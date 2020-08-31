Brad Pitt was probably introduced to Nicole Poturalski by her 68-year-old husband

Almost one year ago exactly. That’s when Brad Pitt, Leo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie and Quentin Tarantino flew to Berlin. QT always does heavy promotion for his films in Europe, and for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tarantino and the gang made big promotional stops in many European cities. There were premieres and photocalls and interviews and everybody lapped it up, especially given Brad and Leo’s international appeal. It was in Germany last August that Brad apparently chanced upon WhatsHerLips, Nicole Poturalski, aka Nico Mary. As we discussed, it appears as if 27-year-old Nicole has been married to Roland Mary, 68, for many years and they have a young son together. Is Nicole still married to Roland? It appears so. And the Daily Mail claims it’s all fine because Nicole and Roland have an open marriage. Well then.
Brad Pitt met his stunning new girlfriend Nicole Poturalski at her husband’s high-class Berlin restaurant, MailOnline can reveal. The Hollywood actor, 56, is said to have been mesmerized by the striking brunette with the seductive pout, 27, when he locked eyes on her for the first time in August 2019. Double Oscar winner Pitt became acquainted with Borchardt and its flamboyant owner Roland Mary, 68, in 2009 when he was filming on location in Germany for the Quentin Tarantino movie, Inglorious Basterds.
He returned to the €150-a-head city centre restaurant in August last year while promoting his latest Tarantino movie, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, with the legendary director and co-stars Leonardo Di Caprio and Margot Robbie. And it was in that night in August last year that he met Nicole – who bears a startling resemblance to his ex-wife Angelina Jolie – for the first time and fell in love.
The fashion model was in LA a few weeks later for a photo shoot and met up with Brad. They were later pictured together at a Kanye West concert in November 2009. A year on Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski are a couple in love and currently on holiday at his luxury £50 million Chateau Miraval in the south of France.
‘Brad Pitt first met Nicole [Poturalski] in August last year at Borchardt which is her husband Roland’s restaurant,’ a friend of Nicole told MailOnline. ‘Brad Pitt has been coming to Borchardt for years. He knows Roland [Mary] and Nicole was at the restaurant when he came to celebrate his new film. Brad was introduced to Roland’s wife Nicole [Poturalski] and she passed him her number. Nicole travels a lot for her work as a fashion model and he connected with Brad Pitt while she was in LA for work.’
Nicole remains married and has a seven-year-old son called Emil with Roland. The youngster recently started school in Berlin but was pictured earlier this month in Beverley Hills with mum Nicole. Roland Mary, 68, declined to discuss his wife’s love affair with Brad when contacted by MailOnline. He said simply: ‘No comment.’
However Roland is said to be ‘philosophical’ about his wife’s ‘close friendship’ with the Hollywood heart-throb Pitt. The friend told MailOnline: ‘Roland is a very philosophical guy. He has been married several times and has five children. He is not interested in negativity or jealousy. They are still married but you could describe their relationship as an ‘open marriage’.’
Okay. Here’s my question, or my series of questions. If Brad and his team are really doing this massive Girlfriend Rollout PR, did they not vet Nicole at all? Did they know all of this? Do they think that *this* makes Brad look good? Because it makes him look like a dirty old wife-swapping man and it makes Nicole look pretty messy too. I mean, I don’t know her, obviously and consenting adults, etc. But she was literally passing her number to Brad in her husband’s restaurant! Did Roland Mary introduce them or what? Turns out Brad was always the homewrecker after all.
Every time I see her she resembles someone different. AngieJo, Biel, a Hadid, the lady at the Home Depot garden center…
And the very young lady at Lowe’s appliance center…..Lol
All I see is Irina Shayk. She looked more like Angelina before her nose job.
Brad Pitt is the side piece of a 27 year old model.
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Well get yours Nicole! 🤣
LMAO… To ensure equal treatment, I do hope that over the next decade he will be referred to continuously as a homewrecker (or as the nemesis) and that each time Brad is spoken of in the media, we are also given a brief update of how Roland Mary is doing and how he has moved on (I jest)
I love this comment!!! She has her sugar daddy and now her side piece. Killin it!
Melania Trump wuold approuve!
