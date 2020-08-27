Us Weekly: Duchess Kate is the Queen’s ‘rock’, the Queen can ‘rely’ on Kate

As we’re headed into autumn, that means it’s time for the Annual Keening. It happens every year in August and September. It takes that long for the Duchess of Cambridge to announce what she’s keen about for the year (I’m not joking) and how she’ll really be keen extra-hard this year, she promises. The fact that the Annual Keenings usually come during the Cambridges’ summers off, when they go relatively dark for more than a month, is always so funny to me. It’s like being sent a postcard from someone on a two-month vacation: “Can’t wait to get back to work!” Alongside the Annual Keenings, we also have the years-long Embiggening project. And that all this Us Weekly story is – keen AND embiggening, all in one.

As Queen Elizabeth II continues to reign from Windsor Castle amid the coronavirus pandemic, the 94-year-old monarch learned she can depend on Duchess Kate to keep things running smoothly from Kensington Palace, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “These are strange times for everyone, senior royals included, and having Kate as her rock has made it so much easier for the queen to adapt to her new life at Windsor,” the source tells Us. “More than anything, knowing she can rely on Kate and Prince William to handle matters in her absence is the greatest comfort she could ask for.” The insider adds that Kate, 38, isn’t afraid to ask the queen for advice. “Her Majesty sees the Cambridges as the future of the monarchy and trusts Kate and William’s judgment implicitly,” the source explains. “Kate asks for advice about speeches she’s due to make, whom she can depend on most within the palace and protocol dos and don’ts. The queen’s more than happy to impart her wisdom — she’s proud to be Catherine’s go-to adviser about royal life.” William, 38, is also impressed with his wife, according to the source. “He’s relieved to have Kate to depend on and refers to her as his better half,” the source says. “Their approach to everything is similar — they embody that ‘Keep calm and carry on’ mentality, choosing to focus on positives when things get tough.” The prince and Kate tied the knot in 2011. They share sons Prince George, 7, and Prince Louis, 2, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 5. The source concludes, “Kate’s a genius at stepping back, breathing deeply and then approaching any difficulty with a level head.”

[From Us Weekly]

The idea that Kate is keen to toil away on behalf of the Queen during the pandemic… well, it’s a narrative we’ve been hearing for months. Someone clearly believes that if they just keep saying it over and over, maybe it will be true. Will and Kate spent the past five months at Anmer Hall, doing about one Zoom call a week and only a handful of in-person events. Their noses are not to any grindstone. And I don’t expect that to change this fall. Usually October through December is Kate’s “busiest period” and who knows what that will look like this year with the pandemic. Also: I just don’t believe that Kate calls up the Queen constantly with questions. I don’t think they’re close at all. And I think Kate’s actual advisor is her mother.

And this: “Their approach to everything is similar…” Laziness and buttons and rose bushes oh my.