Americans would rather get drunk with Martha Stewart than Ina Garten…?

To me, some of the biggest celebrities in America are the chefs and designers on the Food Network, the Cooking Channel and HGTV. I watch all of that kind of programming, especially in the past four years when I needed to decompress. I’ve always been a big Ina Garten fan – she films her cooking show from her gorgeous Hamptons home, with its perfect kitchen. I want to live Ina’s life, with a husband who is away for most of the week, and lots of friends and card games and drinking and eating. But I also want the life of OG cook/lifestyle maven Martha Stewart. Martha’s post-prison life has been nothing but brilliance. She barely even had to change up her branding – she’s still the same amazing woman with amazing homes, amazing kitchens, dogs, horses and chickens. She just seems more fun now, hanging out with Snoop and smoking blunts and what have you. So… if you had to choose between Martha and Ina, who would you rather drink with?
America has made up its mind: There’s going to be cocktails. And the country, seemingly, would rather have them with Martha Stewart than Ina Garten. This, per a survey performed by Bacardi to coincide with the start of the holiday season.
According to them, it’s not even close: 78 percent of Americans say they’d rather take a tipple with Stewart, 79, over the Barefoot Contessa, 72.
Perhaps it has something to do Stewart’s late-career street cred, what with her close friendship with Snoop Dogg, CBD line and summer thirst-trap pool selfies. Or maybe it’s just that Stewart, like many an average American, has been caught Instagramming while tipsy — relatable!
A third candidate unfortunately not included in the survey was “The Orchid Thief” author Susan Orlean, she of the Friday night drunk-tweeting spree. One day, Susan.
In July, author Susan Orlean got drunk as a skunk and live-tweeted for hours in what was one of the funniest moments of 2020. I wouldn’t mind drinking with any of these women, honestly. Martha seems like she would be so much fun, like she would drunkenly suggest that we go play with her horses. Ina would get drunk and want to play cards, and she would drunk-dial her gay dude friends and beg them to come over. Why not get drunk with all three women? WHY CHOOSE?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram.
I love Ina but you just know that Martha would have all the T and wouldn’t be afraid to share it. Ina seems way too nice, Martha not so much. And for that reason, I would totally party with Martha.
You know Martha is regularly getting crunk with Snoop Dogg, so she must be a TON of fun!
I can’t choose, I’d like to drink with either of them.
Me too. Ina is very intelligent (both ladies are) but Ina did budget work for the government. BUT Martha spent time in jail and all the hell that came with the beginning to the end of it. So I am sure getting tipsy with her and hearing those stories would be VERY entertaining and insightful.
I’d choose Ina first, then Martha. I have always fan-girled Ina and her gorgeous Hamptons compound. She and Jeffrey would be so fun to knock back a pitcher of martinis with. Martha would be fun, and I’d love to see her farm, but she’s a bit intimidating to me. I’d still do it though!
This is a tough decision. I like Martha and I LOVE Ina, but… I really love Snoop. Could it be blunts and mimosas with Ina, Martha and Snoop in Ina’s garden? Jeffrey can periodically come in to get a nibble and a toke. That is the cocktail party of my dreams.
Martha would spill all the tea.
Martha hands down. Love ina to death and i do believe she’d have the better food but Martha would be the more fun drunk host
I love Ina and think she is a much better cook than Martha but getting drunk with Martha would be so fun
Did you know that beautiful kitchen and dining room where Ina films is actually her barn?
She found it too stressful filming in the house so converted one of the barns into an actual set
Ina, to me, is not a welcoming presence. I watched her Day Drinking with Seth and it was so awkward. She has always been about a elite status and there is nothing wrong with that, but when your bottom line is having to be around the peons, you gotta try and she just fails at it.
Martha, would welcome you and criticize you so that you can be better. Not necessarily like her, but just better. Sometimes you just need someone to tell you when you are screwing up and that will never be Ina because she will never invite you into her space for it to happen.