Better hustle than her ig modeling is to find sugar daddies 🤑🤑 Kanye has a song about this
His girlfriend rollouts don’t ever seem to go according to plan. What even is this? I hope Angie’s getting a good chuckle, though. Like “We pap strolled for this?!”
“We pap strolled for this?!”
But seriously, what a clusterf*** this is. Surely this isn’t how he expected it to go?!
I’ve heard rumors of him lacking a sensitivity chip, soo….
Gotta love the Daily Mail vocab: ‘stunning new girlfriend…high-class Berlin restaurant… mesmerized by the striking brunette with the seductive pout.. when he locked eyes on her for the first time… flamboyant owner…’
Apart from that: I got nothing.
Are they implying the owner is gay or fluid and therefore the scenario is …. this is some head-snapping spin.
@WATP
I was wondering the same thing. Flamboyant is rarely used to describe straight men. But then it goes on to talk about his number of marriages and kids so who knows ?!
Eww.
Being in an open relationship isn’t messy and it’s sad that there’s still so much stigma attached to this. My last relationship was open and it lasted for 2.5 years and it was wonderful. The reason we split had nothing to do with being open. It’s more than just sleeping around and in my opinion it is so much harder to do than just cheat. It’s about constant communication, respect, and trust. We would talk about our feelings about our other partners, voice our fears and share our joys.
Do you honestly believe any of that is happening in Pitt’s case?
Lol this I’m sorry but there’s no way this is some enlightened arrangement based on love and open communication
Yeah, how is it homewrecking if they have an open marriage? How is wife swapping “dirty?”
Did you also have a 30-40 years age gap with your partners? Cause imo that’s what makes this extra gross.
Good for you. There is nothing wrong with an open relationship as long as all parties are aware of what is happening. As for the husband, he’s 68 and been married several times and has a young child with Nicole. Maybe their relationship is more about companionship and he understands that she needs to go elsewhere for *ahem* satisfaction.
Open relationships are great when there’s clear communication and mutual respect.
In this case, my issue is with the stereotypical patriarchy and exploitation. Rich old white men passing around young models like candy is not liberation.
What about the patriarchy of referring to women as ‘being passed around’?
The readers here are pretty liberal, but there are still a lot of people who think open relationships are skeevy. I’m one of them. Not trying to change your mind, but I’ll bet there are quite a few readers who are creeped out at the thought of their partner sleeping with others. 2.5 years of wonderful does not impress me as much as committing your all to one person and making it work over a lifetime. That kind of commitment tells a partner that their trust and wellbeing are worth the sacrifice of resisting others’ charms.
IMO, the open relationship isn’t the issue here. It’s that Brad keeps attempting these girlfriend rollouts and rumors that end up failing and rather than boosting his image (so he looks like a free and happy, still vital and sexy guy post breakup), he looks like a silly, out of touch and messy aging man. Which is exactly what he is; it’s just not what he’s trying to sell us. It’s like a witch cast a truth curse on him and no matter what he does, his glamour fails.
@Christina: This. I get resenting the misogynistic way people have reduced Angelina to sex she had in a previous decade (although, some of her fans have no problem acting the same way with different women). But if this is an open marriage, it’s not the same situation.
This is embarrassing to say the least. 3..2..1 blame Angelina.
If they have been together since last year, what was that all about with Jennifer Aniston then? Weren’t they insinuating that they were getting back together?
Surprisingly Angelina hasn’t been blamed yet by the public and media. Maybe hell has really frozen over 😂
The thing with Aniston is PR and to annoy Jolie, making her the villain who separated the two. Everyone was aww trying to revive Brad-Aniston, that’s what he wanted, it’s misogyny all about it. Too bad Aniston accepted that.
Probably just stirring the pot to ensure he won an Oscar. Imagine this story coming out in the award season. He would not have won anything!
It’s like he stopped shopping at Bergdorf’s and went to Value Village.
Dirty old men will always be dirty old men
There is nothing wrong with ethical non-monogamy, which is the preferred term to “open marriage.” I’ve been married for 10 years and with my other partner for 2. We are all happy and frankly it’s nice to be in relationships where we are open and honest and no one feels that one person has to be everything for another.
