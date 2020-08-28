Angelina Jolie stepped out for a super-obvious pap stroll which was beneath her

When Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas were first pap-strolling in the middle of the friggin’ pandemic this spring, I was so annoyed with them. They *already* looked like giant dumbasses all on their own. Then something even more annoying happened: Ben’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner began organizing competing pap strolls with their children (and a cat in a stroller) as a way to remind everyone of her existence. Like, it was blatant celebrity “counter-programming” to Afflarmas and it was such a “don’t forget about meeeee” desperado move. I bring this up because, well, Angelina Jolie is pulling a Jennifer Garner. And it’s so painful. It’s painful for me to admit that, and it’s painful to see Angelina do this sh-t.
Angelina stepped out with her kids – I think all of them? – yesterday in LA, where they’ve all been locked down since March. They went to Nobu, an old-school celebrity hotspot and a place that (I assume) paparazzi still stake out on a regular basis. Angelina clearly knows the paparazzi are there and you can see her looking at them. She even got dressed up in a shiny copper-colored sack dress for the occasion. The point is that she wanted to be seen and photographed. She wanted these images out there, a single mother and her children, wearing masks and enjoying a dinner at Nobu.
It’s the timing. Because that’s what makes this a Garner move. Two days ago, we saw Brad Pitt begin to roll out his girlfriend, an “Angelina Jolie look-alike” only German and 27 years old. Brad Pitt already looks like a sad douche in the throes of a nasty midlife crisis. Angelina didn’t need to underline the point. She didn’t need to do the glamorous-single-mother pap stroll. I’m so sad for her that she did this. I mean, I still love her. But damn, my girl makes some bad calls sometimes. All of the Jolie stans would have been fine with simply defending her and not seeing her at the moment.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I thought the same but on the flip side, it’s a nice reminder that those kids are with her at all times, not their absent father.
Also, Maddox has a tattoo!
I agree. Celebrity single mothers papstroll to remind people that while the fathers are out banging young bloods, the mothers are still the ones taking care of the family more than papstrolls so the public dont forget about them. It’s all about shading the once other half. Jennifer’s papstrolls/videos are to dhade benana i’m sure. Anyway, Im still team angelina.
And she can’t hide under a rock forever. Good on her. Get out and enjoy a nice meal with your kids. Paps be damned.
There are a million places you can go have a nice meal in the greater LA area without the paps seeing. She wanted to be seen and photographed, which, fine, celebs have been doing it forever, but celebs no longer get to claim that photos of this quality and proximity were “caught” without their pre-planning.
@niki. As per my statement, paps be damned. Like, who cares if they’re there and she’s caught. Life goes on, and as such, she can chose to go to a restaurant she knows and likes, even if the paps are there.
And furthermore, who cares if she wanted to be photographed. I would too if I looked that good, had a fantastic relationship with my children and my ex was a sleazeball prancing around with a 27 year old girl and having little to no relationship with his kids.
My first thought at the photos was that Angelina is better looking than the 27 year-old girlfriend, even with a mask on and a copper sack dress eating dinner with her kids.
100% @superlashes
Pax has one too. I’m not disappointed at all. I love the message she’s sending. It’s pretty obvious.
@amanda
So does Pax (you can see it peaking out from his sleeve)!
Nah I am okay with this since Brad is smearing her left, right & centre. I would have done something a lot earlier than this.
And who says it wasn’t the children who wanted to show the world they are on their mother’s side and happy about it?
The time where women kept quiet is gone and we will fight back now.
It would have been smarter for her to do these pap strolls with the kids more consistently this year BEFORE we learned about WhatsHerLips
Haven’t there been pap pictures of her with her kids like once a week? Out grocery shopping and whatnot? As a gossip writer have you not been listening to the paparazzi podcast? They are desperate for shots and will hang out places for entire days just waiting and waiting until someone famous appears.
“WhatsHerLips”
*DEAD*
I was thinking the same thing about whose idea this was. esp because a move like this is SO not like her. I also thought it might have been the one of the kid’s idea.
