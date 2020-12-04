Rudy Giuliani spews lies and at least two angry farts while testifying in Michigan

Rudy Giuliani was in Michigan this week, trying to convince Michigan lawmakers to toss out their election results and disenfranchise tens of thousands of voters, mostly Black voters. There were hearings and Rudy brought in some people from a mental institution to “testify” about the voter fraud they witnessed, which for the most part was a toxic combination of racism, bigotry, insanity and lies. There were several “highlights,” but for me, the biggest moment was when Rudy got so upset, he farted in the middle of a rant.

People who think this is fake: it is not. You can see it on Rudy’s face and on Jenna Ellis’s face beside him. They both reacted. You can actually see the fart get released too as Rudy’s eyebrow quivers in that moment. Ellis smelled it too.

Then there was this woman, Melissa Carone, who is Rudy’s star witness. Carone has apparently been making the rounds of conservative media with her unhinged story of ballots being “smuggled” in and a massive conspiracy of… something. People say that she might be drunk? I hope Cecily Strong gets to play her on SNL. Cecily could do it better than Kate McKinnon.

And apparently Rudy farted TWICE! I DEMAND A RECOUNT!!!

42 Responses to “Rudy Giuliani spews lies and at least two angry farts while testifying in Michigan”

  1. Kalana says:
    December 4, 2020 at 8:06 am

    Where are his people? Why hasn’t he retired? Surely he has enough money. Why is he putting himself through this?

    Reply
    • Escondista says:
      December 4, 2020 at 8:13 am

      God I don’t know! Severe mental decline? Lots of boomers genuinely believe this stuff with all their being but I’m wondering if Rudy doesn’t have as much money as we believe to retire comfortably in the lifestyle in which he’s accustomed? If he’s foolish enough to do this I cannot imagine he’s made great choices in the past.

      Reply
      • Sunny says:
        December 4, 2020 at 8:49 am

        He’s been divorced four times right? That can’t help his finances. I think he’s broke like you said.

    • Elizabeth says:
      December 4, 2020 at 9:11 am

      Never underestimate a politician’s ego. On top of that, an old white rich man with declining faculties. He loves the spotlight.

      Reply
    • MaryContrary says:
      December 4, 2020 at 9:35 am

      I think the Russians have something/many things on him too. That has to be part of his desperation to get Trump re-elected. And to show Trump so much fealty that he pardons him.

      Reply
  2. JanetDR says:
    December 4, 2020 at 8:09 am

    If she’s not drunk, she’s on something! And Rudy… The whole thing is beyond parody at this point. But I imagine that Cecily and Kate can get me to laugh though, vs. despair for my country.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      December 4, 2020 at 8:15 am

      She’s also an actor, Twitter had the receipts last night. Rudy hired two-bit actors. I cannot believe this clown show continues to make the rounds, and that a good chunk of people buy all the fabrications.

      Reply
  3. Giddy says:
    December 4, 2020 at 8:12 am

    Lies create methane! Who knew?

    Reply
  4. Chaine says:
    December 4, 2020 at 8:12 am

    Is this another one of those fake hearings?

    Reply
    • Escondista says:
      December 4, 2020 at 8:16 am

      Yes it’s not a court hearing, it’s a legislative oversight hearing 🙄

      Reply
      • josephine says:
        December 4, 2020 at 10:26 am

        And my understanding is that they are not even under oath????

        And wasn’t she in some type of legal trouble of her own? She really seems unhinged. Hope she gets the mental health care that she needs. Or jail if she’s just lying for her 15 minutes.

  5. Redgrl says:
    December 4, 2020 at 8:18 am

    She’s either drunk, stoned or in the throes of a mental illness episode. It’s really sad that Trump & co. continue to exploit someone who is clearly not well.
    Speaking of people who are not well, who are the idiots cheering when Giuliani makes his deranged arguments? He’s also lost his mind but he’s also extremely dangerous.

    Reply
  6. L84Tea says:
    December 4, 2020 at 8:20 am

    Ugh, he makes me feel physically ill. He’s so gross.

    Reply
  7. Rapunzel says:
    December 4, 2020 at 8:21 am

    And even worse than Carone was the woman who said we need voter ID because “All Chinese look alike”

    Good flipping Lord.

