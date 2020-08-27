Kyle Rittenhouse, murderer & white terrorist, was front-row at least one Trump rally

View this post on Instagram
Jacob Blake, the Black man whose shooting Sunday by a police officer in front of three of his children in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was witnessed by millions on a viral video, is paralyzed from the waist down as he continues to recover, according to his father. 💔 “What justified all those shots?” his father said. “What justified doing that in front of my grandsons? What are we doing?” Doctors have not told the family whether the paralysis is permanent, but the father says Blake has "eight holes" in his body from the shooting. Tap the bio link to support the GoFundMe that has been launched for the father of six. 📷: Ben Crump/Twitter
On Sunday, Jacob Blake was shot by Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey seven times in the back, in front of his three children who were in the car. Jacob Blake did not die. He was rushed to the hospital, and he is still in critical condition and it’s believed that if he survives, he will be paralyzed. Rusten Sheskey and the other police officers involved in this horrible f–king crime were put on administrative leave immediately, but no criminal charges have been filed. The Department of Justice launched a probe last night (more than 72 hours later). Do not even start with “Jacob Blake had a knife in his car.” We don’t know if Officer Sheskey knew that Blake had a knife in his car, we don’t know if the knife was planted, and besides that, carrying a knife in one’s car is not a crime punishable by being shot seven times in the back on the street.
The aftermath of an attempted extrajudicial murder of another Black person has led to massive racial justice protests in Wisconsin and around the country. Let me tell you, the Wisconsin police departments are handling it badly and they were already escalating situations before a 17-year-old named Kyle Rittenhouse entered the picture. Rittenhouse came into Wisconsin from another state, fully armed, and then he started shooting Black protesters Tuesday night. Rittenhouse was allowed to leave the state after he murdered citizens on Wisconsin streets, and he was only begrudgingly arrested by the police yesterday. The cops made it clear that they believe Rittenhouse – who should be considered a domestic terrorist – is one of them. It’s also clear that the Kenosha police department’s official position is that Rittenhouse’s crimes only happened because black people wanted justice for Jacob Blake.
This police chief said a white 17 year old murdered two people “to resolve a situation” and that “people shouldn’t be out after curfew.” We see how police protect and act as accomplices to white assailants from the start. This is so racist and sick, yet on brand for police. https://t.co/1idQVxB2eq
Unsurprisingly, Rittenhouse is MAGA and very much a “Blue Lives Matter” douche. Buzzfeed found footage of Rittenhouse in front-row attendance at one of Donald Trump’s Nazi rallies. The fact that the Kenosha police thanked him, an armed teenage vigilante, AFTER he shot three people, is something which should not be forgotten.
I wonder why a deranged white nationalist Trump supporter would show up to a protest with a rifle and start shooting people. https://t.co/gL1zpgj8J2
Stop what you’re doing and listen to Jacob Blake’s sister, Letetra Widman.
“I stopped crying years ago…I am numb…I have been watching police murder people who look like me for years.”pic.twitter.com/dIMIMjmS6V
Suspected teen gunman Kyle Rittenhouse spotted cleaning Kenosha graffiti before shooting https://t.co/Cm2t1DFqws pic.twitter.com/lFgz8qh7cC
On Monday night, Trump gave his national platform to a white man who used an AR-15 to terrorize BLM protesters.
On Tuesday night, a white man used an AR-15 to murder two BLM protesters.
But please, carry on praising RNC optics.
I am not visiting America in the foreseeable future because I don’t think I will be safe.
I pray for you guys because you have a lot to do. The tweet below shows just how much damaged the country is.
https://mobile.twitter.com/KristenClarkeJD/status/1298649969780563969
Also not visiting (which means not giving them your money) is a clear stand against fascism. Other areas could be boycotting American products. How Americans have allowed their country to fall this far and this low is beyond me, but here we all are.
Raise, Riot, Fight- do whatever it takes to stop the greatest menace to Peace: racist white people.
The lengths to which the MAGA crowd are going to paint this kid as “just protecting property” or “defending himself” infuriate me. Fcker Carlson had a screed last night about how it is perfectly ok for a 17 year old to show up with an AR15 to defend property and with all the looters and anarchists, what should we expect from proud Americans? This pic of him doing community service is meant to soften his image (pro-MAGA NYPost) and make it look like he shot people in self-defense, but the most effective self-defense would have been for him to keep his pasty ass at home in Illinois.
I am so infuriated by this story. I was up way too late arguing with racists about due process and extrajudicial executions. The fact that this kid can just stroll around with an illegally possessed gun and then murder people with a thanks from the cops is driving me insane. I’m headed to a protest today because a mile from my house a black man was beaten by police and arrested for trying to redeem a winning lottery ticket. The clerk claimed the ticket was fake. Security cameras show that the man did purchase the ticket at that store the day before and that the store was knowingly selling expired tickets. The police apologized to the man and charges were dropped. We don’t want an apology, we want justice. We want the officers involved to be fired and stripped of pensions. I just can’t anymore and I’m not a black man or the mother/wife/sister/ daughter of a black man. I’m so sorry for what this country puts you all through.