Chadwick Boseman married Taylor Simone Ledward before he passed

It was recently revealed that Chadwick Boseman married his long time girlfriend, jazz singer Taylor Simone Ledward. Boseman kept his cancer diagnosis secretfrom his fans and many of his and also kept his romantic relationship under wraps.
In their statement on Chadwick’s private account, Boseman’s family confirmed that he and Ledward married some time before his death. As if his untimely death wasn’t sad enough, learning about this really tore me up. Taylor and Chadwick have been dating since 2015. Here is the little bit we know about their relationship via People-
Ledward and Boseman were first spotted together in 2015, shortly after she graduated from Cal Polytechnic University Pomona, where she majored in music industry studies and served as the lead singer of the school’s jazz band.
Then in January 2019, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Screen Actors Guild Awards when Boseman was nominated for Black Panther. At the 50th NAACP Image Awards, later in 2019, the actor received the outstanding actor in a motion picture award for his starring role in the Marvel film and paid tribute to Ledward in his acceptance speech.
“Simone, you’re with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you,” he said. Ledward mouthed back the words, “I love you.”
They got engaged in October 2019, according to PageSix, and made their final appearance together in February at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago.
I haven’t been this sad about a celebrity death since Prince. I think even more so because Chadwick and I are the same age and he was in the height of his career. The fact that Chadwick wanted to seal his love to his now wife before death is a beautiful gesture. It is also equally as sad because they do not get to spend this life together. I also love that she supported him throughout this process as they had only been dating a year when he got his diagnosis.
Chadwick may have married Taylor before his death because he wanted to make sure she was financially taken care of after his passing. This makes it even more tragic we have lost someone with such a giving spirit. I hope that Taylor and Chadwick’s family feel the love from his many fans and friends. And I hope the many tributes to come, like the one ABC will be doing with Marvel by airing Black Panther and a tribute to his life, will help ease their pain just a bit.
I know a lot of his fans are asking Marvel not to recast the Black Panther with another actor. I agree. He made the role so iconic and I think it is too early to swap out actors. Since there are several story lines for the Black Panther, I am sure Marvel and Disney can find a way to appease the fans. In the meantime, I’ll keep eating cookies and crying into my red wine until this feeling of overwhelming sadness passes. #WakandaForever
On the one hand I understand not wanting to re-cast Black Panther but on the other hand, ending the franchise would mean all the black actors that would be potentially employed will be out of work.
true that. I’d go see Shuri as Black Panther , tho.
From what I understand, people are asking that the character T’Challa not be recast. There could be other Black Panthers (Shuri, Nakia, M’Baku, etc) which would allow for the story to continue, just without Chadwick’s character. He was so perfect in that role – I understand feeling he is irreplaceable.
This. Totally agree. Can’t recast T’Challa but others can take up the mantel of the Black Panther.
They can have other characters take up the mantel of Black Panther as happened in the comics…but I think they need to wait. The sequel was scheduled for 2022. That’s just way too soon and it would be more about his absence than a new character rising. That would be so difficult for and unfair to the actor put in that spot. Let people grieve the actual Chadwick and in a few years, that legacy can continue in a new way.
She’s very beautiful. I don’t feel they can recast T’Challa. But they have built a world that is important to a lot of underrepresented people. I believe there will be a new Black Panther. They will find a way to honor Chadwick’s T’Challa, but they cannot recast that role, that would be…that just would not be right.
Anyway, it will be years off, and right now I can’t imagine Black Panther 2 without Chadwick Boseman and his T’Challa. It’s best that we’ll put some time between this wrenching loss and any 2nd BP film.
Yeah they can’t recast it – its too iconic and he made it his own. They might write his death into the plot and create a new character to become the new Black Panther and King.
This is a franchise that has the potential to be up there with Star Wars etc.. in terms of impact esp in these times of BLM and the race riots happening right now in the US.
If Marvel do it right – it can carry on.
My heart goes out to her, such a loss.
He was such a wonderful man…
They shouldn’t cast another male actor and instead turn his sister into the next Black Panther. She is of royal blood so it makes sense.
And a Black woman to boot.
I think that they have to put the king to rest. In the movie. Maybe he died in the fight with thanos? But his death needs to be acknowledged.
There can be another black panther. There always has been. His father was the panther, then him. There is always a defender of wakanda. And wakanda needs one more than ever.
Maybe the next one is elected?
This loss is so tragic and it makes me so sad. I lost my dad to complications from colon cancer.
However, if in any other case, a 38-year-old starting to date 23-year-old would definitely be given a side-eye.
She was 23 in 2015? wow she looks so much older….
They both don’t look their ages weirdly
I was just also doing the math in my head when I read she just finished school. He seemed to be a lovley guy, but yes…. side-eye from me. (To be honest I always was shocked about his age because he looked so much younger).
Hopefully they can do something similar to what they did with General Leia in the last Star Wars- use outtakes to give him a presence in the next movie while they pass the torch to a new Black Panther. God, what a tragic loss.