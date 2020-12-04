People recovered from covid are noticing their hair and teeth falling out

My hair has been falling out like crazy and it’s stressing me out. I have no idea what’s causing it, but I’m 47 and I’ve heard this happens around menopause. I also got alpha gal syndrome, which is a red meat allergy caused by a tick bite, about a year and a half ago. I’ve heard that hair loss is a side effect, so I’m trying to cut out dairy where possible too. I’m telling myself I can splurge on a cute wig if it gets too bad. In the meantime there may be another cause of my hair loss. I’m pretty sure I got covid early in March, when I had loss of smell and taste and trouble breathing. People who recover from even “mild” cases are noticing their hair and sometimes teeth falling out. This story came out a little while ago and I’m just discovering it now. I’m including excerpts from two articles from the NY Times, on hair loss (that’s from September) and tooth loss (late November). Adult tooth loss is happening to survivors without pain or blood, which doctors say is not typical.
Hair Loss
Mrs. Rowe, who was hospitalized for 12 days in April with symptoms of the coronavirus, soon found strikingly similar stories in online groups of Covid-19 survivors. Many said that several months after contracting the virus, they began shedding startling amounts of hair.
Doctors say they too are seeing many more patients with hair loss, a phenomenon they believe is indeed related to the coronavirus pandemic, affecting both people who had the virus and those who never became sick.
In normal times, some people shed noticeable amounts of hair after a profoundly stressful experience such as an illness, major surgery or emotional trauma.
Now, doctors say, many patients recovering from Covid-19 are experiencing hair loss — not from the virus itself, but from the physiological stress of fighting it off. Many people who never contracted the virus are also losing hair, because of emotional stress from job loss, financial strain, deaths of family members or other devastating developments stemming from the pandemic.
“There’s many, many stresses in many ways surrounding this pandemic, and we’re still seeing hair loss because a lot of the stress hasn’t gone away,” said Dr. Shilpi Khetarpal, an associate professor of dermatology at the Cleveland Clinic.
Before the pandemic, there were weeks when Dr. Khetarpal didn’t see a single patient with hair loss of this type. Now, she said, about 20 such patients a week come in. One was a woman having difficulty home-schooling two young children while also working from home. Another was a second-grade teacher anxiously trying to ensure that all her students had computers and internet access for online instruction.
Dr. Emma Guttman-Yassky, the incoming chairwoman of the dermatology department at Mount Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine, said she has treated many frontline medical workers for hair loss, including her hospital’s employees.
“Some of them had Covid, but not all of them,” she said. “It’s the stress of the situation. They were apart from their families, they worked for many hours.”
Tooth Loss
“We are now beginning to examine some of the bewildering and sometimes disabling symptoms that patients are suffering months after they’ve recovered from Covid,” including these accounts of dental issues and teeth loss, said Dr. William W. Li, president and medical director of the Angiogenesis Foundation, a nonprofit that studies the health and disease of blood vessels.
Teeth falling out without any blood is unusual, Dr. Li said, and provides a clue that there might be something going on with the blood vessels in the gums.
The new coronavirus wreaks havoc by binding to the ACE2 protein, which is ubiquitous in the human body. Not only is it found in the lungs, but also on nerve and endothelial cells. Therefore, Dr. Li says, it’s possible that the virus has damaged the blood vessels that keep the teeth alive in Covid-19 survivors; that also may explain why those who have lost their teeth feel no pain.
In a survey of 1,500 recovered covid patients, almost a third said that they had unusual hair loss. The doctor’s assessment that hair loss could just be stress seems like the default explanation when the exact cause is unknown. Of course stress can cause hair loss. Many of us have never experienced stress like this in our lives before. However I’m used to doctors dismissing things they can’t figure out by saying “stress.” Health is complicated and often needs detective work. There’s so much that’s unknown around coronavirus and some of the long term effects are just being discovered now.
In our podcast coming out this Sunday I talk about this as Kaiser brought up the topic of hair. I figured I may as well write about it. I’m trying not to freak out because apart from getting my thyroid and hormone levels checked there’s not much I can do. Plus it’s just hair and I feel fine overall. I’m grateful for my health and am making it a priority to eat better. (OK yesterday I had a chocolate bar, several spoonfuls of peanut butter, cheerios and some microwave popcorn but today is a new day.)
