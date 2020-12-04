Kim Kardashian on Kanye having corona in March: ‘It was so scary & unknown’

Kim Kardashian covered a recent issue of Grazia, which is sort of a low-rent tabloid, correct? She gave them an exclusive interview to promote her Skims shapewear line, and the photoshoot is all Kim modeling Skims. Kim chats with the mag about Kanye West having coronavirus back in March, the end of KUWTK and a lot more – you can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
Kanye had corona very early on: ‘Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on. It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help. I had to go and change Kanye’s sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good. It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.’
Maybe 2020 is a reset year: ‘I’m the type of person that respects the process, that respects what’s going on in the world. Maybe our planet needed a break. Maybe we all needed a break. Maybe this was the reset? I try to look at it that way.’
Talking to her kids about Black Lives Matter: ‘I am very open and honest with them. I don’t want to give them too much information that they won’t fully understand and that will give them anxiety. But they obviously sense that there is something going on. You have to keep it together and not be scared yourself. As a parent, your number one goal is to make sure your children feel safe and secure.’
Leaving the reality show behind: ‘This was a dream of all of ours,’ she says. ‘We never imagined we would get on to season two. Now we’re on 20. Sometimes we just need a break. It’s really simple. We just need a minute to regroup. You know, we haven’t had a break for 14 years. We’ve gone in filming a season, then a spin-off, and I think there’s no other way to say it other than, we just live such big lives. And we have kids now. And they need us. There’s so much going on that, even just for a minute, we need a break.’
The success of Skims: ‘Yeah, well… I’ve always worn shapewear and I really wanted to start a shapewear line. I have worn shapewear for years and years. But there was always something I felt was wrong with what was out there. Especially the shade range. I couldn’t even find my colour tone in shapewear. I thought, wow, if I can’t find a shade colour, think of all the women out there who couldn’t find their colour either. I found something I felt was missing in the market place and made sure we filled it.’ Diversity casting for ads, Kim says, ‘wasn’t even a question. That was what we had to do. That was why I invented the brand. It was why I created shapewear, so that my friends and every women out there has undergarments that are representative. It wasn’t even a thought when we were casting, “Oh, we have to be strategic and make it this way.” It wasn’t an option. This is just what this brand is.’
Kim really wanted us to know that she changed Kanye’s sheets huh. I mean, I don’t doubt it. But to think that she was nursing him back to health in March and then just a few months later, Kanye was slamming her and her family in the middle of a manic episode… well, I imagine that she’ll nurse that grudge for a while. And honestly, f–k Kanye. I know everyone hates Kim, but she’s been ride-or-die for him and she clearly wanted this marriage to work. As for the other stuff… I’ve heard from very reasonable people who do not care about the Kardashians at all that Skims is a really good product. Kim must be so happy to have a “success.”
Covers courtesy of Grazia.
‘Kanye had it way at the beginning, when nobody really knew what was going on. It was so scary and unknown. I had my four babies and no one else in the house to help. I had to go and change Kanye’s sheets and help him get out of bed when he wasn’t feeling good. It was a challenge because it was so unknown. Changing his sheets with gloves and a face shield was really a scary time.’
Does anyone really believe that Kim is changing anyone’s sheets , much less Kanye’s?
Furthermore, how can she go from this to throwing a party for herself in the middle of a pandemic? SMDH
I don’t. Not at all
Also regarding BLM: must be EXTRA hard to swallow the pill that the man you married actively supported Donald Trump and all the horrific racist vomit he spewed and is on camera sh!t talking Harriet Tubman and slavery being a choice. Mental illness aside, I don’t know how you reconcile to your children the world is an unsafe, unjust place and their father, a black man, promoted a dangerous autocrat who made no secret about wanting to cause maximum harm to black and brown bodies and souls. I don’t know how this woman sleeps at night trying to play both sides of the fence.
Also….she couldn’t find a color tone to match hers? Which tone? Her natural one, her orange one or her black appropriation one?
I feel that if you are making a point about skin tone, you would have one that matches whatever shade you are sporting at the moment. Which the pictured one does not.
Why would she think this is believable?
She has entire staff to help her and nannies right? Why not be real about it? She’s so ridiculously wack.
