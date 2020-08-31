Adele wore Bantu knots & a Jamaican-flag bikini and it’s ‘controversial’

Adele is still in or around LA, I believe. She’s spent much of the pandemic locked down in California with her son, losing a dramatic amount of weight and watching Black is King on Disney-plus. So, Adele is missing the UK. She’s missing London. She’s missing the Notting Hill Carnival, a festival held annually in London to celebrate Caribbean and Black culture in the UK. The carnival was cancelled this year because of the pandemic, the first cancellation in its 50-year history. The carnival went online and people were apparently posting photos from past years, or photos of themselves celebrating this year. I would assume (??) these are photos from last year, although I have no idea.
It’s not for me to say whether Adele’s Jamaican-flag bikini top and Bantu knots are offensive or cultural appropriation. I do know that people were having a f–king field day with this photo, and some people were offended and some people weren’t. There were a lot of Jamaicans who were like “this is fine, we love Adele.” There were some Black people who were like “nope, this is wrong.” But most people just wanted to make Chet Haze jokes (Chet Haze is a cultural-appropriation king who sometimes speaks in Patois out of nowhere).
adele said: pic.twitter.com/TKRfsCALAH
— c (@chuuzus) August 30, 2020
Adele and Chet Hanks?
This is what Black love looks like ❤️ pic.twitter.com/x88xuXe0b5
— Lana Del Reycism 🌻 (@NotAzealiaXO) August 30, 2020
she was fearless and crazier than him. she was his queen, and god help anyone who dared to disrespect his queen pic.twitter.com/cQpfCNZZKa
— hot girl midsommar (@verymimi) August 30, 2020
If 2020 couldn't get anymore bizarre, Adele is giving us Bantu knots and cultural appropriation that nobody asked for.
This officially marks all of the top white women in pop as problematic.
Hate to see it. pic.twitter.com/N9CqPqh7GX
— Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) August 30, 2020
Adele: pic.twitter.com/g8iGUJ28r1
— Ira Madison III (@ira) August 30, 2020
Us: Adele, when we getting the album?
Adele: pic.twitter.com/UaxdbyhyTk
— Brittny Pierre (@sleep2dream) August 30, 2020
Photos, videos courtesy of social media.
If the West Indians of Britain are fine with Adele, then everybody – African americans included- should shut up.
Was there a vote? Like how do you come to the conclusion that all West Indians of Britain are totes cool…
I said ” if”…as in, the only ones who can say if Adele is doing something harmful or not are the West Indians…
As I am not jamaican, I am sitting on this one.
Hope it clarifies.
It’s cultural appropriation, no ifs, ands, or buts about it. And @Priscila you came in real strong with that opinion telling other Black people to “shut up” about it when you have no consensus and no idea what this feels like for others’ whose culture she is dressing up as. Many aspects of the culture in West Indies/Caribbean came from different parts of Africa, so African Americans definitely can get a say in this too. So yeah I agree you should sit this one out. Maybe should have thought of that before your first comment.
@MTEC I really like commenting on here, but I wish people were less harsh when disagreeing about something. I never said anything about shutting up. Black Culture us not the same as African American culture. And we are speaking about cultural appropriation…hence my stance being if Adele is appropriating from West Indian culture, I should trust their opinion on the matter.
And yes, as a Brazilian very aware of the black Culture of my country and who is obviously very mixed, I am choosing to be generous here and say that it might have been language barrier which prevented you from understanding where I am coming from… because, for the life of me, I do not understand why you have to be so agressive in your condescension.
@Priscila – you wrote that African Americans should shut up. We can all see it. If a Kardashian did this there would be no question that it is cultural appropriation. You can like Adele and still say no to this.
WORD.
yeah coming in HOT.
I am of two views on this. I do not mind foreigners dressing up in cultural attires and styles if it is done to respectfully pay homage (especially when visiting the country), to respectfully promote the culture and to promote black/poc and foreign-owned enterprises.
What I do mind is seeing it done as a costume, promoting it without giving due credit to the artists/businesses/country and to derive monetary benefit from it without drawing attention to the disadvantage faced by people from that cultural background within the appropriators’ society.
In Adele’s case, maybe her friends (Jamaican or Jamaican descent) wanted to style her that way for the day. Now if she does the Gwen Stefani routine, then yes, there is a problem there.
@priscila When someone puts something on social media, we all get to comment on it, just like you did when you wrote that everyone, African-Americans included, should shut up. And please don’t use your heritage and racial makeup to excuse that, as that doesn’t negate your original comment.
Sorry. That’s not how this works. The West Indians of Britain (who all share one collective consciousness?) don’t get to thumbs up Adele’s appropriation all by themselves.
