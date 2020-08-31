Michael Moore warns: the enthusiasm in Donald Trump’s base is ‘off the charts’

Even though the ratings were down for the Republican National Convention and even though the RNC was largely a criminal enterprise in blatant violation of the Hatch Act, I still expected Donald Trump to get a “bump” in the polls. It happens every four years, regardless of how dystopian and death-culty the Republican Party is these days. Democrats get a polling bump from their convention, and Republicans get a polling bump from their convention. Plus, most swing voters “decide” who they’re voting for in September anyway, so we’re already going to see some frustrating and infuriating polling coming out over the next few weeks. Enter Michael Moore, who is still here to scare the bejesus out of everyone:
The documentary film-maker Michael Moore has warned that Donald Trump appears to have such momentum in some battleground states that liberals risk a repeat of 2016 when so many wrote off Trump only to see him grab the White House.
“Sorry to have to provide the reality check again,” he said. Moore, who was one of few political observers to predict Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016, said that “enthusiasm for Trump is off the charts” in key areas compared with the Democratic party nominee, Joe Biden.
“Are you ready for a Trump victory? Are you mentally prepared to be outsmarted by Trump again? Do you find comfort in your certainty that there is no way Trump can win? Are you content with the trust you’ve placed in the DNC [Democratic National Committee] to pull this off?” Moore posted on Facebook late on Friday. Moore identified opinion polling in battleground states such as Minnesota and Michigan to make a case that the sitting president is running alongside or ahead of his rival.
“The Biden campaign just announced he’ll be visiting a number of states – but not Michigan. Sound familiar?” Moore wrote, presumably indicating Hillary Clinton’s 2016 race when she made the error of avoiding some states that then swung to Trump.
“I’m warning you almost 10 weeks in advance. The enthusiasm level for the 60 million in Trump’s base is OFF THE CHARTS! For Joe, not so much,” he later added. He continued to voters: “Don’t leave it to the Democrats to get rid of Trump. YOU have to get rid of Trump. WE have to wake up every day for the next 67 days and make sure each of us are going to get a hundred people out to vote. ACT NOW!”
Moore cited CNN polling of registered voters this month to assert that “Biden and Trump were in a virtual tie”, including a poll that showed the pair tied at 47% in Minnesota. Moore said that Trump “has closed the gap to 4 points” in Michigan.
Moore is a Bernie Sanders guy and he doesn’t care for Joe Biden, nor did he care for Hillary Clinton. It reminds me of some analysis I saw in the months following the 2016 election, which was that male commentators were obsessed with the “enthusiasm gap” between Clinton voters and Trump voters, but they never took into account the fact that those same male political commentators often shouted down or dismissed the millions of (female) voters who were genuinely enthusiastic to vote for Hillary Clinton. I feel like the same thing is happening here – the talking point will be the “Trump voters are very loud, mega-salty and violently butthurt and they’re all going to storm the polls.” Meanwhile, millions of voters are quietly thrilled to vote for the Biden-Harris ticket, we’re just not arming ourselves with AK-47s and shrieking about it on Facebook.
That being said, I don’t completely hate the fact that Michael Moore and others are raising the alarm. It IS true. DONALD TRUMP COULD TOTALLY BE RE-ELECTED. I know all of us have ulcers and migraines and our stress levels are through the f–king roof, but it has to be said and there’s still time to work to get the Biden-Harris ticket elected and GOTV.
No, Michael Moore, we aren’t confident about anything, and we need you to hush.
I am not American but am fearful of what will happen in the November election. Trump’s supporters are not deterred by any of his antics and he himself is doing everything he can to undermine the democratic process. Even if he loses, he will not go quietly and his supporters will be not take the result with any grace.
Can we return him to sender. He is so arrogant and so annoying. Can we get others to raise the alarm?
I am not American, and my opinion doesn’t matter, but the media covering your elections here in Europe seem even more sure in Trump’s win than 4 years ago. And we are not happy.
