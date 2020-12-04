Letitia Wright is getting well-deserved backlash for spreading anti-Vaxx crap online

Letitia Wright got herself into a whole mess. Wright is most famous, arguably, for playing Shuri in Black Panther/MCU, and everybody loves her. She seems super-cool, right? She’s British-Guyanese, 27 years old and she lives in Great Britain, which is the first Western country to approve of a coronavirus vaccine this week. So I guess British people are already grappling with when they’ll have mass production on the vaccine and who will take it. Turns out, there are anti-Vaxxers in the UK too. And Letitia is… like, anti-Vaxx adjacent? She posted this on Twitter:
— Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020
(Update: Wright has now deleted the original tweet, which was a link to the video, described below)
I only watched a little bit of that, enough to see that the guy is a quack. Per THR, the video is “from On The Table, a YouTube discussion channel, where the presenter opined at length about the efficacy of vaccines, the dangers of taking them and the supposed origins of the ingredients of a COVID-19 vaccine.” The guy, Tomi Arayomi, said at one point: “I don’t understand vaccines medically, but I’ve always been a little bit of a skeptic of them.” You get the idea. Dude who is not a doctor, has zero scientific or medical background, but thinks he’s qualified to pontificate about how vaccines are probably evil. When people responded to Letitia with “WTF, why are you posting anti-Vaxx sh-t?” Letitia began responding to people:
not my intention to make anyone upset 🙏🏾 Nor am I saying don’t take it. I’m just concerned about what’s in it that’s all. Isn’t that fair to question or ask?
— Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020
The responses of “I’m just asking innocent questions” and “why are you yelling at me for simply posting anti-Vaxx conspiracies, you must be a hater” are standard defense-arguments for anti-Vaxxers. Letitia got tons of backlash, and then she tweeted this:
if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled 😂
— Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020
And then people kept on yelling at her and she was replying to them too. Even if you want to believe that Letitia came into this in good faith, merely trying to “start a conversation about vaccines,” her reactions to criticism were A) not great, B) thin-skinned as hell for someone using their platform to spread anti-vaccine pseudoscience, and C) completely out of the Anti-Vaxxer Handbook.
Don Cheadle got in trouble for tweeting-and-deleting a “Bye Felicia” joke without fully realizing why Letitia was complaining about being cancelled. His followers encouraged him to watch the video she posted and he responded with this:
jesus… just scrolled through. hot garbage. every time i stopped and listened, he and everything he said sounded crazy and fkkkd up. i would never defend anybody posting this. but i still won't throw her away over it. the rest i'll take off twitter. had no idea. https://t.co/7uDlP1xwDL
— Don "bruh, you lost" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) December 4, 2020
Update: Wright took down the original tweet and tweeted this, which is a very basic anti-Vaxx talking point.
my intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies.
Nothing else.
— Letitia Wright (@letitiawright) December 4, 2020
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I really like Letitia, but the whole “I’m so special because I, unlike everyone else, can think for myself and no one can control me” stance is just so…girl, no. Stop embarrassing yourself.
I don’t really like her, I’ve been looking into her a bit more. I think she’s anti-gay, but wait, it’ll come.
“ I think she’s anti-gay, but wait, it’ll come.”
Pretty much already did. That’s video she shared just to “ask questions” also had some transphobia in it for good measure. Well surprise, surprise. And some of the tweets she likes? She’s at least dabbling with the Q nuts and their anti-Semitism (among other things).
So yeah, how about Okoye as Black Panther? Because the last thing I want to see now is Shuri leading anything.
Ooh, I second Okoye! Shuri looked too thin for me to do all the physical fighting, she’s better as scientist, but Okoye is a warrior and her bringing down large dudes would look more believable.
As someone who doesn’t want to watch these bad videos, may I ask what was homophobic and transphobic in her actions/videos/statements?
I follow her on Instagram and noticed she is a religious fanatic, and for that reason this doesn’t surprise me. It upsets me because I wanted Shuri to become Black Panther, but…Winston Duke would be so fine with me. And he’s AMAZING.
I refuse to engage the fake-innocence of “I’m just asking questions, is that wrong now?” which I loathe so much. So so much.
“Just Asking Questions” = JAQing off
I read that as Winston Duke is so fine. Lol I totally agree.
