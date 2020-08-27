Us Weekly: Duchess Kate is the Queen’s ‘rock’, the Queen can ‘rely’ on Kate

As we’re headed into autumn, that means it’s time for the Annual Keening. It happens every year in August and September. It takes that long for the Duchess of Cambridge to announce what she’s keen about for the year (I’m not joking) and how she’ll really be keen extra-hard this year, she promises. The fact that the Annual Keenings usually come during the Cambridges’ summers off, when they go relatively dark for more than a month, is always so funny to me. It’s like being sent a postcard from someone on a two-month vacation: “Can’t wait to get back to work!” Alongside the Annual Keenings, we also have the years-long Embiggening project. And that all this Us Weekly story is – keen AND embiggening, all in one.
As Queen Elizabeth II continues to reign from Windsor Castle amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 94-year-old monarch learned she can depend on Duchess Kate to keep things running smoothly from Kensington Palace, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.
“These are strange times for everyone, senior royals included, and having Kate as her rock has made it so much easier for the queen to adapt to her new life at Windsor,” the source tells Us. “More than anything, knowing she can rely on Kate and Prince William to handle matters in her absence is the greatest comfort she could ask for.”
The insider adds that Kate, 38, isn’t afraid to ask the queen for advice. “Her Majesty sees the Cambridges as the future of the monarchy and trusts Kate and William’s judgment implicitly,” the source explains. “Kate asks for advice about speeches she’s due to make, whom she can depend on most within the palace and protocol dos and don’ts. The queen’s more than happy to impart her wisdom — she’s proud to be Catherine’s go-to adviser about royal life.”
William, 38, is also impressed with his wife, according to the source. “He’s relieved to have Kate to depend on and refers to her as his better half,” the source says. “Their approach to everything is similar — they embody that ‘Keep calm and carry on’ mentality, choosing to focus on positives when things get tough.”
The prince and Kate tied the knot in 2011. They share sons Prince George, 7, and Prince Louis, 2, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 5. The source concludes, “Kate’s a genius at stepping back, breathing deeply and then approaching any difficulty with a level head.”
The idea that Kate is keen to toil away on behalf of the Queen during the pandemic… well, it’s a narrative we’ve been hearing for months. Someone clearly believes that if they just keep saying it over and over, maybe it will be true. Will and Kate spent the past five months at Anmer Hall, doing about one Zoom call a week and only a handful of in-person events. Their noses are not to any grindstone. And I don’t expect that to change this fall. Usually October through December is Kate’s “busiest period” and who knows what that will look like this year with the pandemic. Also: I just don’t believe that Kate calls up the Queen constantly with questions. I don’t think they’re close at all. And I think Kate’s actual advisor is her mother.
And this: “Their approach to everything is similar…” Laziness and buttons and rose bushes oh my.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
LMAO, she’s a genius all right, in a Dr. Evil can’t-wait-to-get-rid-of-my-enemies kind of way (no offense to Dr. Evil).
It must be so hard to be so wealthy and entitled. Takes up all day obviously.
Well at least this embiggening effort manages to keep the Sussexes out of it – directly at least. And has anyone else noticed how these stories will often ignore William completely or act like he somebody who really needs Kate and how he’s useless without her? Seems like Kate probably does the “She’s going to be the best future Queen EVAR!” and William does the “Look how terrible the Sussexes are! Look at the ‘protocols’ they’re breaking!”
Unless I missed it totally left the POW out of it too. I believe he is actually filling in for the queen.
Goodness Kate’s such a lazy nothing burger that even the gossip about her is recycled garbage. They can’t find something new to say about her? I lost count of how many times and ways they’ve trotted out Kate the Rock. Zzzzzzzz
“Annual Keening” – this made my day!
The embiggening, my lord! The devil works hard but Pimp Mama Carole works harder.
“Kate’s a genius at stepping back, breathing deeply and then approaching any difficulty with a level head.”
Okay, so stepping back as in not doing anything, you say? Lol
Step back all the way to the tennis court.
I would love to see Camilla’s response to this article. Not because I have a particular fondness for her or that she has some great insight or something. I just want to see her sigh loudly, roll her eyes, then smile with just one half her mouth and wink knowingly at me. Because this whole storyline is laughable and absurd.
Does Charles resent these stories or just shrug them off?
If the Queen has advised Kate on anything it’s about being a bit of a blank slate so that the press can project anything they want. One minute the Queen is the all knowing ruler of the Firm who has a grip on all issues, the next she doesn’t know anything – eg about Andrew’s newsnight interview, about being ‘deceived’ by Boris on prorogue of Parliament etc.
Kate goes from the top CEO, kingmaker who is the family’s shining star, rock, moderniser and diplomat. Next she’s a shy trad wife who is happy to be a step behind William& knows her role is not to overshadow her husband.
Basically all the Keen Kate Future Kween articles are carbon copies of each other at this point, she is so boring they can’t even be bothered to write anything new.