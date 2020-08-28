Nicole Poturalski & Brad Pitt are a ‘good match,’ says a source who is not Brad Pitt

As we know now, Brad Pitt is banging a beautiful 27-year-old German model named Nicole Poturalski. Or is that her real name? There are some strange reports coming out of Germany as this new couple has breathed new life into German celebrity gossip, it seems. Nicole models under the name Nico Mary, and that is possibly because “Mary” is her married name – she had some kind of relationship, possibly even a marriage to a guy named Roland Mary. Who is currently 68 years old. *cackle* Girl sure has a type huh. Roland Mary is likely the father of her son born in 2013, making the kid 7 years old. It would also mean that she had a baby when she was 20? Whew. Now, I don’t know if she actually married Roland Mary, but it definitely deserves a closer examination, right?

Meanwhile, people really did pore through old photos of Brad to see if Nicole ever turned up. She did! She was seen with Brad at Kanye West’s Hollywood Bowl show in November 2019. So there’s a real possibility that she and Brad have been “happening” for a lot longer than we think. It’s also a possibility – and I’m just judging this from her Instagram – that she and Brad were just loosely hooking up for a year whenever she was in LA and it only got serious recently. The way Nicole is being rolled out by Brad’s team makes me think that he had her on the backburner for a while but the contract negotiations went really well. And check out this dumbf–kery in People:

Brad Pitt is enjoying his summer in the south of France — with some added company! The Oscar-winning actor, 56, was spotted arriving at Le Castellet Airport in France on Wednesday alongside German model Nicole Poturalski, 27, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The duo arrived at the airport with respective face mask and sunglasses, although Pitt was recognizable with a newsboy cap and a green button-down cardigan. Poturalski accompanied him wearing corduroy slacks, a white shirt and a black leather jacket. “They are spending some time together on vacation and are enjoying each other’s company while traveling,” a source tells PEOPLE. The two were first spotted sitting together during Kanye West’s November 2019 show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. They were seen chatting and laughing as they sat in the VIP box. An industry insider tells PEOPLE Poturalski seems like a good match for the recent Oscar winner. “I like her a lot. She has spunk. She’s smart. If she’s dating Brad, good for her. Good for him,” the source says. Poturalski has appeared in several international magazines including Harper’s Bazaar and Grazia as well as the cover of Elle Germany’s 2020 September issue.

[From People]

“An industry insider tells PEOPLE Poturalski seems like a good match for the recent Oscar winner.” ARE YOU JOKING? We’re supposed to believe that a Hollywood “industry insider” would know Nicole and “Oscar winner” Brad separately? Like Nicole is well-known AT ALL in LA? I mean. Brad’s team needs to be less obvious with this sh-t. Leo DiCaprio is cringing.

This is one of the very few photos of her son on her Instagram. Most of the time, she’s just taking selfies in her bland AF bedroom.