I lost a crazy amount of hair after I had the flu a couple of years ago. I legit thought I was balding, until my dermatologist told me it was common after virus infections.
I lost a scary amount of hair in the months after major surgery. It eventually (mostly?) grew back.
I haven’t had the virus but I have been experiencing hair loss for the first time in the past several months due to extreme stress. My heart goes out to all of you experiencing the same. We shall get through this! <3
Hair loss can occur after trauma to the body such as childbirth or illness or extreme emotional stress like the loss of a loved one or job.
While I was living in India for a short time a few years ago I caught something and was sick for a couple months and lost a LOT of hair. I’ve been eating well and it has grown back full again. I’m not a spring chicken either so there is hope still for some of us. Wigs are awesome and fun, there is a really nice store of them in my area and I got one very different than my normal look and loved wearing it as a fashion statement. I would like to get more, the really nice ones are pricey though. That tooth loss business is not good, awful and scary actually, makes you wonder what other things it does internally.
@clomo, a colleague of mine contracted a mild case of Covid. About 3 months after she went for a normal checkup at her Dr after a referral to a cardiologist, they discovered cardiological damage to her heart, which is attributed to Covid. Her cardiologist said he is seeing a TON more young people, who all recovered from Covid, who now have lifelong cardiac damage. She also developed a serious eye disease, which resulted in blisters in her eyes, rendering her blind for two months. Her eye doctor said this was likely also leftover from the virus. It’s terrifying to me that there are long-lasting, potentially life-altering effects of this virus that we are just discovering. Also, it’s coming at a time when people are losing health insurance, premiums are increasing, and we might lose the “prior condition” protections. When all is said and done, how will we care for the millions of people with devastating heart and lung (and eye!) damage??!!
My friends brother over in London had a mild case and now has arrhythmia. He has to get his restarted three times. He’s in his early 40s.
Not to be flippant, I know how rough hair loss can be on many women (my friend and sister both lost a ton on Yaz birth control) but as someone with THICK curly hair this seemed like a normal amount of hair for a brushing? I shed a ton of hair daily and my shower and bathroom looks like a mammoth lives there. I always thought 100 hairs a day was normal.
Covid is horrifying and I wear a mask everywhere. But honestly this looks like a normal amount of hair loss for a brushing after a wash.
I have long thick hair too and this doesn’t seem like much loss at all for brushing? But maybe it’s an unusual amount of her.
Everyone’s hair is different and everyone knows the amount of hair they lose in a normal brushing. It must be significant for her to post about it so lets not make this a situation where because I lose more hair than that, she must be exaggerating. That seems excessive to me, but it might not be to someone else. Give her leave to know her own hair, she has been dealing with it her whole life.
I used to work for a dermatologist and he would always tell women to gather the hair they lose like shower, brush and pillow and count them. Average is 100 hairs a day.
I have thick straight hair, and it didn’t look that unusual to me either, especially since I wear my hair up almost all the time, and it can’t shed as naturally as when it’s loose. Plus I’ve been washing it less than normal since I don’t go anywhere!
But if that’s not usual for someone, it has to be pretty scary. Alyssa’s hair looks fairly thin, so that was a lot for her, I’m sure. Hopefully some of these major stressors ease up on people soon, it’s been a really rough year for everyone.
Teresa,
That was my exact reaction and I was starting to worry. I also have thick curly hair and I clean hair out of the drain after a shower. Always have my whole life.
I have really thick, curly hair and this seems like a normal amount for me. But for my friends who have similar hair types or Alyssa, this seems like more than their version of normal.
I am going through this too, Celebitchy. I’ve always had very thick hair. I’ve been losing hair like crazy for the past few months and my hair is now thin; my “part” is so much wider now. I’m so stressed out about this. I wondered if it had to do with menopause? (I’m 44 and period is still just as regular & heavy as always.) Or a malnutrition issue. (I’m extremely skinny—5’8” and a size 0. NOT by choice. I can’t gain weight no matter what i do and it’s awful.)