Yeah no you’re not “just asking questions” if you’re pretending a vaccine that you don’t understand is worth more scrutiny than a virus that has killed millions.
I meant it both ways Chris, I think he is so hot! And he seems like an amazing person, so yeah I am all for him becoming the next black panther.
Yes. I used to follow her on Twitter but she is SOOO problematic. I did want her playing Black Panther, now I’m not so sure. I like the Winston Duke idea. He seems amazing.
Never understood actors who are religious fanatics, how does that work exactly? I can understand actors who believe in God without the fanaticism, but fanatics and the entertainment world just seems hypocritical to me. I feel that way about the duggars doing reality tv also, such people seems to preach what they believe rather than live it. They focus on aspect of their faith, in the duggars case, having as many babies as possible, while ignoring other aspect – love thy neighbor including those who doesn’t look, love and think like you.
Got questions about a vaccine? Ask a doctor or an immunologist NOT some idiot online who admits he knows nothing.
Some people deserve a backlash when they do very stupid stuff like this. She should take the link down and put up a link (of which there are plenty) from someone who understands how vaccines work.
Exactly! That is bullsh@t. Call a doctor or speak to someone in public health or infectious disease. I’m a nurse and I remember the H1N1 virus and there was talk of a vaccine (I think it was H1N1). What did I do? Spoke to an Infectious Disease doctor I knew about it.
This. Listen to educated, experienced people who are experts in their field. This phenomena of people blindly believing some quack on youtube or facebook is just nuts.
Early on, several people I know posted quack stuff, and when I’d point out that it didn’t make sense (not a scientist or anything, just capable of common sense thought and determining what is an actual qualified source) they always did the same thing “oh, just food for thought” or “oh just something to consider, who knows?” No.
They throw this stuff out there and when called on it, hold up their hands and act innocent, like they’re just curious. It’s like throwing a match on a rag and saying “oh, just curious, hope that doesn’t burn the building down.”
Exactly!!
YES! I came here to say something similar but you’ve got it covered.
No one is telling people not to ask questions. We are however asking that people not engage in conspiratorial theorizing and spew nonsense out of their blowholes. JFC.
She should have just sat there and ate her food.
I appreciate the example don cheadle set. He saw uproar, made a joke- as many of us would, then looked at replies, found the reason people were upset, watched the original posted video, was publicly horrified. Calmly stated (paraphrase) I won’t trash her, but yikes that video.
Listening, correcting course.
Good man.
I can’t wait to get that vaccine. I don’t think I’ll qualify until summer, but I will be there. I’m kind of terrified of needles, but this will be worth it.
I’m looking forward to it even if it won’t be a quick overnight fix. We’ll be starting sars-cov-2 work in Jan in our level 3 lab and it’ll probably bring me higher on the list, but whatever, I’ll take it whenever I can. I don’t know of an immunologist or virologist who doesn’t want to get the vaccine asap, so that should tell you about what we think about their potential risks
Same. I’m going to be low on the list, and that’s fine, but will get it as soon as possible. A friend of mine is an expert in the field and is very optimistic about the vaccine, will get one ASAP, and is make summer plans.
1. Don Cheadle is a class act.
2. The video she shared was also transphobic. I won’t necessarily call her transphobic (I don’t agree with 100% of the content in all videos I share either), but given her born again, evangelical Christian faith, it wouldn’t be surprising if she shared the video’s anti-LGBTQ+ stance.
He really is. I think he was the only one (or at least one of the few) Marvel stars to actually stick up and condemn the bullying Brie Larson was getting
Letitia Wright starred in a British LGBT series called Banana where she played a lesbian. The show had some pretty explicit scenes. That doesn’t mean she couldn’t still be homophobic but just thought I’d post it here as international audiences mightn’t be familiar.
Didn’t she convert (or become more religious) as an adult? Perhaps she shot the series before she became a born again. Or she just needed the money/exposure and decided to “look the other way.”
It’s one thing not to believe in 100% of everything contained in a video that you share online and another thing to share a video that is transphobic. Sharing a video that has a “little” transphobia is sharing a video that advocates transphobia. I get what you’re saying, but not when it comes to videos that contain anti-human rights material. Those just can’t be shared. At all. She believes in that view and is now trying to normalize it by sharing it. I just don’t think there is any excuse here. It’s disappointing and she very, very clearly is not backing down from it, which is all anyone of us need to know.
