It’s the question on no one’s lips this month: where will Donald Trump go once he’s dragged kicking and screaming out of the White House on January 20th? That orange bitch refuses to concede, but it’s no secret that Donald and Melania are already preparing for the post-presidency. Last year, they formally changed their residence from New York to Florida, almost as if they thought fleeing New York officially would help them escape from being prosecuted in the state of NY. So… will they stay in Florida permanently now?

When Donald Trump leaves the White House on Jan. 20, he will likely head to his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. That’s where he and First Lady Melania Trump filed their “declaration of domicile” last year, switching their permanent residences from New York City. The White House is, of course, staying mum about his post-presidency plans, at least publicly, while he continues to make baseless allegations of fraud in the election he lost.

Privately, however, aides acknowledge they’re all on their way out. And the staff at Mar-a-Lago have been preparing the way, including renovating Trump’s 2,000-square-foot residence at the club, which he purchased in the ’80s.

“Donald’s apartment, which once belonged to Mar-a-Lago estate creator Marjorie Merriweather Post, will be expanded and spruced up,” a source close to the president tells PEOPLE. “They are definitely renovating his apartment within the Mar-a-Lago Club to make it larger, more modern and comfortable for his use,” this source says. (Sources have told PEOPLE he and the first lady have separate bedrooms in their Mar-a-Lago lodgings.)

Some of those around Trump, 74, say he and the first family are expected to spend significant time in Palm Beach while dividing the remaining time between other properties — such as his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and Trump Tower in New York City. But Mar-a-Lago is likely to be the centerpiece of any plans, in part because of how warmly received the Trumps are in the area compared to elsewhere in the country. It is also a favored retreat of the first lady, 50.

“He wouldn’t want to be in Palm Beach in the dead of summer, but he doesn’t have to be so it can work out well,” a Mar-a-Lago Club member tells PEOPLE. “He loves Palm Beach and his friends here. And his golf club is minutes away in West Palm Beach.”

The club apartment for Mrs. Trump’s parents — who have remained close at hand in Washington, D.C. — is also undergoing renovation in anticipation of their relocation while the president and first lady’s 14-year-old son, Barron Trump, attends school in Florida, PEOPLE understands. Though the first lady’s parents had typically been holiday guests at the club, it is expected they will be in Palm Beach for large chunks of time to help raise their grandson.

“Melania is checking out a good Florida school for Barron,” another source close to the family tells PEOPLE. “They have looked all over Palm Beach County and neighboring Broward County for just the right place. There are several options, and they will decide soon.”