New Melania Trump book: Melania is just as much of a monster as her husband

As we discussed last Friday, there’s a new book out about Melania Trump. What makes this book different from all of the dumbass other books about Melania is that it was written by someone who was once pretty close to Mel. That person? Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former Vogue staffer who came to work for Melania for the inauguration and beyond. The book is called Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady. The first big headline from the book was that Melania hates Ivanka Trump, her stepdaughter and direct competition for Trump’s favorite woman. But the real headline is that Melania is f–king awful. She’s always been awful. Wolkoff spoke to Vanity Fair about the book and more, all from her New York apartment full of the literal receipts from her friendship and work with Melania.
Whether Wolkoff was fired because of shady inaugural spending: The truth, as Wolkoff lays out, was that there wasn’t a grift on her part, and she was told privately that her firing from the White House had nothing to do with inaugural spending, despite reports to the contrary. Melania did nothing to defend her at the time, and after more than a year of feeling like there was something amiss with the way the inaugural funds were spent and the events were planned, Wolkoff started to protect herself. Since then, she has participated in investigations into inaugural spending.
Melania’s “I really don’t care, do u?” coat, which she wore to a detention center holding children who had been separated from their parents at the U.S. border. Melania shrugged off the public firestorm around the sartorial choice—a common theme throughout the book. “I’m driving liberals crazy,” she told Wolkoff, according to the book. “You know what? They deserve it.” She added that people “connect stuff to my clothes” and that she wears what she wears “because I like it.”
Melania on the media: “They all went crazy about the zero-tolerance policy at the border. But they don’t know what’s going on. The kids I met were brought in by coyotes, the bad people who are trafficking, and that’s why the kids were put in shelters. They’re not with their parents, and it’s sad. But the patrols told me the kids say, ‘Wow, I get a bed? I will have a cabinet for my clothes?’ It’s more than they have in their own country where they sleep on the floor. They are taking care nicely there.” She added, “Did Michelle Obama go to the border? She never did. Show me the pictures!”
Why Mel didn’t move to the White House right away: Melania told Wolkoff that she would not move to D.C. until the shower and toilet in the White House residence had been replaced. She painted her office and closet bright pink, and she added a glam room to the residence in which she could have her hair and makeup done. She would pay no mind to wearing American designers, as Michelle Obama had. If Melania had her sights set on wearing Karl Lagerfeld, she wore Karl Lagerfeld. If she wanted to wear stilettos to visit a hurricane-ravaged town, she wore stilettos. If she wanted to be referred to on a Christmas card as “First Lady-Elect,” even though no other first-lady-to-be had used the term because, as Wolkoff reminded her, it is not an elected position, she did it anyway. “Melania,” she writes, “Did. Not. Care.”
Melania on her husband’s affairs & perversions: She’d brush off his “grab ‘em by the p-ssy” tape or settlements to Stormy Daniels with, “It’s politics.” Over the years, according to the book, when Wolkoff would express her concern, Melania would matter-of-factly respond, “I know who I married.”
On Melania’s hatred for Ivanka: Once they were in the White House, Wolkoff writes that Ivanka and her staff wrote to her and Melania about cohosting several events that were traditionally hosted by just the first lady. “Are you kidding me?” Melania asked Wolkoff about Ivanka’s request to collaborate for International Women’s Day. “Seriously? I’m not co-hosting.” For the annual luncheon held for the governors’ spouses that Ivanka wanted in on, Melania said, “We need to let her know that I know this is a First Lady event done every year…OMG. They just want to take credit for it.” After hearing that Ivanka had worn a KaufmanFranco dress for an event, Melania said, “Forget it.” According to Wolkoff, “If Ivanka was dressed by a designer, Melania would cross them off her list.” At one point, Melania apparently warned Wolkoff in a text: “You know how they are snakes.”
You know what’s funny-sad to me? We’ve known this whole time that Donald Trump is obsessed with Barack Obama and obsessed with ripping apart Obama’s legacy, but we didn’t know that Melania had her own pathetic little obsession with Michelle Obama. Michelle Obama, who was grace, dignity, intelligence, wit, humor and compassion personified. And Melania only wants to both steal the superficial things from MO *and* rip apart MO’s legacy too. The only time I’m on Mel’s side just a tad – and to be clear, I still hate her and think she sounds like a miserable person – is the Ivanka stuff. Mel was actually right to keep Ivanka from all of that stuff. But refusing to wear the same designers as Ivanka? LOL. How juvenile. I bet that’s why Mel has never worn any of the American designers Michelle wore all the time too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Backgrid.
Not shocked.
We done knew. Next.
And, water is wet.
See you next Tuesday, Mel…
I mean, she *chose* to marry Donald Trump – she is obviously a trash person, now and forever.
Total gold digger. She doesn’t GAF what he does bc she never loved him.
He raped a teenager, he signed off on policies which harm the earth irreversibly. He might provoke China to nuke us.
Her stuff is callousness and interpersonal issues, not exactly the same kind of bad.
She seems to Vaguely have the same body type as MO and wears some similar silhouettes. Those two brightly coloured dresses are very Michelle. Does she have a deep obsession or superficial?
Anyone who thought she was helpless or victimized is deluded. She’s a snake.
I guess I’m one of those people you’d call “deluded,” which I find a little harsh.. I never didn’t think she was trash, just that she was abused. Even trash can be abused. But I see now that she’s just trash, and she was always all in. I guess I took some of her silence to be something else, which I guess is the point of the silence. But I feel dumb now, so does that help?
“Melania told Wolkoff that she would not move to D.C. until the shower and toilet in the White House residence had been replaced.”
