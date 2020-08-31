Prince Harry would have ‘already’ come back to the UK ‘had it not been for Covid’

As we discussed at length on this site and on the Gossip with Celebitchy podcast, Finding Freedom was not a bridge-burning book for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. As much as their ardent defenders want to believe that Harry and Meghan are never, ever going back to the UK, H&M made it pretty clear that they are open to the idea of coming back, but only after they’ve gotten some space from the drama, the racism and the abuse they suffered. What’s odd is that a whole other tell-all book could probably be written *just* about what happened after they announced their exit in January. FF got into it in the last chapters of the book, but it felt tacked-on and incomplete. It’s worth noting that they originally asked to basically be part-time royals, and to travel between North America and the UK. Anyway, this story will probably be ammo for the “Harry is already desperate to return to England” crowd:
Prince Harry has said he ‘definitely would have been back’ to the UK ‘were it not for COVID-19 crisis in a new video released to mark Rugby League’s 125th birthday. The Duke of Sussex, 35, joined a virtual call alongside staff and volunteers from the Rugby Football League from his $14 million mansion in Santa Barbara where he is currently living with Meghan Markle, 39.
Prince Harry hosted his first ever Zoom quiz to mark the occasion, and joked that if he had been taking part ‘he would have had the rest of my family on the other side of the family.’ He added: ‘We’ve got a whole Rugby League world cup coming next year. I definitely plan on coming back. I would have been back already had it not been for Covid.’
I’m choosing to take that as Harry was already planning to return for Beatrice’s originally scheduled wedding, which was supposed to be in May, and probably returning to do some charity work as well. But, as I said, it will become fodder for certain anti-Meghan conspiracies about Harry being “unhappy” and “homesick.”
As for when Harry and Meghan might be in the UK next, put “next summer” onto your gossip calendars. The long-awaited “Diana statue” commissioned by Prince William and Prince Harry will be installed on the grounds of Kensington Palace next July. July 1st, what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday. William and Harry issued a joint statement about it, noting that they commissioned it on the twentieth anniversary of her death and that they hope “the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother’s life and her legacy.” This is the first joint-statement or joint anything between the brothers in months. I would imagine the statement was all filtered through staff, don’t you? And finally, if you want confirmation that Harry will come back to the UK at some point, Omid Scobie says as much:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘likely’ to spend an ‘extended period of time in the UK next year’ in order to attend Trooping the Colour and the unveiling of the new Princess Diana statue, their royal biographer has claimed. Omid Scobie, co-author of bombshell biography Finding Freedom, said the Duke, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 39, had ‘many reasons to be based in the UK’ in the spring and summer of 2021.
Speaking on the Heirpod podcast, Omid said: ‘In March, we have the Invictus Games, which has been rescheduled, in the Hague. In June, we have Trooping the Colour, which I imagine Prince Harry and Meghan would like to still be at, and July 1, we have the unveiling of the [Princess Diana] statue.’
Speaking on the podcast, Omid revealed: ‘I would not be surprised if we saw the Sussexes spend an extended period of time in the UK next year…. There are many reasons for them to be based in the UK for that period, depending on whether travel will be back to normal.’
God, I hope that by next summer, a lot of this *waves hands around* is better. Who knows though. It might get interesting if Meghan does get pregnant again and the timing of all of that.
I saw this little tidbit gave the media hope for some money because they are clearly in a drought and bored with the others. The fact they have to wait a almost a year for a sighting of their money makers will is hysterical.
😀😀😀 ikr, they discussed it at length this morning, making lies as usual about how it will bridge the gap between them(the supposedly gap top CEO was supposed to fix ), also whether they will use that chance to bring archie so he can meet his grandparents n cousins etc. And I bet we will get ridiculous titbit like these for days to come
Remember some Sussex fans were maybe fans of the couple individually or just got into royal watching because of them so don’t necessarily care for the monarchy& now dont like the royal family altogether because of the Sussexes’ treatment. Similar to hard core Diana fans (RIP) who dislike the Queen& Charles etc to this day so that’s why some may project that they won’t be around the royal family again.
But the p/t model they requested shows they still wanted to serve the Queen& keeping their patronages& Frogmore makes clear they will be spending time in England. If it wasn’t for Covid they would have been in Netherlands for Invictus & would probably have been at Beatrice’s wedding & maybe other royal adjacent events. It’s a no brainer.
The morning shows, tabloids& their body language experts are already wetting their lips about a potential fab 4 reunion at the Diana memorial. Kind of already over the hype- which unless the 4 are seen together before then- risks overshadowing what the day should be about because of how tacky the press are. I think there will be pressure for all kids to be seen too
Your last point, it’s clear there was pressure on the palace to give the media news because they were dropping hints about Rose etc. That media is already making stories up about a visit almost away. If that’s not desperation on both sides, then I don’t know what is. All of the media including television is losing money over there and they need the Sussexes badly because it’s clear they are seriously dependent on them.
It’s also worth pointing out that even after the p/t model was refused, they had indicated an intent to split their time between North America and the UK. The fact they kept Frogmore Cottage reinforces that further. No doubt the media will attempt to paint it as Harry being tired of the trappings of LA/California, rather than the couple having always intended to spend some time in the UK. Also the media should give up all pretense and admit that they miss the Sussexes.