BUT, i & my whole family got extremely sick with what appeared to be Covid (but not sure), back in late March. I just found it hard to believe that WE of all people, up in NH where there were very few cases of Covid, would catch it. But it was a week after my daughter had been selling Girl Scout Cookies to the public outside of Walmart, so it’s possible.
The hair loss has me terrified and very upset; it’s worsening my already existing depression & anxiety.
COVID has been reported in all 50 states so you may have had it. Only one way to know for sure is to get tested for the antibodies.
I would bet you had COVID, I think early on with the limited testing, it was very underreported.
Sounds like a combination of things, including the stress and anxiety. I hope things improve for you.
My sense of taste is still hovering at 70% and I had it in early April. I’ve had hair loss too. Grateful not to have lasting lung capacity issues. That is why when people say “the death rate isn’t that bad compared to the number of cases” they are idiots. We don’t fully understand the lasting effects of this virus on your neuro health and motor skills.
I had Covid in August/September, and my senses of smell and taste are still warped. I guess the bright side is that I don’t really like candy anymore as a result, but so many things just taste off to me. When I was sick with the virus, my gums bled pretty badly. Once I recovered, I went to the dentist, and my teeth seem to be ok. But it was definitely scary spitting so much blood into the sink for a few weeks there.
When I lost a lot of weight I’d bald patch on the side of my head (luckily it was mostly easy to cover and I started out with thicker hair). Over those first 18 months when I was losing the weight (post weight loss surgery) it was constant. I never got it back as thick until post fertility treatments, pregnancy, and weight gain. Now it’s as thick or thicker (lost some when I stopped nursing 9 months ago, but it’s getting thicker again, as is the bod😫). I notice Omega 369(complete) and iron makes a big difference for me. I’ve been told by dr that fat stores hormones, hormones and fat can affect hair health and growth.
Fats and hormones definitely aid hair growth. Low ferritin (stored form or iron) is linked to hair loss. Hair loss can also come from after fevers, so that could be another COVID association. Basically hair growth seems very sensitive to overall health.
Stress can definitely cause hair loss. I read the sudden tooth loss story last week, and that is certainly baffling. It is hard to predict what the full list of long-haul effects will be.
As for hormonal effects – Being peri/menopausal right now is like a double whammy, what with also worrying over the virus and its terrible effects on our society. Significant stress and/or hormone levels can cause a very long list of symptoms, including skin issues such as cherry angiomas (little red moles).
Besides the Coronavirus side effects, I lost a huge amount of hair when a sibling died when I was in my 20s. Last spring I again started the hair loss routine, which I attributed to stress. This time I used women’s Rogaine foam and the hair is growing back. Just a tip for the stress aspect of it.
I had this happen when I was in the hospital for 10 days with a severe infection. A few months later it started to come back as exhibited by millions of tiny baby hairs above my normal curly hair like a halo. My hair dresser said that your body uses energy for infections first, hair is the last priority. When you are fully recovered you body goes back to growing hair. That seemed to be true for me, but no idea where my hairdresser got that info.
That is interesting information (and actually makes sense).
My hairdresser once said that hair will grow and shed in cycles, which is why hair loss seems more evident and is later followed by the baby hair growth you describe.
I lost more hair than a normal shedding cycle after my grandfather’s death when I was 19. The hairdresser wanted me to visit a dermatologist, as she noticed how much hair was coming out during a cut/style. Her comment helped me realize just how stressed I was and soon the loss slowed down.
Yes exactly. Covid is emotionally stressful, but also physically stressful. I was exhausted for months after my infection. I had a weird random abscess that eventually had to be drained. Months later I would still have spells of feeling weak. It was a long time before I felt normal. You have to think with Covid the impact would be just as draining. It is a new virus your body has never fought before. Essentially a 5 alarm fire for your immune system. I bet we learn all kinds of after effects about it for years to come.
She’s 47, these things can happen naturally too.
A psychiatrist I spoke with yesterday said he’s been getting a ton of calls from people over the last several months who are having long lasting mental/emotional issues from having covid-and these are people that did not have these issues prior to having the virus. That’s scary too.