PS Shiloh is SO DAMN TALL.
PPS I kinda like that shiny dress…and it’s not really a sackdress, the belt helps a lot. I’d never wear it but she pulls it off well.
Good point! By now the older ones would see this for the clap back that this is that shows solidarity on their part.
She should’ve worn sunglasses so you couldn’t tell whether or not she was looking at the paps.
I have no problem whatsoever with this!
I mean is she supposed to go onto hiding? Until when? What is the timeline? She might as well continue living her best life paparazzi and all. She is a glamorous single mother and has been for a while. Why must her behaviour still be linked to Brad Pitt? Let her live whatever way she sees fit.
Yes it’s an obvious pap stroll but I don’t even blame her at this point. They’re trying to paint her as this desperate woman who is trying to make the divorce difficult because she’s jealous of Brad and his new gf. Meanwhile she’s the one who left him.
Meh, I don’t blame her for playing all her cards in the middle of a nasty divorce. Also KITTEN HEELS ARE BACK WTF?
I love Angie, but I think with Keen Kate she has one of the worst shoe game in the business.
Jennifer Garner deserves honourable mention in the ugliest shoes game.
Ohhhh Angie noooo…
All I have to say is that divorce has done wonders for her. She looks so much healthier now that she has gotten rid of that man-child.
I mean there were ton of pics of her with Vivienne during this month, going shopping and whatever. With Knox and Pax too. But this is first time we see her with all of them since forever.
Nope. I have no problem with her going out with her kids for dinner. We don’t know if it was a special occasion or to hammer home the point that Brad doesn’t and probably never will have the relationship she has with their kids. Instead, he’s rolling out a new gf at their old family home, probably contemplating starting a new family with her. Angie’s got the kids. All of them and he still has to have supervised visits with the youngest because of his actions.
And Brad is in France with his seventh child LOL
I wouldn’t say it was beneath her. This is always who Jolie was. She’s staged pap strolls her whole career.
This idea that Angelina has always staged pap pics is hilarious to me. Angelina is one of the most famous women on earth, so the idea that she has to stage pap pics is funny. Sure she can avoid paps we know that, and I know famous people do set up pics. But everyone gets papped, Christian Bale is legitimately one of the most private stars around, there are many pap pics of him. Matt Damon and his family are relatively private, but look online and there are lots of pics of them too. Leo gets papped a lot too and jumps into bins to avoid being papped, so I suppose he calls paps too.
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes another private couple were papped just this week. Charlize Theron someone I wouldn’t call thirsty gets papped out with her kids frequently too. They sell pics obviously. So yes we can call this an obvious pap stroll because it is I mean Nobu seriously, but this idea that she sets up pap strolls and has done so her whole career, like she’s not one of the most famous women on earth who the paps stalk is strange. So who do we accuse of setting up pics, or who do we give the benefit of the doubt to then.
They all stage the occasional pap stroll, but Angelina’s never done it frequently like Ben, Jen Garner, Bradley Cooper, etc.
I have to agree – while she does seem to be able to go private when she wants, she definitely knows how to use the paparazzi and has done so in the past. Most celebs do, just some get more criticized for it than others.
I do agree with Greta, some of it is just being out in the world and being famous, but I do think she has more than once arranged it.
Agreed, she’s a master at using the paps.
Edited to add: I also remember when people were joking about the leg pose a few years ago and her fans rushed in to say she was having fun for the kids at home and Zahara probably asked her to pose that way.
It’s a pap walk and it’s delusional to think it’s not.
I don’t blame her either. Pitt has them trapped in LA, a place they hate, been attacking Angie every chance he gets, then takes his girlfriend to their family home in France. All she is showing him is i am the parent here & i make sure the kids are ok while you continue to hurt us. Wouldn’t be surprised if new girlfriend is pregnant before end of the year.
It bums me out where they are now. They were a stunning couple and seemed genuinely in love. They went through so many ups and downs (health, crazy family, etc.) together, and to end up here with the bitter pettiness and a long-drawn out divorce/custody battle. It saddens me for the kids.
Like I said on the Jennifer Garner post, I don’t mind a bit of the loving, doting, PRESENT mother wants to throw their weight around publicly every once in a while. They all look great!
+1000
Whoever put in those implants really did a number on her. They look so painful (and yes I know it was reconstructive surgery)
I don’t think it was intentional. People don’t realize how much bigger they will look if you lose even ten pounds. I think she is quite a bit smaller now than when she had them done.
I had the same surgery in April and the implants are difficult to predict. Owing to seeing Angie and her post-op I fought for going down two sizes from my previous (OG) breasts, and I am very grateful. Another thing is that when they perform the mastectomy they pull breast tissue from under your arms, where implants don’t extend. Then, by contrast, the implant appears to stick out more than before, even if they are the same size. I don’t know how Angie felt but I know that when I got my diagnosis I was in a state of sheer panic and had a really hard time making decisions. And doctors cannot tell you what to do because different patients want different things. For sure I can see a surgeon thinking “Movie Star: must have big boobs”.
I mean, she can’t hide forever either. Maybe she told her kids they could go anywhere they want for dinner and they chose here. The older ones would appreciate a fancy dining experience.
I’m good on this. She’s been much kinder about the entire situation publicly than he deserves. Especially with all the smearing his team has been doing and continues to do.
It may be a deliberate pap stroll to the public but I also think it’s a personal message to him. Basically “Say whatever you want, but all of the kids are where? Oh yeah. They’re ALL here with me.“ It’s pretty savage if you think about it.
She really could have trashed him, and bad. She could have spilled the details on the plane incident, or any number of countless other things that happened that we don’t know about. He should be thanking his lucky stars that she hasn’t, but instead he’s flaunting a 20 something and trashing her in the tabloids.
Nah I’m okay with this. Why should she hide, Angelina is papped a lot. And whether it was today, next week or weeks from now, there would be pap pics of her, and the story would be about Brad Pitt and his new girlfriend, and a bunch of people would accuse her of pap strolling and PR then too. With the daily fail headline “Angelina Jolie seen for the first since…” Pitt is rolling out his girlfriend as is his right, meaning there will be bunch of PR and dumb narratives out there for the next few weeks if not months, so is she not supposed to leave her home until that dies down?
I tend to not be a fan of obvious paps strolls, they’re lame and usually I’d be of a similar mindset that she needs to lay low, and I’d be side eyeing her too for obvious PR. But the fact that she has all 6 kids of her kids with her, this is a statement, and I think it’s a statement from the kids more than anything else. Pitt is allowed to date and live his life, but he took his new 27 year old girlfriend to THEIR home, their mothers house, that’s disrespectful and just plain rude. I feel like a response as obvious as it is is okay. Or she’s a just a mother enjoying dinner out with her kids during a stressful time lol. That’s allowed too. Maddox and Pax have already called Pitt out publicly.
I totally disagree. I watched several paps pics of her with or without her kids during the pandemy. Every day, some celebrities go to Malibu’s Nobu without be photographed.Kim Kardashian goes there every week without be more photographed.
After, whereas Pitt is with his new girlfriend in Europe, she is still and always with their children.
The celebrity pap walk thing is so wild to me. To follow the stories and see how these people use it to get back at each other is just crazy. She made it look kinda obvious with that very fancy outfit she’s wearing, otherwise I wouldn’t have thought much of it — she’s someone who I think genuinely does get followed a lot.
As others have mentioned though, I don’t think this is a bad thing or beneath her. I don’t mind the very present moms like her and Jen Garner reminding people of that.
Aside from the app stroll aspect, I would not take my children to eat at a restaurant. To get take out, maybe.
That’s a good point. Does California even allow indoor dining? Maybe there’s an outdoor space ?
Agree this is a pap friendly choice so seems very intentional. I think she has been out, no, not for a long spell tho’ (during first height of pandemic), and she too uses paps, has for a long time, to send ‘messages.’ I like the dress but the kids are so dressed down. Nobu – well, maybe not in Malibu – is sort of fancy.