I have no patience for this bullshit. Yet it was predictable. As we are nearing the vaccine the anti vaxxers are going to come out with their “legititimate questions” like werewolves during the fool moon. Also I am loving Don “brugh you lost” Cheadle’s twitter name. Not sure why he would get any heat here though
I don’t agree with the anti-vaccination ideology /beliefs, but as a black woman I am hesitant in taking a vaccine that was quickly pushed through the approval process. Throughout history people of color were used as guinea pigs without our consent for medical research, testing, and experimentation. This was done by the doctors and medical professionals we were supposed to trust. People of color to this day are more likely to experience poor health care do to many factors so I hope people understand a lot of the hesitation and uncertainty in taking this vaccine.
Good point. Obama mentioned this when he was asked about taking the vaccine, too. (He has said he’ll take it when Fauci gives the OK.)
This is honestly such a hard time. I completely empathize with people being scared of the vaccine. Trump has done a lot of undermine the credibility of it. And, like you said, there’s a whole history there with people of color that gets overlooked.
There’s supposed to be a town hall tonight on CNN about the vaccine, and I plan to watch it to try and educate myself.
@BRAEBRE0414 it is understandable. It is. But it’s important to differentiate between people like you who intelligently lay out the historical reasons for your concerns, and people like Letitia who share a transphobic YouTube rant and start screeching about “Satan” and pulling out a Bible because she doesn’t know the word “Luciferase” (a Latin term meaning light bearer and an enzyme used commonly in biotechnology). I guess her Google is broken? She’s inexcusable.
Absolutely, I get this, it’s legit. But that’s not what she’s doing.
Co-sign what you said. I believe in vaccines and have always been diligent with my inoculations/booster shots/seasonal flu shots but I am hesitant to take something that was produced in less than a year.
Plus, I was watching the NYC Mayor’s daily coronavirus briefing yesterday, and a journalist rightfully brought up that one of the vaccines lacked PoC in the control groups (I think it was the Moderna vaccine) so there was less info on the overall health outcomes for us.
I wanted to share the link for those interested in viewing (and verifying) what I posted above: https://youtu.be/oasEMQEQ0PU.
At 29:20 a journalist asks about the lack of diversity in the clinical trials.
At 50:03 another journalist asks the Mayor how his office will be strategic in getting buy in from the Black and brown community in NYC given the historical medical abuse and experimentation we’ve suffered.
The vaccine didn’t skip a bunch of steps of development, it’s just that these pharmaceutical giants focused all of their energy on these specific treatments. A lot of vaccine development takes a long time partially from beauracratic shiz between companies, labs, and the government, but they were all working in lock step for this.
However, of all of the uneasiness about the vaccine, the doubt from the black community makes total sense. Historically and even today, healthcare and science has given the black community reason to be distrustful. I really wish and hope this is something addressed by the scientific and medical communities. This deserves actual attention as opposed to this weird anti-vax qanon bs.
I’ll be completely honest, I’m not planning to get the vaccine right away. Im not anti-vaccine. I had an MMR a few years ago and regularly have to get the chicken pox vaccine, am considering getting the HPV vaccine and Ive never had a flu shot.
I just take a really long time to get shots. I do also want to point out….blacks are typically more cautious in general when it comes to vaccines. There’s a lot of well placed hesitancy there. POC really have to worry about what’s in it. And Obama, a former US President, going on TV and getting the vaccine is not going to help average Roberta Jefferson feel better that something harmful may or may not be in her vaccine that isnt in Amy Green’s.
So, I might get it, at some point, but definetly not the first round.
I’m concerned about how quickly this vaccine has come together and the possible side effects. A rushed manufacturing process means not only do we have to worry about vaccine efficacy, but vaccine mismanufacturing. Such misproduction is what caused issues with the Polio vaccine. These are valid concerns. I will talk to my doctor and the biologist experts I know about these concerns. I hope and expect to get reassuring answers.
But this whole “I’m just concerned about what we’re putting in our bodies” shtick is just anti-vaxx rhetoric. She isn’t looking for discussion; she’s looking to justify her stance not to take the vaccine. And clearly does not know what a reputable source is.