Pretty effing racist. I mean, we knew that. But still shocking.
I caught that, too. She’s the worst.
I didn’t catch that, and am totally disgusted. She should have instead prayed to absorb some of Michelle’s dignity, class, and intelligence. Obviously that did not happen.
I’m sure BO and MO knew they were shitty racists, but I feel sick to my stomach that they have to hear this. I’ll just say this, I’m the same color as Adolf and Eva and I would explode before I’d sit on a toilet they occupied. Too many syphilis germs lingering, I bet.
I didn’t catch that. I am horrified. Thank you for bringing it out.
Wow! I missed that. I wish I didn’t realize now I need to go and have a good cry. How did we get here and why does so many people NOT care?
Release the tapes, dangit. Wolkoff supposedly has recordings. Let’s hear them. Come on, karma, bring it.
It wouldn’t matter to their base, they would probably get off on it. Nothing harm these people, nothing!
She’s a birther herself, and is on video long before 2016 agreeing with her husband on that. She’s a vicious racist and euro trash. What more is there to say? People surprised by this must be new. I wouldn’t waste my money on this book. I’m not new.
What a bunch of terrible people. They deserve each other.
I mean, what First Lady would think it’s ok to consistently wear the military aesthetic to her speaking engagements? The complicit wife of a dictator, that’s who.
This is a family who competes with each other to win the title of most vile.
wow, that picture of the three of them on the convention stage? Nagini looks like she trying SO HARD to smile “normally” and it came out like a sneer. she looks like Kim Guilfoyle or whatever her name is. she REALLY shouldn’t grin like that; it only exposes how WEIRD she looks from all of the surgeries.
that’s a grimace, not a grin, and her nose looks SO ODD.
She only saw the kids who were brought by coyotes because that’s all she agreed to see.
They are all monsters
*stares…..stares…..stares…..stares…..stares….blink*
This ain’t new.
Quelle surprise!!😱
We’ve known she’s obsessed with Michelle Obama since she plagiarized her convention speech back in 2016.
Yep
Lord deliver us from this bunch of snakes. Yeah, no tears for Melania, she knows exactly which side she’s on.
Hopefully this shuts up the “poor melania” people who want to act like this horrific woman is trapped and a victim. Melania has always been horrible. She was spouting racist birther nonsense years ago. She is selfish, racist and only cares about herself. She is fine with everything burning down around her.
I really hope this book at least dispels the notion that Melania is somehow covertly a liberal all along. She’s not. People really think she’s “on our side” for some reason, but the fact is, she isn’t. She’s supportive of Donald Trump, she’s hitched her wagon to his star, and that’s where her loyalties will always be. Making her a victim (which she isn’t), pretending like she’s secretly a liberal and whatever else is just stupid. She’s vile, just like everyone else in this family. F-ck her, f-ck the rest of them.
“I know who I married.” There it is. She knows. She’s complicit, and as her former friend said: She.does.not.care. But we all knew that.
Also, after the Rose Garden fiasco, her decorating style has been completely solidified. She is as cold and soulless as all of her Christmas decorations and gardening. Gosh, even Gomez and Morticia’s house had more warmth in it.
She ruined the rose garden and toured kids in cages, of course she’s evil
Is anyone surprised by this? Bueller? Bueller?
Of course she is just as bad as Trump is!
She knows who he is, still married him, had a child with him AND stays married to him.
Awful creatures both.
This part i like. Not Melania, but her answer:
Melania on her husband’s affairs & perversions: She’d brush off his “grab ‘em by the p-ssy” tape or settlements to Stormy Daniels with, “It’s politics.” Over the years, according to the book, when Wolkoff would express her concern, Melania would matter-of-factly respond, “I know who I married.”
Fair enough.
I do believe her. Not just money-wise. The more he spends chasing other women, the less she has to be with him. I think his affairs are her win-win situation. Mucho money and doesn’t even have to shag him anymore for it.
It always amazed me when people would speculate that Melania was a member of the #Resistance…”she won’t hold his hand!” “She has a body double!” etc etc. Gee, turns out the woman who married a gross racist pig and has stayed married to him for years turns out to be a terrible person herself!
There are no secret members of the #Resistance. No “grownups in the room.” If they work for Trump, or associate themselves with him, they’re garbage too.
I mean, she’s always been terrible & she also hates him. She “knows who she married,” but that doesn’t mean she cares about him. And she has a body double (who doesn’t swat his hand away) because Mel lives in Maryland, doesn’t want to do all the appearances & is often indisposed due to her roxicodone addiction. At the visit to the St. John Paul II National Shrine in June she was practically catatonic.
I am too used to First Ladies that value public service, so it still sometimes surprises me that Melanie only looks out for Melania. And that’s a weird detail about the bathroom renos being the reason for her delayed moved. I can’t tell if she was being racist or if she just likes to go on golden toilets.
Melania is one of those people I suspect people make excuses for because Trump has such an obviously abusive personality. Sure, I have no doubt he treats her and his children (sans Ivanka) like garbage, but just because somebody is a victim that doesn’t mean they aren’t garbage themselves. I could frankly give a sh*t less if she suffers lol. His assault of Ivanka and the rumors of what he did to women were around before she married him. She just made her deal with the devil for the money.
This is an entire family of Pit Vipers. The White House will need to be fumigated for weeks after their stench has been removed. I know exactly why she wanted the bathrooms replaced. I am sure she was too good to use a bathroom that was used by black people. I literally hate every single one of them
She didn’t come from money, so where does she get off with this lady of the manor attitude? She is the last person who should be looking down her nose at others.