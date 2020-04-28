Are you baking more at home and are you surprised at how easy it is?

I wanted to talk about baking, as it’s been a trend in lockdown. US Magazine has an article about all the celebrities who are baking and there are definitely more baked goods in my social media feed. I first started baking just a couple of weeks ago and really love it, although of course it contributes to me eating more. Baking used to intimidate me, but it’s surprisingly easy. The hardest part is just cleaning up after yourself. I’ve found that the harder recipes call for yeast and waiting while the bread rises. Yeast is tougher to get now due to everyone baking at home but I was lucky enough to score some. (I’m so grateful that I live in the country.)
Here are some recipes I’ve tried and some I’m interested in. Sidenote: I’m considering bringing back the Amazon posts soon. It’s been about six weeks since we’ve had one and the major sites, like US and People, are still running them. Hopefully it doesn’t seem tone deaf and is helpful, but let me know what you think.
Easy: Banana bread
My son goes through sporadic phases where he eats bananas, so I end up with overripe ones which are perfect for making bread. I can’t believe how easy it is to make banana bread! I’ve made it twice so far and both times it exceeded my expectations. Of course this doesn’t need yeast.
Easy: Bagels
I’ve also made this super easy bagel recipe twice, once with sour cream and once with the Greek yogurt that it calls for. I don’t have sesame seeds or poppy seeds and just used salt on them. I love salt bagels so much! With the sour cream these ended up like biscuits, but were still tasty. With Greek yogurt they tasted exactly like bagels. I couldn’t believe how simple it is to make bagels at home.
Easy: Old school peanut butter bread
I haven’t tried to make this yet, but am considering it. This is an old school peanut butter bread which a redditor found in a 1932 cookbook. I think my next project will be combining peanut butter and banana to make some kind of hybrid Elvis bread.
Medium: Biscuits from scratch
On Sunday I made biscuits and they were super flaky and tasty. I think the key is to put the butter in the freezer for 20 minutes so you can grate it more effectively. The only problem I had is that they didn’t turn out golden-looking and it was hard to know when to take them out of the oven. These were perfect though.
Medium: Carrot cake muffins
For Easter we made carrot cake muffins with cream cheese icing. They were delicious. The actual recipe wasn’t that difficult, but it was tough to shave all the carrots down. I ended up just using the food processor after realizing how much work it would be to use the grater.
Hard: Challah bread
I’m classifying this as “hard” because it requires making bread into ropes and then braiding it. Plus it needed two phases of proving/rising. I got the idea from Hugh Jackman’s appearance on The Tonight Show. Hugh and Jimmy made challah together and it came out looking so amazing. They made it look easy but it was more of a pain than I thought it would be. We followed the recipe (my son has been helping me bake) and made the ropes too long, so the bread had to be made into a wreath-like shape. It came out looking so pretty but it was thinner than the recipe called for so it was a little overbaked and tough.
Hard: Gardenscape focaccia
I saw an article in the NY Times about the popularity of gardenscape focaccia and now I want to make it! You use little tomatoes, herbs and vegetables like asparagus to make flower-like shapes in the bread while it cooks. It can be tricky depending on the water content and thickness of the decorative veggies.
Medium-hard: Sourdough bread
I’ve never made sourdough bread, but I’ve been researching how to make the starter. The sourdough starter serves as an alternative to yeast, so this is a good option if you’d like bread but can’t find yeast anywhere. Here’s an article on how to make sourdough starter, it takes a few days and you have to pay attention to how it rises and falls over the day. Making the actual bread takes a bit longer than traditional bread as it needs more time to rise. I’m going to make this in the next couple of weeks.
Let me know if you have any good recipes to try! Also I’m putting my baking attempts on Twitter so please follow me if you want to see what I make next.
I have been baking cookies and flourless chocolate cake (it’s hard to get flour!) and have the waistline to prove it.
I said I was going to make challah bread last weekend but never got around to it, maybe I’ll try this week. Ina Garten has a recipe that looks do-able. (btw, I love her IG during the quarantine!) I ordered yeast from amazon and its instant yeast, not active yeast, so that’s been throwing me off a little, but it seems to be working okay. I made bagels that were pretty good last week, but the recipe was from Southern Living and I’m thinking….I should try a different one, lol.
I think you can bring back the Amazon posts. I understand why you stopped and maybe others feel differently though.
