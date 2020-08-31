“Ariana Grande’s Mugler look at the VMAs was pretty cute” links

View this post on Instagram
happy VMA day ::) so excited for u see our first rain on me performance tonight ! @ladygaga is fucking incredible and i’m so honored to share this moment with her and u all 🤍 also just want to say thank you to @MTV being so diligent in making this such a safe & healthy experience for all of the performers and crew involved. it’s so greatly appreciated and i can’t imagine how difficult it was to figure out! see u all so soon! 🌧
Here’s a look at Ariana Grande’s Mugler dress at the VMAs. [RCFA]
Christina Aguilera reprises her Mulan song “Reflection.” [OMG Blog]
Review of The Personal History of David Copperfield. [Pajiba]
Bella Thorne apologizes to Only Fans users for messing with their money. [Dlisted]
Dua Lipa is still with Anwar Hadid. [Just Jared]
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler: Donald Trump is inciting violence. [Towleroad]
Ryan Coogler mourns Chadwick Boseman. [Jezebel]
What are the sexiest names (for fiction)? [LaineyGossip]
Famous people in Capri, sigh. [Go Fug Yourself]
Don’t hate me but I seriously did not know that Supernatural is still ON. [Seriously OMG]
