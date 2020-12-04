Prince Charles will travel to Windsor alone on Christmas to see his parents

Don’t get me wrong, I’ve been excited for weeks to hear what a Royal Pandemic Christmas would look like, and I was sort of disappointed that the Queen gave in and decided to simply spend the holiday locked up in Windsor Castle with Prince Philip. I assumed – as did many others – that the Queen would likely get to see her favorite relatives on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Her faves are the Countess of Wessex and the Duke of York, and most people are still assuming that Sophie and Andrew will check in on Liz and Phil at some point. As for Prince Charles, he’s 72 years old and literally no one would have held it against him if he just wanted to spend the holiday with his wife, tucked away at Highgrove. But no – apparently Charles IS going to travel to see his mummy on Christmas.
Christmas might not be such a lonely time for the Queen after all. Her eldest son Prince Charles is planning a visit to Windsor Castle so that he can see his parents over Christmas, sources have told Vanity Fair. Charles has decided that with the traditional Sandringham celebrations canceled, he will celebrate Christmas with Camilla at their Gloucestershire home before travelling to Windsor for a second Christmas celebration with the Queen and Prince Philip, who are self-isolating at Windsor Castle.
A source close to Charles told Vanity Fair that the prince’s plans for Christmas are a “Highgrove affair with a side order of Ray Mill and an amuse-bouche at Windsor.” Ray Mill is the Duchess of Cornwall’s Wiltshire home and where Camilla hosts a Christmas lunch for her children Tom and Laura and her grandchildren every year after the traditional Christmas Day feast at Sandringham. When Camilla heads to Ray Mill House Charles plans to travel to Windsor Castle to pay his parents a brief festive visit.
“That’s the plan at the moment,” added the source. “It means that they can see their families while sticking to the government guidelines.” From December 23 to 27, rules around social-distancing will be relaxed across the UK so that up to three households can mingle.
I always forget that Camilla literally keeps a second home for just herself, so she can spend time with her kids and grandkids and – one would assume – drink a bottle of wine in peace. It’s also assumed that Camilla maintains the residence because she likes having her own space away from Charles. Charles doesn’t like children running around Highgrove, so Camilla gets to spend more time with her grandkids at Ray Mill.
(Also: don’t you love how no one is even suggesting that Charles would go out of his way to see William, Kate and his only grandchildren currently residing in the UK?)
Here’s something I didn’t realize before I read Nicoll’s coverage in Vanity Fair – the royals used to always do Christmas at Windsor, then they switched to Sandringham in 1988 and it was so successful, the Queen changed it over permanently. Also: did you know that for traditional royal Christmases, you have to SHOW UP at Sandringham in order of descending hierarchy? As in, the furthest down in the line of succession show up first, and then Charles and Camilla are the last to arrive. And on Christmas Eve, royals have to open their gifts IN ORDER OF PRECEDENCE TOO.
Huh, I didn’t know they only started doing Christmas there in 1988. Well THERE YOU GO Charles, that’s something the Crown got wrong, because they definitely showed them having Christmas there in the 50s and 60s, you’re vindicated, LOL. (at least that was the impression I got, but maybe it was never stated?)
The precedence thing is insane to me but I guess that’s how the family operates for everything. But you cant be surprised that someone like Harry grew up resenting it when something as simple and supposedly happy as opening Christmas presents was based on hierarchy. It seems its reinforced at every turn. No wonder he wanted Archie out of there.
So true. This Christmas party would be contrary to everything I teach my children about equality.
Arriving in descending order of precedence for a family luncheon and opening presents in order of precedence ….. It seems obvious that these practices lead to mental stability and healthy familial relationships, right? Maybe we should all adopt it for our own families.
I think the person who came up with idea was mentally unstable.
I am sure Camilla is very happy that she does not have to attend the BRF Christmas celebration. I would be very happy not to attend.
The Queen allowed it to continue. Gives a little glimpse into how she thinks.
It’s odd that all sit there and watch one person open all their gifts before they can move on to someone else. That would really mess with people’s heads.
We do that in my family, to a certain extent. Growing up (I’m one of 4 kids) Christmas morning was just pure chaos, and then around the time I was 8 we started doing it one at a time, and we still do that even with my kids – the 8 year old opens a present, then the 6 year old (sometimes the 6 year old goes first, we rotate) and then when we open other family gifts we alternate as well. But I think that’s different than just one person opening all their gifts before you can move on. Also, we don’t do it based on rank…..
