But Her Emails: Ivanka Trump got testy about her deposition, posted email ‘evidence’

This week, Ivanka Trump was deposed as part of an ongoing investigation led by the Attorney General for Washington, DC. The basic gist is that city money, federal money and GOP donor money was misspent during the 2017 Trump inauguration, because the Trumps were price-gouging people to rent space at the Trump-owned property in DC. Ivanka was part of the whole process, on both sides, and there’s a paper trail and everything. So it was particularly funny to see Ivanka get on her high horse and try to baby-whisper her way out of it. (BUT HER EMAILS!!!)
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 3, 2020
Imagine spending four years grifting American taxpayers out of millions of dollars to have Secret Service protection on your ski vacations and then complaining about the “vindictiveness” and “waste of taxpayer dollars” when there’s merely an investigation into how your family fleeced taxpayers. Even CNBC called her out:
President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump on Thursday blasted the Washington, D.C., attorney general’s office for deposing her in a lawsuit related to 2017 inauguration spending. But in doing so she conspicuously omitted the $3.6 million question posed by a Republican felon that underscored fears the Trump family was profiting from a nonprofit set up to celebrate the White House victory.
Ivanka Trump’s tweet condemning the suit as “politically motivated” included an email that indicates she told managers of her father’s hotel in Washington to charge “fair market rate” for its services during the inauguration after Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election. But what the senior White House advisor did not mention is that she only said that after being warned by a top inaugural committee official of the “quite high” minimum rate of $3.6 million for food and beverage and use of the banquet halls during inauguration week that the committee was being quoted by the Trump International Hotel.
Nor did Ivanka Trump mention that the mere fact of having an incoming president having his inaugural committee buy goods and services from a hotel he owned was unprecedented in U.S. history, much less when that hotel wanted to charge that committee, a nonprofit entity funded by private donors, millions of dollars for those services.
Again, remember all of the coverage of Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania Trump’s former friend and advisor – Wolkoff was fired because of all of the shenanigans around the inauguration. Wolkoff later said that it felt like they were trying to pin all of this on her. Wolkoff realized that early on, so that’s why she kept all of the receipts and why she started recording conversations with Melania. Wolkoff was also deposed by the DC Attorney General, and I assume that Wolkoff has turned over all of the evidence she gathered. This isn’t really a big “Ivanka is going down” story, but it will definitely get interesting. And it’s just further evidence that all of the Trumps are going to be up to their eyeballs in civil lawsuits and criminal investigations. LOCK HER UP!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
And this is civil so no pardon.
I hope the NY AG brings them all down. Burn this fascist lot with fire: drain the swamp.
The email says to “call and negotiate” because “it should be fair market rate”
But a) fair market rate isn’t a negotiation
And b) we don’t know what was said during that call or what other emails/calls Ivanka may have sent/made.
In addition, this deposition was apparently 5 hours, so what else did they talk about? What other materials were presented?
Really did not understand this story because I did not follow it at the time.
Could a fellow CBer post a “Cliff’s Notes” version of what happened?
BayTampaBay- TL;DR version: The Trump’s held inauguration events at Trump properties and are being sued for price gouging taxpayers/donors by charging far more than the going rate (fair market value).
And the fact that a Trump property was used at all is another ethical problem
Thanks!
Oh and Vankie Baby blacked out her email address in the pic. Was she using a private server?
They did throughout this treasonous administration.
Yes. And Congress has subpoenaed her emails twice and she has refused to comply
Somebody’s feeling fragile…
Clearly. She has lashed out twice this week. Used “vindictive” both times. Pretty much admitting there’s reason people would want revenge against her.
She’s got her dad’s projectivitis.
Can we get the email evidence from her personal emails from the personal server.? She and hubby were using multiple servers and email accounts, in addition to official gov email account and Trump organization email. This evidence is selective.
Congress has subpoenaed that twice and she ignored it. Let’s see if the AG has better luck
It’s been noticed she is using her father’s tactics of attacking when under scrutiny.
She’s just like him
You would think she would see that the masses – 81 million – would e enough of a flag for her – but I guess of there is no dollar sign in front of numbers, then numbers are useless and meaningless.
There Was another massive lawsuit filed in NY yesterday. When Trump and family changed billing companies after the dad died to reduce their 55 million dollar tax liabilities, it automatically raised the rent on renters on rent control apartments and most were negatively affected. It’s a class action suit.
Poor poppet don’t do the crimping of you can’t handle the depositions. This is just the beginning hon
Why is the body of the email in a different font to the header? Looks faked to me.
But that would be no surprise.
Lots of people pointed that out on Twitter yesterday. There’s a whole process involved with e-discovery involving chain of command. I doubt the lawyers will accept her copy of an email as she presents it.
Chain of Command or Chain of Custody?
Custody! Sorry.
Ha, I loved the DC AGs clapback about how it was illegal, so they sued. Nice try though Ivanka.
Wasting tax payer dollars she says? Hahahahhahaha, that’s all her family does. Fool, I hope her life is miserable soon.
Ivanka is permanently banned from serving on the board of any nonprofit organization in the state of New York due to the fraud that was going on at the Trump Foundation.
She was great as the face of canned beans, however.
Curious, has she ever served on any nonprofit board aside from the supposed nonprofit run by her family?
Actually, she wasn’t. That’s not to say she isn’t crooked as hell!!
https://www.factcheck.org/2019/12/social-posts-distort-facts-on-trump-charities/
Thank you for my first laugh of the day!
How do these people accuse everyone of the very things they’re guilty of? How do they do that with a straight face???
I have a sibling who does that. They just buckle down and get more defensive if you dare call them out on it.
My dad is like this. It’s gotten to the point where whenever he starts bitching or complaining about something someone did, I automatically assume he’s guilty of it. Since he’s been caught having multiple affairs, whenever he starts going off about ‘immorality’ I know to start looking for another girlfriend.
A 5 hour deposition is a waste of tax dollars, but her grifter family ripping off everyone for YEARS isn’t a problem.
I hope she gets used to being deposed, I think it’s going to happen a lot after Jan. 20.