Shut up?!!!!! Whoa.
Ok exhale there that’s a bit much.
I am a black Canadian from the Caribbean in background. I don’t care. But definitely other black people care.
I see this as wearing the national football shirt, which is a compliment.
But the hair… maybe she thinks because Mel B wore it, it’s ok.
So I agree – as a white woman, I don’t have the right to judge if this is cultural appropriation.
I don’t think she know who she is right now, so appropriating another culture fits in with the mix. The top is okay; the dreads are kind of pushing it.
Is it okay for me to say that I really miss the old Adele?
She’s not wearing dreads, the style is called bantu knots.
They are not “dreads” or locs. They are Bantu knots. And I agree, they’re a step too far. Which makes me wonder what the hell she’s been paying attention to all damn quarantine that she didn’t realize this wouldn’t go over well.
I mean this is fine in my opinion. I generally find it a little strange when people when people wear the Jamaican flag with no real ties to that country. During Carnival and Caribana it is typical to wear the flags of where you are from/where your families are from. I generally side eye people rocking the flags without a real connections to the history or culture. It always feels a bit like cosplay. But this doesn’t read as appropriation in my view just an over the top costume of someone who really likes the culture. I don’t know.
The bantu knots look great though. Whoever did them did an excellent job.
Really, people are like, maybe it’s not offensive unless all Jamaicans hold a vote on it?
Do you literally even hear yourselves?
PSA for anyone: Just because you date someone of a different culture doesn’t mean you need to mimic that culture. You can respect the other culture while still being yourself.
My favorite tweet was -
“2020 does not have the capacity for Adele’s problematic era, please abort”
Not a good look in any respect. Even her own expression says that, like she knew it was a bad idea.
Love that tweet! If you zoom in, she looks regretful. I’m sure they’ll be an apology coming soon.
Ernest Ownens: “This officially marks all of the top white women in pop as problematic.” Lol. I think we might have bigger problems than this.
As the man in the background is wearing a mask, I believe these are current pictures. After 2020, Bantu knots, really? No. Just no.
Definitely a current pic. She wasn’t this weight last year was she? Yeah plus people are wearing masks. I find this problematic but hey that’s just my opinion. Adele should know better. It just seems like a lot of White people don’t give a f*ck or seem to think they hold some sort of “pass” that allows them to do this without others being offended.
Does it hold significant cultural or religious value? Are black Jamaicans who wear these hair styles stigmatized in their own society? Honest questions, not being smart. Because I do think while the optics may have a knee-jerk reaction for Americans with our racial history, there is a distinct line between actual theft of a culture to commodify it while simultaneously degrading it, versus sharing culture in a fun way that’s fundamentally harmless. I’m be curious how native Jamaicans feel about it.
Yep, I think the only ones who can really say if this is okay or not are jamaicans/ west indians…so, I will sit on this one and defer to their judgment.
Jamaicans and West Indians came to those islands as slaves. It is theft of culture to commodify.
You haven’t been sitting this one out, Priscilla. We all see you.
You can be certain that if you are black and wear that hairdo to a job interview at a bank you will not get the said job in the UK. The Windrush scandal was a terrible problem here in the UK leaving many Caribbean people with no papers and no legal status. and on and on
This is an London festival though. Yes, this hair style would be policed on a black woman in the UK in some way (ie bank job in comment above) She wore it as part of a costume. Can we not make excuses because up until this point Adele has been good? Let her learn from this, giving excuses won’t allow that.
@Eliza – The hairdo is an excellent example of putting on someone else’s oppression for fun. At the end of the day, Adele can take off that oppression while Black women cannot.
The hairstyle definitely holds cultural weight and is stigmatized in places like Britain, which is the setting in which this carnival is being celebrated, and the States, where Adele is. She’s picking and choosing parts of styles Jamaican And other Black people wear, to dress up for a party. Afterwards she can take off that style and go back to being the acceptable white woman “in their society” but any Jamaican in Britain or US who feels like wearing it in their everyday don’t have that privilege. It may be fun for Adele, but it’s no joke to that culture where there can be real consequences and stigmas for wanting to stay natural and show their culture in their everyday.
Okay, thank you and Snowslow. That does change the context and is a disappointing lapse in judgement on her part. I just didn’t want to assume off the bat that the same racial dynamics here in the States were necessarily mimicked to the same extent in Britain. Americans have a bad habit of projecting our issues elsewhere when sometimes population and power dynamics are significantly different, and I wanted to make sure.
I can give some sense of nuance re: the Notthing Hill carnival: it is a celebration of Caribbean culture incredibly popular where I live (West London). Lots of people go and a Caribbean acquaintance told me she’d love me to go and would style me. I must say I was a bit worried about appropriation (she would typically be one of those thinking about reverence rather than appropriation). Then Covid19 happened so I never got to go.