To an extent, I do understand why certain groups of people might be skeptical of vaccines. For example, I’ve spent a lot of time working on reservations and other indigenous communities, in the US and Canada, and they have not forgotten the smallpox blankets. Black Americans haven’t forgotten Tuskegee. In Africa, Western scientists subjected people to all sorts of medical experiments for many years, usually without informed consent. I think it would help IMMENSELY if governments acknowledged their history of germ warfare and medical abuse. Ignoring that history just encourages the conspiracy theories.
Anti vaxx rhetoric is becoming more prevalent in my local wellness community. It’s very alarming that these seemingly intelligent women can be indoctrinated so quickly by watching a few quacks on YouTube and listening to podcasts. Elderberry syrup, Vitamin C & mushrooms won’t “heal” the mumps! Tired of all these dumb a-holes. It’s like we’re entering a second Dark Ages.
It’s that knee jerk reaction against anything “not natural” that makes me rebel against some strains of pro-organic, pro-wholesome type stuff. I avoid “natural” skin care. I avoid the hell out of essential oils. I just do not want to give money to people who may be supporting anti-vaxxers and the like because yeah, it does feel like some of these people would be content for a second Dark Ages.
It’s also frustrating because natural does not equal safe. A lot of synthetic chemicals are widely tested over and over to ensure they’re safe for skincare. Lead and arsenic are also natural. It drives me up the wall to see people say “chemical free.” That’s not… how it works. Stop slapping lemon juice on your face instagrammers, it’s highly acidic and can be damaging to your skin.
I fully understand why minority communities have issues with the medical community. Their concerns are absolutely valid. However, why do rich and middle class white ladies buy into this stuff?
I had an Aunt who died because she refused to take her diabetes medicine because she was convinced she could take care of it holistically alone. Yes, a healthy diet helps, but it doesn’t replace medicine.
I had the COVID and for me this woman is cancelled.
It drives me crazy when I see BS like this about vaccines. Just because YOU don’t understand the vaccine, how it works, and how it’s developed doesn’t mean there’s something nefarious going on. I work at a research university with people who develop vaccines and these people are not deciding overnight what goes in vaccines. They’re basing the treatment on years and years of prior research. They (the scientists who created the vaccines, not our scientists) know how mRNA treatments work (it’s new, but so promising we may be seeing a leap forward in science) and we know how coronaviruses work. While COVID 19 is new and there’s a lot we don’t know about it, it’s not like scientists are going in without any prior knowledge. There’s probably a lot of reasons it was approved so fast but it’s definitely in part to quickly cutting through red tape that normally takes years and devoting tons of resources to get it through development stages. It wasn’t approved without human testing. It’s true that we don’t have long term results, but we just don’t have the time to wait for that with this virus.
You don’t even have to take my word for it, honestly don’t, I’m a stranger on the internet. Do as everyone else suggested find out information from reputable immunologists and scientists working in that field if you have serious concerns.
I know I’m preaching to the choir here, but it’s the second time today that I’ve seen this nonsense from people on the internet and I’m just so frustrated.
I completely understand the hesitance people have (especially black people) but I agree. They didn’t make this vaccine out of their ass. And while this is a new type of Coronvirus, Coronovirus’ have been around for a bit and I’m guessing that’s where the research has come from.
Yes, I understand the hesitation too. The thing is, you can decide to wait and not get the vaccine right away and still choose not to spread anti-vaxx disinformation on your social media. Both things are possible!
@MF1: I know. I’m not saying she’s right. At all.
Thank you for pointing out that this vaccine isn’t being made from scratch. That is something most folks don’t understand. Ultimately, it’s “do you want to face the uncertainty of the vaccine or the uncertainty of the virus?” While having questions is understandable, nothing we put into our bodies for a vaccine is likely to be worse than the virus itself, which is unpredictable and can be worse if you are infected more than once.
Today, I overhead a video of an interview or panel where the doctor being questioned was an OB/GYN who was skeptical about the vaccine.
And I’m thinking…so you are a practicing OB/GYN, but you’re going to start weighing in on vaccines? Please stay in your lane! So many keyboard experts all of a sudden.
