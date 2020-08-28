People are rewatching their favorite comfort shows in quarantine

It’s August and we have been in some form of lock down or social distancing for the better part of the year. In order to cope many people took to baking bread, exercising, crocheting or something that don’t take much of their brain power.
CNN has just added another way that people are coping during the pandemic called “comfort watching.” Comfort watching is basically rewatching your favorite TV shows or reality shows because they don’t take much participation on your part. You can switch off your brain and just enjoy the show. Here’s why comfort watching is a “normal” response to the stress of the pandemic:
Jack Hamilton, associate professor of Media Studies and American Studies at University of Virginia, doesn’t think this behavior is so weird.
“I think in many ways reality shows allow for a purer form of escapism than more ‘prestigious’ scripted shows,” he told CNN via e-mail. “One of the reasons shows like ‘The Sopranos’ and ‘The Wire’ are so acclaimed is that they actually demand quite a lot from their viewers: attention, emotional investment, critical thinking, etc. Most of the time reality shows or docuseries (particularly of the “feel-good” variety, or of the more sensational variety like ‘Tiger King’) don’t really demand that level of engagement; you just get to lose yourself in the people onscreen and not have to think too much about all of it.”
Hamilton said he’s been watching a lot of old “Simpsons” episode on Disney+, “which is probably something I would have been doing anyway but maybe not quite at the same frequency as I am now.”
“For me, the familiarity of it is comforting and anxiety-reducing, even though (or maybe especially because) I’ve probably seen every episode dozens of times at this point,” he said.
Libby Hill, TV awards editor at IndieWire, told CNN she’s also been doing “a ton of comfort viewing during lockdown,” particularly rewatches of her favorite sitcoms and comedies, which she describes as “totally respectable stuff.”
[From CNN]
Throughout quarantine I was baking and rewatching some of my fave shows. Usually, Sex and The City and The Devil Wears Prada are my go-tos when I feel stressed or depressed. But lately, I have been rewatching The Vampire Diaries and I’ve been enjoying the hell out of it. Paul Wesley is even more sexy than I remember. It would seem that anxiety triggers my need for spy and fantasy shows because they allow me to escape into a world where I have power.
There are a ton of new shows out that I’d like to watch, but I haven’t really been willing to get involved in them. I just don’t want to commit to something new unless it is really good like HBO’s Watchmen, Lovecraft Country or Hanna on Amazon. It is like my attention span is nonexistent. I personally struggle with reality TV unless it is food, travel, or fashion-based. I also like renovation and home buying reality TV and I think I may have to watch Selling Sunset.
CNN is basically telling us that if we find ourselves loafing and rewatching shows that we used to love or a sh*tton of reality TV, we are ok. It is a normal response to anxious times.
photos credit: Avalon.red
Gilmore Girls and Community for me! They are like big hugs
My TV basically stays on HGTV.
I’ve been watching the Great British Baking Show (not the same after Mary left but still good) for exactly that reason – it’s comforting. It doesn’t require a lot of brain power. There’s no drama outside of whether someone is baking their bread long enough – and there’s no backstabbing etc. it’s just a nice relaxing baking show lol. My husband keeps asking if I want to start this new show or that one and I’m like….yes. I want to watch it, but not tonight.
I love GBBS, you’re right that it isn’t the same without Mary but it’s still fantastic IMHO.
I’ve also been watching more food-related shows, oddly enough right now it’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. I usually find Guy Fieri to be low-key annoying, but there’s something about his just driving from place to place visiting small restaurants and etc that I find relaxing to watch these days.
Other than that, my go-to has always been Golden Girls. I have the whole series on DVD (yes, I’m old lol) and it never fails to make me laugh.
We started rewatching ‘How I met your mother’
There is a real appreciation in me for Neil Patrick Harris pulling the role of Barney Stinson off but the show was SO white and insanely, insanely misogynistic . My teens cannot believe I ever watched it. Their take away was that the joke was about lying to ‘stupid’ women to have sex with them but never fatties
I was shamed.
I binge-watched Fringe, because nothing says “pandemic mood” like a show about creepy unexplainable stuff and an alternate universe.
X files for me. Starting at the pilot and going right through, and then starting again. Scully never gets old.
Ooh, we started The X-Files but didn’t stick with it- good reminder. I’ve been rewatching Happy Endings, Santa Clarita Diet and Parks and Rec just to calm my nerves.
The original Law & Order (the Lenny years) for me. But then I binge that show any ole time, not just during stressful times lol. I’ve actually watched the new Perry Mason two times over already. That series is *fantastic* and I can’t wait for season 2!
The only show I’ve been rewatching is “The Crown” but I’ve started (and finished new shows): Elementary, Real Housewives (I need a trash break from reality, don’t judge me) and Lucifer
Bob’s Burgers is always good for a laugh. Dead to Me, while a bit stressful, was a fun watch. I’m more into the 30 minute shows than the hour long ones. I really don’t like rewatching a show, but my daughter loves it. We watched Vampire Diaries, Originals and Virgin River together. I loved Watchmen. It was very well done, but not an escape watch at all since racism is a theme. I also had to read up a bit on the history of comics, since I felt like I was missing backstory.
We watched our favorite all time show, The West Wing. It was an antidote to everything.
I just came to say that TV have really SUCKED since about May. Of the thousands of movies, all they do is show the same ones over and over again. I swear if I see “Grown Ups” or “The Blind Side” one more time… I know these are feel good movies and there are contracts with companies that have to show certain movies but damn, mix it up a bit! One movie channel showed “Outbreak”. Are you freakin kidding me?? I am living through that mess and you want show THAT movie? Come on!
Hart of Dixie and Schitts Creek.