Adele mentioning the festival is nice for the Caribbean community because the festival is a big identity affirmation and has gone online this year which is unprecedented. Should she be wearing bantu knots? I know I wouldn’t even if a black friend would have incited me. I am too conscious of the fact that this is a hot topic of pride/discrimination. Should Adele have? I don’t know what the story is and who styled her but I agree it is quite tone deaf knowing she lives in the US,
@Snowslow I think your position is a safe one to take. The festival takes place in the UK, a society where people from the Caribbean would be discriminated for these same styles. Even if a friend asks, perhaps it’s better to decline, respectfully explaining why.
It’s not that great
I think the thing that pushes it over the edge for me is the fact that she obviously shared this post mostly to highlight her weight loss-not to celebrate Nottingham Carnival.
It’s an excellent thirst trap, and she should totally celebrate her hard work. But, it’s pretty obvious what her real intentions were in posting the pic
It’s SHOCKING that a 🌟 of her statute can NOT read…the room.
If a Kardashian had done it, I feel like it would be a clear cut consensus that it is cultural appropriation. Adele gets a pass because she’s a fave?
Or because she hasn’t done anything problematic before and earned the benefit of the doubt, whereas Kim has been cosplaying black culture for at least a decade?
I came here to say the same thing.
Oof Adele…baby whatcha doing?
Not a good look and I think she knows it…
Are we sure that’s Adele?
Kidding but I really don’t even see Sarah Paulson anymore, she is unrecognisable to me.
I don’t see her bathing suit top as being all that offensive. To me it’s just like folks wearing the American flag or Union Jack on their clothing. Maybe I am dense and this is offensive as well. The hair…well…maybe that wasn’t the best idea to do.
If she wore this at one point, what the hell was she gonna wear to Essence Fest if it was happening this year?
Seeing the comments here today makes me highly disappointed. It feels like many are trying to give Adele a pass because we collectively like her. IMO if it had been someone like Miley or Katy Perry doing this it would be a very different reaction and we would all be calling it for what it is: cultural appropriation.
You’re right, and it would be used as an excuse for other things, even by people outside of the community that gets to make the call on how damaging it is or isn’t.
What the…. Okay, first of all, I’m having the worst day (involving hospitals and care homes) so thank you Adele for making me laugh. This looks hellacious. Second, this isn’t good. And just because some people might be too exhausted to get truly upset (or not, I don’t know), it’s still not okay. Sometime a guy says something horrendously misogynistic and I’m too tired to fight so I just order more wine. Still not okay.
Sometime a guy says something horrendously misogynistic and I’m too tired to fight so I just order more wine. Still not okay.
+1
Surprised at this and I do wonder what she is going through.
When Kim K does y’all drag her for filth in the article. Adele deserves the same.
Yes, I admit a side eye Kim K on her hairstyle choices because it doesn’t seem appropriate and I agree that Adelle’s hairstyle choice is not good either. I personally am fine with the top. People wear the American flag and Union jack symbols all the time on apparel and very few say anything about that. JMO
This is not good. I can’t believe she, or no one around her, thought hey maybe don’t do this, or at the very least, hey maybe don’t put this on the Internet.
Holy cow, Adele is just about unrecognizable. I thought this was Katy Perry at first glance. Not the best look.
Guess her boobs stayed large and perky throughout the weight loss journey? Also, I would never have known it was Adele – she has transformed into another person entirely. However, her body looks amazing.
The boobs (and the guy in the background wearing a mask) are telling me, that this is a recent picture. There were photos of her In January (maybe) that showed of her weight loss and you could clearly see that it had affected her boobs heavily. So I guess, she had some plastic surgery in the recent months and wanted to show off her new figure.
I am a black Jamaican and I don’t see anything wrong with it. I have worn a sari and have borrowed from other cultures. That’s the beauty of diversity, we are exposed to and should be encouraged to try different foods and fashion. It’s all about context and who and why. Kardashians steal black culture and act like they invented it, that’s appropriation. When you genuinely enjoy a culture and indulge a little I don’t see a problem. I love many accents and try them out for fun, I visit places and immerse myself in the culture while there. That is the beauty of this beautiful world coloured with beautiful people. I obviously draw the line when it comes to religious symbols as it could be considered disrespectful.
May I ask where you are writing from? I think we have a bog difference here between Europe and the US with highly different contexts, that is why I’m asking if you don’t mind answering.
Bikini top – sure (?)/ passable but the Bantu knots are just appropriation. I don’t understand at this point why she would think this was a good idea? Even if she or her friends were like “your outfit is objectively cute” given the wider context there had to be a better, less polarising and more sensitive way to express her appreciation for Notting Hill culture. SIGH.