A local doctor here said this summer, as hoards of tourist flocked to our shore towns “it’s not that bad, we should go back to normal, with indoor dining and gatherings!” Was he an expert on viruses? No. He’s a radiologist.
It also turned out he’s a local politician, and for sure was getting pressured by all the restaurant owners and stuff.
Thanks for this info! This is exactly what irritates me about her “I’m just asking questions about what we’re putting in our bodies” line. Fine – but ask an immunologist or another knowledgeable scientific professional, not some dumbass on the internet who admits he doesn’t know how vaccines work! That isn’t thinking for yourself, that’s asking for the lawyer to fly the airplane. Smh at these dangerous fools (esp those with platforms)
Uff da. Don Cheadle won’t “throw her away” (good for him! If they haven’t been colleagues directly, they are both in the same industry), but I will! I have no energy or goodwill reserved for anti-vaxxers who use the same faux-innocent playbook. “I’m just asking questions! Is it wrong to talk about the issues?” Why, yes, yes it is when your aim is to sow fear and get fewer people to take the vaccine.
I’m not jazzed about getting it, but that’s a function of how much I fear coronavirus and its complications and if this is a dead virus vaccine I’ll feel better about it vs and attenuated, but I’ll still get it.
Black people’s concerns about the medical profession at large are completely understandable. I don’t see how the history of Black people’s mistreatment and their current quality of care is her issue. She’s gooping it up and if tomorrow she talks about “clean” skincare and our “toxic” environment, I won’t be surprised.
I said this yesterday, but listen to the people who have actually developed the vaccines. The new technology has been researched for decades. Just because we never knew about it, doesn’t mean it’s actually that new. The reason it usually takes a lot longer to develop any new vaccine is because unlike this time, money and resources are often an issue. The entire world was suddenly interested in getting this done. At Biontech they worked 24 hours a day every day including weekends. It is not a miracle and it’s not suspect. It’s pretty logical if you ask me.
Yeah, I mean her words on this are so white, it could be goop, but like goop after she became born again. She’s not getting a pass with me on this, I can read for comprehension. I know what she’s doing. And I know it has zip zilch zero to do with some really disgusting and slimy american history and things like Tuskegee. I mean, this is KAREN all the way baby. And it doesn’t fly with me. Not all of us are sitting on Marvel money. And let’s face it, celebrities aren’t on any lockdown. We all know it. I want my life back too.
I’m getting the vaccine as soon as it’s my turn. I’m in my 30s and healthy with a no-risk job so I’ll be in the last group probably. Which is fine. It means my situation in general is a great one so a few more months are not going to do me in.
I find it interesting, btw, that the people who “just ask questions” always ask randoms on the internet instead of actual scientists. What is some rando on YouTube who knows as much as you do going to teach you? I’m tired. I thought science mattered. This is bullshit.
Yeah I like to think of it as if you knew you had to paint a room in your house, it’d take you maybe two weeks if you’re squeezing in time after work. If you took two days off of work, you’d get it done much much faster. It’s not that the job was rushed, it’s just that you prioritized painting. The vaccine is the same way. They didn’t just skip important steps, they just dedicated all of their time and resources to it.
@emmy, you’re absolutely right on the first point. Minorities have good reason to be skeptical.
But in that case, ask the right questions of the right people. Ask a Black doctor or immunologist. Stop listening to Youtube quacks. She has the means.
It was a black, female immunologist (Kizzmekia Corbett) that lead the development of the Moderna vaccine.
https://twitter.com/marsha_vivinate/status/1333435040852713472?s=21
Letitia – ask yourself those innocent questions by yourself and then read what legitimate doctors and researchers have to say about it. Don’t take it to Twitter.
Personally, I can’t wait to get the vaccine. I don’t think my life will change too much for several months after (I’m not just going “back to normal” when half the country isn’t willing to get vaccinated, and sadly once the vaccine is available I don’t think any social distancing measures will remain in place), but I still can’t wait to get it. At least I’ll be able to see my dad (who has been back in his office since June) without being nervous and keeping my distance. I’ve had to get the flu shot my entire life due to other health concerns – I’ve never had the luxury of taking time to ponder what’s in it. And (knock wood!) I’ve never gotten the flu.
I was skeptical at first, but after doing my research, I’ll be getting the vaccine. Will probably be in the category of those getting theirs during the summer.