    Reply
  8. Gil says:
    December 4, 2020 at 8:23 am

    Kaiser, I love your headlines 😁

    Reply
  9. K.T says:
    December 4, 2020 at 8:27 am

    Don’t you think that blond ‘high’ lady looks like Alison Roman, similar sense of smugness with an extra bit of facism?! Lol

    Reply
  10. Darla says:
    December 4, 2020 at 8:32 am

    OMG what a headline I’m dying. I can’t even read more, I am laughing too hard but also really grossed out. Why are he and Trump always farting??? A couple of fartbags!

    Reply
  11. Züri says:
    December 4, 2020 at 8:33 am

    I’d seen the Carone video– think SNL should bring back Victoria Jackson to play her.

    Had zero clue about Rudy’s farts (he’s clearly melting at both ends)…pure gold.

    Reply
  12. Insomniac says:
    December 4, 2020 at 8:42 am

    So Rudy released the Krakens, eh?

    Reply
  13. grabbyhands says:
    December 4, 2020 at 8:45 am

    I mean, all of it has been a sham, but this was a particularly obnoxious one.

    The fact that he reminds everyone that he’s not under oath is the same thing as holding up a sign that says “I’m saying a bunch of shit I just made up because I didn’t promise to tell the truth, but I told you so it’s okay”. Like, he’s literally broadcasting that none of them is obligated to be truthful and yet his cult just eats this shit up.

    Also, how bad does your star witness have to be fucking up for crazy, farty Grandpa Munster to try and get them to stop talking?

    I want to find it all more hilarious than I do, but the grim reality is that all of this is doing damage (not to Biden. Not even to 45, but to our process) and becoming more normalized the longer it is allowed to go on. Maybe instead of this ridiculous freak show, Giuliani should be admonishing his fellow legal team for going on air and saying Chris Krebs should be hanged and drawn and quartered or maybe condemning the monsters who are saying election workers should be hanged for treason.

    Reply
  14. Snuffles says:
    December 4, 2020 at 8:52 am

    SNL is gonna have s field day with this!

    Reply
  15. K-Peace says:
    December 4, 2020 at 8:56 am

    I remember when we all had so much goodwill for Giuliani, after 9/11. “America’s Mayor”. We all liked & admired how he led us as a nation through the days following 9/11. He provided reassurance & leadership; we looked to him for guidance; we LIKED him. I barely remember THAT Giuliani now. He’s blown his legacy to smithereens, made himself into a laughingstock, and ruined any trace of goodwill that we had for him. WHY would he do this?? It’s just absolutely crazy.

    Reply
    • Darla says:
      December 4, 2020 at 9:09 am

      He was never really not crazy though. I remember pre 9/11 and he went on some kind of a rampage against ferrets on a radio talk show. Some poor guy called in about his ferret, it was wild. Rudy’s always been crazy, but you know what, things don’t get better with age. So yeah I think he’s gotten worse, but he was never all that, and 9/11 hid a lot of disturbing stuff about this clown.

      Reply
    • Kalana says:
      December 4, 2020 at 10:16 am

      New Yorkers were done with Rudy until 9/11. Then we loved him, but that changed again when he started talking about extending his term or changing the rules he could run again. He has always pushed things too far.

      Reply
  16. Rapunzel says:
    December 4, 2020 at 8:59 am

    DiaperDon and RippingRudy. Two peas in a pod.

    Reply
  17. LaUnicaAngelina says:
    December 4, 2020 at 9:06 am

    “And apparently Rudy farted TWICE! I DEMAND A RECOUNT!!!”

    I f@cking died!!! 😂🤣☠️

    Reply
  18. Amelie says:
    December 4, 2020 at 10:14 am

    I think the best Tweet I saw of this was that the SNL writers could take the week off because nothing they produced would be able to match the original rant of the crazy blonde lady and Giuliani’s farts.

    Reply
  19. Rose says:
    December 4, 2020 at 10:17 am

    Trump has dirt on him. Has to be the answer

    Reply
  20. nicegirl says:
    December 4, 2020 at 10:17 am

    Lady, this writing is pure comedy gold. We bow down. I demand a recount, I cannot even with this omg I’m cackling in the kitchen AGAIN

    what would we ever do without you?

    Reply

