Kyle Rittenhouse, murderer & white terrorist, was front-row at least one Trump rally

On Sunday, Jacob Blake was shot by Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey seven times in the back, in front of his three children who were in the car. Jacob Blake did not die. He was rushed to the hospital, and he is still in critical condition and it’s believed that if he survives, he will be paralyzed. Rusten Sheskey and the other police officers involved in this horrible f–king crime were put on administrative leave immediately, but no criminal charges have been filed. The Department of Justice launched a probe last night (more than 72 hours later). Do not even start with “Jacob Blake had a knife in his car.” We don’t know if Officer Sheskey knew that Blake had a knife in his car, we don’t know if the knife was planted, and besides that, carrying a knife in one’s car is not a crime punishable by being shot seven times in the back on the street.

The aftermath of an attempted extrajudicial murder of another Black person has led to massive racial justice protests in Wisconsin and around the country. Let me tell you, the Wisconsin police departments are handling it badly and they were already escalating situations before a 17-year-old named Kyle Rittenhouse entered the picture. Rittenhouse came into Wisconsin from another state, fully armed, and then he started shooting Black protesters Tuesday night. Rittenhouse was allowed to leave the state after he murdered citizens on Wisconsin streets, and he was only begrudgingly arrested by the police yesterday. The cops made it clear that they believe Rittenhouse – who should be considered a domestic terrorist – is one of them. It’s also clear that the Kenosha police department’s official position is that Rittenhouse’s crimes only happened because black people wanted justice for Jacob Blake.

This police chief said a white 17 year old murdered two people “to resolve a situation” and that “people shouldn’t be out after curfew.” We see how police protect and act as accomplices to white assailants from the start. This is so racist and sick, yet on brand for police. https://t.co/1idQVxB2eq — Trevon D Logan (@TrevonDLogan) August 26, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Rittenhouse is MAGA and very much a “Blue Lives Matter” douche. Buzzfeed found footage of Rittenhouse in front-row attendance at one of Donald Trump’s Nazi rallies. The fact that the Kenosha police thanked him, an armed teenage vigilante, AFTER he shot three people, is something which should not be forgotten.

I wonder why a deranged white nationalist Trump supporter would show up to a protest with a rifle and start shooting people. https://t.co/gL1zpgj8J2 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 26, 2020

Stop what you’re doing and listen to Jacob Blake’s sister, Letetra Widman. “I stopped crying years ago…I am numb…I have been watching police murder people who look like me for years.”pic.twitter.com/dIMIMjmS6V — Arjun Sethi (@arjunsethi81) August 26, 2020

Suspected teen gunman Kyle Rittenhouse spotted cleaning Kenosha graffiti before shooting https://t.co/Cm2t1DFqws pic.twitter.com/lFgz8qh7cC — New York Post (@nypost) August 27, 2020

On Monday night, Trump gave his national platform to a white man who used an AR-15 to terrorize BLM protesters. On Tuesday night, a white man used an AR-15 to murder two BLM protesters. But please, carry on praising RNC optics. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) August 26, 2020