I’m still keeping my distance and am strongly considering keeping the mask for 2021.
I have zero patience for anti-vaxxers.
On a side note, did anyone else take the quiz in NYT to see when they qualify to get the vaccine? I have 23mm people in front of me.
That’s interesting! I got the same result. I have some minor risk factors, but given that I’m non-essential, live alone, and can work from home, I’m good to wait until those who need it first get it.
I’m a health care worker so I’ll probably get it soon-ish which I’m glad about. I have cared for COVID-19 patients and it is a horrifying thought lingering in my mind at all times. Despite PPE, am I getting it from my patient? As I can’t control everyone who stands in line with me at the grocery store or gas station, am I going to get it and and pass it on to my family or patients? I get tested every week, so far negative, but it’s always there in my mind. And while the vaccine will provide protection to a large extent, we need to accept that certain aspects of our quarantine behavior will need to become permanent in the near future when it comes to social distancing, hand and respiratory hygiene, even mask wearing.
There’s no room in my life for anyone who thinks they’ve cornered the market on intelligent thought, ‘researched’ conclusions, loud persuasion and passive aggressive hubris.
I understand why we as black Americans hesitate but those concerns warrant a conversation with black medical professionals not some guy who has no experience in epidemiology or virology…..she seems like a religious hotep tho so I’m not too surprised. It’ll suck watching her play a character who loves and believe in science knowing she’s like this.
I’m not an anti-vaxxer, I get my flu shot every year, and any vaccines recommended by doctors (the last I got was the HPV vaccine when I was 18 right before I went to college). But I am nervous about getting a vaccine that was developed in less than a year and I know I’m not the only one. I think it’s justified to be nervous because so much is unknown when it comes to this virus. I’m sure the scientists know what they’re doing and so much money was funded because everybody in the world wants a vaccine developed. But I’m glad I won’t be in the prioritized groups of people (I’m in my 30s right now and not a frontline worker nor do I work in a nursing home). I’d rather wait to see what happens with the first groups who receive the vaccines. I’m sure nothing bad will happen but it will make me feel reassured once I see people are getting it and not having bad side effects. By the time my turn comes along, so many people will have received it, it’ll be no biggie. I have a friend who is a nurse who will most likely in the first groups of people to receive it so I plan to ask her about it once she gets it.
I think people are seeing anti vaxx and thinking a letitia is coming from the same place as a Jenny or goop. Honestly after listening to a podcast about Tuskegee despite being in the black young millennial women always online with severe underlying conditions that have kept me in my house on pure lockdown demo that should make me celebrate a vaccine I’m even more hesistant about taking the vaccine in the first try. Learning about what western medicine does to black people, my main problem isn’t even the fact that they do horrible inhumane stuff to black people it’s how blasé science is about doing in inhumane stuff to black people. We are not people to them. Just like we are not people to many sectors of western society. My moms a nurse, I work in the health industry and understand the science of infectious diseases and vaccines Andover been sooooooannoyed about people not following the science of prevention like masks and social distancing and YET I will be upfront I’m not seeing myself on the front line of that vaccine. And before people get upset I highly doubt a lot of black people are gonna want to be. My moms an icu nurse and I know for a fact the only reason she may get that vaccine quick is cuz her hospital will probably make it mandatory. And she has been extra paranoid about the disease because of me and my health issues. I think a lot of people in the college educated whites demo are gonna be shocked at the deep mistrust around the vaccine rollout. I mean the former president literally told people to inject bleach and for all his absence he is STILL the president. The cdc has been releasing the most inane stupid info all pandemic and I’m supposed to trust they have my back. Add that to the companies pushing for no liability and having to be legally forced to diverse their test groups. Vaccines that have been around for decades are one thing we have tons of info about them. But I’m supposed to trust that capitalism and a maga government have MY back. And this isn’t just black people. I bet people from all types of minority groups are going to wait a long time if they aren’t forced and that maga Supreme Court is going to legally prevent us from being forced. People can take about anti vaxx but if this bothers you now then I can basically assure you you will HATE the upcoming months of this vaccine rollout. Cuz I truly believe a lot of groups are going to fight this thing or refuse to get it unless you find something to convince them that all the valid mistrust they have over the western health world doesn’t fit for this specific case. 🤷🏾♀️