You can be homesick for a place you lived for a very long time and still want to live where you live now. You can miss your family and still prefer living further away from them. These things are not mutually exclusive.
I think both Harry and Meghan wish things could have been different, I think they both wanted it to work there and it just didn’t.
I think that COVID could have either made the entire royal family realize “wow, life is short, I could be gone tomorrow, let’s be kind to one another.” But instead it seems as if they are out to prove why they don’t need Harry and Meghan and why they are better off without them. I think when Harry and Meghan return to the UK they will get the same frosty reception from the Royal family and courtiers as they got last time and will return to the US shaking their heads.
However, I also think that Harry misses the UK more than Meghan does, for obvious reasons (it was his home for most of his life.)
I’m sure Harry misses his patronages, rugby, soccer/football, SOME family and friends (although I’m equally sure he is quite happy to be an ocean away from some others).
But I also have no doubt that Harry is LOVING California, his new home and his new found freedom from the soul crushing life of being a member of The Firm and the British media.
Of course they would have been back if it wasn’t for COVID. They have patronage’s they still work with and friends/ family in the U.K. I know some Sussex fans don’t ever want to see them in the U.K. again but that isn’t possible. Their main base will be California and they said they would split their time between U.S and the U.K.
The press conveniently forget that Harry said (in the same video) he was loving it in America and that it was fantastic . He isn’t some miserable hostage the press claim he is.
I think they definitely would have been back, and probably even gone back for Trooping and Bea’s wedding.
I can’t even imagine the rabid frothing at the mouth level of psychotic the British media will be at by the time Meghan and Harry step back into the U.K.
As much as they continue to scream that H&M are irrelevant, the U.K. media’s bank accounts and severe loss of ad revenue say otherwise. They will twist themselves into the most ridiculous justifications to continue their attacks on them. The latest being that every move they make might reflect badly on the rest of the royal family. PLEASE, they are the only thing keeping them relevant right now.
Harry is a patron of the London Marathon which was originally to be held in April so yeah, if it weren’t for COVID, he would have been back it in the UK already. Anyone who believed that Harry and Meghan were never going back to the UK is delusional. The whole reason for insisting on keeping Frogmore Cottage was so that they have a base in the UK when they do return. I think the bigger story was that Harry said he’s loving life in the US, that destroys the British media’s narrative that he’s been miserable since leaving the UK.
As for the statement about the Diana statue, I think the timing was strange. Why announce it a whole year in advance? And I don’t believe that this was a joint statement by William and Harry but a KP statement to reinsert William into the conversation as the last two weeks has only been about what Harry and Meghan are doing and saying.
Oh good reminder about the marathon which would have been in April and which is currently due to be in October instead. So yeah Harry would have been back for that then Invictus etc.
And I don’t believe it was a joint statement either especially as Sussexes said no royal house represents them. Think it was to give press something to talk about in the run up to anniversary of Diana passing today as the news of the ‘brothers reunion’ & ‘healing the feud’ was all over the front pages. But also there’s been a lot of focus on Harry’s work with the volunteering and his role in the Netflix documentary Rising Phoenix (so good) etc whilst royals have been quiet during their holidays so could be about shifting the focus too.
I’m sure if he insists to be back the Queen can arrange for it using a private plane or military plane evacuation if the concern is exposure to the public. There’s not much difference between the US and UK for Covid situation, so I’m a bit confused.
Also why wouldn’t he return to UK once in a while? He intended to shuffle between North America and UK, did he not? Correct me if I’m wrong. He’s still part of the royal family (even with zero titles) unless the Queen banishes him from the family legally.
I think their plans were only to return for specific events that they’re involved in
Invictus, London Marathon, etc…) And they probably would have spent a few weeks visiting Granny in Balmoral this month.
But with the pandemic it’s not worth going back until things clear up. Like I said in another post, I think this distance, this time away and the opportunity to set up their life exactly how they want it is a blessing.
What would have been the reason for going back to the UK during a pandemic? All the events that he was supposed to attend were cancelled or postponed so there is no need for him to go back right now. The London Marathon is now in October but it wouldn’t surprise me if he didn’t return for that.
My guess is that Harry is able to separate kingdom from family, meaning that he is still devoted to his English causes and wants to support them, but he and Meghan will never bring Archie to live in England again unless changes occur. If they can sort William and the RR, they would come back, at least for part of the year.
I mean yeah of course Harry (and Meghan) would have been back in the UK. There were several events scheduled around the spring/summer that now didn’t happen due to the pandemic.
As for the statement, I don’t think it needed to be released a year early. It’s something that I think could have been released a month or 2 before the actual unveiling aka July/August 2021. Now the press gets to spend a whole year dreaming/writing up different scenarios – but that may have been the intention.
Them (mainly Meghan) never returning to the UK unfortunately is not realistic. The palace is mind numbingly stupid so I don’t expect it, but if they weren’t I think they’d at least require a short You Coulda Had A Bad Bitch Tour once a year with a few family events sprinkled in throughout the year. Maybe that in place of them being fully half in half out? Idk.
I wonder if the Yorks have been sniffing around getting Frogmore and this is to remind them it’s unavailable?
Another reason why they shouldn’t have been forced to pay back the renovations on a property they don’t own!