Prince Harry would have ‘already’ come back to the UK ‘had it not been for Covid’

As we discussed at length on this site and on the Gossip with Celebitchy podcast, Finding Freedom was not a bridge-burning book for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. As much as their ardent defenders want to believe that Harry and Meghan are never, ever going back to the UK, H&M made it pretty clear that they are open to the idea of coming back, but only after they’ve gotten some space from the drama, the racism and the abuse they suffered. What’s odd is that a whole other tell-all book could probably be written *just* about what happened after they announced their exit in January. FF got into it in the last chapters of the book, but it felt tacked-on and incomplete. It’s worth noting that they originally asked to basically be part-time royals, and to travel between North America and the UK. Anyway, this story will probably be ammo for the “Harry is already desperate to return to England” crowd:

Prince Harry has said he ‘definitely would have been back’ to the UK ‘were it not for COVID-19 crisis in a new video released to mark Rugby League’s 125th birthday. The Duke of Sussex, 35, joined a virtual call alongside staff and volunteers from the Rugby Football League from his $14 million mansion in Santa Barbara where he is currently living with Meghan Markle, 39. Prince Harry hosted his first ever Zoom quiz to mark the occasion, and joked that if he had been taking part ‘he would have had the rest of my family on the other side of the family.’ He added: ‘We’ve got a whole Rugby League world cup coming next year. I definitely plan on coming back. I would have been back already had it not been for Covid.’

[From The Daily Mail]

I’m choosing to take that as Harry was already planning to return for Beatrice’s originally scheduled wedding, which was supposed to be in May, and probably returning to do some charity work as well. But, as I said, it will become fodder for certain anti-Meghan conspiracies about Harry being “unhappy” and “homesick.”

As for when Harry and Meghan might be in the UK next, put “next summer” onto your gossip calendars. The long-awaited “Diana statue” commissioned by Prince William and Prince Harry will be installed on the grounds of Kensington Palace next July. July 1st, what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday. William and Harry issued a joint statement about it, noting that they commissioned it on the twentieth anniversary of her death and that they hope “the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother’s life and her legacy.” This is the first joint-statement or joint anything between the brothers in months. I would imagine the statement was all filtered through staff, don’t you? And finally, if you want confirmation that Harry will come back to the UK at some point, Omid Scobie says as much:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘likely’ to spend an ‘extended period of time in the UK next year’ in order to attend Trooping the Colour and the unveiling of the new Princess Diana statue, their royal biographer has claimed. Omid Scobie, co-author of bombshell biography Finding Freedom, said the Duke, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 39, had ‘many reasons to be based in the UK’ in the spring and summer of 2021. Speaking on the Heirpod podcast, Omid said: ‘In March, we have the Invictus Games, which has been rescheduled, in the Hague. In June, we have Trooping the Colour, which I imagine Prince Harry and Meghan would like to still be at, and July 1, we have the unveiling of the [Princess Diana] statue.’ Speaking on the podcast, Omid revealed: ‘I would not be surprised if we saw the Sussexes spend an extended period of time in the UK next year…. There are many reasons for them to be based in the UK for that period, depending on whether travel will be back to normal.’

[From The Daily Mail]

God, I hope that by next summer, a lot of this *waves hands around* is better. Who knows though. It might get interesting if Meghan does get pregnant again and the timing of all of that.