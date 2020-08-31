“Ariana Grande’s Mugler look at the VMAs was pretty cute” links

View this post on Instagram

happy VMA day ::) so excited for u see our first rain on me performance tonight ! @ladygaga is fucking incredible and i’m so honored to share this moment with her and u all 🤍 also just want to say thank you to @MTV being so diligent in making this such a safe & healthy experience for all of the performers and crew involved. it’s so greatly appreciated and i can’t imagine how difficult it was to figure out! see u all so soon! 🌧