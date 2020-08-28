Nicole Poturalski & Brad Pitt are a ‘good match,’ says a source who is not Brad Pitt

As we know now, Brad Pitt is banging a beautiful 27-year-old German model named Nicole Poturalski. Or is that her real name? There are some strange reports coming out of Germany as this new couple has breathed new life into German celebrity gossip, it seems. Nicole models under the name Nico Mary, and that is possibly because “Mary” is her married name – she had some kind of relationship, possibly even a marriage to a guy named Roland Mary. Who is currently 68 years old. *cackle* Girl sure has a type huh. Roland Mary is likely the father of her son born in 2013, making the kid 7 years old. It would also mean that she had a baby when she was 20? Whew. Now, I don’t know if she actually married Roland Mary, but it definitely deserves a closer examination, right?

Meanwhile, people really did pore through old photos of Brad to see if Nicole ever turned up. She did! She was seen with Brad at Kanye West’s Hollywood Bowl show in November 2019. So there’s a real possibility that she and Brad have been “happening” for a lot longer than we think. It’s also a possibility – and I’m just judging this from her Instagram – that she and Brad were just loosely hooking up for a year whenever she was in LA and it only got serious recently. The way Nicole is being rolled out by Brad’s team makes me think that he had her on the backburner for a while but the contract negotiations went really well. And check out this dumbf–kery in People:

Brad Pitt is enjoying his summer in the south of France — with some added company! The Oscar-winning actor, 56, was spotted arriving at Le Castellet Airport in France on Wednesday alongside German model Nicole Poturalski, 27, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The duo arrived at the airport with respective face mask and sunglasses, although Pitt was recognizable with a newsboy cap and a green button-down cardigan. Poturalski accompanied him wearing corduroy slacks, a white shirt and a black leather jacket.

“They are spending some time together on vacation and are enjoying each other’s company while traveling,” a source tells PEOPLE. The two were first spotted sitting together during Kanye West’s November 2019 show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. They were seen chatting and laughing as they sat in the VIP box.

An industry insider tells PEOPLE Poturalski seems like a good match for the recent Oscar winner.

“I like her a lot. She has spunk. She’s smart. If she’s dating Brad, good for her. Good for him,” the source says.

Poturalski has appeared in several international magazines including Harper’s Bazaar and Grazia as well as the cover of Elle Germany’s 2020 September issue.

“An industry insider tells PEOPLE Poturalski seems like a good match for the recent Oscar winner.” ARE YOU JOKING? We’re supposed to believe that a Hollywood “industry insider” would know Nicole and “Oscar winner” Brad separately? Like Nicole is well-known AT ALL in LA? I mean. Brad’s team needs to be less obvious with this sh-t. Leo DiCaprio is cringing.

35th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival - Maltin Modern Master Award Honoring Brad Pitt

This is one of the very few photos of her son on her Instagram. Most of the time, she’s just taking selfies in her bland AF bedroom.

9 Responses to "Nicole Poturalski & Brad Pitt are a 'good match,' says a source who is not Brad Pitt"

  1. Sierra says:
    August 28, 2020 at 8:07 am

    How the mighty has fallen, dating an Instagram model now? I am willing to bet his supporters are seething because they wanted another A lister to be the next official Mrs Pitt.

    Brad must expect some really bad news to become public since he is using this new love as a distraction.

    Nicole is beautiful but not even on the same level as Angelina. Plus having a child at 20 with a 60 year old? Gross. It also seems she was still in a relationship with someone else while dating Brad.

    So happy Angelina is ignoring all this and looking absolutely glowing while out with her children.

    • bluebell_ says:
      August 28, 2020 at 8:18 am

      I wonder how’s he going to morph into this one? Is he going to be an IG boyfriend too? They can take couple selfies in the bathroom with pretentious captions, I guess.

  2. Thanks says:
    August 28, 2020 at 8:10 am

    Maybe she’s is an old soul who’s mature for her age.

  3. Silver Charm says:
    August 28, 2020 at 8:16 am

    I hope Pitturlasky goes full BenAna. Clay sculptures of her in the front yard, Panera bread pap walks, a rogue Ocean’s 11 fan account getting blocked, the works.

  4. Darla says:
    August 28, 2020 at 8:18 am

    You guys, she’s got spunk! Well, that explains what he sees in her then. I was wondering…

  5. TQ says:
    August 28, 2020 at 8:19 am

    Yeah, sounds like they’ve been involved or hooking up for a while. So cliche. SMDH.

    And interesting about her ex Roland Mary. Just found this article (thanks Google translate for translating from German!), and sounds like he’s a hip restauranteur with lots of celebrity-attracting hot spots in Berlin: https://www.welt.de/print-welt/article150311/Roland-Mary-Der-diskrete-Promi-Wirt.html

    Assuming that’s the case, sounds like she has a type — older, successful, celebrity/celebrity adjacent.

  6. Hh says:
    August 28, 2020 at 8:23 am

    and brad has young soul? So young until he want dating someone same age with his nieces. Beside that this young soul never seen with his kids since divorce.i wonder why?manchild?too immature for his kids?for their mother?

