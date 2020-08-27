Brad Pitt, 56, wants us to know that he’s banging a beautiful 27-year-old model

Brad Pitt has been officially “single” for a while, but I really do believe something was up with Alie Shawkat, and I still don’t know what that Neri Oxman debacle was all about. It was like Brad was trying to show that he could be with someone super-smart, only it just kept blowing up in his face? And then there were all the reindeer games with Jennifer Aniston. I still don’t know what that was about either, other than Brad’s Oscar campaign. Anyway, the point is that it’s been a while since Brad has really been OFFICIAL with anyone. Not anymore! He definitely wants us to know that he has a hot new girlfriend named Nicole Poturalski. She’s 27 years old, German and a hot model. He’s 56 years old and a mess.

So how do we know Brad and Nicole Poturalski are together? They were seen arriving in France together and I’m completely suspicious of how quickly Nicole was identified from some blurry-ass photos. Sounds like Brad’s crisis managers wanted to introduce a beautiful young woman into the narrative, so no one would pay attention to the fact that Brad and his lawyers are sleazy frauds. It’s believed that Brad has brought Nicole to the Chateau Miraval for a little French staycation or something. This apparently happened too:

The US edition of OK! magazine has quoted an eyewitness saying that before boarding their private jet, the pair were seen acting like ‘loved up teenagers’. ‘They were kissing and Brad was being super attentive to her,’ added the source. ‘He was in a semi public place but didn’t seem to mind people seeing him. She’s a real beauty and obviously a lot younger than him.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Gross. A man his age. He’s almost 30 years older than her! Various media outlets are calling her an “Angelina look-alike.” There’s a resemblance to Jolie, for sure, but I feel like she looks more like a Hadid? She looks like some kind of Bella-Gigi-Angelina Hadid-Jolie hybrid cooked up in a lab.

Brad Pitt fuels romance speculation with multi-lingual German model and Angelina Jolie lookalike https://t.co/liFSMJTyQs — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 26, 2020