Brad Pitt, 56, wants us to know that he’s banging a beautiful 27-year-old model

President Trump Visits Former President George W. Bush And Former First Lady Laura As President H.W. Bush Lies In State In Capitol

Brad Pitt has been officially “single” for a while, but I really do believe something was up with Alie Shawkat, and I still don’t know what that Neri Oxman debacle was all about. It was like Brad was trying to show that he could be with someone super-smart, only it just kept blowing up in his face? And then there were all the reindeer games with Jennifer Aniston. I still don’t know what that was about either, other than Brad’s Oscar campaign. Anyway, the point is that it’s been a while since Brad has really been OFFICIAL with anyone. Not anymore! He definitely wants us to know that he has a hot new girlfriend named Nicole Poturalski. She’s 27 years old, German and a hot model. He’s 56 years old and a mess.

So how do we know Brad and Nicole Poturalski are together? They were seen arriving in France together and I’m completely suspicious of how quickly Nicole was identified from some blurry-ass photos. Sounds like Brad’s crisis managers wanted to introduce a beautiful young woman into the narrative, so no one would pay attention to the fact that Brad and his lawyers are sleazy frauds. It’s believed that Brad has brought Nicole to the Chateau Miraval for a little French staycation or something. This apparently happened too:

The US edition of OK! magazine has quoted an eyewitness saying that before boarding their private jet, the pair were seen acting like ‘loved up teenagers’.

‘They were kissing and Brad was being super attentive to her,’ added the source. ‘He was in a semi public place but didn’t seem to mind people seeing him. She’s a real beauty and obviously a lot younger than him.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Gross. A man his age. He’s almost 30 years older than her! Various media outlets are calling her an “Angelina look-alike.” There’s a resemblance to Jolie, for sure, but I feel like she looks more like a Hadid? She looks like some kind of Bella-Gigi-Angelina Hadid-Jolie hybrid cooked up in a lab.

nicole1

nicole3

Photos courtesy of Nicole’s IG and Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to “Brad Pitt, 56, wants us to know that he’s banging a beautiful 27-year-old model”

  1. CROWHOOD says:
    August 27, 2020 at 8:03 am

    She is stunning. That’s all I have.

    Reply
  2. Mia4s says:
    August 27, 2020 at 8:04 am

    Aging Hollywood actor dating a 30 years younger model…..groundbreaking.

    But she’s over 25? Oh Brad, Leo is sooooo disappointed in you!

    Reply
  3. Sarah says:
    August 27, 2020 at 8:04 am

    So she could easily be his daughter. Just when I thought he couldn’t make my skin crawl more. At least they’re pointing out the age difference.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment