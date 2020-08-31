Tourists, paparazzi & helicopters swarm Montecito following the Sussexes’ move

Months ago, there were stories about British paparazzi coming into LA specifically to work the Sussex beat. There were also stories about each British tabloid wanting their own independently-contracted paparazzo on the Sussex beat. My point is that the British tabloids were willing to spend a lot of money to keep harassing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and to make their lives miserable. The paparazzi already flew drones over Tyler Perry’s mansion and cut holes in the fence and more. Which is one of the reasons why I’ve been worried about the Sussexes’ move to Montecito, a quiet, mostly-pap-free enclave for the rich and famous. Huge celebrities have homes in the area, but it’s different for Harry and Meghan. They just have a different kind of target on their backs. And wouldn’t you know, the paps are already causing drama:
Here’s what Montecito residents are finding out about their new neighbors, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle … wherever they go, tourists, helicopters and paparazzi follow. The quiet little town outside Santa Barbara is still buzzing about its newest residents, who moved into a multi-million dollar mansion, but some locals are already getting fed up with the area’s new normal. Harry and Meghan haven’t even been seen in public, and their mere presence is driving folks wild … not because of them, but because of the influx of paparazzi on the hunt for the shot.
The scene on the ground is pretty hectic, especially for an affluent area that’s supposed to be an enclave for celebs looking to escape the limelight … choppers are zooming over Harry and Meghan’s hood, sometimes 4 times a day, and paps are staking out their home and a nearby shopping center. The wayward royals are also attracting tourists … we’re told more visitors are showing up in town and asking local shop owners if they’ve seen Harry and Meghan.
Montecito is famously known as a no-paparazzi zone — Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah, Rob Lowe, Carol Burnett, Jane Lynch and the Kardashians have no problem dining out and shopping in on the low — but everything’s changed since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved in. Most locals tell us they want the paps to give it a rest, because they feel things are getting to the point where everyone’s privacy is being compromised, and they’re super annoyed.
Locals are bracing for the worst … they’re expecting Harry and Meghan to finally venture out after the pandemic, which they fear will amp things up in a big way.
I mean, this was going to be true no matter where they lived. If they moved to Manhattan, it would be a madhouse outside of their apartment building or townhouse. If they moved to the Hamptons, there would be mad beach scenes. And on and on. Once again, I feel like this is more Harry’s thing, this is his idea of “protecting” his family – he thought he could move them out of LA, move them to a ritzy, private enclave and maybe that would work. But it probably won’t. I hope H&M’s neighbors don’t blame them, because you know many of those neighbors are bitchy old-money types who think all of this sh-t is gauche.
Baby2Baby released this video of H&M volunteering:
We were thrilled to have The Duke and Duchess of Sussex join our team last week for a back to school distribution, spending time with students returning to remote learning due to COVID-19. Thank you for putting smiles on the faces of the children and families we serve and helping us provide the supplies, basic hygiene and clothing every child deserves.
I thought they were irrelevant?
Hopefully it will calm down…but seeing that the Cambridges are dull, I do think it might take a while. But yeah, even if they were on a secluded island, the cameras would find them.
Harry must be livid!
Ugh. This WAS going to happen wherever they moved, but its still annoying and infuriating that it happened like clockwork here. I’m hoping that after the pandemic, when they ARE out and about more, the paps wont be as obsessed with getting “the shot” of them. I don’t think they’ll hide at home so hopefully some of the interest in them in terms of “OMG THEY WENT FOR A WALK!” will die down. But probably not unless the British tabs have something more interesting to write about…..
They’re basically trying to corral them back to England. Make everywhere uninhabitable until they get them back in the ‘prison’. I’m sure the tabs will find someone somewhere in that town who will blame H&M and it will be front page news. In general I think most are sensible enough to know it’s not H&M’s fault
They did that Baby2Baby event with no one knowing and Meghan had that discussion with Gloria Steinem in her backyard with no one knowing. They are able to move privately.
I think they are trying to make things difficult so Harry and Meghan will move back to the U.K. ( even though cameras follow them there as well)
This is why I used to side-eye comments saying they should have chosen a smaller place. For their status, security is the most important factor. What happened in both Canada and LA shows that they cannot compromise on security and privacy when choosing somewhere to live, 19 bathrooms or not.
Too bad ramparts and moats went out of style. They need all the security they can get.
Hack “reporters” who sully the name of actual journalism with their petulant insistence that they will chase Harry the way they chased his mother–it’s really beyond the pale. The slime trail alone is disgusting.
For fuck’s sake I thought there would be no drama, I thought they were insignificant to the non-fans. I am a fan but I’m not hard up for their photos. Why are they obsessed ???!
It’s all about making money. The U.K. press has lost their profit stream. Harry and Meghan have cut them off and made any pictures of them unprofitable because THEY are the ones doling them out, copyrighting them and setting the rules on how and when they will be shared.
This is why that “Let’s send the Sussexes to Africa because they’re too popular!” idea was never going to work. Paps and the media will follow them wherever they go. The Sussexes can make it harder for the paps to get pictures (which they have done such as moving somewhere private) but the paps themselves won’t leave them alone. The problem was never the country they were in but the media attention the couple generates
(Mind you, that wasn’t the only problem with that Africa story)
If Meghan and Harry were in Africa, the U.K. press would be there riding elephants and hiding out in trees with monkeys trying to get their picture.
The media pulled this same narrative with Beverly Hills and Canada neighbors complained about the paparazzi, tourists, and helicopters. The paparazzi have been in Montecito for years. I found it all very hard to believe when Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Ellen DeGeneres, the Kardashians, etc pictures taken in Montecito.
Oprah has a house in Montecito. The paparazzi are not a new thing to residents there.
This, CAP N’ CRUNCH. It is a made-up story for clicks.
I always try to keep in mind that outlets like TMZ always try to ramp up the drama for clicks.
Like someone said above, Meghan and Harry are clearly able to move about privately without the paps picking up on what they are doing.
And I’m sure Santa Barbara/Montecito are used to tourists. If it’s bringing them business, they’re probably happy about it. Especially during this pandemic where local businesses were probably suffering.
As far as the paps hanging around, I’m sure it’s a nuisance and I pray it will die down eventually. And if they do cross the line, there is nothing stopping the local police from kicking them out. Loitering IS illegal. Flying drones over private property is illegal in California and I’m sure non-police helicopters flying over private property is also illegal.
I think one of the reasons why the paps are so desperate to get their own pictures is that Harry and Meghan have made it very difficult to profit off of them. I’ve noticed that every official picture released lately has been copyrighted by them. So all news outlets will have to get permission and pay for the use of them. I’m sure it’s driving the British paparazzi insane.
That is why they have security and moved to where they are not as accessible for the paps.
There should be laws against this form of harassment. People should be entitled to some level of privacy,
Fortunately in California there ARE those type of anti-paparazzi laws.
I would think there are restrictions on helicopters/drones……?
There are. It’s against the law in California to fly drones and helicopters over private property. Unless you’re the police.