I am Jamaican! While we obviously have issue with British colonialism and racism and colorism this is not an issue!
And as a black woman I feel so annoyed that African Americans think their narrative is universal for the entire world.
We love when people do a public display of love for our culture it is one of the most emulated in the world. Stop trying to make this a universal bad thing. There are plenty of other things to be upset about. I am liberal and proud to be but this is why people have issues with the left and their outrage about every single thing. This Does Not Help Anything.
👍
Kill me. I thought that was Katy Perry
I’m a white woman, and I’d never do this. Granted, I’m not a massively talented and famous singer, but it shouldn’t matter who you are–if you’re white there are tons of ways to express your admiration for Jamaican culture, history, food, and music. This is not the way. If we’re rightly going to drag Kim Kardashian for this nonsense then why wouldn’t we criticize Adele, just because she’s generally a decent person and actually talented.
Meh. I think she ran into hot water when she tried to do a little bit of everything and call it an ode Nottinghill. The bikini top is fine and cute, but if you’re going to celebrate…go all in..either for the Jamaica homage or the Carnival costume. So get the whole Carnival costume not just the feather backpack, or do your JA bikini bottoms or even boy shorts too not random tights. I would have left the bantu knots at home – braids would have been just fine. She doesn’t look comfortable. She should have followed her instincts. Disclaimer; I am not Jamaican – I am Trini, but I can see my Jamaican peeps or even other Caribbean peeps getting a little fun out of this – which is what I saw from Caribbean peeps on my Twitter. The ones who were really upset were the Caribbean peeps who born and grow out of the Caribbean. Take care and stay safe people. She looks like a tourist in any Caribbean island for Carnival.
People outside of the uk might not realise that the Notting hill carnival is a big deal in the uk every year, where we celebrate black culture with amazing costumes. All Adele was doing was paying tribute to the festival that shows appreciation to Jamaica culture. She wasn’t ‘cashing in’ or ‘mocking the culture’, if she was then it would be inappropriate, I think she was just showing appreciation. I don’t think there is anything wrong with wearing clothes from other cultures as long as it’s worn in a way that is loving and respectful.
So I think people need to save they ‘outrage’ because right wing outlets are using this ‘outrage’ to belittle genuine racism, by making out liberal people are ‘crying racism’ over every single thing. The fail are all over this, so right wing a**holes will say, I can’t believe they are complaining about this. The only people I see complaining are the ones who don’t know about the Notting hill carnival and don’t understand the context of it.
Love Adele. But. Culture is not a costume.
I’ve come to the conclusion that if ever in doubt on if it’s cultural appropriation or offensive, DON’T DO IT.
There are better ways to celebrate a culture:
- never do an accent or affectation
- show up and participate while wearing your regular clothes and styling, hold a sign and wave a flag if you must
- don’t use a culture that isn’t yours to look cool, woke or compassionate
- if you really need to post on socials about a culture, pass the mic and attention to someone from that culture as their words are best
- advocate for that culture in your daily life, even if no one sees it
- put your money where you mouth is, always
- ensure you are making room for people from that culture, in any way you can by buy buying from them, hiring them, insisting on greater parity and stepping aside wherever possible
- vote and rally to get people from that culture into positions of power and management, as decision are best made by those most affected by them.
Adele has huge singing/songwriting talent. Period.
She looks great after her weight loss.
But, and you know I will have a but, what is it about her look/style that is so very off?
Not this picture only but she always looks a bit wanting somehow.
She needs her own look, now that she is so thin and she can afford the best hair, makeup, clothing why doesn’t she look better?
Get some better stylists Adele!
Stop the heavy caked on foundation and wide dark eyebrows for a start.
If a Kardashian did this we’d all be upset by the cultural appropriation on display. Let’s not change the standard just because we respect Adele’s talent.
She did this at the fest, she is fine to me. Im one of the folks ok with it. Everyone has an opinion and mine is she looks stupid but not appropriation
Do we know that she is currently IN LA, because these pics look like she may actually be in Jamaica — currently those coming from the US can enter with a negative Covid test prior to travel. Those swimsuit tops are literally in every single souvenir shop every ten feet.
I don’t know if it makes a difference whether she is in her backyard in LA or actually attending some type of local celebration — not my call.
ETA: I make it to the island at least once or twice a year and while I realize it is a ‘resort’ thing there is always a day devoted to local food, dance lessons, hair styles and local artisans and clothing. I get that it is promoting tourism and there is probably another discussion to be had there. My point (if there is one) is that there may be more context than just the photo. (also those pants are horrid)