I don’t like Moore but I agree – I live in Wisconsin and am from rural MN and the people who love him and continue to think that white conservatives are the most persecuted group in America are out there and so loud. I also just read an article about my reliably blue MN possibly going red for Trump if Biden doesn’t visit there. If Biden doesn’t focus on these close states that are trending red (ugh), like MN, WI, and MI, we’re screwed. I used to live in Texas and every election Dems were convinced this was the year TX would turn purple and it never did, so Biden needs to worry more about the rest belt and the midwest and less on Texas. I’m so terrified this is going to be the end of America as we know it.
I live in Wisconsin, too! I was not confident before, but I drove from southern WI to northern WI this weekend to see my parents and now I’m downright frightened. The insane amount of Trump signs on the highways AND in rural yards made my stomach turn. I counted only 1 Biden sign the entire 5 hour drive, and only 2 Biden yard signs.
I’m really scared.
Hi Jess! Northern Wisconsin is all in on Trump. The key will be getting voters out (and voters being able to vote) in the cities. I love Wisconsin but it’s so sad that there’s so much support for such a hateful person here.
I don’t like him, but I’m with him on this 100%. Every day I have to face my fear as I find myself mentally preparing for a shit stain win.
Trump’s base are cultists who will do anything for Dear Leader. We get it, Mr. Moore. I don’t know anyone who feels complacent about the election right now, notably unlike 2016. How about you stop scolding the people who are working to elect Biden and focus on why it’s essential to vote Trump out? Use your giant megaphone for good.
“Don’t leave it to the Democrats to get rid of Trump. YOU have to get rid of Trump. WE have to wake up every day for the next 67 days and make sure each of us are going to get a hundred people out to vote. ACT NOW!”
WTF does that mean??? Is he out here encouraging people to register to vote or volunteer??? I despise this man. Stoking fear and despair and not offering a solution. I believe he wants Trump to win so he can prove a point of “this would not have happened if you all nominated Bernie.” MM is also wealthy so regardless of who wins he will be fine.
He also predicted Romney would win in 2012 and Bush would not get re-elected.
We are not stupid. Of course he could get re-elected but what are YOU doing besides stoking fear.
Moore routinely predicts that Democrats will lose, it’s his thing. He predicted that both McCain and Romney would win.
I don’t like Michael Moore either, but he’s right.
There should be literally no state that is off limits for a Biden visit – I don’t care how red they are. The Democrats don’t have the luxury of counting out any vote this time and god help us if too many people think it is just going to be a slam dunk on Election Day.
The problem is I don’t live in a swing state anymore. So I somewhat feel powerless. I’ve been donating a lot but I’d love to be able to GOTV and drive people to the polls. Any ideas?
I’m also having some PTSD. In 2016, I lived in Pennsylvania and was a Hillary volunteer – phone banked, knocked on doors etc. We worked so hard and it’s still a shock we lost that state.
I read Moore’s dire warning over the weekend and I could feel the clenching in my gut. The evil that emanates from Trump and his cronies makes me sick. We can’t take another four years of this. But with the Republicans willing to do whatever it takes to win, including lying, bribing, stealing, invalidating large numbers of legal ballots and making it impossible for certain ethnicities to vote, I am seriously nervous.
I keep asking myself WHY. Four years ago my Mom said that this was the last stand of the angry white man to hold onto power in a country that is changing and where eventually he won’t be part of the majority. Four years later and this is still true. The anger on BOTH sides terrifies me for our future. Trump is preying on our fears by pointing to places such as Portland and saying, “See what happens when Dems are in charge? Elect me or this is YOUR future.”
This election will be decided by Independents and each parties ability to recruit new voters. I’m looking at AOC as an example. All polling had her WAY behind but she won because she got NEW young people who don’t typically vote to come out and vote for her. That’s what the Democrats need to do.
Watching this unfold from Canada has been, and continues to be, terrifying. Trumpist-style politics is taking hold here as well and I’m furious and scared. I can’t even imagine what 4 more years of this could unleash.
He’s right, Trump could and probably will get re-elected. Not only is his fan base is large and loyal, but Trump will do everything in his power to keep Biden voters away from the polls. I personally don’t trust the mail-in system so I will be voting in person. I’d rather risk getting the virus than to see Trump re-elected, as scary as that sounds.