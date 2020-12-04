Rudy Giuliani spews lies and at least two angry farts while testifying in Michigan

Rudy Giuliani was in Michigan this week, trying to convince Michigan lawmakers to toss out their election results and disenfranchise tens of thousands of voters, mostly Black voters. There were hearings and Rudy brought in some people from a mental institution to “testify” about the voter fraud they witnessed, which for the most part was a toxic combination of racism, bigotry, insanity and lies. There were several “highlights,” but for me, the biggest moment was when Rudy got so upset, he farted in the middle of a rant.

This is the most coherent argument Giuliani has made for weeks pic.twitter.com/H7o0P2jRnp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 3, 2020

People who think this is fake: it is not. You can see it on Rudy’s face and on Jenna Ellis’s face beside him. They both reacted. You can actually see the fart get released too as Rudy’s eyebrow quivers in that moment. Ellis smelled it too.

Then there was this woman, Melissa Carone, who is Rudy’s star witness. Carone has apparently been making the rounds of conservative media with her unhinged story of ballots being “smuggled” in and a massive conspiracy of… something. People say that she might be drunk? I hope Cecily Strong gets to play her on SNL. Cecily could do it better than Kate McKinnon.

This is like pretty much the trumpiest thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/2NgXi3vVvB — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) December 3, 2020

And apparently Rudy farted TWICE! I DEMAND A RECOUNT!!!

Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani appears to fart twice The reflex of Jenna Ellis sitting next to Giuliani to the second fart confirms it's real.

For anyone wondering – I checked two different camera angles on two different videos. The farts are present on both. pic.twitter.com/pMEG8OxMUe — Trump Went to the Hell (@Alexanderian181) December 3, 2020

Not one but two farts could be heard as Rudy Giuliani spread election conspiracies in Michigan. https://t.co/OYwaX6sD61 — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) December 3, 2020