There is not a single example of her behaviour during this pandemic that supports her statement. If she was indeed scared of corona she would not continue to party and jet set around the globe. Having said that I do believe it’s just sawdust between her ears.
Yea, “so scary and unknown! But, like, I still needed a big bash for, like, my 40th bday and bring 40 or so ppl on a plane abroad but it’s cool cuz well all quarantined before y’all!”
It’s BS. They only think about themselves and their grift. They don’t think beyond that
I mean she really makes no sense. If she supposedly knows more about the virus now then when Kanye got sick, why has her family had numerous parties and vacations since then? How dumb does she think we are? I mean this is the girl that keeps going around telling people she’s in Law School. Ok Kim, tell me which Law School are you attending? You’re NOT. You hired two lawyers to help you memorize exactly what you need to know to pass the baby bar and actual bar exam.
Yup. But we are supposed to believe she is a future lawyer here to save the country.
BS to all of it – and also, why are they trying to make lip liner a thing again? I thought that look was banished to hell a long time ago
Does anyone really wear these girdles and granny panties? They are ugly, the colors are boring, and they look uncomfortable as heck.
I see she’s still trying to push the narrative that she’s the one actually taking care of her kids instead of having nannies around. I don’t buy for a second that any of them actually do any of the hands on parenting.
And if it was so fucking scary taking care of Kanye when they didn’t know anything about COVID, why the hell is the entire family continually ignoring safety protocols and putting people at risk so they can have their completely unnecessary parties and trips??
And don’t get me started about any sudden wokeness about BLM either. This is the same trick who loves telling people that they don’t see color in their house.
God, she is just the most obnoxious broken record.
So she is changing sheets back in March when no one knew what it was and was wearing gloves and a face shield? If no one knew about it at the time, why was she wearing a face shield? Honestly, before all of this hit and I was taking care of a sick one, I never even thought to wear a face shield. It wasn’t until this hit that that was even a thing except in hospitals. The average person didn’t wear this kind of protection. So either he had it after it was a thing, and she is lying about the time frame (because they always lie and exaggerate things!!!) or he had it after it was thing and she is lying about the time frame for the attention of saying he had it before it was known. At least that’s how it looks to me. 🤷♀️
If matching skin tone is important to her then why is she wearing the generic pinky beige?
So, is “underwear model” a better career fit for her than lawyer?
Jesus lady, STOP MESSING WITH YOUR FACE. I honestly cannot for the life of me understand why someone who was originally SO beautiful would jack up her face to look like just another generic plastic barbie.
She is turning into a plastic AI robot before our very eyes. Even her pose is robotic. Except the one of her squatting over an invisible toilet hole. I guess that is supposed to be sexy.
“I’m the type of person that respects the process, that respects what’s going on in the world.“ wtaf
People are suffering and dying horribly from this coronavirus so no, you insanely privileged idiot, you shouldn’t “respect the process, what’s going on.” I hate hearing rich people drone on about how “the planet needed a break.” Mass death and horror isn’t a vaca.
LOL Sure, Kim. You were all alone in the house, with four little ones, taking care of Kanye while he was very ill with the coronavirus. Thanks for the laugh. You were all alone ni that house with four kids and sick Kanye maybe for an hour or two. I might buy that.
‘I’m the type of person that respects the process, that respects what’s going on in the world.”
Nope. She and her family have been doing whatever they please during this whole thing.
‘Maybe our planet needed a break. Maybe we all needed a break. Maybe this was the reset? I try to look at it that way.’
So the solution, clearly, is to fly a private jet full of potentially virus carrying people to a remote island.
I don’t believe her. I watched the episode she is talking about. Kanye was in their bedroom the entire time he was sick. Kim went over to her mom’s house ALONE to complain about her kids. Now WHO was watching those kids while she was at her mom’s house ??? She had nannies and chefs with her throughout the pandemic. She needs to stop lying. Why would she need to change Kanye’s sheets every day anyways? Why not just leave a bunch of fresh sheets by the door and he could have done that himself.
She did change the sheets. She remembered it needed doing and asked the help to get it done.
I wonder when she is going to test for the bar? I haven’t seen any studying photos or discussion of that goal in a long time. Maybe it’s not part of this month’s iteration of Kim.
The woman in that header photo is pretty but she looks nothing like the original Kim Kardashian.