link to a 70-minute YouTube video by a coronavirus vaccine skeptic, Wright deleted both her Twitter and Instagram accounts. The actress came under fire from fellow Twitter users as the video she linked expressed doubts in the in-progress Covid-19 vaccines, which will begin roll-out in Britain in the coming week. The video sees On The Table host Tomi Arayomi question the possible antidote, despite admitting he has no medicinal understanding of vaccines.
Wright received backlash for not only posting the video, but for defending her posting. She blamed her critics of cancelling once they had called her out for sharing the video, which also featured seemingly transphobic comments.
“If you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself…you get cancelled,” Wright said in a now-deleted tweet, which was originally posted on Friday.
She upped her defense against the online critics, clarifying that she only shared the video to raise concerns about what the vaccine might contain.
“my intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else,” she wrote in another since-delete tweet.
I’m of the opinion that cancel culture is real – overblown, but real – and that more often than not, the people who are “cancelled” actually deserve it. If anything, people are allowed to come back way too soon. I’m sure some people will argue that Letitia got bullied off social media and how terrible it is that a young Black woman can’t simply exist on the internet. To that I say: she was actively spreading dangerous conspiracies in the middle of a deadly pandemic, and deleting your social media accounts isn’t really some huge punishment.
I do wonder if Letitia was asked/ordered to delete her accounts by Disney/Marvel though – maybe that was the solution from the crisis manager on retainer at Disney.
Such a disappointment. Really love her work. No doubt it was Disney/Marvel telling her to stop with the social media.
She’s also starring in Steve McQueen’s latest project and he certainly wouldn’t want that harmed by her views. Also, her career trajectory is headed upward so her management team may have stepped in before she does irreparable harm. The Disney overlords have allowed others to spout their views so it may not have been Disney.
Yeah, someone from Disney PR has been in touch with her about it. Expect a proper PR statement soon on it.
Interesting…They weren’t in a rush to collect Gina Carano. Gee, I wonder what the difference in the two women is…
I doubt it was Disney. I tend to think it was either her agent or manager that advised her to temporarily delete her account.
I’m sure Disney/Marvel demanded she do it. Developing an Anti-vaxxer, transphobic reputation would damage the franchise. And, quite frankly, her role might be in jeopardy. They don’t want this issue lingering over production and release.
And she legitimately might refuse to take the vaccine which I’m guessing the production will make a requirement.
Yeah thats what i was thinking, she might have to take it if she wants to work on the franchise (and other projects) going forward. I can see insurance companies demanding that. She’ll soon change her mind when it affects her ability to get work.
This was so disappointing. It seemed to me that she just couldn’t admit that she was wrong. Like, yes, it’s ok to “ask questions” but maybe ask them to people who know what they are talking about? And why on earth would something ostensibly about the contents of a vaccine somehow veer into weird anti-LGBTQ rhetoric (which is what I had heard; I did not watch the video)? That should have been the hint that it wasn’t a reputable source.
Thoughts and prayers. She’ll be alright because we know she will not be asked about being an ultra Christian anti vaxxer on the Black Panther 2 press junket in 2023.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Disney stepped in. There’s talk of Shuri getting a larger role which will be clouded if Shuri’s actress is sharing videos with transphobia (I heard, I haven’t seen it).
If she’s got questions about the vaccine (which I don’t blame her for especially as how black people have been and currently treated by medical professionals) but Twitter is not where you ask questions. Go to a black virologist/immunologist (if you know one/can ask) and ask them.
@ Sofia, exactly and don’t entertain someone who happens to have zero credibility and ask an accredited professional. Also, the transphobia didn’t help either, which I would think would be much more damaging than trolling her anti-vaccine BS.
So she was possibly made to delete her account but Pratt gets to keep his and is defended by a bunch of the Marvel crew. I’m not saying it’s sexist, but it does look suspicious. What she was doing is dangerous but so is Pratt’s BS.
The only thing I heard about Pratt recently was that he was just super butt hurt because people called him the worst Hollywood Chris. What exactly did he do that was potentially dangerous?
He’s a member of an anti-LGBT church, and frankly that’s enough for him to be canceled in my book. But he got defended by everyone saying how wonderful he is. Same sh*t people do with active cult member Tom Cruise.
@ Snuffles and @ M, I am so ready for him to disappear. He’s not even talented, I don’t understand his appeal. I think he is a class D actor that happened to marry into another dimension of famous families. Plus, the 11 year age difference is not going to hold up well after the years unless you are both extremely strong emotionally and the marriage is strong. They married into a year of dating. Man, she is going to wake up one day and ask herself, WTF was I thinking!
I’m not necessarily sure it was Disney/Marvel dealing directly. More likely it was her agent and/or manager who make a percentage of her earnings. Disney would have called them….and then their call to her? Now THAT would have been intense. You can be as big an idiot as you want in Hollywood until you potentially damage your (and their) earning power).
Her Instagram is still up
@M Ah, Right. I think the difference is, like MIA4 S just mentioned, that as long as it doesn’t affect people’s money, a lot of celebrities are free to be idiots. Leticia’s stance, as a cast member of a franchise that is WILDLY popular within the black community, could affect black peoples choices whether or not to trust the vaccine it potentially dangerous on a public health AND economic level.
The world is quite literally banking on these vaccines to get every aspect of the world’s economy back to normal.
I wouldn’t be surprised if some higher up asked her to take a step back from social media. Disney is having a very rough year due to the pandemic and I can see them being highly invested in having as many people as possible vaccinated. They need cinemas and their parks to open asap. Having an important part of a very popular franchise be a threat to that would make them nervous. Nervous enough to have someone call her privately.