This is literally a family that sucks the very life’s joy out of pretty much everything. How rigid and boring. It’s one thing to have all this protocol and precedent garbage in public, because…QUEEN! But in private, behind closed doors, with JUST FAMILY…and CLOSE family at that (not even that extended lunch thing she does the week before)…but in the family HOME… on HOLIDAYS. Between all that, and the changing of clothes 5 times (incl. gowns and tiaras for Christmas dinner), the forced scheduled times for everything/one…
I don’t like Cam, but she has the right idea: stay the hell away, and take the wine with you!
The bit that blew my mind is reading in Finding Freedom that the men have breakfast together in full dress and the women breakfast by themselves in their rooms. Like, what if I’m an early riser who likes some morning joviality with my damn breakfast but happen to have a vagina? What if my husband is a late riser who doesn’t much appreciate getting dressed up to grumpily sip on some coffee. Lol.
It reminds me of Gosford Park – the men are up early having breakfast and the women are attending to their gowns and eating breakfast and gossiping and getting dressed etc.
Royal Christmases sound terrible. You’d think that for at least one day, they’d forget about protocol and just enjoy the day together as a family. But they’re really not a family. Apparently Christmas lunch at Sandringham is usually cold cuts because there’s no staff to cook a hot meal. Just terrible. I can see why Harry and Meghan decided two Christmases with the Royal Family were enough for them.
I think – I’m not positive about this but – they have the big Christmas lunch in London, and Christmas Eve is the big Sandringham meal, and then Christmas day is usually a smaller meal. But they still change clothes a dozen times or whatever.
Crazy
Did Camilla refuse to go? Does her bubble consist of her kids and grandkids?
Camilla will finally get to spend Christmas with her kids and grandkids and the York sisters will actually get to spend Christmas with both their parents. It’s a Christmas miracle.
Does Charles get along with Camilla’s children and grandchildren? If one of my parents remarried, it would be really weird to me to spend Christmas with just that parent and NOT have the step-parent (or the Royal version, whatever they call it) with them.
One of the biographies on William mentioned a fight between Laura and William. She shouted about Charles ruining her family. I don’t think they’re all close but are probably generally polite with each other.
Just my personal assessment but I think Charles resents anyone who consumes her “maternal energies”. I can’t figure out how else to explain a man with a massive mansion needing his wife to host her grandkids on a different property. It’s a mansion Charles, spend half an hour with them then retire to your study “to work” like other curmudgeon granddad’s.
Yeah, Charles seems petty even to the point of being jealous of those grandkids. He sounds like such a draining person.
I honestly think Camilla doesn’t care much for the “royal life” including the Christmas celebrations so she does what she needs to do but that’s it.
Plus who knows how “frosty” the the BRF are towards Camilla? She might decide it’s not worth sitting in a room of people who range from barely tolerating you to outright not liking you (if relationships are frosty)
That order of precedent thing is insane. It’s funny- people focus on the posture of a princess/duchess or the tea etiquette aspects of the training for married in ladies, but the real hard-core education is always knowing and abiding by who is “superior” and who is “inferior” to you in a room at all times.
Also, Charles’ eyes are so close together on his face. I’m astounded every time I notice it.
And don’t forget that if you marry into this family your status is determined by whether your spouse is in the room. Your spouses absence can drop you several ranks.
How exhausting. Talk about sucking the joy out of Christmas! Is there an equerry present maintaining order and reading aloud from a list the precedence to opening gifts? “Oh, no, Prince Edward, get your greedy guts hands off your gifts, Prince Pedo goes first!” “I saw you peeling the tape from that present, Countess Sophie, you know Duchess Keen is before you!” How uncomfortable to have all eyes on a single person opening up their gifts. Do the children open gifts in order of precedence? I’d love to see that in action! These are the important things that keep me awake at night. Inquiring minds want to know!
So Meghan and Harry get dragged for not bringing Archie on a 10 hour trans Atlantic flight to see the Queen/Charles during a pandemic, but not a peep about Charles not seeing his other 3 grandchildren who live in the UK?
Apparently, Charles is also stickler for protocol and William insists that people call him ‘Sir’ so anyone who believes that things will change after the Queen dies are mistaken.
Slightly OT but I find it so bizarre how the tabloids never make an issue of Charles and Camillas living arrangements. She even went off to Ray Mill to recover from her hysterectomy which surely is indicative of some really screwed up dynamic in which she nurtures him but feels she shouldn’t disrupt him with her issues. I thought tabloids exist to expose fake fairy tale narrative??
They don’t want the monarchy to end or be too damaged, just like they didn’t really want Harry and Meghan to leave. What happened in 1997 was the press throwing the royals under the bus to distract people from scrutinizing the press.
They can’t puncture Charles’ redemption story.