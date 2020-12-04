President Joe Biden will ask everyone to wear masks for his first 100 days

Before the election, in the middle of October, Joe Biden and Donald Trump had competing townhalls on NBC and ABC. Biden’s ABC townhall was excellent, and all things considered, I do believe his performance that night helped solidify his lead in the polls. It was at that townhall where Biden was pressed on mask mandates and vaccines and what he would do about “ordering” people to wear masks if he became president. Biden was thoughtful, nuanced and reasonable. He acknowledged that it would probably be quite tricky for him (legally, realistically) to try to command a nationwide mask mandate, but he said he would do what he could to get every governor to issue mask mandates, plus he would lead by example, which is something Donald Trump has failed to do throughout the pandemic.

Well here we are not even two months later, and the pandemic has gotten significantly worse. 274,000 Americans have died from the virus, and America marked a grim new record this week: 2,804 coronavirus deaths in a single day. Donald Trump still refuses to say a word about the deaths or the enormous spike in cases over the past month. We’re up to over 14 million confirmed cases, with 200,000 new cases in the past week. Something must be done, especially given that we won’t get any kind of mass vaccinations completed until the spring/summer of next year. So President Biden is doing what he can: asking everyone to wear a damn mask.

President-elect Joe Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Thursday that he will ask Americans to wear masks for his first 100 days after he takes office. “Just 100 days to mask, not forever. 100 days. And I think we’ll see a significant reduction,” Biden told Tapper during his first joint interview with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris since winning the election. Biden said that where he has authority, like in federal buildings or in interstate transportation on airplanes and buses, he will issue a standing order that masks must be worn. Biden also said he has asked Dr. Anthony Fauci to be a chief medical adviser and part of his Covid-19 response team when his administration begins next year. Biden said the conversation happened on Thursday afternoon. CNN reported earlier in the day that Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, had a planned meeting with Biden’s transition team. “I asked him to stay on the exact same role he’s had for the past several presidents, and I asked him to be a chief medical adviser for me as well, and be part of the Covid team,” Biden told Tapper.

[From CNN]

President Biden also promised that he too would take the vaccine, and he might even do so on camera, like Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have promised as well (I believe the ex-presidents are probably working in tandem with Biden’s transition team, so no surprise).

I understand why Biden is saying this now, to prepare us, and give us time to get used to the idea of a grandfatherly mandate – nay, a REQUEST – to wear masks. But I also kind of think Biden could simply say all of this now, during the transition. Like, “I haven’t been sworn in as president yet, but let me ask every American to please, for the love of God, wear a mask whenever you leave your house.” Would it make a difference? I don’t know. There’s such a profound vacuum of leadership, I feel like Biden could fully step into the gaping hole and just start acting like the president now.