That being said, I don’t think Pitt has the emotional maturity needed for that kind of relationship.
This why Angelina is media savvy and proved most people wrong. She knew that this will be exposed so had that pap walk Friday with ALL 6 children.
Now, public is completely on her side in this PR war. Brad is now a creepy old man sharing a 27 year old with a 68 year old. Angelina is the devoted mother who is single handily raising the 6 children.
The fact that he took Nicole to the place he married Angelina on their anniversary and where the children loved, well loser is now his middle name.
I also thought it’s very tacky when he has teenagers to take her to their former family home. Ick.
He might want Miraval for himself,
By putting off his ex and their kids. or he really misses a sensitivity chip.
I mean I understand consenting adults etc. But I really don’t like the power dynamics with this. It seems off. She was 20 when she had a kid by her rich, 61 year old husband. Now she’s still with rich 68 year old hubby and also with rich 56 year old Brad. I mean they are all free to do what they want, but there is a real power imbalance.
She wants money and fame. Her son is heir to a rich man, now she is famous dating one of the most famous actors in Hollywood. They are two old fools. She is the winner here.
I am from Germany, never heard about her (but then again, I don’t really care about modeling). Funny thing is when you google her name now the only things you find are to do with her being Brad Pitts girlfriend now. Looks like someone got a boost in name recognition. Not one of the papers mentions a husband, though.
I’m curious, was it an “open marriage” even before Brad Came along or after she got caught with Brad and is this a face-saving statement for everyone involved? Either way, sounds really messy and sleazy especially with the age gaps. Shame his children has to read about their father being a dirty old man and same goes for that girl’s son too. Yuck
Yeah, Roland’s “no comment” makes it sound like she was just cheating on him and suddenly got caught. I don’t buy the open marriage thing at all.
Open relationships are fine when everything is consensual and everybody’s on the same page, so I wouldn’t necessarily call them messy as a rule, per se. This being said, I admit this one is vaguely off-putting to me given the ages involved. It has that…weird perception of an attractive woman being passed around powerful, rich men. If she’s fine with it, so be it, but that age gap when she had her first kid by her husband is…something.
I agree. I would be interested in knowing what kind of environment she grew up in that conditioned her to go for such old men later in life.
It’s easy to say she’s an adult and can choose for herself, but she’s not even 30. I wonder if she will look back at her 20′ies and feel exploited. She might be attracted to old rich men, cause they provide something younger men can’t, but I can’t help but feel that a little therapy would’ve helped her sense of self-worth.
This is only embarassing for his fanbase that hopes he lives by their standards. My guess is that Brad does not want another serious/ marriage with children situation, and he is clearly hooking up with women who are not demanding to play house with him- and she definitely suits him.
I get the “not demanding” thing, really, then he should take notes from Leo, this looks desperate.
Not much difference. It’s ok not to get married or have a relationship, but he insists on dating below 25s. That’s stunted.
Yep, but Brad never had a specific type. He dated everyone from Robin Givens to Juliet Lewis.Leo, on the other hand…it is like a clock. every two/three years he gets in with a new model, Blake Lively being the exception.
I am not defending Brad on this, just saying what I think his thought process might be.
I think that Leo must have lectured him how good it is to be with younger pretty women…. and Brad must have been drooling AND he took the bait. Lol
Even Leonardo di Caprio is cringing.
The Daily Mail story was far more effective in showing that Angelina was right than that gross photo-op she staged last week.
This story keeps turning more disgusting the more we know. Ugh.
Also please, the article trying to make it look like they were ‘dating’ since last March and they’ve now been together 1 year almost, in love with each other so much…PFFT. Call it what it is: a hook up, Brad being a desperate dbag and her wanting a higher profile.
Which, okay, it would be fine as well as her open marriage if it wasn’t for the age difference and Brad’s own messy self.
So if the story was reversed and Angelina was in a “relationship” with a man who had an “open” marriage and a child, all would be cool right? Lolz.
Of course not. The tabloids and pearl clutchers would have a field day.
Exactly. Finally someone said it. If this was Angie, people would be talking all kinds of bs about her right now.