The hardest part of baking for me is finding flour and yeast!
I bake a lot, but it’s usually things in my wheelhouse like cookies, cupcakes etc…well, now I’ve gotten into homemade cakes, cinnamon rolls, noodles and yeast rolls. Everything was good except the yeast rolls were not. This weekend the chicken and noodle dinner took about 3 hours to make from start to finish and about 12 minutes to eat. I can see why pioneers had a short life-span…they worked themselves to death.
I baked cookies last week for the first time in years. Now I can’t find flour anywhere. It’s ridiculous. 😡
That challah looks AMAZING!
I have never ever been a baker. But I have an old bread machine – a misguided gift from my husband – that had been sitting dormant in my pantry for years. My neighbor gave me some yeast. So now I’ve made brioche, oatmeal bread, cheese bread, and more. Will need to go on a post covid diet.
Yesterday I made a Swiss meringue buttercream frosting for a vanilla layer cake and it was divine.
I‘ve made Irish brown bread, Soda bread, hot cross buns, baking powder biscuits ( which I used for strawberry shortcake), twist ( a family recipe it’s a braided enriched sweet bread), ginger snaps, and coconut crisp cookies.
I love baking but have been refraining from indulging because I’ll eat it all. I did make a batch of scones a few weeks ago and I have been tempted to do some more but have held back. My boarder has decided now is the time to learn to bake so she’s been making banana bread. She did some bran muffins, which she burned and a chocolate cake.
I’ve always loved cooking/baking, definitely doing more of it in recent weeks.
Homemade bread is comforting, lol.
I always baked a lot, cinnamon buns, buns, muffins, cookies, squares and pies were very popular with family and friends. But now not as much. I have been diagnosed as celiac at the age of 65 a couple months ago. And I am having a hard time finding recipes. Plus I have to lose some weight. I prefer making homemade to boughten.
Wonderful on the focaccia design, I bake Artisan Bread, purchased 3, 5lb bags prior to Covid-19. My husband bakes a variety of sourdough breads using his own starter, one with bagel seasoning. And yes, the flour shortage appears to continue across the US.
Wow, that Challah bread look very professional!
I love to bake, but I try to limit since I’m the one doing most of the eating.
There is something very nurturing and satisfying in baking.
Happy baking everyone!
Even Paul Hollywood would give that challah good marks!
I’ve always been a better baker than a cook -baking is really comforting and relaxing to me, but I underestimated how much people would be doing during lock down. I finally found some flour and sugar so I topped off my current stores, but yeast is nowhere to be found, in stores or online. Someone at the grocery store did tell me that regular yeast and pizza yeast are the same thing, so I did pick that up just in case, but I haven’t checked that online. Supposedly they had this information from someone who was a professional baker.
I’m about to move, but when I get settled in the new place I’d like to try my hand at merengues.
OMG PEANUT BUTTER BREAD
I made cinnamon rolls for Easter and probably would never do it again, too much work for something that is too sweet for seconds. I have been baking sourdough for about 10 years and had to learn how to make starter without rye flour, just ordered some buckwheat flour to experiment with because Gluten gives me headaches. I mentioned in a previous post that the Joy of Cooking’s TExas sheet cake is my forever chocolate cake recipe. I have also renewed my love for fermentation: making sauerkraut and kiefer. The kiefer is amazing for baking it adds tanginess and lift just like buttermilk.
Everything looks amazing. I’ve been baking beer bread, no yeast required, with chunks of pepperoni, hard salami and cheddar cheese. My SO loves it and we often just have slices of it for a meal. My current passion is pickling. I’ve been doing everything from cucumbers, zucchini, red onions to many varieties of peppers. Yum.
After googling “flour shortage,” I discovered that small mills are filling orders to ship. Just ordered a 2.5 lb bag of spelt flour from a mill in Pasadena called Grist and Toll. Here is where you can find a list of mills: https://amyhalloran.net/mills/
Yes it’s pricier than you’d pay in the supermarket but I’m ok with that. Actually, I’m excited to try something new and support a small business. They had a nice selection (not everything is in stock) and I’d never heard of most of their products. Time to widen my horizons!
You should try the no knead bread recipes. They are delicious, easy to make and use much less yeast as they have a long rise time. You can add many different flavourings such as rosemary, roasted garlic, parmesan cheese and black pepper. Just google no knead bread.