Various vitamin deficiencies can also cause hair loss. My hair was falling out insanely a few years ago and I was having severe insomnia, so I had my vitamin levels checked. The first doctor noted my low iron levels but said everything else was borderline okay and could not be causing my hair and sleep issues. But a second doctor, a specialist endocrinologist, helped pinpoint my low Vitamin D and hypothyroidism and why they were low, despite my healthy diet. He discussed with me how ‘borderline low’ can be fine for some people but for others requires additional supplements. There isn’t just one minimum level for good health. These ‘minimums’ (and ‘maximums’) are merely helpful guides. For me, taking small supplements for Vitamin D and hypothyroidism had very large paybacks. My hair loss decreased and, more importantly, my sleep improved. Just getting my sleep patterns back in order probably helped everything else feel and work better. In addition to stress, folks’ lifestyles have changed during the lockdowns — what they eat, how much sun exposure (Vitamin D) they get, how much they sleep, how much they exercise. These things can affect your body.
Don’t get me started on hair loss. By best features have always been my hair and my eyes. I can’t see a damn thing anymore and widening sparse hair sections have me palpitating through tears. Top two symptoms among a litany. You know aging would be a whole lot easier with a few face punches, but no, we have to get our feet swiftly kicked from underneath us, fall on hot asphalt then stabbed in the gut lol.
I also had a huge bought of hair loss and my hair at the front is like a small Afro circling my face with the rest of it at my shoulders (my hair is curly). I look a bit nuts but I’m hopeful that means it’s growing back. I’m two years postpartum but this hair loss was extreme. We think we may have had covid after travelling by airplane last Christmas, I wonder if we did and it’s connected.
I’m giving the Karen Hurd bean protocol diet a try, I’ve seen others have success with their hair and skin on it. It addresses endocrine/hormonal issues as well as others. I’m eating a lot of beans lol. Crazy times we are living in.
I’m so sorry. If your hair is falling out, please get your thyroid gland checked. A friend with long haul covid discovered that hers had gone hypo, possibly connected to having had covid. It’s an easy blood test and thyroid stuff is chronically under diagnosed especially in women.
This was one of the symptoms of my thyroid disease that I pretty much ignored (just thought it was stress)-also eyebrow hair looking “patchy.”
I follow a site called thestrandie that talks about toppers and wigs for hair loss/girls with thin hair. (promise I am not affiliated). So if anyone needs it, there are resources out there for guidance with thinning hair!
I’ve dealt with thinning hair loss for years.
I suggest finding a good dermatologist.
The first one I saw did the usual tests and then shrugged his shoulders.
The second one found my iron levels were in the very low range of normal and started me on a high dose supplement.
She also started me on a medicine called spironolactone. After a month or so, I could feel stubble of new growth on my head and it started falling out less.
Don’t stress about hair loss unless it’s coming from the root, a little white bulb at the end of a strand.
If you see the root, then be sad. If you don’t see the root, It’ll grow back, don’t worry about it.
I met a 43 year old man who had covid. He said it was two awful weeks and then he felt mostly ok. But he has since been dealing with hair loss and prostrate issues, neither of which he had prior to covid. His doctor told him he’s seen this in others as well.
Teeth. Falling. Out???!!! That is a literal nightmare scenario.
Well, I was vigilant before but this makes me want to never go out.
Female hair thinning runs in my family. My mother used to visit a top NYC dermatologist who specialized in hair loss twice a year. He emphasized Rogaine, the only proven hair regrowth serum, which you can now get at any drugstore. I use the mousse form for women every night. His other emphasis is worth thinking about as we work from home and lots of us are using dry shampoo. He said to wash your hair every other day because many people with hair loss get oily dandruff which contributes to the hair not regrowing properly. He prescribed his own shampoo, but it had the same active ingredient as in Nizoral. Worth trying.
As a hairdresser for 25 years I’m here to tell you 70-100 hairs a day shedding is normal, and of course longer hair will appear to be more substantial than short. Menopause, and medications will also cause shedding, saying this, medication used to treat Covid patients can expedite hair loss. People also have to consider normal breakage, which can also look like shedding, to the untrained eye.
One of the medications I take- one of the only ones that has proved reliable in helping to treat my mental illness- causes hair loss. It was really, really upsetting at first. I tried different medications, and in the end I had to come back to this one. But during all this my doctor said “what’s more important, your mental health or physical appearance?” As though a decline in your physical appearance can’t affect your mental health.