I’m all for it. Solidarity in the face of Pitt’s pathetic pr machinations.
What is she holding in her hand? Looks like a lovey or small rag? Her kids are a bit old for a lovey right?
It looks like a shawl to me. She’s in a sleeveless dress and probably doesn’t know how cold the restaurant will be. (I always carry a sweater with me in the summer, truly, because the buses and some stores turn the A/C way too high for my liking.)
It’s a shawl. What’s a lovey?
Usually a very special stuffed toy or blanket that a small child uses as a comfort item.
I’m totally okay with this. I was going to comment in yesterday’s post that I wish she’d take a pap stroll with a 27-year-old SI swimsuit model** just to one-up Brad . Mind, I’m P.E.T.T.Y. so going out for dinner with her kids is probably her version.
**And since it’s Angie, she could show up with a man OR woman and none of us would even blink.
I think it’s great, she’s getting trashed by Pitt’s team which affects public perception of her and could affect the sort of roles she gets offered in the future. This is a reminder that she is functionally the sole parent of six kids who form a pretty close family unit, from the looks of things. And beyond being a pap stroll, this is also a mask stroll- the more people who wear masks in public the more it becomes unacceptable for other people not to.
Dining out with all of the children at a known pap hotspot is a clear way to send a message to Brad and his team. Way to go Angie pap stroll perfectly done! I am neither on Brad or Angie’s side in all of this divorce mess TBH, but yes girl don’t let the “girlfriend” rollout with “whatsherlips” take the upper hand! I am here for this and thank you Kaiser for stating the obvious and making my day with this new moniker
Amen. I love it and I admit it’s a definite message to him and his team. She’s like- next.
Also Pax is being tagged on Instagram in all the Bs about his deadbeat dads publicity stunt so I’m sure he wasn’t too happy. He’s already told his followers how he feels about Pitt and his lack of empathy for his younger siblings.
Maybe they are having a big night out before Maddox goes back to school and he got to choose.
Now Brad’s team can make an argument again that she’s using the kids for PR
I love angelina but when I saw this obvious pap stroll I laughed so hard. It’s clearly sending out a message lol the last time she was seen with all her kids was at the maleficent premiere. Also people noticed the $30,000 watch on her wrist that she’s proudly showing off I know that’s pocket change for her but I doubt she will spend that money on a watch wondering if her new boo bought it for her. Hmmm we’ve been saying for weeks how happy and giddy she looked during her interviews lately i wouldn’t be surprised if it was getting serious and that’s why Brad is acting like a vindictive pos taking his booty call to their house.
She’s been seen with her kids a lot since the divorce because nothing has changed on that front. She has the kids and they ain’t gonna hide just because Pitt is doing some ridiculous Pr stunt at their miraval home. Hell, he’s been doing Pr stunts since she dumped him.
I believe this is her saying “nice try” she has no reason to hide and I love that Maddox is out with them, too. They are a united front and nothing their no good narcissist dad does is going to break them. Period.
She’s in public battle with her ex, I’ll give her a pass on this. It’s not like she regularly does this anyway.
He announced he is basically having sex with her “lookalike” at the home angelina brought their twins home to and she married him at. Can’t get more vindictive than that. She deserves to pull a few Pr stunts of her own and honestly this was a gentle message – not even what I think she’s full capable of. She could hire an escort of her own and traipse around with him but that’s not her style.
Old Angelina would’ve done some damage and gave us a show. This Angelina would never do that to her kids but I also think she’s seeing somebody hopefully she shows him or her off soon. I can already see the narrative that she’s bitter because he’s moving on.
Oh come on… they want to go out to dinner as a family and like Nobu. Who cares? It’s a restaurant that’s been around forever, and I’m sure you understand the concept of liking food from a specific restaurant. :eyeroll:
Anyone who thinks she doesn’t play, or is above playing, the HW game is really kidding themselves. Granted, she’s much more savvy and not all in-your-face obvious about it, but she still plays it. She’s fully aware that she (and her children) live an exceptionally unideal life and knows how to expertly navigate through it, including offering up the occasional “pap stroll.”