People need to start calling BP out not just on this but on so many gross things the dude does, smearing Angie, smearing Maddox, not trying to see his own kids more. Dude is trash yet people be out here covering up for him. It’s a joke plain and simple. Even when he denies this, people gonna be like he denied it all is good we love him again. Gimme a break.
It may seem as though the chicken has come home to roost for Brad Pitt
This is a major mister and a PR catastrophe for him. Now Angie comes out smelling like roses and is being hailed as family oriented even the comments on the dailymail are against Brad for the very first time
I was surprised at the comments on the Daily Fail about this, also some of the comments on Dlisted when AJ is usually hated in the comments section. It seems like the mask is slipping for Pitt and his pr team were caught napping this time.
I wonder if her son knows Brad? Honey this is, “Mr.Brad the man I’m dating.Yes Daddy is my husband but Mr.Brad is my boyfriend.Daddy has a girlfriend too”
One mummy but two daddy…
I hope not only because this seems like it will be a train wreck.
But it’s not unusual for people in poly relationships to know their partner’s kids. I’m very close to my partner’s daughter. She is my favorite weirdo. I’m her favorite Auntie Enis.
Wow. BP out here promoting champagne. He acting like Miraval just his. How is an alcoholic promoting alcohol?
Angle’s lawyer Bley needs to have this dude tested again and torched for this and people be wondering why Angie trying to do what’s best for her kids. She actually good b/c if it was me, I’ll be making sure, he doesn’t see them at all.
This whole story is pretty funny. He can date whomever he wants. I’m perplexed by this woman having a thing for much older men, but she definitely does. It kind of reminds me of when CZJ hooked up with Michael Douglas. I thought it was a big yuck, but obviously her choice. I’m older now, and find Brad attractive, but the age difference is so not attractive. Like someone said on a previous, most guys are not Keanu Reeves.
I doubt Angelina & pitt’s kids find it funny. In fact his actions have been very spiteful towards them. He can date whoever he wants, but the way he’s gone about it is cruel. He took her to the property that Jolie co-owns to have sex with new girlfriend in the family house on what was their wedding Anniversary. Now an alcoholic is promoting champagne in new People magazine pr story to distract his actions.
This whole thing is so strange. Whatever people choose to do, not my business, but that he would choose to make this relationship public, knowing how complicated it is, is baffling.
He so desperately wanted to be seen as a hot commodity who could land someone super successful, hence the Neri and Charlize rumors his team tried, and hanging around Jen when she was winning awards, only to end up as the other to a 20 something model with a 68 year old husband???? I mean, who would’ve guessed this for Brad’s next public relationship?
An open marriage is very messy when there are 7 children involved & when it’s very public & played out in the media.
He’s like Trump: when I think he can’t get any creepier, he manages to!
Look who is the messy one.
Now, now Kaiser…she passed her number to Brad Pitt in her husband’s “high-class” restaurant. You left that out!
Her ‘flamboyant’ husband. As I noted upthread: it’s almost as if the DM is insinuating something, right? * sips tea *
Wonder what else is high-class here…
I see what you did there…
…How old was she when she married her husband? She’s 27 with a 7 year old, that means she gave birth at 20, which is quite young (though she’s still an adult of course).
Apparently they’re 2 sets of menus and Pitt ordered one to go lol.
I am sorry. But as someone who lives from philosophy, I have to say that the meaning of the word has NOTHING to do with adultery or preying on very young girls (if their son is 7, that means that this guy took up with Nicole when she was 19-20 at best and he was 60). IBrad’s people just threw it in there so by extertension it looked like Brad is around smart and free thinking people who do not care for peasant judgemental opinions when as a matter of fact judgement (as in ability to judge right from wrong or truth from fiction) is something “being philoshical” should help you achieve.
How are Nicole’s husband’s restaurant business empire doing? I get a grifter vibe from them and suspect Brad will be “investing” in these restaurants soon.
Is she really “ the girlfriend” or just a girlfriend? It seems so cheap and transactional. You’d think that Pitt would be swayed by more than a young pretty face. He is officially an old fool. This is very courtesan level, except she doesn’t seem to have any style or taste.
Everything about this is tacky and gross.
“The youngster recently started school in Berlin”
For a split second I thought this was saying she was in college.
This is such a messy PR, I highly doubt they’re even together.